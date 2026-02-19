KrisFlyer offering 28% transfer bonus to yuu Points

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and yuu Rewards Club announced a partnership in October 2024, which allows for two-way conversions between KrisFlyer miles and yuu Points.

While conversions from yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles can be worthwhile, conversions from KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points are usually a terrible deal, and one of the worst ways of spending your KrisFlyer balance.

Singapore Airlines is now offering an uncapped 28% bonus for converting KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points, valid for transfers made between now and 27 February 2026. Even so, the value is still poor, so you might want to pass on this.

Convert KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points with 28% bonus

From 16-27 February 2026, KrisFlyer members will be able to convert KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points at a ratio of 1 mile = 1.696 points, or 28% more than usual.

KrisFlyer miles yuu Points 1 mile 1.325 points

1.696 points Min conversion: 2,000 KrisFlyer miles

Here are the key points to note:

A minimum conversion of 2,000 KrisFlyer miles is required, after which transfers can be made in single-mile increments

is required, after which transfers can be made in single-mile increments Conversions are free of charge

Conversions are processed instantly

Members can convert a maximum of 80,000 KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points per calendar year (though anyone who converts that much needs to question what they’re doing in life!)

You will initially receive the standard number of yuu Points, with the bonus component credited in a separate transaction 14 working days after the end of the promotion. i.e. by 19 March 2026.

For example, if you convert 2,000 KrisFlyer miles, you will initially receive 2,650 base yuu Points, plus a further 742 bonus yuu Points subsequently.

1 yuu Point is worth 0.5 cents (though you can occasionally get slightly better value with one of the programme’s “Super Duper” redemptions), so converting KrisFlyer miles into yuu Points under this promotion is equivalent to accepting a value of 0.85 cents per mile.

It’s better than normal, but still dismal value compared to the other alternatives at your disposal.

How does this compare to other redemption options?

Here’s how converting KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points compares with alternative redemption options.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 📱 Spend with Kris 1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1¢ ✈️ Miles+ Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.85¢

Ends 27 Feb 26

0.66¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢

🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.67¢

⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.56-0.67¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.59¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.45¢





Singapore Airlines standardised the value of KrisFlyer miles for Kris+, KrisShop, Pelago and Miles + Cash redemptions on SIA/Scoot to 1 cent each in July 2025.

Therefore, even at 0.85 cents per mile, the boosted value for yuu Points redemptions is relatively inferior. If you really had to liquidate your miles on the ground, then Kris+ would offer a wider range of merchants and better value than yuu Points at 1 cent per mile.

So I’m struggling to think of any scenario where someone would want to go the yuu Points route, and hopefully members will be savvy enough to do the math and see how bad this option really is.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles are a better idea

While converting KrisFlyer miles into yuu Points is a bad idea, transfers in the opposite direction are certainly worth considering.

As a reminder, 3.6 yuu Points can be converted into 1 KrisFlyer mile, via the yuu app.

yuu Points KrisFlyer miles 3.6 points 1 mile Min conversion: 200 yuu Points

A minimum conversion of 200 yuu Points is required, after which transfers can be made in single-mile increments. Conversions are free of charge, and processed instantly.

There is no annual cap on conversions from yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles.

Conversions in this direction entail an opportunity cost of 1.52 cents, which is reasonable enough, but not necessarily a must-do.

❓ Why isn’t the opportunity cost 1.8 cents? If it’s a choice between 18% rebates or 10 mpd, then isn’t the implicit cost per mile 1.8 cents? Not exactly. First, it’s important to remember that even though the DBS yuu Card is often referred to as a cashback card, yuu Points aren’t the same as unrestricted cashback— they can only be spent within the yuu ecosystem. To the extent that you don’t have anything else to buy with your points, then conversions to KrisFlyer miles at least give you an outlet you’ll (hopefully) never grow tired of. Second, if you used your points to offset spending at yuu merchants, that would also incur an opportunity cost in terms of foregone miles. For example, if you spend S$600 and use the 21,600 yuu Points as S$108 cashback, you will miss the opportunity to earn a further 1,080 miles (S$108 @ 10 mpd). Therefore, you are sacrificing 7,080 miles for S$108, not 6,000 miles, and the opportunity cost drops to 1.52 cents.

The relatively small conversion blocks make yuu Points a great way of performing a surgical top-up to a KrisFlyer account, without the unwieldy 10,000 miles blocks that most banks require.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines is now offering a 28% transfer bonus between KrisFlyer miles and yuu Points, but this still represents poor value for your miles. Even in situations where your miles were about to expire and you didn’t have travel plans, it would be a better choice to liquidate them through Kris+ than yuu Points.

Therefore, the main use of the KrisFlyer x yuu Rewards Club partnership should still be transfers from yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles— though hopefully we’ll see alternative redemption options added this year.