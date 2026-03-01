AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Hilton free night: My pick of the 2026 hotels

One of the key benefits of the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card is its annual Hilton free night voucher, valid at participating properties across Asia Pacific. Given the nerfs this card has seen in recent years, redeeming this voucher for maximum value is more critical than ever to recovering the S$397.85 annual fee.
American Express released the list of participating properties for 2026 in December last year, but the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend had fallen so far off my radar that I completely overlooked it.
The 2026 list is leaner than before, but there are still some attractive options such as the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and the soon-to-open Conrad Kuala Lumpur. There’s also a welcome return of options in the Maldives and New Zealand, and unless you’re planning a trip to China, you should be quite pleased with this year’s selection.
AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend free night hotels for 2026
First, the bad news: the 2026 list of participating properties numbers 185 hotels, a significant reduction from 320 hotels in 2025.
|2025
|Joiners
|Leavers
|2026
|320
|+22
|-157
|185
However, of the 157 hotels removed, 155 come from China, so if your travel plans don’t take you there, you might not even notice the difference.
New destinations for 2026 include Fiji, Guam, Maldives, New Caledonia and New Zealand — the last two making their first appearance since 2022. Sadly, there’s still no option in South Korea, following last year’s removal of the Hilton Garden Inn Seoul Gangnam.
|Country
|2025
|2026
|🇦🇺 Australia
|15
|16
|🇨🇳 China
|224
|69
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|0
|1
|🇬🇺 Guam
|0
|1
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|1
|1
|🇮🇳 India
|25
|25
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|9
|11
|🇯🇵 Japan
|3
|3
|🇱🇦 Laos
|1
|1
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|14
|17
|Maldives
|0
|1
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|1
|0
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|1
|0
|🇳🇨 New Caledonia
|0
|1
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|0
|4
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|1
|1
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|3
|3
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|2
|3
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|3
|3
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|1
|2
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|11
|17
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|5
|5
|Total
|320
|185
Here’s a breakdown of participating hotels by brand for 2026.
|2025
|2026
|Canopy by Hilton
|3
|4
|Conrad
|13
|10
|Curio Collection by Hilton
|8
|6
|Doubletree by Hilton
|90
|53
|Hilton
|109
|60
|Hilton Garden Inn
|92
|48
|Tapestry Collection by Hilton
|4
|3
|Tempo by Hilton
|1
|0
|Waldorf Astoria
|0
|1
|Total
|320
|185
The full list of hotels for 2026 can be found below.
2026 Participating Hotels
|#
|Country
|Hotel Name
|1
|Australia
|Doubletree by Hilton Cairns
|2
|Australia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Esplanade Darwin
|3
|Australia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Hobart
|4
|Australia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne – Flinders Street
|5
|Australia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Northbridge
|6
|Australia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Perth Waterfront
|7
|Australia
|Hilton Adelaide
|8
|Australia
|Hilton Cairns
|9
|Australia
|Hilton Darwin
|10
|Australia
|Hilton Garden Inn Albany
|11
|Australia
|Hilton Garden Inn Busselton
|12
|Australia
|Hilton Garden Inn Darwin
|13
|Australia
|Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street
|14
|Australia
|Hilton Palm Cove Cairns Resort & Spa (Opening in 2026)
|15
|Australia
|Parmelia Hilton Perth
|16
|Australia
|West Hotel Sydney, Curio Collection by Hilton
|17
|China
|Canopy by Hilton Chengdu City Centre
|18
|China
|Canopy by Hilton Hangzhou Jinsha Lake
|19
|China
|Canopy by Hilton Hangzhou West Lake
|20
|China
|Canton Hotel Guangzhou, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (Opening in 2026)
|21
|China
|Conrad Beijing
|22
|China
|Conrad Chongqing
|23
|China
|Conrad Shanghai
|24
|China
|Doubletree by Hilton Beijing
|25
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing Badaling
|26
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Chengdu Riverside
|27
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Chengdu Xinglong Lake
|28
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Chongqing – Nan’an
|29
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Chongqing North
|30
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Chongqing Wanzhou
|31
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou
|32
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou – Science City
|33
|China
|Doubletree by Hilton Hangzhou East
|34
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Shanghai – Pudong
|35
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao
|36
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Airport
|37
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Airport Residences
|38
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Longhua
|39
|China
|DoubleTree by Hilton Shenzhen Nanshan Hotel & Residences
|40
|China
|Hilton Beijing
|41
|China
|Hilton Beijing Capital Airport
|42
|China
|Hilton Beijing Daxing
|43
|China
|Hilton Beijing Tongzhou
|44
|China
|Hilton Chengdu Chenghua
|45
|China
|Hilton Chengdu Longquanyi
|46
|China
|Hilton Chongqing
|47
|China
|Hilton Chongqing Liangjiang New Area
|48
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Daxing International Airport
|49
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Fengtai Xinxiang Building
|50
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Haidian Daoxiang Lake
|51
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Huaxiang Tiantan Hospital
|52
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Beijing Yizhuang
|53
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Chenghua
|54
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Huayang
|55
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Kuanzhai Alley
|56
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport (Opening in
2026)
|57
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Guangzhou Airport Aerotropolis
|58
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Guangzhou Baiyun Airport (Opening in 2026)
|59
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Guangzhou Tianhe
|60
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Hangzhou Grand Canal (Opening in 2026)
|61
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Hangzhou Lu’niao
|62
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Shanghai High-Speed East Railway Station
|63
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Shanghai Hongqiao NECC
|64
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Shanghai Lujiazui
|65
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Airport
|66
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Bao’an
|67
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Guangming
|68
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Guangming Hongqiao Park
|69
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen Nanshan Avenue
|70
|China
|Hilton Garden Inn Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Ctr
|71
|China
|Hilton Guangzhou
|72
|China
|Hilton Guangzhou Baiyun
|73
|China
|Hilton Guangzhou Science City
|74
|China
|Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe
|75
|China
|Hilton Shanghai City Center
|76
|China
|Hilton Shanghai Fengxian
|77
|China
|Hilton Shanghai Greater Hongqiao
|78
|China
|Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao
|79
|China
|Hilton Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport
|80
|China
|Hilton Shanghai Songjiang Guangfulin
|81
|China
|Hilton Shanghai Zhangjiang Science City
|82
|China
|Hilton Shenzhen Futian
|83
|China
|Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai
|84
|China
|Hilton Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center
|85
|China
|Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton
|86
|Fiji
|Hilton Garden Inn Suva (Opening in 2026)
|87
|Guam
|Hilton Guam Resort & Spa
|88
|Hong Kong, China
|Hilton Garden Inn Hong Kong Mongkok
|89
|India
|Conrad Bengaluru
|90
|India
|Conrad Pune
|91
|India
|Doubletree by Hilton Agra
|92
|India
|DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield
|93
|India
|DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Arpora – Baga
|94
|India
|DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji
|95
|India
|DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square
|96
|India
|DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Gurgaon – New Delhi NCR
|97
|India
|DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Airport (Opening in 2026)
|98
|India
|DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer
|99
|India
|DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Bengaluru Outer Ring Road
|100
|India
|Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
|101
|India
|Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
|102
|India
|Hilton Chennai
|103
|India
|Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
|104
|India
|Hilton Garden Inn Jabalpur
|105
|India
|Hilton Garden Inn Lucknow
|106
|India
|Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket
|107
|India
|Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre
|108
|India
|Hilton Garden Inn Trivandrum
|109
|India
|Hilton Goa Resort
|110
|India
|Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre
|111
|India
|Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa
|112
|India
|Hilton Jaipur
|113
|India
|Hilton Mumbai International Airport
|114
|Indonesia
|Conrad Bali
|115
|Indonesia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta – Diponegoro
|116
|Indonesia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya
|117
|Indonesia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Kemayoran
|118
|Indonesia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Surabaya
|119
|Indonesia
|Hilton Bali Resort
|120
|Indonesia
|Hilton Bandung
|121
|Indonesia
|Hilton Bandung Padalarang (Opening in 2026)
|122
|Indonesia
|Hilton Garden Inn Bali Ngurah Rai Airport
|123
|Indonesia
|Hilton Garden Inn Bali Nusa Dua
|124
|Indonesia
|Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem
|125
|Japan
|DoubleTree by Hilton Naha
|126
|Japan
|Doubletree by Hilton Naha Shuri Castle
|127
|Japan
|DoubleTree by Hilton Toyama
|128
|Laos
|DoubleTree by Hilton Vientiane
|129
|Malaysia
|Conrad Kuala Lumpur (Opening in 2026)
|130
|Malaysia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort
|131
|Malaysia
|Doubletree by Hilton Johor Bahru
|132
|Malaysia
|Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur
|133
|Malaysia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka
|134
|Malaysia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside
|135
|Malaysia
|DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City
|136
|Malaysia
|Doubletree Resort by Hilton Penang
|137
|Malaysia
|Hilton Garden Inn Kota Kinabalu Tuaran (Opening in 2026)
|138
|Malaysia
|Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman No.
|139
|Malaysia
|Hilton Garden Inn Kuala Lumpur Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman So.
|140
|Malaysia
|Hilton Garden Inn Puchong
|141
|Malaysia
|Hilton Kota Kinabalu
|142
|Malaysia
|Hilton Kuala Lumpur
|143
|Malaysia
|Hilton Kuching
|144
|Malaysia
|Hilton Langkawi Hilton Burau Bay Langkawi Resort (Opening in 2026)
|145
|Malaysia
|Hilton Petaling Jaya
|146
|Maldives
|SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
|147
|New Caledonia
|Hilton Noumea La Promenade Residences
|148
|New Zealand
|DoubleTree by Hilton Auckland Albert Street (Opening in 2026)
|149
|New Zealand
|DoubleTree by Hilton Auckland Karaka
|150
|New Zealand
|DoubleTree by Hilton Wellington
|151
|New Zealand
|Hilton Auckland
|152
|Papua New Guinea
|Hilton Port Moresby Hotel & Residences
|153
|Philippines
|Conrad Manila
|154
|Philippines
|Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort
|155
|Philippines
|Hilton Manila
|156
|Singapore
|Conrad Singapore Marina Bay
|157
|Singapore
|Hilton Garden Inn Singapore Serangoon
|158
|Singapore
|Hilton Singapore Orchard
|159
|Sri Lanka
|DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort
|160
|Sri Lanka
|Hilton Colombo
|161
|Sri Lanka
|Hilton Colombo Residences
|162
|Taiwan, China
|Hilton Taipei Sinban
|163
|Taiwan, China
|Hotel Resonance Taipei, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
|164
|Thailand
|Canopy by Hilton Bangkok Sukhumvit (Opening in 2026)
|165
|Thailand
|Conrad Bangkok
|166
|Thailand
|DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit
|167
|Thailand
|DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
|168
|Thailand
|DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
|169
|Thailand
|Hilton Bangkok Grande Asoke
|170
|Thailand
|Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside
|171
|Thailand
|Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Silom
|172
|Thailand
|Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao (Closed from March to October 2026)
|173
|Thailand
|Hilton Garden Inn Rayong
|174
|Thailand
|Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa
|175
|Thailand
|Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
|176
|Thailand
|Kahavadi Chiang Rai, Curio Collection by Hilton (Opening in 2026)
|177
|Thailand
|KROMO Bangkok, Curio Collection by Hilton
|178
|Thailand
|Metropolis Suites Bangkok, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
|179
|Thailand
|Millennium Hilton Bangkok
|180
|Thailand
|Waldorf Astoria Bangkok
|181
|Vietnam
|Hilton Da Nang
|182
|Vietnam
|Hilton Garden Inn Da Nang
|183
|Vietnam
|Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi
|184
|Vietnam
|Hilton Saigon
|185
|Vietnam
|La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton
Those looking for staycation options in Singapore have an additional option compared to last year, with the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay (formerly known as the Conrad Centennial) joining Hilton Singapore Orchard and Hilton Garden Inn Singapore.
Across the causeway, I’m delighted to see the highly-anticipated Conrad Kuala Lumpur make the list (hopefully it actually opens in 2026!). This 481-room new-build hotel marks the entry of Conrad into Malaysia, and will be located in the Golden Triangle area.
Over in Thailand, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok makes the list for the first time ever. This is no doubt the pick of the litter; I’ve visited three or four times by now, and every time I’m blown away by the quality of the breakfast spread (you’ll have to pay for it since the voucher doesn’t include breakfast, but goodness me is it worth it). That rooftop pool is special too, and don’t forget to try tea at Peacock Alley.
For Japan, it’s the same three names as last year: DoubleTree Naha, DoubleTree Naha Shuri Castle and DoubleTree Toyama. There are still no options in Tokyo, following the removal of the Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba in 2025.
Over in New Zealand, you can choose from the DoubleTree Wellington, Hilton Auckland, DoubleTree Auckland Karaka, or the upcoming DoubleTree Auckland Albert Street. The Hilton Auckland is an interesting one, shaped like a cruise ship and on the end of Princes Wharf.
And finally, SAii Lagoon Maldives makes a return to the list, a 170-room property on an island 15 minutes from Male by boat. While most Maldives resorts are on private islands with little to do beyond the hotel, SAii Lagoon is connected to The Marina at Crossroads Maldives, the country’s largest lifestyle complex. This offers access to additional restaurants, bars, shops and beach clubs.
Other things to note
The complimentary stay offered by the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend covers the room only, and does not include breakfast.
You will not be eligible for Hilton Honors benefits and points on voucher stays, although some properties may choose to go above and beyond. When I used my voucher at the Conrad Bangkok a few years back, I was accorded Hilton Gold benefits like free breakfast. This isn’t an entitlement, however, so YMMV.
All bookings must be made with a valid voucher code at least 14 days in advance of arrival via this webpage. If a room is available for voucher redemption, it will be displayed with a “Confidential Price” label.
|❓ Don’t have your voucher?
|
If you want to browse rates but don’t have your voucher number handy, you can do a search from the main Hilton page. Just enter ZKFA26 in the Group Code field.
Use the Flexible Date search function to quickly identify dates with available rooms for voucher redemption.
Free stays are meant to follow the hotel’s flexible rate policy, which usually allows for free cancellations at least 24-48 hours before check-in.
However, I previously encountered an issue where the voucher code no longer worked after I cancelled my stay. I had to contact customer service to get the voucher reinstated. I’m not sure why, because the T&Cs clearly say “All bookings are subject to each Participating Property’s policy on cancellation”.
What’s interesting is that the T&Cs say you don’t need to present the physical voucher during check-in, though you will need to show the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card. Based on past experience, however, some properties insist on collecting the voucher, and don’t care what card you use to pay!
AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend welcome offer
As a reminder, here’s a recap of the current welcome offer for the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend.
|AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend
|Apply
|New-to-AMEX
|First Spend
|5,000 miles
|Spend S$1,000
(First 60 days)
|24,800 miles
|Base Miles From S$1,000 Spend
(@ 1.2 mpd)
|1,200 miles
|Total Spend
|S$1,000
|Total Miles
|31,000 miles
New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 31 March 2026 will receive 29,800 bonus miles when they spend at least S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval.
Cardholders will also earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).
These calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.
Together with the Hilton free night stay, there should be more than enough to cover the first year’s S$397.85 annual fee. However, beyond that, renewing the card is a much more marginal proposition.
To learn more about the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, refer to my detailed review below.
Conclusion
The AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend’s Hilton free night list for 2026 features far fewer names than last year’s, but unless you plan to travel to China, you probably won’t be complaining.
I’m particularly excited to see the addition of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, and the Conrad Kuala Lumpur, and even if you don’t plan to go overseas, the addition of the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay gives you a premium staycation option.
Any hotels on this year’s list catch your eye?
Would you still need to pay annual fee if you hold Amex platinum charge?
YMMV. but if your annual fee is waived you dont get the voucher anyway