OCBC Rewards Card offering 26,000 bonus miles and free luggage

OCBC has launched a new sign-up bonus for the OCBC Rewards Card, which offers new-to-bank cardholders 26,000 bonus miles plus a Delsey luggage with a minimum spend of just S$600.

This is a pretty attractive offer for those who meet the eligibility criteria, especially since that S$600 spend could earn up to 6 mpd with OCBC’s rotating slate of bonus merchants. These currently include Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, though the lineup is set to change again on 1 April 2026.

Beyond that, the OCBC Rewards Card also earns 4 mpd at department stores, duty-free outlets and fashion retailers, with the option to extend this to additional categories through the purchase of HeyMax vouchers.

OCBC Rewards Card welcome offer

The OCBC Rewards Card’s welcome offer is valid for applications submitted from 25 March to 30 June 2026 (with approval by 30 July 2026) by new-to-bank cardholders, defined as those who:

Do not currently hold a principal OCBC credit card, and

hold a principal OCBC credit card, Have not cancelled a principal OCBC credit card in the past 12 months

💳 Supplementary Cardholder Eligibility A previous version of the T&Cs contained the following clause: 1.3 For the avoidance of doubt, existing supplementary OCBC Credit Card cardholders who do not hold any OCBC Credit Card as a principal cardholder are NOT eligible to participate in the Promotion. OCBC has informed me this is a typo, and supplementary OCBC cardholders are eligible to participate. The T&Cs have now been updated to reflect this.

Cardholders who meet the minimum spend will receive the following gifts.

Min. Spend

(in first 30 days) Gift S$300 Welcome Gifts Delsey Air Armour Medium Expandable 68cm Luggage, and

Disney premiums (while stocks last) Additional S$300

(i.e. S$600 total) Bonus Gift 65,000 OCBC$ (26,000 miles)

The Disney premium gift currently consists of Winnie the Pooh Packing Cubes, but this will switch to a Mandalorian duffel bag and luggage tags from 1 April 2026 (this is the way indeed). All premiums are available while stocks last.

However, the Delsey luggage and 65,000 OCBC$ (26,000 miles) are guaranteed so long as you meet the qualifying criteria.

When will the gifts be credited?

For the Delsey luggage and 65,000 OCBC$ (26,000 miles) gifts, eligible customers will be notified through email and/or SMS within five months after the promotion period ends, i.e. 30 November 2026.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend for the welcome offer includes both SGD and FCY retail spend, whether online or offline.

A full list of transactions that do not qualify can be found in the T&Cs, at sections 3h and 3i.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Charitable Donations

Education

GrabPay Top-Ups

Government Services

Insurance Premiums

Non-Profit and Government Hospitals

Real Estate Agents & Managers

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What can you do with OCBC$?

OCBC$ can be transferred to nine airline and hotel programmes.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(OCBC$ : Miles) 25,000 : 10,000

10,000 : 4,000 10,000 : 4,000 10,000 : 4,000 10,000 : 3,600 10,000 : 3,600 10,000 : 2,900 10,000 : 2,800 10,000 : 2,000

However, given the conversion ratios, not all programmes offer good value. In general, I would only consider transferring OCBC$ to KrisFlyer, Air France-KLM Flying Blue, and Accor Live Limitless.

Regarding the minimum conversion blocks:

Transfers for KrisFlyer miles must be in blocks of 25,000 OCBC$ (10,000 miles)

Transfers for all other programmes must be a minimum of 10,000 OCBC$ (2,000-4,000 miles/points), but subsequent conversions can be in blocks of 1,000 OCBC$ (200-400 miles/points).

A S$25 fee applies to all conversions.

SingSaver alternative

If this offer does not appeal to you, SingSaver is running an alternate slate of welcome gifts, available with a minimum spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval:

25,000 Max Miles

S$370 cash

Dyson Airstrait

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro + S$160 eCapitaVoucher

50,000 OCBC$

If you prefer these gifts, sign up via this link instead.

For the avoidance of doubt, you cannot stack the OCBC and SingSaver offers. You must choose one or the other.

Overview: OCBC Rewards Card

OCBC Rewards Card Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 2 years Annual Fee S$196.20

(2 Years Free) Min.

Transfer (KF) 25,000 OCBC$

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25 Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on online and offline shopping Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The OCBC Rewards Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 p.a. and offers a two-year waiver of its S$196.20 annual fee.

Cardholders can earn 4 mpd on selected online and offline shopping, capped at S$1,110 per calendar month (if you have the legacy Blue and Pink versions of the Titanium Rewards, each card has its own bonus cap).

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) MCC 5309

Duty-Free Shops Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free MCC 5311

Department Stores

Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer MCC 5611

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores

Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti MCC 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear Stores

Zara, H&M, Mothercare MCC 5631

Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores

Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora MCC 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork MCC 5651

Family Clothing Stores Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox MCC 5655

Sports and Riding Apparel Nike, Lululemon, Adidas MCC 5661

Shoe Stores

Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion MCC 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores Ezbuy, Zalora, Fartech MCC 5699

Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops Cotton On, Reebonz MCC 5941

Sporting Goods Stores Decathlon, Fila, New Balance MCC 5948

Luggage or Leather Goods Stores Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

🛒 Specified Merchants^ Alibaba

AliExpress

Amazon

Ezbuy

Guardian

Lazada Mustafa Centre

NTUC Unity

Shopee*

Taobao

TikTok Shop

Watsons ^Transactions under MCC 5411 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

*Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

For a full review of this card, refer to the post below.

Conclusion

The OCBC Rewards Card is now offering 26,000 bonus miles and a Delsey luggage for new-to-bank cardholders who complete a minimum spend of just S$600. This has the potential to be a lucrative deal, and you won’t have to worry about annual fees for at least two years.

While the OCBC Rewards Card has a somewhat restrictive bonus whitelist that does not offer the same flexibility as the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card, it can still come in useful for bigger spenders who regularly max out their 4 mpd caps elsewhere.