KrisShop offering sitewide 15% milesback promotion (18% for KrisFlyer UOB cards)

KrisShop has launched a new promotion called Go the Extra Mile, which offers an uncapped 15% rebate on KrisFlyer miles used for purchases sitewide.

This boosts the value of a KrisFlyer mile from the usual 1 cent to 1.18 cents, though it should be noted that it will take up to 12 weeks for the rebate to be credited, and the accrual date will be backdated to February 2026— which means you’ll have slightly less than the standard 36 months to use them.

If you’re a KrisFlyer UOB Credit or Debit Card customer, a slightly better 18% rebate is on offer, which boosts the value per mile to 1.22 cents. However, this is capped at just 200 transactions, so you’ll have to be a bit lucky to get it.

While I’d personally rather redeem my miles for award flights, this might be of interest to those with soon-to-expire miles, and no upcoming travel plans.

KrisShop 15% milesback promotion

From 20-28 February 2026, KrisShop customers will receive a 15% rebate on any KrisFlyer miles used to pay for items on KrisShop.com, or KrisShop via the Kris+ app.

Here’s an illustration:

You complete a transaction worth S$200, paying S$80 via credit card and S$120 via KrisFlyer miles (in the form of 12,000 KrisFlyer miles)

A rebate of 1,800 KrisFlyer miles (15% x 12,000) will be credited to your KrisFlyer account

In other words, the value of each KrisFlyer mile is boosted by 18% to 1.18 cents (S$120/10,200 miles), instead of the usual 1 cent.

This promotion requires no minimum spend, and there is no cap on the miles rebate you can receive. It is also valid for all items listed on KrisShop, with no brand exclusions. However, it does not apply to inflight purchases.

KrisFlyer UOB Cards 18% milesback promotion

If you hold a KrisFlyer UOB Credit or Debit Card, there’s a parallel promotion running that offers an 18% rebate on any KrisFlyer miles used to pay for items on KrisShop.com (but not KrisShop via the Kris+ app, unlike the 15% rebate).

This requires a minimum spend of S$200 on your KrisFlyer UOB Credit or Debit Card, and a minimum redemption of 100 KrisFlyer miles.

Here’s an illustration:

You complete a transaction worth S$1,500, paying S$1,000 via a KrisFlyer UOB Credit or Debit Card, and S$500 via KrisFlyer miles (in the form of 50,000 KrisFlyer miles)

A rebate of 9,000 KrisFlyer miles (18% x 50,000) will be credited to your KrisFlyer account

In other words, the value of each KrisFlyer mile is boosted by 18% to 1.22 cents (S$500/41,000 miles), instead of the usual 1 cent.

However, this promotion is only available to the first 200 eligible transactions, and the total rebates issued will be capped at 410,000 KrisFlyer miles.

For the avoidance of doubt, you cannot stack the 18% rebate with the 15% rebate offered to the general public.

When will the rebate be credited?

The 15% miles rebate will be credited within 5-12 weeks after the promotion period ends.

That’s a potential three-month wait to receive the rebate, which could be annoying if you want to make a flight redemption in the near future (though in that case, why are you spending KrisFlyer miles on KrisShop in the first place?).

Another potential gotcha is that the accrual date of the miles rebate will be backdated to February 2026, which means you will have less than the standard 36 months to redeem your miles.

For example, if your miles are credited on 23 May 2026 (the 12th week after the promotion period ends), these will expire on 28 February 2029, which gives you roughly 33 months of validity.

It’s actually even worse if you go for the 18% rebate, as the miles will only be credited by 28 June 2026, with the same backdating to February 2026!

Is it worth it?

With a 15 or 18% miles rebate, here’s how the value of spending miles on KrisShop compares with the rest of the alternatives.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.18 – 1.22¢

Ends 28 Feb 26

1¢ 📱 Spend with Kris 1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1¢ ✈️ Miles+ Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.85¢

Ends 27 Feb 26

0.66¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢

🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.67¢

⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.56-0.67¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.59¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.45¢





As you can see, it’s superior value to the rest of the on-ground redemption options— assuming the price on KrisShop is not marked up.

It’s crucial to comparison shop before pulling the trigger, because if you can find the same item available elsewhere for less, then your value per mile is actually lower.

If you’re concerned about markups, then stick to price-controlled items like Apple products, where the KrisShop pricing will be on par with other official retailers.

What card should you use with KrisShop?

KrisShop purchases code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, and you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Do note the distinction between KrisShop.com and KrisShop on Kris+ for the Citi Rewards Card and AMEX KrisFlyer cards.

While the Citi Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on KrisShop.com, it will only earn 0.4 mpd on KrisShop on Kris+. That’s because checkouts on Kris+ must be done via in-app payments, using a card linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay. This is excluded from the Citi Rewards Card’s 4 mpd bonus (pairing it with Amaze solves the problem, but there is a 1% fee for all SGD transactions).

Likewise, KrisShop.com transactions earn 2 mpd on the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, but only the regular 1.2/1.1 mpd via Kris+. This has something to do with how the transactions are coded, since payment processing via Kris+ is different from KrisShop.

You can also choose to pay on KrisShop with Atome to better optimise your credit card rewards caps. Refer to the article below for the best cards to use in this case.

Conclusion

KrisShop is now offering 15% milesback on KrisFlyer miles redemptions for all items sitewide, increased to 18% for KrisFlyer UOB Credit and Debit Cardholders.

This can potentially boost the value per mile to as high as 1.22 cents, which though inferior to an award flight, would be better than the rest of the on-ground redemption options.

Do make sure to comparison shop before making any KrisShop purchases, because any markups will reduce the effective value per mile received.