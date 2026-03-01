Search
AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Hilton free night: My pick of the 2026 hotels

2

The Hilton free night list is smaller this year, but it packs some big names like the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, Conrad Singapore Marina Bay, and the upcoming Conrad Kuala Lumpur.

One of the key benefits of the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card is its annual Hilton free night voucher, valid at participating properties across Asia Pacific. Given the nerfs this card has seen in recent years, redeeming this voucher for maximum value is more critical than ever to recovering the S$397.85 annual fee.

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend free Hilton night voucher
Free Hilton night voucher

American Express released the list of participating properties for 2026 in December last year, but the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend had fallen so far off my radar that I completely overlooked it.

The 2026 list is leaner than before, but there are still some attractive options such as the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and the soon-to-open Conrad Kuala Lumpur. There’s also a welcome return of options in the Maldives and New Zealand, and unless you’re planning a trip to China, you should be quite pleased with this year’s selection.

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend free night hotels for 2026

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

First, the bad news: the 2026 list of participating properties numbers 185 hotels, a significant reduction from 320 hotels in 2025.

2025 Joiners Leavers 2026
320 +22 -157 185

However, of the 157 hotels removed, 155 come from China, so if your travel plans don’t take you there, you might not even notice the difference.

New destinations for 2026 include Fiji, Guam, Maldives, New Caledonia and New Zealand — the last two making their first appearance since 2022. Sadly, there’s still no option in South Korea, following last year’s removal of the Hilton Garden Inn Seoul Gangnam.

Country 2025 2026
🇦🇺 Australia 15 16
🇨🇳 China 224 69
🇫🇯 Fiji 0 1
🇬🇺 Guam 0 1
🇭🇰 Hong Kong 1 1
🇮🇳 India 25 25
🇮🇩 Indonesia 9 11
🇯🇵 Japan 3 3
🇱🇦 Laos 1 1
🇲🇾 Malaysia 14 17
Maldives 0 1
🇲🇲 Myanmar 1 0
🇳🇵 Nepal 1 0
🇳🇨 New Caledonia 0 1
🇳🇿 New Zealand 0 4
🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 1 1
🇵🇭 Philippines 3 3
🇸🇬 Singapore 2 3
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 3 3
🇹🇼 Taiwan 1 2
🇹🇭 Thailand 11 17
🇻🇳 Vietnam 5 5
Total 320 185

Here’s a breakdown of participating hotels by brand for 2026.

  2025 2026
Canopy by Hilton 3 4
Conrad 13 10
Curio Collection by Hilton 8 6
Doubletree by Hilton 90 53
Hilton 109 60
Hilton Garden Inn 92 48
Tapestry Collection by Hilton 4 3
Tempo by Hilton 1 0
Waldorf Astoria 0 1
Total 320 185

The full list of hotels for 2026 can be found below.

2026 Participating Hotels
# Country Hotel Name
1 Australia Doubletree by Hilton Cairns
2 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Esplanade Darwin
3 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart
4 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne – Flinders Street
5 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Northbridge
6 Australia DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Waterfront
7 Australia Hilton Adelaide
8 Australia Hilton Cairns
9 Australia Hilton Darwin
10 Australia Hilton Garden Inn Albany
11 Australia Hilton Garden Inn Busselton
12 Australia Hilton Garden Inn Darwin
13 Australia Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street
14 Australia Hilton Palm Cove Cairns Resort & Spa (Opening in 2026)
15 Australia Parmelia Hilton Perth
16 Australia West Hotel Sydney, Curio Collection by Hilton
17 China Canopy by Hilton Chengdu City Centre
18 China Canopy by Hilton Hangzhou Jinsha Lake
19 China Canopy by Hilton Hangzhou West Lake
20 China Canton Hotel Guangzhou, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (Opening in 2026)
21 China Conrad Beijing
22 China Conrad Chongqing
23 China Conrad Shanghai
24 China Doubletree by Hilton Beijing
25 China DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing Badaling
26 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chengdu Riverside
27 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chengdu Xinglong Lake
28 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chongqing – Nan’an
29 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chongqing North
30 China DoubleTree by Hilton Chongqing Wanzhou
31 China DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou
32 China DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou – Science City
33 China Doubletree by Hilton Hangzhou East
34 China DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Shanghai – Pudong
35 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao
36 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Airport
37 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Airport Residences
38 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Longhua
39 China DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences
40 China Hilton Beijing
41 China Hilton Beijing Capital Airport
42 China Hilton Beijing Daxing
43 China Hilton Beijing Tongzhou
44 China Hilton Chengdu Chenghua
45 China Hilton Chengdu Longquanyi
46 China Hilton Chongqing
47 China Hilton Chongqing Liangjiang New Area
48 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Daxing International Airport
49 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Fengtai Xinxiang Building
50 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Haidian Daoxiang Lake
51 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Huaxiang Tiantan Hospital
52 China Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Yizhuang
53 China Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Chenghua
54 China Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Huayang
55 China Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Kuanzhai Alley
56 China Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport (Opening in
2026)
57 China Hilton Garden Inn Guangzhou Airport Aerotropolis
58 China Hilton Garden Inn Guangzhou Baiyun Airport (Opening in 2026)
59 China Hilton Garden Inn Guangzhou Tianhe
60 China Hilton Garden Inn Hangzhou Grand Canal (Opening in 2026)
61 China Hilton Garden Inn Hangzhou Lu’niao
62 China Hilton Garden Inn Shanghai High-Speed East Railway Station
63 China Hilton Garden Inn Shanghai Hongqiao NECC
64 China Hilton Garden Inn Shanghai Lujiazui
65 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Airport
66 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Bao’an
67 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Guangming
68 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Guangming Hongqiao Park
69 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Nanshan Avenue
70 China Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Ctr
71 China Hilton Guangzhou
72 China Hilton Guangzhou Baiyun
73 China Hilton Guangzhou Science City
74 China Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe
75 China Hilton Shanghai City Center
76 China Hilton Shanghai Fengxian
77 China Hilton Shanghai Greater Hongqiao
78 China Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao
79 China Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport
80 China Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin
81 China Hilton Shanghai Zhangjiang Science City
82 China Hilton Shenzhen Futian
83 China Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai
84 China Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
85 China Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton
86 Fiji Hilton Garden Inn Suva (Opening in 2026)
87 Guam Hilton Guam Resort & Spa
88 Hong Kong, China Hilton Garden Inn Hong Kong Mongkok
89 India Conrad Bengaluru
90 India Conrad Pune
91 India Doubletree by Hilton Agra
92 India DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield
93 India DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Arpora – Baga
94 India DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji
95 India DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square
96 India DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Gurgaon – New Delhi NCR
97 India DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Airport (Opening in 2026)
98 India DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer
99 India DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
100 India Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
101 India Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
102 India Hilton Chennai
103 India Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
104 India Hilton Garden Inn Jabalpur
105 India Hilton Garden Inn Lucknow
106 India Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket
107 India Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre
108 India Hilton Garden Inn Trivandrum
109 India Hilton Goa Resort
110 India Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre
111 India Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa
112 India Hilton Jaipur
113 India Hilton Mumbai International Airport
114 Indonesia Conrad Bali
115 Indonesia DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro
116 Indonesia DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya
117 Indonesia DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Kemayoran
118 Indonesia DoubleTree by Hilton Surabaya
119 Indonesia Hilton Bali Resort
120 Indonesia Hilton Bandung
121 Indonesia Hilton Bandung Padalarang (Opening in 2026)
122 Indonesia Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport
123 Indonesia Hilton Garden Inn Bali Nusa Dua
124 Indonesia Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem
125 Japan DoubleTree by Hilton Naha
126 Japan Doubletree by Hilton Naha Shuri Castle
127 Japan DoubleTree by Hilton Toyama
128 Laos DoubleTree by Hilton Vientiane
129 Malaysia Conrad Kuala Lumpur (Opening in 2026)
130 Malaysia DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort
131 Malaysia Doubletree by Hilton Johor Bahru
132 Malaysia Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur
133 Malaysia DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka
134 Malaysia DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside
135 Malaysia DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City
136 Malaysia Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang
137 Malaysia Hilton Garden Inn Kota Kinabalu Tuaran (Opening in 2026)
138 Malaysia Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman No.
139 Malaysia Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman So.
140 Malaysia Hilton Garden Inn Puchong
141 Malaysia Hilton Kota Kinabalu
142 Malaysia Hilton Kuala Lumpur
143 Malaysia Hilton Kuching
144 Malaysia Hilton Langkawi Hilton Burau Bay Langkawi Resort (Opening in 2026)
145 Malaysia Hilton Petaling Jaya
146 Maldives SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
147 New Caledonia Hilton Noumea La Promenade Residences
148 New Zealand DoubleTree by Hilton Auckland Albert Street (Opening in 2026)
149 New Zealand DoubleTree by Hilton Auckland Karaka
150 New Zealand DoubleTree by Hilton Wellington
151 New Zealand Hilton Auckland
152 Papua New Guinea Hilton Port Moresby Hotel & Residences
153 Philippines Conrad Manila
154 Philippines Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort
155 Philippines Hilton Manila
156 Singapore Conrad Singapore Marina Bay
157 Singapore Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon
158 Singapore Hilton Singapore Orchard
159 Sri Lanka DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort
160 Sri Lanka Hilton Colombo
161 Sri Lanka Hilton Colombo Residences
162 Taiwan, China Hilton Taipei Sinban
163 Taiwan, China Hotel Resonance Taipei, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
164 Thailand Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit (Opening in 2026)
165 Thailand Conrad Bangkok
166 Thailand DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit
167 Thailand DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
168 Thailand DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
169 Thailand Hilton Bangkok Grande Asoke
170 Thailand Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside
171 Thailand Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Silom
172 Thailand Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao (Closed from March to October 2026)
173 Thailand Hilton Garden Inn Rayong
174 Thailand Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa
175 Thailand Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
176 Thailand Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton (Opening in 2026)
177 Thailand KROMO Bangkok, Curio Collection by Hilton
178 Thailand Metropolis Suites Bangkok, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
179 Thailand Millennium Hilton Bangkok
180 Thailand Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
181 Vietnam Hilton Da Nang
182 Vietnam Hilton Garden Inn Da Nang
183 Vietnam Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi
184 Vietnam Hilton Saigon
185 Vietnam La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton

Those looking for staycation options in Singapore have an additional option compared to last year, with the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay (formerly known as the Conrad Centennial) joining Hilton Singapore Orchard and Hilton Garden Inn Singapore.

Conrad Singapore Executive Room
Conrad Singapore Marina Bay

Across the causeway, I’m delighted to see the highly-anticipated Conrad Kuala Lumpur make the list (hopefully it actually opens in 2026!). This 481-room new-build hotel marks the entry of Conrad into Malaysia, and will be located in the Golden Triangle area.

Conrad Kuala Lumpur

Over in Thailand, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok makes the list for the first time ever. This is no doubt the pick of the litter; I’ve visited three or four times by now, and every time I’m blown away by the quality of the breakfast spread (you’ll have to pay for it since the voucher doesn’t include breakfast, but goodness me is it worth it). That rooftop pool is special too, and don’t forget to try tea at Peacock Alley.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

For Japan, it’s the same three names as last year: DoubleTree Naha, DoubleTree Naha Shuri Castle and DoubleTree Toyama. There are still no options in Tokyo, following the removal of the Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in 2025.

DoubleTree by Hilton Toyama

Over in New Zealand, you can choose from the DoubleTree Wellington, Hilton Auckland, DoubleTree Auckland Karaka, or the upcoming DoubleTree Auckland Albert Street. The Hilton Auckland is an interesting one, shaped like a cruise ship and on the end of Princes Wharf.

Hilton Auckland

And finally, SAii Lagoon Maldives makes a return to the list, a 170-room property on an island 15 minutes from Male by boat. While most Maldives resorts are on private islands with little to do beyond the hotel, SAii Lagoon is connected to The Marina at Crossroads Maldives, the country’s largest lifestyle complex. This offers access to additional restaurants, bars, shops and beach clubs. 

SAii Lagoon Maldives

Other things to note

The complimentary stay offered by the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend covers the room only, and does not include breakfast.

You will not be eligible for Hilton Honors benefits and points on voucher stays, although some properties may choose to go above and beyond. When I used my voucher at the Conrad Bangkok a few years back, I was accorded Hilton Gold benefits like free breakfast. This isn’t an entitlement, however, so YMMV. 

All bookings must be made with a valid voucher code at least 14 days in advance of arrival via this webpage. If a room is available for voucher redemption, it will be displayed with a “Confidential Price” label.

❓ Don’t have your voucher?

If you want to browse rates but don’t have your voucher number handy, you can do a search from the main Hilton page. Just enter ZKFA26 in the Group Code field.

Use the Flexible Date search function to quickly identify dates with available rooms for voucher redemption.

Free stays are meant to follow the hotel’s flexible rate policy, which usually allows for free cancellations at least 24-48 hours before check-in. 

However, I previously encountered an issue where the voucher code no longer worked after I cancelled my stay. I had to contact customer service to get the voucher reinstated. I’m not sure why, because the T&Cs clearly say “All bookings are subject to each Participating Property’s policy on cancellation”.

What’s interesting is that the T&Cs say you don’t need to present the physical voucher during check-in, though you will need to show the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card. Based on past experience, however, some properties insist on collecting the voucher, and don’t care what card you use to pay!

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend welcome offer

As a reminder, here’s a recap of the current welcome offer for the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend.

  New-to-AMEX
First Spend 5,000 miles
Spend S$1,000 
(First 60 days)
 24,800 miles
Base Miles From S$1,000 Spend
(@ 1.2 mpd)		 1,200 miles
Total Spend S$1,000
Total Miles 31,000 miles

New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 31 March 2026 will receive 29,800 bonus miles when they spend at least S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval. 

Cardholders will also earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

These calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.

Together with the Hilton free night stay, there should be more than enough to cover the first year’s S$397.85 annual fee. However, beyond that, renewing the card is a much more marginal proposition.

To learn more about the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, refer to my detailed review below.

Review: AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

Conclusion

The AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend’s Hilton free night list for 2026 features far fewer names than last year’s, but unless you plan to travel to China, you probably won’t be complaining.

I’m particularly excited to see the addition of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, and the Conrad Kuala Lumpur, and even if you don’t plan to go overseas, the addition of the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay gives you a premium staycation option.

Any hotels on this year’s list catch your eye?

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Keen Dean

Would you still need to pay annual fee if you hold Amex platinum charge?

Reply
Aaron Wong

YMMV. but if your annual fee is waived you dont get the voucher anyway

Reply

