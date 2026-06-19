AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering reduced KrisFlyer Elite Gold fast-track requirements

The AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend normally offers a fast-track to KrisFlyer Elite Gold status for cardholders who spend at least S$15,000 on Singapore Airlines or Scoot tickets.

However, this opportunity is only available in the first year of card approval. Moreover, hitting the S$15,000 requirement can be difficult unless you’re buying tickets for multiple travellers. In fact, if you were spending that much on your own flights, you would likely qualify for KrisFlyer Elite Gold based on flight activity alone.

To address this, American Express runs an annual promotion that widens the qualifying spend to include non-SIA/Scoot transactions. The last such campaign was held in January 2025, and now it’s back again for the second half of 2026.

This year’s offer keeps the overall spending requirement at S$15,000, but reduces the SIA/Scoot component to S$5,000, while also allowing cardholders to count up to S$1,000 of KrisShop/Pelago spending towards the total.

Unfortunately, given the poor earn rates of the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, it’s probably not worth the effort for most people.

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend reduces KrisFlyer Elite Gold fast-track requirements

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Cardholders will be fast-tracked to KrisFlyer Elite Gold status when they spend at least S$15,000 on their card between 17 June and 16 December 2026.

Of this amount, at least S$5,000 must be spent on:

Singapore Airlines

Scoot

KrisShop and Pelago (maximum of S$1,000)

Registration is not required, and unlike the regular fast-track offer, this is available regardless of whether you’re still within the first 12 months of card approval, or have passed that period already.

Who is eligible to participate?

This offer is open to all AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend cardholders, except those who hold the following status as of 1 September 2026 or 17 December 2026:

Solitaire PPS Club

PPS Club

KrisFlyer Elite Gold

In other words, this is not intended to be a way for existing KrisFlyer Elite Gold members to extend their status by a further year.

That said, if your KrisFlyer Elite Gold status lapses before the relevant dates, you could still take advantage of this promotion — though there would be a brief downgrade in the period between status expiry and the fulfilment of the offer.

Also, even though the KrisFlyer Elite Gold fast-track offered by the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend is normally “once per account lifetime”, an American Express spokesperson confirmed during last year’s promotion that if you participated in a previous KrisFlyer Elite Gold fast-track, you will still be eligible for this offer.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Singapore Airlines and Scoot

Singapore Airlines and Scoot flight bookings must be made through the following channels.

✈️ Singapore Airlines ✈️ Scoot singaporeair.com

SingaporeAir mobile app

Phone bookings flyscoot.com

Scoot mobile app

Bookings made through other channels like travel agencies and OTAs will not be eligible.

All purchases must be made in SGD, and flights must originate from Singapore.

That said, in previous years it was possible to circumvent this restriction by changing the currency selector on the Singapore Airlines website to SGD for overseas bookings. It may or may not work the same this year — try it at your own risk.

While it’s not mentioned explicitly in the T&Cs, paying taxes or surcharges on Singapore Airlines or Scoot award tickets should also count towards the spending requirement.

KrisShop and Pelago

KrisShop and Pelago purchases must be made through the following channels.

🛍️ KrisShop 🎡 Pelago Onboard SIA flights

Krisshop.com Pelago.com

Pelago mobile app

Purchases made via digital wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay are excluded, which by extension would exclude any bookings made through Kris+.

The maximum amount of KrisShop or Pelago purchases that will count towards the fast-track promotion is capped at S$1,000.

Remaining spend

The remaining spend of S$10,000 can be met by any online or offline retail spending in Singapore or overseas, except those on the AMEX exclusions list.

Some examples of ineligible transactions include:

Bus and MRT rides

Charitable donations

Education

GrabPay top-ups

Insurance premiums (unless purchased through AMEX authorised channels)

Public hospitals

SPC transactions

Utilities

CardUp and private hospital transactions will count towards the minimum spend.

When will upgrades be processed?

There are two fulfilment windows for this promotion.

If you meet the criteria for the fast-track offer by 31 August 2026, your account will be upgraded by 31 October 2026.

If you meet the criteria for the fast-track offer after 31 August 2026, your account will be upgraded by 28 February 2027.

You must pay the annual fee!

One of the conditions for receiving the KrisFlyer Elite Gold upgrade is that you must pay the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend’s S$397.85 annual fee.

For those who meet the criteria for the fast-track offer by 31 August 2026, the annual fee must have been paid between the period of 1 September 2025 to 31 August 2026.

For those who meet the criteria for the fast-track offer after 31 August 2026, the annual fee must be paid between the period of 1 January 2026 to 16 December 2026.

In other words, you may not be eligible for this offer if you received an annual fee waiver recently, even if the waiver came before the promotion period began.

How long is status valid for?

KrisFlyer Elite Gold status is valid for 12 months from the date of upgrade.

Subsequently, you’ll need to requalify through the regular route — by accruing 50,000 Elite miles within a 12-month membership year.

What are the perks of KrisFlyer Elite Gold?

KrisFlyer Elite Gold isn’t quite the promised land of the Solitaire PPS Club or PPS Club, but members can still look forward to perks such as priority check-in and boarding, extra baggage, airport lounge access (KrisFlyer Gold Lounge at Changi, SilverKris Lounges overseas), and a 25% bonus on mileage accrual.

✈️ Overview: KrisFlyer Elite Silver & Gold KrisFlyer Elite Silver KrisFlyer Elite Silver KrisFlyer Elite Gold Elite Miles Req.

(in 12-mth period) 25,000 50,000 Mileage Bonus 25% 25% Priority Waitlist ✅ ✅ Free Seat Selection ✅

(Standard) ✅

(Forward and Standard) Birthday Bonus ✅

(1,500 miles) ✅

(1,500 miles) Discounted Service Fees ✅ ✅ Extra Baggage ✅ ✅ Priority Check-in ✅ ✅ Priority Boarding ✅ ✅ Priority Baggage ✅ Lounge Access ✅ Waived Service Fees ✅ Shangri-La Jade Fast-Track ✅ Heathrow Express Upgrade ✅

I’ve written a detailed guide to all the perks, so be sure to refer to the post below for more information.

Is it worth it?

Given the terrible earn rates of the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, clocking S$15,000 on this card will entail a significant amount of opportunity cost.

Cardholders earn 2 mpd on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Pelago and KrisShop, so compared to 4 mpd alternatives, they are giving up 10,000 miles (S$5,000 x 2 mpd)

(S$5,000 x 2 mpd) Cardholders earn 1.2 mpd on all SGD/FCY spend, so compared to 4 mpd alternatives, they are giving up 28,000 miles (S$10,000 x 2.8 mpd)

That’s 38,000 foregone miles to factor into your calculations, though it does assume you would have been able to earn 4 mpd on all of that spending. If you were to meet the minimum spend through a platform like CardUp (where the best most people can do is 1.4 mpd), then the opportunity cost is reduced (though remember, you can’t meet the entire minimum spend with just CardUp though).

As for whether it’s worth it, only you can decide. Do you fly Economy or Premium Economy enough on Singapore Airlines or Star Alliance partners for perks like lounge access, extra baggage, priority baggage handling and boarding to be worthwhile?

What I can say is that the 2026 offer is slightly improved from 2025’s — which was truly awful — though I don’t think it’s that great compared to other offers we’ve seen in the past.

Year Total Spend Spend Period 2019

Details S$12,000

of which

S$3,000 on SIA 3 months 2021

Details S$5,000

of which

S$300 on SIA, Scoot or KrisShop

1 month 2024

Details S$12,500

of which

S$2,500 on SIA 4 months 2025

Details S$16,000

of which

S$6,000 on SIA or Scoot 6 months 2026

Current S$15,000

of which

S$5,000 on SIA, Scoot, KrisShop or Pelago 6 months

Overview: AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

Apply Income Req. N/A* Points Validity 3 years Annual Fee S$397.85

Min.

Transfer N/A FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None Local Earn 1.2 mpd Points Pool? N/A FCY Earn 1.2 mpd Lounge Access? No

Special Earn 2 mpd on SIA, Scoot, KrisShop, Pelago, Grab Airport Limo? No

*AMEX no longer publishes income requirements for the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend. The last published income requirement was S$50,000 p.a. Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend is the more premium of the two cobrand AMEX cards which are available to the public (the other being the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card), and carries an annual fee of S$397.85.

Earn rates are relatively lacklustre at 1.2 mpd for local and FCY spending, as well as 2 mpd for SIA, Scoot, KrisShop and Pelago. Cardholders also earn 2 mpd on up to S$200 of Grab spending each month.

The card offers complimentary Hilton Silver status (which gives the 5th night free on award redemptions), as well as a one-night stay at participating Hilton hotels across Asia Pacific.

Unfortunately, the Ascend is otherwise a pale shadow of what it used to be, as the following changes took place in November 2024:

The annual fee was hiked from S$343.35 to S$397.85

The FCY earn rate of 2 mpd in June and December was cut to 1.2 mpd year-round (not that 2 mpd for two months in the year was great to begin with!)

The Grab earn rate of 3.2 mpd was cut to 2 mpd

The 4x lounge vouchers for SATS/Plaza Premium Lounges were removed

So outside of the first year, where the welcome bonus helps provide extra value, there really is little reason to renew this card.

Conclusion

For the next six months, AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Cardholders can fast-track their way to KrisFlyer Elite Gold by spending S$15,000 on their card, including S$5,000 on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop or Pelago.

While it might be less restrictive than the usual S$15,000 requirement, which must be spent entirely on Singapore Airlines or Scoot, it’s still a lot of spending. KrisFlyer Elite Gold is a nice perk to have, but you’ll need to weigh that against the foregone miles, as well as the requirement to pay another annual fee for a card that quite frankly offers mediocre value following its November 2024 nerf.

Will you be going for this fast-track offer?