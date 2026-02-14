Qatar Airways offering up to 50% bonus on Avios purchases

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has launched a flash sale on Avios purchases, which offers up to a 50% bonus for transactions completed by 17 February 2026.
This is lower than the 65% bonus offered in December 2025, but still reduces the cost per Avios to 1.53 US cents (1.93 SG cents). It is more expensive than generating Avios with the current Citi PayAll promotion, or through BA Balance Boost, though both those options come with some restrictions of their own.
Buy Qatar Airways Avios with up to a 50% bonus
From now till 17 February 2026, 4.59 a.m SGT, Qatar Privilege Club members will enjoy up to a 50% bonus on Avios purchases.
Offers are targeted, and you’ll need to log in to your account to see how yours is structured. Here’s what I see on mine:
|Purchase Amount
|Bonus
|Cost Per Avios
|1,000 to 4,000
|None
|2.8 US¢
(3.54 SG¢)
|5,000 to 20,000
|30%
|1.85 to 2.15 US¢
(2.33 to 2.72 SG¢)
|21,000 to 40,000
|40%
|1.64 to 1.71 US¢
(2.08 to 2.17 SG¢)
|42,000 to 250,000
|50%
|1.53 US¢
(1.93 SG¢)
In my case, I’ll need to purchase at least 42,000 Avios to enjoy the 50% bonus. As a reminder, each member can buy, gift or transfer up to 250,000 Avios (pre-bonus) in a calendar year, which works out to 375,000 Avios after a 50% bonus.
Members must have earned at least 1 Avios since enrolment in order to purchase additional Avios. I assume this is a hedge they’ve built into the system to prevent people from opening multiple accounts and acting as mileage brokers. However, those Avios need not be earned by flying; you also meet the minimum Avios threshold via credit card transfers or any other partner activity.
What can you redeem with Qatar Privilege Club?
Qatar Privilege Club offers good value redemptions between Singapore and Europe and the USA, at least in terms of miles.
|✈️ One-way Business Class Awards
|Destination
|Qatar Privilege Club
|KrisFlyer
|Doha
|50,000
|N/A
|Athens, Bucharest, Sofia, Thessaloniki
|70,000
|N/A
|Barcelona, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich
|75,000
|108,500
|Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle
|95,000
|112,500
|Boston, New York, Washington DC
|95,000
|117,000
|*Assumes QPC Avios redeemed for Qatar Airways, KrisFlyer miles for Singapore Airlines. Not all destinations served by each carrier.
It will cost you 70,000-75,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to Europe, versus 108,500 miles for KrisFlyer, and 95,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to the USA, versus 112,500-117,000 miles for KrisFlyer.
While you will need to transit in Doha, keep in mind that Qatar Airways serves many destinations that Singapore Airlines does not such as Boston, Chicago, Miami and Washington DC, so either way you’d be looking at a one-stop itinerary.
|⚠️ Important Note
|
Qatar Privilege Club has three possible costs for a given award:
Peak pricing costs 20% more than off-peak, and Flexi awards (formerly known as Q2 awards) cost 2X off-peak. The pricing quoted above reflects off-peak pricing. When searching for awards, always look for the “off-peak” label (anything without a label is peak pricing).
Peak and off-peak pricing only applies to redemptions on Qatar Airways flights.
Qatar Privilege Club also offers some excellent partner redemptions, which I’ve summarised in the table below.
|✈️ One-way Award Costs
|From Singapore to
|Business Class
|Economy Class
|Koh Samui
Bangkok Airways
|12,500
via QR Privilege Club
|6,000
via QR Privilege Club
|Kuala Lumpur
MAS
|12,500
via QR Privilege Club
|6,000
via QR Privilege Club
|Hong Kong
Cathay
|22,000
via QR Privilege Club
|11,000
via QR Privilege Club
|Perth
Qantas
|38,750
via QR Privilege Club
|13,000
via QR Privilege Club
|Japan
JAL
|41,500
via Finnair Plus
|15,500
via Finnair Plus
|Helsinki
Finnair
|62,500
via BA Club
|30,000
via BA Club
|USA/Canada
Cathay
|85,000
via Finnair Plus
|35,000
via Finnair Plus
To book some of these awards, you’ll need to transfer Avios to another frequent flyer programme. As a reminder, Avios are the “legal tender” of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia and Qatar Airways. You can instantly transfer Avios among these programmes at a 1:1 ratio, with no conversion fees.
All transfers must be rooted through the “hub” of British Airways Executive Club. For example, if you want to transfer Qatar Avios to Finnair Avios, you would first transfer Qatar to British Airways, then British Airways to Finnair.
I personally redeemed Qatar Avios for a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, in order to review the new Aria Suites. This cost 22,000 Avios + S$60 in taxes, cheaper than the 28,000 miles + S$88 in taxes I’d have paid if redeeming the same flight through Asia Miles!
Another good value redemption I managed to snag was Singapore to Helsinki on Finnair Business Class for just 62,500 Avios, which allowed me to finally try the famous AirLounge seat.
Qatar Privilege Club caveats
While Qatar Privilege Club does not impose fuel surcharges on Qatar Airways redemptions, it does tack on an award booking fee, payable on top of the standard airport fees and government taxes.
This fee was hiked without notice in September 2024 by up to 80% in some cases.
|One-way
|Economy
|Business
|Singapore to Europe
|US$90
|US$180
|Singapore to USA
|US$125
|US$250
Keep in mind that this fee applies per segment, so if you’re flying through Doha on a round-trip Business Class ticket, for instance, you’ll pay US$720 in award redemption fees alone. Ouch.
Fortunately, this fee does not apply to non-Qatar Airways redemptions, so if you plan to fly with Bangkok Airways or one of its other partners, you won’t have to pay it (you will pay whatever fuel surcharges those carriers impose, however).
When do Qatar Avios expire?
Qatar Privilege Club Avios do not expire, so long as you earn or redeem at least 1 Avios every 36 months. Should you fail to do this, you can revalidate your Avios within one year of the end of the 36-month period by paying a fee.
Qatar Privilege Club Platinum members enjoy non-expiring Avios.
What credit card should I use to buy Qatar Privilege Club Avios?
Qatar Privilege Club does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).
Here are the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase:
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1K per s. month
|DCS Imperium Card
|4 mpd
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
|Maybank XL Rewards
|4 mpd
|Min. S$500 per c. month, max. S$1K per c. month
|UOB Visa Signature
|4 mpd
|Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
|3-4 mpd
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
|Maybank Visa Infinite
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
|StanChart Visa Infinite
|3 mpd
|Min. S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
|BOC Elite Miles Card
|2.8 mpd
|No min. spend, no cap
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
|2.8 mpd
|Min. S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.
Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. Also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as it classifies MCC 7399 as a bill payment, and caps customers at earning just 100 Max Miles per month.
Citi PayAll alternative
From 18 November 2025 to 28 February 2026, Citi is offering eligible cardholders a 0.5% fee rebate on Citi PayAll spending, reducing the regular 2.6% admin fee to 2.1%.
Eligible cardholders refer to principal cardmembers of the following cards:
- Citi ULTIMA Card
- Citi Prestige Card
- Citi PremierMiles Card
- Citi Rewards Card
Here are the key details of the promotion.
- No registration is required
- Payments must be set up between 18 November 2025 and 28 February 2026
- Payment must be charged by 5 March 2026
- Customers must make at least S$6,000 worth of Citi PayAll payments on a single eligible card (though it can be in one or more transactions)
- The fee rebate is capped at S$750 per customer, equivalent to S$150,000 of spending
If you set up any payments before the commencement of the promotion period, you might want to cancel them and set them up again so that the amount will count towards the minimum spend, and qualify for the 0.5% fee rebate.
Citi Miles and ThankYou points can be converted to Qatar Privilege Club Avios, and under this promotion, the cost per Avios would range from 1.31 to 1.75 cents (ignoring the Citi Rewards, which is really not worth using here).
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Admin Fee
|Cost Per Avios
|Citi ULTIMA
|1.6 mpd
|2.1%
|1.31¢
|Citi Prestige
|1.3 mpd
|2.1%
|1.62¢
|Citi Premier Miles
|1.2 mpd
|2.1%
|1.75¢
|Citi Rewards
|0.4 mpd
|2.1%
|5.25¢
This is a lower cost than what Qatar’s sale has to offer, but there are two things to highlight here:
- First, cardholders will need to pay the regular 2.6% fee for Citi PayAll payments made during the promotion period. The 0.5% fee rebate will be credited within 12 weeks from the end of the promotion period, i.e. 23 May 2026. That means a wait of up to six months for the rebate, during which you can’t cancel your Citi card!
- Second, you will have to spend at least S$6,000 on the Citi PayAll service to enjoy the fee rebate
Read the full details of this offer below.
BA Balance Boost alternative
British Airways offers a feature called Balance Boost which allows you to purchase additional Avios.
The basic idea is that you can buy a lump sum of Avios equivalent to 100%, 200% or 300% of the Avios you have earned in the last 30 days, including flight activity, hotel points transfers or credit card points transfers (you cannot boost Avios earned from Qatar Airways or Finnair transfers, or Avios which were purchased, shared or gifted).
|🔺 British Airways Balance Boost
(first 300,000 Avios per year)*
|Account Currency
|1X
|2X
|3X
|GBP
|0.96p
|0.94p
|0.92p
|USD
|1.25¢
|1.22¢
|1.20¢
|EUR
|1.15¢
|1.13¢
|1.11¢
|*The price increases significantly for any Avios boost after 300,000, and is very unlikely to be worth it
The cost per Avios here is as low as 1.20 US cents (1.52 SG cents), but the catch is that you can’t generate miles out of thin air, as you could with a traditional miles purchase offer.
So even though the prices here are lower, it won’t be an option unless you have credit card points handy to transfer to British Airways.
Conclusion
Qatar Airways Privilege Club has launched a new flash sale that offers up to a 50% bonus on Avios purchases, reducing the price to 1.53 US cents per mile.
There are still some very good redemption opportunities to be had via the programme, such as Koh Samui for just 6,000 miles or Helsinki in Business Class for 62,500 miles. However, given Qatar’s history of unannounced devaluations, you should not be buying miles speculatively. Only buy if you have a definite use in mind, and have confirmed that award space is available.
Moreover, it is cheaper to buy Avios through Citi PayAll or BA Balance Boost instead, though each has its own limitations. For Citi PayAll, you must have a minimum of S$6,000 worth of bills to charge, and for BA Balance Boost, you can only multiply Avios earned in the past 30 days.