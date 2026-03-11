KrisShop offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions

KrisFlyer members can use their miles to pay for purchases on KrisShop, but the standard redemption rate of 1 cent per mile offers relatively poor value (and mind you, it was even worse before 1 July 2025 at 0.8 cents per mile!).

However, KrisShop occasionally improves the value of redemptions by discounting the number of miles required. From now until 31 March 2026, the miles requirement has been reduced by 20%, boosting the effective redemption value to 1.25 cents per mile.

While I still feel it’s a better idea to redeem award flights, this could be of interest to members with a small amount of expiring miles and no plans to travel. However, KrisShop is known to mark-up items, so it’s important to comparison shop — or purchase price-controlled items like Apple products — to ensure you’re getting real value.

KrisShop offering 20% off miles redemptions

From 10-31 March 2026, KrisShop customers can offset purchases at a rate of 80 KrisFlyer miles = S$1, a 20% discount from the usual 100 KrisFlyer miles = S$1. This boosts the value of each mile by 25%, from 1 cent to 1.25 cents.

This promotion applies to all items sitewide, with no brand exclusions. The only exception is that e-gift cards cannot be redeemed with KrisFlyer miles.

At check-out, you can choose exactly how many miles to redeem, starting from a minimum of 1,000 miles and adjusting in increments as small as 1 mile.

As a reminder, only the miles portion is discounted; any cash portion remains at full price. KrisShop provides the following examples.

🛍️ Examples: KrisShop 20% off For the avoidance of doubt, during the Promotion Period, the relevant KrisFlyer miles redemption rate will be reduced by 20% from 100 KrisFlyer miles for approximately S$1 to 80 KrisFlyer miles for approximately S$1 spend for all eligible products, subject to minimum usage of 1,000 KrisFlyer miles per transaction. For illustration purposes: KrisFlyer Shopper A has completed a transaction on KrisShop.com with S$100 worth of eligible products (assuming no Shipping Charges are incurred for this transaction). KrisFlyer Shopper A paid $80 via cash payment (using valid credit and/or debit cards). KrisFlyer Shopper A will need to redeem 1,600 KrisFlyer miles for the remaining S$20 (being S$20 multiplied by 80 KrisFlyer miles).

KrisFlyer Shopper B plans to complete a transaction on KrisShop.com with S$100 worth of eligible products (assuming no Shipping Charges are incurred for this transaction). KrisFlyer Shopper B intends to pay $90 via cash payment (using valid credit and/or debit cards) and redeem KrisFlyer miles for the remaining purchase sum. KrisFlyer Shopper B will not be able to proceed with this transaction because this transaction fails to achieve the minimum usage of 1,000 KrisFlyer miles (the remaining S$10 multiplied by 80 = 800 KrisFlyer miles, which is less than the minimum usage requirement of 1,000 KrisFlyer miles per transaction).

Do note that any products purchased under this promotion cannot be returned or refunded. Only 1 to 1 product exchanges are allowed, subject to the KrisShop Platform and Sale Terms.

Terms and Conditions

The T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

How does this compare with other options?

1.25 cents per mile would be one of the best values you can get for a non-flight redemption (though that assumes the price on KrisShop isn’t inflated; see below). Moreover, since miles can be redeemed in increments as small as one mile, it can be a surgical way of redeeming just the miles that are close to expiring.

With the current promotion, here’s how the value from using KrisFlyer miles on KrisShop compares with the other redemption options.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ 📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ ✈️ Miles + Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 1¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.67¢ 🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.80¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.66¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢

🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.70¢ ⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.56-0.67¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.60¢ 🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.45¢





Many of the values in the table above have been temporarily boosted as part of the Endless Rewards campaign that Singapore Airlines is running for the month of March. This also includes a 20% discount on selected Economy and Premium Economy Class tickets, 20% off redemptions made with Pelago, and a 50% bonus for conversions to Accor Live Limitless.

Is the price realistic?

Of course, the 1.25 cents per mile valuation assumes the original retail price on KrisShop is realistic. To the extent that you can find the same item available elsewhere for less, then you’re getting less than 1.25 cents per mile.

For example, a pair of Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones is on sale for S$299, or 23,920 miles.

On paper, this gives us a valuation of 1.25 cents per mile (S$299/23,920 miles), but that only holds if the price on KrisShop is reflective of what you’d pay elsewhere.

In reality, that same pair of headphones can be bought on Amazon Singapore for S$269, which means your actual value is 1.12 cents per mile (S$269/23,920).

Therefore, you might want to stick to price-controlled items like Apple products, in order to ensure your value per mile is not inflated.

What card to use with KrisShop?

If you prefer to use cash rather than miles on KrisShop, purchases code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, and you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

Do note the distinction between KrisShop.com and KrisShop on Kris+ for the Citi Rewards Card and AMEX KrisFlyer cards.

While the Citi Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on KrisShop.com, it will only earn 0.4 mpd on KrisShop on Kris+. That’s because checkouts on Kris+ must be done via in-app payments, using a card linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay. This is excluded from the Citi Reward Card’s 4 mpd bonus (pairing it with Amaze solves the problem, but there is a 1% fee for all SGD transactions).

Likewise, KrisShop.com transactions earn 2 mpd on the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, but only the regular 1.2/1.1 mpd via Kris+. This has something to do with how the transactions are coded, since payment processing via Kris+ is different from KrisShop.

You can also choose to pay on KrisShop with Atome to better optimise your credit card rewards caps. Refer to the article below for the best cards to use in this case.

Conclusion

KrisShop is now offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions for all items sitewide, with a minimum redemption of just 1,000 miles required.

This covers anything you can find on the site, except for e-gift cards. While 1.25 cents per mile is lower than what you’d get with an award flight, it could be an option for redeeming a small number of soon-to-expire miles.

Do keep in mind that KrisShop prices can be inflated to begin with, so it might be better to stick with price-controlled goods like Apple gadgets. And of course, the first-best option is still to use those miles on a flight redemption, rather than on the ground.