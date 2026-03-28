HomeCredit Cards
Credit CardsOCBC

OCBC Rewards Card offering 26,000 bonus miles and free luggage

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

The OCBC Rewards Card has launched an attractive offer for new-to-bank customers: 26,000 bonus miles and a Delsey luggage with a minimum spend of just S$600.

OCBC has launched a new sign-up bonus for the OCBC Rewards Card, which offers new-to-bank cardholders 26,000 bonus miles plus a Delsey luggage with a minimum spend of just S$600.

This is a pretty attractive offer for those who meet the eligibility criteria, especially since that S$600 spend could earn up to 6 mpd with OCBC’s rotating slate of bonus merchants. These currently include Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, though the lineup is set to change again on 1 April 2026.

Beyond that, the OCBC Rewards Card also earns 4 mpd at department stores, duty-free outlets and fashion retailers, with the option to extend this to additional categories through the purchase of HeyMax vouchers.

OCBC Rewards Card welcome offer

The OCBC Rewards Card’s welcome offer is valid for applications submitted from 25 March to 30 June 2026 (with approval by 30 July 2026) by new-to-bank cardholders, defined as those who:

  • Do not currently hold a principal OCBC credit card, and
  • Have not cancelled a principal OCBC credit card in the past 12 months
💳 Supplementary Cardholder Eligibility

A previous version of the T&Cs contained the following clause:

1.3 For the avoidance of doubt, existing supplementary OCBC Credit Card cardholders who do not hold any OCBC Credit Card as a principal cardholder are NOT eligible to participate in the Promotion.

OCBC has informed me this is a typo, and supplementary OCBC cardholders are eligible to participate. The T&Cs have now been updated to reflect this.

Cardholders who meet the minimum spend will receive the following gifts.

Min. Spend
(in first 30 days)		 Gift
S$300

Welcome Gifts

  • Delsey Air Armour Medium Expandable 68cm Luggage, and
  • Disney premiums (while stocks last)
Additional S$300
(i.e. S$600 total)

Bonus Gift

  • 65,000 OCBC$ (26,000 miles)

The Disney premium gift currently consists of Winnie the Pooh Packing Cubes, but this will switch to a Mandalorian duffel bag and luggage tags from 1 April 2026 (this is the way indeed). All premiums are available while stocks last.

However, the Delsey luggage and 65,000 OCBC$ (26,000 miles) are guaranteed so long as you meet the qualifying criteria.

When will the gifts be credited?

For the Delsey luggage and 65,000 OCBC$ (26,000 miles) gifts, eligible customers will be notified through email and/or SMS within five months after the promotion period ends, i.e. 30 November 2026. 

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend for the welcome offer includes both SGD and FCY retail spend, whether online or offline.

A full list of transactions that do not qualify can be found in the T&Cs, at sections 3h and 3i. 

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

  • Charitable Donations
  • Education
  • GrabPay Top-Ups
  • Government Services 
  • Insurance Premiums
  • Non-Profit and Government Hospitals
  • Real Estate Agents & Managers

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What can you do with OCBC$?

OCBC$ can be transferred to nine airline and hotel programmes.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio
(OCBC$ : Miles)
krisflyer logo 25,000 : 10,000
flyingblue logo 10,000 : 4,000
10,000 : 4,000
ihg logo 10,000 : 4,000
british airways logo 10,000 : 3,600
etihad guest logo 10,000 : 3,600
asia miles logo 10,000 : 2,900
10,000 : 2,800
10,000 : 2,000

However, given the conversion ratios, not all programmes offer good value. In general, I would only consider transferring OCBC$ to KrisFlyer, Air France-KLM Flying Blue, and Accor Live Limitless.

 Regarding the minimum conversion blocks:

  • Transfers for KrisFlyer miles must be in blocks of 25,000 OCBC$ (10,000 miles)
  • Transfers for all other programmes must be a minimum of 10,000 OCBC$ (2,000-4,000 miles/points), but subsequent conversions can be in blocks of 1,000 OCBC$ (200-400 miles/points). 

A S$25 fee applies to all conversions.

SingSaver alternative

If this offer does not appeal to you, SingSaver is running an alternate slate of welcome gifts, available with a minimum spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval:

  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • S$370 cash
  • Dyson Airstrait
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro + S$160 eCapitaVoucher
  • 50,000 OCBC$

If you prefer these gifts, sign up via this link instead.

For the avoidance of doubt, you cannot stack the OCBC and SingSaver offers. You must choose one or the other. 

Overview: OCBC Rewards Card

OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 2 years
Annual Fee S$196.20
(2 Years Free)		 Min.
Transfer (KF)		 25,000 OCBC$
(10,000 miles)
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25
Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes
FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No
Special Earn 4 mpd on online and offline shopping Airport Limo? No
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The OCBC Rewards Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 p.a. and offers a two-year waiver of its S$196.20 annual fee. 

Cardholders can earn 4 mpd on selected online and offline shopping, capped at S$1,110 per calendar month (if you have the legacy Blue and Pink versions of the Titanium Rewards, each card has its own bonus cap).

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist
MCC Examples
(non-exhaustive)
MCC 5309
Duty-Free Shops		 Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free
MCC 5311 
Department Stores
 Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer
MCC 5611 
Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores
 Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti
MCC 5621 
Women’s Ready to Wear Stores
 Zara, H&M, Mothercare
MCC 5631
Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores
 Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora
MCC 5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores		 Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork
MCC 5651
Family Clothing Stores		 Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox
MCC 5655
Sports and Riding Apparel		 Nike, Lululemon, Adidas
MCC 5661
Shoe Stores
 Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion
MCC 5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores		 Ezbuy, Zalora, Fartech
MCC 5699
Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops		 Cotton On, Reebonz
MCC 5941
Sporting Goods Stores 		 Decathlon, Fila, New Balance
MCC 5948
Luggage or Leather Goods Stores		 Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa
🛒 Specified Merchants^
  • Alibaba
  • AliExpress
  • Amazon
  • Ezbuy
  • Guardian
  • Lazada
  • Mustafa Centre
  • NTUC Unity
  • Shopee*
  • Taobao
  • TikTok Shop
  • Watsons
^Transactions under MCC 5411 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$
*Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

For a full review of this card, refer to the post below.

Review: OCBC Rewards Card

Conclusion

The OCBC Rewards Card is now offering 26,000 bonus miles and a Delsey luggage for new-to-bank cardholders who complete a minimum spend of just S$600. This has the potential to be a lucrative deal, and you won’t have to worry about annual fees for at least two years.

While the OCBC Rewards Card has a somewhat restrictive bonus whitelist that does not offer the same flexibility as the Citi Rewards or DBS Woman’s World Card, it can still come in useful for bigger spenders who regularly max out their 4 mpd caps elsewhere. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Cathay Pacific hikes fuel surcharges for the second time in two weeks
Next article
I tried Starlink on a plane, and now I can never go back

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 63,750 miles with $3K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Visa Infinite
Get up to 52,800 miles with $2K spend in the first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: May 4, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 63,200 miles with $14K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Mar 31, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers
9
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Mar 31, 2026
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (March 2026)
3
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,908FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbsoneworldcitibankmattcamerican expressocbchiltonsqsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations