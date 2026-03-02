Search
Live: AMEX Platinum Charge Global Dining Credit

AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers can now register for their S$200 Global Dining credit, valid at participating restaurants worldwide.

At the start of this year, American Express unveiled a major revamp of the Platinum Statement Credits for AMEX Platinum Charge cardmembers.

The Local Dining, Entertainment and Fashion credits were eliminated, while the Lifestyle credit was rebranded as the Platinum Wine credit. In absolute terms, the total value of credits has been reduced from S$1,354 to S$800, though that’s offset by the new Table for Two programme, which offers up to six complimentary meals for two per year.

Apply
💳 Platinum Statement Credits
  2025 2026
Local Dining S$100 per 6 mo. Discontinued
(Replaced with Table for Two)
Global Dining S$100 per 6 mo. S$200 per yr.
Lifestyle S$200 per 6 mo.
(Min. S$300 spend)		 Discontinued
Platinum Wine N/A S$200 per 6 mo.
(Min. S$300 spend)
Airline S$100 per 6 mo.
(Min. S$300 spend)
Entertainment S$17 per mo. Discontinued
Fashion S$75 per 6 mo. Discontinued
Total S$1,354 S$800

While the Global Dining credit survived the cull, cardmembers had to wait until 2 March 2026 before they could put it to use.

That wait is now over. Registration opened this morning, so here’s a closer look at how the credit works and how to make the most of it.

AMEX Global Dining credit now live

Bar Primi, New York City

AMEX Platinum Charge customers can now register for their Global Dining credit via the AMEX Offers portal on the desktop website or AMEX SG mobile app.

In a welcome change from last year, this is awarded as a single S$200 annual credit. No minimum spend is required, and the credit can be used in one or more transactions. In other words, you can use part of it at Restaurant A, and the rest at Restaurant B.

There are no blackout dates, and there’s nothing stopping you from stacking it with other discounts where available— all that matters is the final amount charged to the AMEX Platinum Charge.

The credit must be fully used by 31 December 2026. American Express notes that if you spend on the last day of a redemption period, your transaction may not be captured in time. In other words, using this for a New Year’s Eve dinner might not be the best idea. 

The Global Dining credit can only be spent by the principal cardholder. Transactions made with a supplementary or A/C card will not trigger the credit.

Which restaurants are participating?

The Global Dining credit can be used at over 2,000 restaurants in the following countries:

🍽️ Global Dining Credit Countries
  • 🇦🇺 Australia
  • 🇦🇹 Austria
  • 🇨🇦 Canada
  • 🇭🇰 Hong Kong
  • 🇫🇷 France
  • 🇩🇪 Germany
  • 🇮🇹 Italy
  • 🇯🇵 Japan (Pocket Concierge only)
  • 🇲🇽 Mexico
  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand
  • 🇪🇸 Spain
  • 🇹🇼 Taiwan
  • 🇹🇭 Thailand
  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom
  • 🇺🇸 United States

The credit is only valid for dine-in and excludes purchases of gift cards and vouchers, transactions made towards deposits charged upfront by the participating restaurants, cancellation and no-show charges, take away or dine-at-home services.​

Do note that if you want to book restaurants in Japan, you must use the Pocket Concierge service and make a prepaid reservation. This still triggers the dining credit, despite what the previous paragraph says about deposits. I tried this out during a trip to Osaka previously, and the process was very smooth.

Credits should be posted within 30 days of payment, though it’s good practice to retain your receipts and check your statement. I had an issue with Aosta in Arrowtown, New Zealand where the credit did not post. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the merchant was using an older payment terminal still tied to the restaurant’s previous name. The credit was manually awarded after I submitted the receipt for my meal.

What about the rest of the credits?

To recap, the AMEX Platinum Charge is offering S$800 worth of Platinum Statement Credits for 2026.

💳 Platinum Statement Credits
Credit Amt. No. of Trxns.
Global Dining S$200 per yr. Multiple
Platinum Wine S$200 per 6 mo.
(min. S$300 spend)		 Single
Airline S$100 per 6 mo.
(min. S$300 spend)		 Single

The Global Dining credit is awarded on an annual basis, while the Platinum Wine and Airline credits are disbursed on a half-yearly basis.

For half-yearly credits, cardholders will receive:

  • 1x credit to be used from 1 January to 30 June
  • 1x credit to be used from 1 July to 31 December

All credits require registration, which can be done via the AMEX Offers portal on the desktop website or AMEX SG mobile app. You’ll need to register for each credit separately.

Once registered, statement credits will be automatically triggered upon meeting the eligibility criteria.

Example of rebate, based on the now-discontinued Entertainment credit

Statement credits officially appear on your billing statement within 30 days from the date of transaction, but in practice often appear much sooner. In my experience, it takes no more than 3-4 days to post.

A full guide to the credits can be found below.

Guide: AMEX Platinum Charge annual S$800 statement credits

Conclusion

The AMEX Platinum Charge’s Global Dining credit is now open for registration, and cardmembers will enjoy a S$200 rebate at participating restaurants worldwide.

Do remember that you must register before using the credit, but there’s otherwise no lag time involved (i.e. you could register now and use it for dinner the same day). 

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
