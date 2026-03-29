KrisFlyer enhances transfer ratio to Marriott Bonvoy points

Marriott Bonvoy has long supported points transfers to KrisFlyer, dating back to the days of Starwood Preferred Guest. However, it wasn’t until January 2023 that Singapore Airlines added transfers in the opposite direction, allowing members to convert KrisFlyer miles into Bonvoy points.

The problem? The transfer ratio of 2 miles = 1 point offered extremely poor value — just under 0.5 cents per mile — making it one of the worst ways to use your KrisFlyer miles.

Singapore Airlines has now announced that from 1 April 2026, the transfer ratio will be permanently enhanced by 50%. Does this improve the picture? Yes. Is it still terrible value? Also yes.

KrisFlyer enhances transfer ratio to Marriott Bonvoy

From 1 April 2026 KrisFlyer Miles Marriott Bonvoy Points 3,000 1,500

2,250

From 1 April 2026, the conversion ratio between KrisFlyer miles and Marriott Bonvoy points will be enhanced to 4:3, a 50% improvement from the current 2:1.

A minimum conversion of 3,000 KrisFlyer miles is still required, as before

Conversions beyond the minimum can be made in single-mile increments

Members are capped at converting 250,000 miles per calendar year, up from 180,000 miles previously

Points conversions take up to eight weeks ( which should be plenty of time to reflect on your poor life choices)

Unlike other partner programmes, there is no need to link your KrisFlyer and Marriott Bonvoy accounts prior to making a transfer. Simply visit this link, scroll down and click on the Marriott Bonvoy option.

You’ll then be directed to a dialogue box where you can fill in your Marriott Bonvoy membership number, as well as the number of KrisFlyer miles you wish to convert.

Is it worth it?

No.

As difficult as it it is to earn hotel points in Singapore, there is no reason to take this option.

1 Marriott Bonvoy point is generally considered to be worth 0.8 US cents, so converting KrisFlyer miles to Marriott Bonvoy points, with the enhanced transfer ratio, is equivalent to 0.77 SG cents per mile.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

(from 1 Apr 2026) Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1¢ 📱 Spend with Kris+ 1¢ ✈️ Miles + Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 1¢

🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.77¢



🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢

🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢ ⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.56-0.67¢



🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢ 🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



Obviously, this is far inferior to the value you’d get by redeeming an award flight. But it’s also much worse than the value offered by other non-flight redemptions.

For example, KrisShop, Kris+ and Pelago offer a baseline value of 1 cent per mile, which is sometimes boosted further during promotional periods. And even if you absolutely, positively had to use KrisFlyer miles for hotels, KrisFlyer vRooms would give you at least 0.8 cents per mile, and a much wider selection of properties to choose from.

If you really need more Marriott Bonvoy points, I’d recommend waiting for one of the periodic sales, where you can usually buy them for around 0.8-0.9 US cents apiece.

What about converting Marriott Bonvoy points to KrisFlyer miles?

Marriott Bonvoy Points KrisFlyer Miles 60,000 20,000

(+5,000 bonus miles for every 60,000 points transferred)

The conversion ratio between Marriott Bonvoy points and KrisFlyer miles remains at 3:1

A minimum conversion of 3,000 points is required

is required For every 60,000 points converted, a bonus of 5,000 miles is awarded (i.e. 25,000 miles total)

converted, a bonus of is awarded (i.e. 25,000 miles total) Members are capped at converting 240,000 points per day

per day Points conversions are usually processed on the same day

I’m still not crazy about the idea, since 60,000 points are worth US$480 (S$619), for which I’d get 25,000 miles (which I value at S$375, or 1.5 cents per mile).

If I had to convert Marriott Bonvoy points to miles, I’d pick a more “exotic” frequent flyer programme that’s hard to earn miles with in Singapore.

✈️ Marriott Bonvoy Airline Transfer Partners

(All 3 points: 1 mile unless otherwise stated) AEGEAN Miles + Bonus

Aer Lingus AerClub

Aeromexico Club Premier

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air China PhoenixMiles

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air New Zealand AirPoints (200:1)

American Airlines AAdvantage

ANA Mileage Club

Atoms Rewards

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

China Southern Airlines Sky Pearl Club

Copa Airlines Connect Miles

Delta SkyMiles

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles

Etihad Guest FRONTIER Miles

Hainan Airlines Fortune Wings Club

Iberia Plus

InterMiles

Japan Airlines JAL Mileage Bank

LATAM Airlines LATAM Pass

LATAM Pass Brazil

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Airways Privilege Club

Saudia Alfursan

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Rapid Rewards

TAP Air Portugal Miles & Go

Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Virgin Australia Velocity

Vueling Club

While it would theoretically be possible to convert KrisFlyer miles into any of these partner programmes via Marriott Bonvoy, the loss in value would be severe, given the 4:1 ratio (4 KrisFlyer miles = 3 Marriott Bonvoy points= 1 airline mile).

Conclusion

From 1 April 2026, KrisFlyer members will receive 50% more points when converting miles to Marriott Bonvoy points. But it speaks volumes about how terrible the original rate was, that even with a 50% boost, it’s still very poor value!

Even if you can’t find an award flight to redeem, you’d be far better off using your miles for KrisShop, Kris+ or Pelago, instead of accepting the implicit 0.77 cents per mile offered by miles to Bonvoy points conversions.

Avoid!