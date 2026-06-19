Pelago Triple Bonus: Stack cashback of up to 20%, 1,500 bonus miles and up to 7 mpd

The following is a sponsored post by ShopBack. All opinions remain those of The MileLion.

Pelago users have long had to wrestle with the following question: earn extra cashback through ShopBack, or earn extra miles through promo codes/Kris+?

But now, you don’t have to choose, because ShopBack is offering users a triple bonus promotion that awards up to 20% cashback, 1,500 bonus miles, and Pelago’s regular earn rate of up to 3 mpd. It’s actually a quadruple stack opportunity, once you factor in credit card miles of up to 4 mpd!

Here’s the details of the campaign — and be sure to transact on Friday to Sunday, when the cashback rates are upsized.

Pelago Triple Bonus promotion

Code PEL1500 Bonus Miles 1,500 Min. Spend S$100 Book By 19 July 2026 Complete By Any future date Redemption Cap 1x per user T&Cs Link

From 16 June to 19 July 2026, ShopBack customers can use the promo code PEL1500 to earn 1,500 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$100.

The minimum spend must be in a single transaction , though it can consist of multiple activities, thanks to Pelago’s shopping cart feature

, though it can consist of multiple activities, thanks to Pelago’s shopping cart feature One redemption per customer, for the entire promo period

per customer, for the entire promo period Activity can be for any future date

Bonus miles will be credited within seven days after activity completion

Simply visit Pelago via the ShopBack website or app, then enter the code PEL1500 during check-out. Cashback will be tracked within two days.

The promo code is valid for any of the thousands of activities bookable on Pelago, whether it’s attractions, tours, eSIMs, airport transfers, train tickets, cruises, theme parks, or wellness experiences.

While the promo code can be redeemed on any day of the week, you should aim to make your bookings between Friday and Sunday, as the ShopBack cashback is the highest during this period. Here are the relevant dates for the campaign period:

19-21 June 2026

26-28 June 2026

3-5 July 2026

10-12 July 2026

17-19 July 2026

Categories Cashback (Fri-Sun) Signature Attractions & Tours 20% Travel Essentials

(SIMs, Wi-Fi & Airport Service) 12% Events & Experiences 5% Disney Cruise Line 5% Tours & Cruises 5% Attractions 5% Wellness, Classes, Water Activities 5% Transport 5% All Others 5% Special Activities

4%

⚠️Cashback exclusions There are certain items on which ShopBack cashback can’t be earned, such as F1 Singapore Grand Prix tickets, bookings made with SG Culture Pass credits, and KrisFlyer Exclusive Deals. For the full list of cashback exclusions, refer to this page.

How to make the most of this promo

As I mentioned at the start, there are stacking opportunities aplenty for this offer, because the 1,500 bonus miles can be combined with:

ShopBack cashback of up to 20%

Pelago’s regular earn rate of up to 3 mpd

Credit card miles of up to 4 mpd

Here are some ideas of how you can make the most of this promotion. Remember: the 1,500 bonus miles requires a minimum spend of S$100, so optimise your earn rates by spending as close to this figure as possible!

Signature Attractions & Tours (20% cashback)

Signature Attractions & Tours (to see the full list, click here > View all Signature Attractions & Tours) include popular local attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Bird Paradise and Rainforest Wild ASIA, as well as selected overseas experiences like Rottnest Island ferry tickets, Mt Fuji tours, and Sydney Harbour jet boating.

For example, if you spent S$140 on Gardens by the Bay tickets, you would earn:

S$28 cashback (20%)

420 base miles from Pelago (3 mpd)

1,500 bonus miles from the code PEL1500

560 credit card miles (4 mpd)

That’s 2,480 miles in total, for an outlay of S$112 (22.1 mpd)

Travel Essentials (12% cashback)

Travel Essentials include SIM cards, Wi-Fi, airport fast-track services

For example, if you spent S$104 on meet and greet services at Nairobi airport, you would earn:

S$12.48 cashback (12%)

312 base miles from Pelago (3 mpd)

1,500 bonus miles from the code PEL1500

416 credit card miles (4 mpd)

That’s 2,228 miles in total, for an outlay of S$91.52 (24.3 mpd)

Special Activities (4% cashback)

Pelago has a list of “Special Activities” for which it offers a reduced earn rate of 1 mpd, instead of the usual 3 mpd. This includes popular attractions like Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo Disneyland tickets, JR passes, Universal Studios tickets, teamLab Planets in Tokyo, and AREX tickets in Seoul.

The good news is that the PEL1500 code still applies here. For example, if you spent S$153.40 on two 1-day passes to Universal Studios Osaka, you would earn:

S$6.14 cashback (4%)

153 base miles from Pelago (1 mpd)

1,500 bonus miles from the code PEL1500

600 credit card miles (4 mpd, given some rounding)

That’s 2,253 miles in total, for an outlay of S$147.26 (15.3 mpd).

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions made on Kris+ will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd (on top of the 3 mpd from Pelago)

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month

Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Min S$500 per c. month, max S$1K per c. month

UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd

Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd

Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply 3 mpd No cap



Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

Conclusion

ShopBack is now offering the opportunity to earn both miles and cashback on Pelago bookings, with 1,500 bonus miles, up to 20% cashback, and up to 7 mpd from Pelago and credit cards.

Remember to make your bookings over the Friday to Sunday weekend period to enjoy the highest cashback rates, and lock in your activities by 19 July — the participation date can be any time in the future!