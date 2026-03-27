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Cathay Pacific hikes fuel surcharges for the second time in two weeks

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From 1 April 2026, Cathay Pacific's fuel surcharges will increase by a further 34%, compounding the 105% increase from just two weeks ago.

Cathay Pacific recently announced a sharp 105% increase in fuel surcharges, as airlines grapple with a spike in jet fuel prices driven by the Middle East conflict. 

Unfortunately, it looks like that was only the tip of the iceberg. Jet fuel prices now stand at US$197 per barrel, more than double the US$95.95 recorded on 20 February 2026, before the conflict began. In response, the Hong Kong-based airline has now announced a further 34% increase in fuel surcharges, applicable to bookings made from 1 April 2026. 

Cathay will also be reviewing fuel surcharges every two weeks, instead of monthly. 

To enable a more agile response to the volatile jet fuel prices, we will review and revise the fuel surcharge every two weeks to better capture jet fuel price movements in either upward or downward direction.

This increased frequency of review is intended as a temporary measure and will be revisited when the Middle East situation stabilises.

-Cathay Pacific

For context, Cathay Pacific reintroduced fuel surcharges in February 2021, after initially removing them in May 2020 when travel flatlined amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since airlines are required to quote all-inclusive fares, commercial tickets may not increase by the full extent of the fuel surcharge. Airlines may offset part of the increase by slightly reducing the base fare, to keep overall prices competitive. But if you’re redeeming a Cathay Pacific award ticket through Asia Miles (or any partner programme that doesn’t absorb fuel surcharges), you can expect to bear the full brunt of the increase, because this has to be paid entirely in cash.

Strap in, because this could get worse before it gets better…

Cathay Pacific hikes fuel surcharges again

Cathay Pacific will increase its fuel surcharges again from 1 April 2026

Cathay Pacific will further increase fuel surcharges by 34% for all air tickets booked from 1 April 2026 onwards. 

⛽ Cathay Pacific Fuel Surcharges
(per segment)
From Hong Kong to Ticket booking date
Till 31 Mar 2026 From 1 Apr 2026
Singapore, North Asia, China US$37.20
(S$47.77)
 US$50
(S$64.21)
+34%
India and South Asia US$69.40
(S$89.12)
 US$93
(S$119.43)
+34%
Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa US$149.20
(S$191.60)
 US$200
(S$256.83)
+34%

Cathay Pacific fuel surcharges are the same across all cabin classes, and are applied by sector. For example:

  • a round-trip ticket between Singapore and Hong Kong currently has US$74.40 of fuel surcharges, which will increase to US$100 for bookings made from 1 April 2026
  • a round-trip ticket between Singapore and San Francisco via Hong Kong currently has US$372.80 of fuel surcharges (2x [US$37.20 + US$149.20]), which will increase to US$500 (2x [US$50+ US$200]) for bookings made from 1 April 2026

The increase is even more stark when you consider where prices stood prior to 18 March 2026. We’re talking a 174% hike in the space of less than a month. Goodness me. 

  Prior to 18 Mar 26 18-31 Mar 26 From 1 Apr 26
Singapore, North Asia, China US$18.20 US$37.20
 US$50
India and South Asia US$33.80 US$69.40
 US$93
Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa US$72.90 US$149.20
 US$200

Here’s a quick summary of how much more you can expect to pay for fuel surcharges for round-trip Cathay Pacific flights originating from Singapore.

⛽ Cathay Pacific Fuel Surcharges
(for round-trip booking)
From Singapore to Ticket booking date
Till 31 Mar 2026 From 1 Apr 2026
Hong Kong US$74.40
(S$95.12)
 US$100
(S$128.58)
Japan, Taiwan
(via Hong Kong)		 US$148.80
(S$190.22)		 US$200
(S$257.03)
Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Europe
(via Hong Kong)
 US$372.80
(S$476.57)		 US$500
(S$642.92)

As a reminder, fuel surcharges are in addition to the usual airport taxes and fees, which currently amount to S$65.20 for a flight departing from Changi Airport, and will increase to S$79.20 by 2030. 

  Passenger Service and Security Fee
(PSSF)		 Aviation Levy
(AL)		 Airport Development Levy
(ADL)
Current
S$65.20
 S$46.40 S$8 S$10.80
1 April 2027
S$70.20
 S$49.40
+S$3
 S$10
+S$2
 S$10.80
1 April 2028
S$73.20
 S$52.40
+S$3
 S$10 S$10.80
1 April 2029
S$76.20
 S$55.40
+S$3
 S$10 S$10.80
1 April 2030
S$79.20
 S$58.40
+S$3
 S$10 S$10.80

At least the sustainable aviation fuel levy has been delayed…

Should you lock in tickets now?

Cathay Pacific award tickets can be booked 360 days in advance

During the previous round of fuel surcharge increases, I strongly advised everyone to try and lock in whatever award tickets they could before the new surcharges came into effect. 

Asia Miles members can book Cathay Pacific award seats up to 360 days prior to departure, which meant that customers could enjoy the pre-war fuel surcharge structure for travel as late as 12 March 2027.

This time however, my advice is to hold your fire.

Unless you’re travelling in the near future, there is little point “locking in” fuel surcharges at the current rates. Sure, it could insulate you from any further increases. However, you won’t get a refund if fuel surcharges subsequently decrease (short of cancelling and rebooking your ticket- always a risky proposition with awards).

Cathay Pacific will be reviewing fuel surcharges fortnightly, so if your travel plans are still some distance in the future, and believe this insanity in the Middle East will pass before long, then it’s probably worth taking a wait-and-see approach.

Asia Miles devaluation coming

Asia Miles members are staring down a double whammy, because in addition to higher fuel surcharges, the programme will also increase the cost of certain awards from 1 May 2026. 

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for Cathay Pacific Flights
Distance
(in miles)		 Y PY J F
1-750 7K
 11K 16K 25K
751 – 2,750
(Type 1)*		 9K 20K
18K		 28K
27K		 43K
751 – 2,750
(Type 2)^		 13K 23K 32K 50K
2,751 – 5,000 20K 38K 58K
60K		 90K
5,001 – 7,500
 27K 50K 88K
91K		 125K
7,501+ 38K 75K 115K
119K		 160K
Y = Economy | PY= Premium Economy | J= Business | F= First
*Type 1= Routes to/from China, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea
^Type 2= Routes to/from India, Indonesia, Japan

The changes are fairly modest in absolute terms. There is a 2,000-4,000 mile increase in the cost of long and ultra long-haul Business Class awards, though there is also a 1,000-2,000 mile reduction in the cost of short-haul Business and Premium Economy awards.

However, this marks the third Asia Miles devaluation in less than three years. Taken cumulatively, there has actually been a substantial increase in the cost of long-haul and ultra long-haul Business Class awards. 

✈️ Business Class Awards
  5,001 to 7,500 7,501+
Pre-October 2023 65-70K 85K
October 2023 84K 110K
April 2025 88K 115K
May 2026 91K 119K

This has the potential to further complicate matters: should you book now to save on miles, but lock in the relatively high fuel surcharges? Or should you wait until fuel surcharges come down (hopefully!), but have to pay the higher award costs?

I’d personally wait and see. There’s still slightly over a month to go until 1 May 2026, and while I’m not expecting miracles to happen in that period, we could see a slight moderation. And even if we don’t, 2,000-4,000 miles is a small increase in absolute terms. I don’t think that kind of saving is worth locking in the fuel surcharges we’re seeing now.

More on the upcoming Asia Miles devaluation can be found below. 

Cathay Pacific will devalue Asia Miles from May 2026

Conclusion

Cathay Pacific has announced another round of fuel surcharge increases, barely two weeks after more than doubling them in light of skyrocketing jet fuel prices. Passengers on long-haul itineraries originating from Singapore are looking at as much as US$500 added to a round-trip booking, 174% more than at the start of March. 

It’s particularly bad news for award travellers, as it adds a substantial cash copayment to their “free” ticket. What’s more, Asia Miles members will see increased redemption prices for selected awards from May 2026 which while modest, just rubs salt into the wound. 

Unless you plan to travel in the near future, I think now’s the time to hunker down and wait. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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