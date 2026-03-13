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Pelago offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From now till 31 March 2026, pay for Pelago activities with KrisFlyer miles at an enhanced rate of 1.25 cents, a 25% boost from the usual.

Pelago has launched a promotion that offers 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions, valid for almost all 10,000+ listings on Singapore Airlines’ experiences booking platform.

This allows KrisFlyer members to cash out their miles at 1.25 cents each when booking attraction tickets, activities, tours, cruises, classes, SIM cards, ground transportation and more.

While I’d still prefer to redeem miles on award flights, this could be of interest to members with a small amount of expiring miles and no plans to travel.

20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions with Pelago

From 10-31 March 2026, KrisFlyer members can redeem miles on Pelago at a rate of 80 miles per S$1, a 20% discount compared to the usual rate of 100 miles per S$1. This increases the value per mile from 1 to 1.25 cents each.

KrisFlyer miles Pelago value
100 miles
80 miles		 S$1

The discount applies to all Pelago experiences booked through Pelago.com, the Pelago mobile app, or via the Kris+ app, with the exception of:

  • Disney Cruise bookings
  • KrisFlyer Experiences products
  • Any products that offer partial refunds upon cancellation

For purchases made via Kris+ (which is offering an extra 8 mpd for bookings until 31 March 2026), members will receive 20% milesback to their Kris+ account, instead of a direct discount at the time of booking.

Here’s a reminder of the differences between these three channels. 

  Kris+ Website or Mobile App
Earn Rate 8 mpd# 3 mpd
Maximum Per Booking None^ 50,000 miles
Miles Credited 1 day after activity completion 7 days after activity completion
Promo Codes Yes (PNR discount only) Yes
HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes (website only)*
#Promotional rate that changes every month
^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day
*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or ShopBack. Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback failing to track

A few other things to note about redeeming miles on Pelago:

  • A minimum redemption of 1,000 miles is required; the KrisFlyer miles redemption option won’t appear if the activity costs less than this
  • Pelago bookings redeemed with KrisFlyer miles must be made under your name, or the name of one of your redemption nominees
  • Pelago bookings redeemed with KrisFlyer miles can be cancelled, subject to the activity’s T&Cs. If so, miles will be refunded within two weeks. They’ll still have their original expiry date tagged to them, so this can’t be used as a roundabout way of extending miles

The main drawback of using Pelago to burn expiring miles is that it forces you to pay the entire amount due with KrisFlyer miles. There is no option to mix cash and miles!

For example, suppose I want to buy an attraction ticket that costs S$76.32. At check-out, I can select KrisFlyer miles as my payment method, but the system forces me to pay the entire balance with 6,046 miles.

Therefore, unless you can find an activity that costs exactly the amount of expiring miles you have, some non-expiring miles will also have to be burnt in the process. 

How does this compare to other options?

1.25 cents per mile would be one of the best values you can get for a non-flight redemption, though that value only holds if the activity’s pricing on Pelago is on par with what you’d pay elsewhere.

The drawback is that you must pay for the entire purchase with miles, so you can’t use Pelago to surgically redeem only the miles that are close to expiring. 

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value
Redemption Option Value Per Mile
✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢
🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
✈️ Miles + Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets
🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion
Ends 31 Mar 26
0.67¢
🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.80¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
0.66¢
🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms 0.8¢
🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢
🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
0.70¢
Esso Smiles Conversion 0.56-0.67¢
🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
0.60¢
🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.45¢

Many of the values in the table above have been temporarily boosted as part of the Endless Rewards campaign that Singapore Airlines is running for the month of March. This also includes a 20% discount on selected Economy and Premium Economy Class tickets, 20% off redemptions made with KrisShop, and a 50% bonus for conversions to Accor Live Limitless.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

Other uses for expiring miles

KrisFlyer miles expire after 36 months (unless you’re a Solitaire PPS or PPS Club member), so if you find yourself with expiring miles on your hands, don’t forget that there are other options for spending them.

I’ve written a detailed guide that analyses each option, though ideally you’ll be burning your miles for flights well before expiry becomes a concern.

What to do with expiring KrisFlyer miles

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month
Review
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd
 Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply		 3 mpd No cap
Review

Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

Conclusion

Pelago is now offering a 20% discount on KrisFlyer miles redemptions, which boosts the value per mile to 1.25 cents apiece. This is valid for redemptions made by the end of March, though the experience date can be anytime in the future.

The catch is that Pelago redemptions require you to pay the entire amount due with miles, so unless you’re very lucky, you will probably end up having to burn some non-expiring miles in the process.

Still, this might have some appeal if you don’t have plans to redeem a flight, and find KrisShop merchandise to be overpriced.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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