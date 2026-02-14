Qatar Airways offering up to 50% bonus on Avios purchases

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has launched a flash sale on Avios purchases, which offers up to a 50% bonus for transactions completed by 17 February 2026.

This is lower than the 65% bonus offered in December 2025, but still reduces the cost per Avios to 1.53 US cents (1.93 SG cents). It is more expensive than generating Avios with the current Citi PayAll promotion, or through BA Balance Boost, though both those options come with some restrictions of their own.

Buy Qatar Airways Avios with up to a 50% bonus

From now till 17 February 2026, 4.59 a.m SGT, Qatar Privilege Club members will enjoy up to a 50% bonus on Avios purchases.

Offers are targeted, and you’ll need to log in to your account to see how yours is structured. Here’s what I see on mine:

Purchase Amount Bonus Cost Per Avios 1,000 to 4,000 None 2.8 US¢

(3.54 SG¢) 5,000 to 20,000 30% 1.85 to 2.15 US¢

(2.33 to 2.72 SG¢)

21,000 to 40,000

40% 1.64 to 1.71 US¢

(2.08 to 2.17 SG¢)

42,000 to 250,000

50% 1.53 US¢

(1.93 SG¢)

In my case, I’ll need to purchase at least 42,000 Avios to enjoy the 50% bonus. As a reminder, each member can buy, gift or transfer up to 250,000 Avios (pre-bonus) in a calendar year, which works out to 375,000 Avios after a 50% bonus.

Members must have earned at least 1 Avios since enrolment in order to purchase additional Avios. I assume this is a hedge they’ve built into the system to prevent people from opening multiple accounts and acting as mileage brokers. However, those Avios need not be earned by flying; you also meet the minimum Avios threshold via credit card transfers or any other partner activity.

What can you redeem with Qatar Privilege Club?

Qatar Privilege Club offers good value redemptions between Singapore and Europe and the USA, at least in terms of miles.

✈️ One-way Business Class Awards Destination Qatar Privilege Club KrisFlyer Doha 50,000 N/A Athens, Bucharest, Sofia, Thessaloniki 70,000 N/A Barcelona, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich 75,000 108,500 Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle 95,000 112,500 Boston, New York, Washington DC 95,000 117,000 *Assumes QPC Avios redeemed for Qatar Airways, KrisFlyer miles for Singapore Airlines. Not all destinations served by each carrier.



It will cost you 70,000-75,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to Europe, versus 108,500 miles for KrisFlyer, and 95,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to the USA, versus 112,500-117,000 miles for KrisFlyer.

While you will need to transit in Doha, keep in mind that Qatar Airways serves many destinations that Singapore Airlines does not such as Boston, Chicago, Miami and Washington DC, so either way you’d be looking at a one-stop itinerary.

⚠️ Important Note Qatar Privilege Club has three possible costs for a given award: Regular (Off-Peak)

Regular (Peak)

Flexi Peak pricing costs 20% more than off-peak, and Flexi awards (formerly known as Q2 awards) cost 2X off-peak. The pricing quoted above reflects off-peak pricing. When searching for awards, always look for the “off-peak” label (anything without a label is peak pricing). Peak and off-peak pricing only applies to redemptions on Qatar Airways flights.

Qatar Privilege Club also offers some excellent partner redemptions, which I’ve summarised in the table below.

✈️ One-way Award Costs From Singapore to Business Class Economy Class Koh Samui

Bangkok Airways

12,500

via QR Privilege Club 6,000

via QR Privilege Club Kuala Lumpur

MAS

12,500

via QR Privilege Club 6,000

via QR Privilege Club Hong Kong

Cathay

22,000

via QR Privilege Club 11,000

via QR Privilege Club Perth

Qantas

38,750

via QR Privilege Club 13,000

via QR Privilege Club Japan

JAL

41,500

via Finnair Plus 15,500

via Finnair Plus Helsinki

Finnair

62,500

via BA Club 30,000

via BA Club USA/Canada

Cathay

85,000

via Finnair Plus 35,000

via Finnair Plus

To book some of these awards, you’ll need to transfer Avios to another frequent flyer programme. As a reminder, Avios are the “legal tender” of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia and Qatar Airways. You can instantly transfer Avios among these programmes at a 1:1 ratio, with no conversion fees.

All transfers must be rooted through the “hub” of British Airways Executive Club. For example, if you want to transfer Qatar Avios to Finnair Avios, you would first transfer Qatar to British Airways, then British Airways to Finnair.

I personally redeemed Qatar Avios for a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, in order to review the new Aria Suites. This cost 22,000 Avios + S$60 in taxes, cheaper than the 28,000 miles + S$88 in taxes I’d have paid if redeeming the same flight through Asia Miles!

Another good value redemption I managed to snag was Singapore to Helsinki on Finnair Business Class for just 62,500 Avios, which allowed me to finally try the famous AirLounge seat.

Qatar Privilege Club caveats

While Qatar Privilege Club does not impose fuel surcharges on Qatar Airways redemptions, it does tack on an award booking fee, payable on top of the standard airport fees and government taxes.

This fee was hiked without notice in September 2024 by up to 80% in some cases.

One-way Economy Business Singapore to Europe US$90

US$180 Singapore to USA US$125 US$250

Keep in mind that this fee applies per segment, so if you’re flying through Doha on a round-trip Business Class ticket, for instance, you’ll pay US$720 in award redemption fees alone. Ouch.

Fortunately, this fee does not apply to non-Qatar Airways redemptions, so if you plan to fly with Bangkok Airways or one of its other partners, you won’t have to pay it (you will pay whatever fuel surcharges those carriers impose, however).

When do Qatar Avios expire?

Qatar Privilege Club Avios do not expire, so long as you earn or redeem at least 1 Avios every 36 months. Should you fail to do this, you can revalidate your Avios within one year of the end of the 36-month period by paying a fee.

Qatar Privilege Club Platinum members enjoy non-expiring Avios.

What credit card should I use to buy Qatar Privilege Club Avios?

Qatar Privilege Club does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).

Citi PayAll alternative

From 18 November 2025 to 28 February 2026, Citi is offering eligible cardholders a 0.5% fee rebate on Citi PayAll spending, reducing the regular 2.6% admin fee to 2.1%.

Eligible cardholders refer to principal cardmembers of the following cards:

Here are the key details of the promotion.

No registration is required

Payments must be set up between 18 November 2025 and 28 February 2026

Payment must be charged by 5 March 2026

Customers must make at least S$6,000 worth of Citi PayAll payments on a single eligible card (though it can be in one or more transactions)

worth of Citi PayAll payments on a (though it can be in one or more transactions) The fee rebate is capped at S$750 per customer, equivalent to S$150,000 of spending

If you set up any payments before the commencement of the promotion period, you might want to cancel them and set them up again so that the amount will count towards the minimum spend, and qualify for the 0.5% fee rebate.

Citi Miles and ThankYou points can be converted to Qatar Privilege Club Avios, and under this promotion, the cost per Avios would range from 1.31 to 1.75 cents (ignoring the Citi Rewards, which is really not worth using here).

Card Earn Rate Admin Fee Cost Per Avios Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA 1.6 mpd 2.1% 1.31¢ Citi Prestige

Apply

1.3 mpd 2.1% 1.62¢ Citi Premier Miles

Apply

Citi Premier Miles 1.2 mpd 2.1% 1.75¢ Citi Rewards

Apply

0.4 mpd 2.1% 5.25¢

This is a lower cost than what Qatar’s sale has to offer, but there are two things to highlight here:

First, cardholders will need to pay the regular 2.6% fee for Citi PayAll payments made during the promotion period. The 0.5% fee rebate will be credited within 12 weeks from the end of the promotion period, i.e. 23 May 2026. That means a wait of up to six months for the rebate, during which you can’t cancel your Citi card!

That means a wait of up to for the rebate, during which you can’t cancel your Citi card! Second, you will have to spend at least S$6,000 on the Citi PayAll service to enjoy the fee rebate

Read the full details of this offer below.

BA Balance Boost alternative

British Airways offers a feature called Balance Boost which allows you to purchase additional Avios.

The basic idea is that you can buy a lump sum of Avios equivalent to 100%, 200% or 300% of the Avios you have earned in the last 30 days, including flight activity, hotel points transfers or credit card points transfers (you cannot boost Avios earned from Qatar Airways or Finnair transfers, or Avios which were purchased, shared or gifted).

🔺 British Airways Balance Boost

(first 300,000 Avios per year)* Account Currency 1X 2X 3X GBP 0.96p 0.94p 0.92p USD 1.25¢ 1.22¢ 1.20¢ EUR 1.15¢ 1.13¢ 1.11¢ *The price increases significantly for any Avios boost after 300,000, and is very unlikely to be worth it

The cost per Avios here is as low as 1.20 US cents (1.52 SG cents), but the catch is that you can’t generate miles out of thin air, as you could with a traditional miles purchase offer.

So even though the prices here are lower, it won’t be an option unless you have credit card points handy to transfer to British Airways.

Conclusion

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has launched a new flash sale that offers up to a 50% bonus on Avios purchases, reducing the price to 1.53 US cents per mile.

There are still some very good redemption opportunities to be had via the programme, such as Koh Samui for just 6,000 miles or Helsinki in Business Class for 62,500 miles. However, given Qatar’s history of unannounced devaluations, you should not be buying miles speculatively. Only buy if you have a definite use in mind, and have confirmed that award space is available.

Moreover, it is cheaper to buy Avios through Citi PayAll or BA Balance Boost instead, though each has its own limitations. For Citi PayAll, you must have a minimum of S$6,000 worth of bills to charge, and for BA Balance Boost, you can only multiply Avios earned in the past 30 days.