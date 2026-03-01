AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Hilton free night: My pick of the 2026 hotels

One of the key benefits of the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card is its annual Hilton free night voucher, valid at participating properties across Asia Pacific. Given the nerfs this card has seen in recent years, redeeming this voucher for maximum value is more critical than ever to recovering the S$397.85 annual fee.

American Express released the list of participating properties for 2026 in December last year, but the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend had fallen so far off my radar that I completely overlooked it.

The 2026 list is leaner than before, but there are still some attractive options such as the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and the soon-to-open Conrad Kuala Lumpur. There’s also a welcome return of options in the Maldives and New Zealand, and unless you’re planning a trip to China, you should be quite pleased with this year’s selection.

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend free night hotels for 2026

First, the bad news: the 2026 list of participating properties numbers 185 hotels, a significant reduction from 320 hotels in 2025.

2025 Joiners Leavers 2026 320 +22 -157 185

However, of the 157 hotels removed, 155 come from China, so if your travel plans don’t take you there, you might not even notice the difference.

New destinations for 2026 include Fiji, Guam, Maldives, New Caledonia and New Zealand — the last two making their first appearance since 2022. Sadly, there’s still no option in South Korea, following last year’s removal of the Hilton Garden Inn Seoul Gangnam.

Country 2025 2026 🇦🇺 Australia 15 16 🇨🇳 China 224 69 🇫🇯 Fiji 0 1 🇬🇺 Guam 0 1 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 1 1 🇮🇳 India 25 25 🇮🇩 Indonesia 9 11 🇯🇵 Japan 3 3 🇱🇦 Laos 1 1 🇲🇾 Malaysia 14 17 Maldives 0 1 🇲🇲 Myanmar 1 0 🇳🇵 Nepal 1 0 🇳🇨 New Caledonia 0 1 🇳🇿 New Zealand 0 4 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 1 1 🇵🇭 Philippines 3 3 🇸🇬 Singapore 2 3 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 3 3 🇹🇼 Taiwan 1 2 🇹🇭 Thailand 11 17 🇻🇳 Vietnam 5 5 Total 320 185

Here’s a breakdown of participating hotels by brand for 2026.

2025 2026 Canopy by Hilton 3 4 Conrad 13 10 Curio Collection by Hilton 8 6 Doubletree by Hilton 90 53 Hilton 109 60 Hilton Garden Inn 92 48 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 4 3 Tempo by Hilton 1 0 Waldorf Astoria 0 1 Total 320 185

The full list of hotels for 2026 can be found below.

2026 Participating Hotels # Country Hotel Name 1 Australia Doubletree by Hilton Cairns 2 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Esplanade Darwin 3 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart 4 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne – Flinders Street 5 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Northbridge 6 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Waterfront 7 Australia Hilton Adelaide 8 Australia Hilton Cairns 9 Australia Hilton Darwin 10 Australia Hilton Garden Inn Albany 11 Australia Hilton Garden Inn Busselton 12 Australia Hilton Garden Inn Darwin 13 Australia Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street 14 Australia Hilton Palm Cove Cairns Resort & Spa (Opening in 2026) 15 Australia Parmelia Hilton Perth 16 Australia West Hotel Sydney, Curio Collection by Hilton 17 China Canopy by Hilton Chengdu City Centre 18 China Canopy by Hilton Hangzhou Jinsha Lake 19 China Canopy by Hilton Hangzhou West Lake 20 China Canton Hotel Guangzhou, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (Opening in 2026) 21 China Conrad Beijing 22 China Conrad Chongqing 23 China Conrad Shanghai 24 China Doubletree by Hilton Beijing 25 China DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing Badaling 26 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chengdu Riverside 27 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chengdu Xinglong Lake 28 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chongqing – Nan’an 29 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chongqing North 30 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chongqing Wanzhou 31 China DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou 32 China DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou – Science City 33 China Doubletree by Hilton Hangzhou East 34 China DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Shanghai – Pudong 35 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao 36 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Airport 37 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Airport Residences 38 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Longhua 39 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences 40 China Hilton Beijing 41 China Hilton Beijing Capital Airport 42 China Hilton Beijing Daxing 43 China Hilton Beijing Tongzhou 44 China Hilton Chengdu Chenghua 45 China Hilton Chengdu Longquanyi 46 China Hilton Chongqing 47 China Hilton Chongqing Liangjiang New Area 48 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Daxing International Airport 49 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Fengtai Xinxiang Building 50 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Haidian Daoxiang Lake 51 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Huaxiang Tiantan Hospital 52 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Yizhuang 53 China Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Chenghua 54 China Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Huayang 55 China Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Kuanzhai Alley 56 China Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport (Opening in

2026) 57 China Hilton Garden Inn Guangzhou Airport Aerotropolis 58 China Hilton Garden Inn Guangzhou Baiyun Airport (Opening in 2026) 59 China Hilton Garden Inn Guangzhou Tianhe 60 China Hilton Garden Inn Hangzhou Grand Canal (Opening in 2026) 61 China Hilton Garden Inn Hangzhou Lu’niao 62 China Hilton Garden Inn Shanghai High-Speed East Railway Station 63 China Hilton Garden Inn Shanghai Hongqiao NECC 64 China Hilton Garden Inn Shanghai Lujiazui 65 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Airport 66 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Bao’an 67 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Guangming 68 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Guangming Hongqiao Park 69 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Nanshan Avenue 70 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Ctr 71 China Hilton Guangzhou 72 China Hilton Guangzhou Baiyun 73 China Hilton Guangzhou Science City 74 China Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe 75 China Hilton Shanghai City Center 76 China Hilton Shanghai Fengxian 77 China Hilton Shanghai Greater Hongqiao 78 China Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao 79 China Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport 80 China Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin 81 China Hilton Shanghai Zhangjiang Science City 82 China Hilton Shenzhen Futian 83 China Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai 84 China Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center 85 China Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton 86 Fiji Hilton Garden Inn Suva (Opening in 2026) 87 Guam Hilton Guam Resort & Spa 88 Hong Kong, China Hilton Garden Inn Hong Kong Mongkok 89 India Conrad Bengaluru 90 India Conrad Pune 91 India Doubletree by Hilton Agra 92 India DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield 93 India DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Arpora – Baga 94 India DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji 95 India DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square 96 India DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Gurgaon – New Delhi NCR 97 India DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Airport (Opening in 2026) 98 India DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer 99 India DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bengaluru Outer Ring Road 100 India Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks 101 India Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park 102 India Hilton Chennai 103 India Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park 104 India Hilton Garden Inn Jabalpur 105 India Hilton Garden Inn Lucknow 106 India Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket 107 India Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre 108 India Hilton Garden Inn Trivandrum 109 India Hilton Goa Resort 110 India Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre 111 India Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa 112 India Hilton Jaipur 113 India Hilton Mumbai International Airport 114 Indonesia Conrad Bali 115 Indonesia DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro 116 Indonesia DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya 117 Indonesia DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Kemayoran 118 Indonesia DoubleTree by Hilton Surabaya 119 Indonesia Hilton Bali Resort 120 Indonesia Hilton Bandung 121 Indonesia Hilton Bandung Padalarang (Opening in 2026) 122 Indonesia Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport 123 Indonesia Hilton Garden Inn Bali Nusa Dua 124 Indonesia Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem 125 Japan DoubleTree by Hilton Naha 126 Japan Doubletree by Hilton Naha Shuri Castle 127 Japan DoubleTree by Hilton Toyama 128 Laos DoubleTree by Hilton Vientiane 129 Malaysia Conrad Kuala Lumpur (Opening in 2026) 130 Malaysia DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort 131 Malaysia Doubletree by Hilton Johor Bahru 132 Malaysia Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur 133 Malaysia DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka 134 Malaysia DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside 135 Malaysia DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City 136 Malaysia Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang 137 Malaysia Hilton Garden Inn Kota Kinabalu Tuaran (Opening in 2026) 138 Malaysia Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman No. 139 Malaysia Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman So. 140 Malaysia Hilton Garden Inn Puchong 141 Malaysia Hilton Kota Kinabalu 142 Malaysia Hilton Kuala Lumpur 143 Malaysia Hilton Kuching 144 Malaysia Hilton Langkawi Hilton Burau Bay Langkawi Resort (Opening in 2026) 145 Malaysia Hilton Petaling Jaya 146 Maldives SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton 147 New Caledonia Hilton Noumea La Promenade Residences 148 New Zealand DoubleTree by Hilton Auckland Albert Street (Opening in 2026) 149 New Zealand DoubleTree by Hilton Auckland Karaka 150 New Zealand DoubleTree by Hilton Wellington 151 New Zealand Hilton Auckland 152 Papua New Guinea Hilton Port Moresby Hotel & Residences 153 Philippines Conrad Manila 154 Philippines Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort 155 Philippines Hilton Manila 156 Singapore Conrad Singapore Marina Bay 157 Singapore Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon 158 Singapore Hilton Singapore Orchard 159 Sri Lanka DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort 160 Sri Lanka Hilton Colombo 161 Sri Lanka Hilton Colombo Residences 162 Taiwan, China Hilton Taipei Sinban 163 Taiwan, China Hotel Resonance Taipei, Tapestry Collection by Hilton 164 Thailand Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit (Opening in 2026) 165 Thailand Conrad Bangkok 166 Thailand DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit 167 Thailand DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort 168 Thailand DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok 169 Thailand Hilton Bangkok Grande Asoke 170 Thailand Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside 171 Thailand Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Silom 172 Thailand Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao (Closed from March to October 2026) 173 Thailand Hilton Garden Inn Rayong 174 Thailand Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa 175 Thailand Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok 176 Thailand Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton (Opening in 2026) 177 Thailand KROMO Bangkok, Curio Collection by Hilton 178 Thailand Metropolis Suites Bangkok, Tapestry Collection by Hilton 179 Thailand Millennium Hilton Bangkok 180 Thailand Waldorf Astoria Bangkok 181 Vietnam Hilton Da Nang 182 Vietnam Hilton Garden Inn Da Nang 183 Vietnam Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi 184 Vietnam Hilton Saigon 185 Vietnam La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton

Those looking for staycation options in Singapore have an additional option compared to last year, with the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay (formerly known as the Conrad Centennial) joining Hilton Singapore Orchard and Hilton Garden Inn Singapore.

Across the causeway, I’m delighted to see the highly-anticipated Conrad Kuala Lumpur make the list (hopefully it actually opens in 2026!). This 481-room new-build hotel marks the entry of Conrad into Malaysia, and will be located in the Golden Triangle area.

Over in Thailand, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok makes the list for the first time ever. This is no doubt the pick of the litter; I’ve visited three or four times by now, and every time I’m blown away by the quality of the breakfast spread (you’ll have to pay for it since the voucher doesn’t include breakfast, but goodness me is it worth it). That rooftop pool is special too, and don’t forget to try tea at Peacock Alley.

For Japan, it’s the same three names as last year: DoubleTree Naha, DoubleTree Naha Shuri Castle and DoubleTree Toyama. There are still no options in Tokyo, following the removal of the Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in 2025.

Over in New Zealand, you can choose from the DoubleTree Wellington, Hilton Auckland, DoubleTree Auckland Karaka, or the upcoming DoubleTree Auckland Albert Street. The Hilton Auckland is an interesting one, shaped like a cruise ship and on the end of Princes Wharf.

And finally, SAii Lagoon Maldives makes a return to the list, a 170-room property on an island 15 minutes from Male by boat. While most Maldives resorts are on private islands with little to do beyond the hotel, SAii Lagoon is connected to The Marina at Crossroads Maldives, the country’s largest lifestyle complex. This offers access to additional restaurants, bars, shops and beach clubs.

Other things to note

The complimentary stay offered by the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend covers the room only, and does not include breakfast.

You will not be eligible for Hilton Honors benefits and points on voucher stays, although some properties may choose to go above and beyond. When I used my voucher at the Conrad Bangkok a few years back, I was accorded Hilton Gold benefits like free breakfast. This isn’t an entitlement, however, so YMMV.

All bookings must be made with a valid voucher code at least 14 days in advance of arrival via this webpage. If a room is available for voucher redemption, it will be displayed with a “Confidential Price” label.

❓ Don’t have your voucher? If you want to browse rates but don’t have your voucher number handy, you can do a search from the main Hilton page. Just enter ZKFA26 in the Group Code field. Use the Flexible Date search function to quickly identify dates with available rooms for voucher redemption.

Free stays are meant to follow the hotel’s flexible rate policy, which usually allows for free cancellations at least 24-48 hours before check-in.

However, I previously encountered an issue where the voucher code no longer worked after I cancelled my stay. I had to contact customer service to get the voucher reinstated. I’m not sure why, because the T&Cs clearly say “All bookings are subject to each Participating Property’s policy on cancellation”.

What’s interesting is that the T&Cs say you don’t need to present the physical voucher during check-in, though you will need to show the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card. Based on past experience, however, some properties insist on collecting the voucher, and don’t care what card you use to pay!

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend welcome offer

As a reminder, here’s a recap of the current welcome offer for the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend.

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Apply New-to-AMEX First Spend 5,000 miles Spend S$1,000

(First 60 days)

24,800 miles Base Miles From S$1,000 Spend

(@ 1.2 mpd) 1,200 miles Total Spend S$1,000 Total Miles 31,000 miles

New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 31 March 2026 will receive 29,800 bonus miles when they spend at least S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval.

Cardholders will also earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

These calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.

Together with the Hilton free night stay, there should be more than enough to cover the first year’s S$397.85 annual fee. However, beyond that, renewing the card is a much more marginal proposition.

To learn more about the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, refer to my detailed review below.

Conclusion

The AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend’s Hilton free night list for 2026 features far fewer names than last year’s, but unless you plan to travel to China, you probably won’t be complaining.

I’m particularly excited to see the addition of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, and the Conrad Kuala Lumpur, and even if you don’t plan to go overseas, the addition of the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay gives you a premium staycation option.

Any hotels on this year’s list catch your eye?