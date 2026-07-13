Air France-KLM Flying Blue selling miles with up to 80% bonus

Air France-KLM Flying Blue has launched a new flash sale, which offers up to an 80% bonus on miles purchases made by 29 July 2026.

This reduces the cost per mile to 1.69 US cents (2.17 cents), and is one of the largest bonuses in recent memory. However, it’s worth highlighting that you could buy Flying Blue miles for less with the ongoing Citi PayAll promotion, assuming you have taxes to pay.

While it’s less of a household name in Singapore than KrisFlyer or Asia Miles, Flying Blue can offer some good value redemptions, and I’ve recently started getting more invested in the programme.

Buy Flying Blue miles with 80% bonus

From now till 29 July 2026, 6.59 a.m SGT, Air France-KLM Flying Blue is offering up to an 80% bonus on miles purchases.

Offers are targeted, and you’ll need to log in to your account to see how yours is structured. Here’s what I see on mine:

4,000 to 10,000 miles: 50% bonus (2.03 US¢/mile)

50% bonus (2.03 US¢/mile) 12,000 to 22,000 miles: 60% bonus (1.91 US¢/mile)

60% bonus (1.91 US¢/mile) 24,000+ miles: 80% bonus (1.69 US¢/mile)

This is the same structure as the previous sale in June, and you can trigger the highest bonus tier with a minimum purchase of just 24,000 miles.

Non-elite members (i.e. Explorer) can purchase a maximum of 100,000 miles per calendar year, pre-bonus, so during this sale they can receive a maximum of 180,000 miles total.

Elite members can purchase an unlimited number of miles, though there are still limits on how many bonus miles can be earned during a given promotion. For this promotion, it’s 240,000 bonus miles.

What can you do with Flying Blue miles?

The most important thing to know about Flying Blue is that they do not have published award charts. This means you need to be extra careful about buying or transferring miles speculatively, because there’s no guarantee that the prices you observe today will be the same a few months down the road.

You can search for awards even with a zero miles balance, so you can verify the space exists before buying miles and booking it.

Travel on Air France and KLM

Air France Business Class awards between Singapore and Europe cost just 85,000 miles each way, which is significantly less than the 108,500 miles that KrisFlyer would charge.

My recommendation is to use Seats.Aero for faster searching. I was able to pull up an entire year’s worth of award space in just seconds, which saves you the pain of doing guess and check.

Another option from Singapore would be Bali, where a one-way Business Class award starts from 25,000 miles with KLM (or 21,500 miles with Garuda).

Also be on the lookout for the monthly Flying Blue promo rewards, which consist of discounted awards for travel over the next six months to and from Amsterdam and Paris.

Travel on partner airlines

Air France and KLM are part of the SkyTeam alliance, although they also have non-SkyTeam partners such as Malaysia Airlines and Qantas.

Award prices here are fixed, although again there’s no award chart to refer to; you’ll have to run searches and see what comes up.

Some suggestions include:

China Airlines Singapore – Taipei (Economy): 14,500 miles Singapore – Taipei (Business): 28,500 miles

Korean Air Singapore – Seoul (Economy): 17,500 miles Singapore – Seoul (Business): 44,000 miles



What else should you know about Flying Blue?

Flying Blue awards can be changed or cancelled for a EUR 70 fee

Fuel surcharges are not absorbed by the programme

Flying Blue miles expire after 24 months of inactivity

With regards to expiry, performing selected accrual or redemption activities (such as crediting a flight to the programme or making a purchase with a co-brand card) will extend the entire balance for a further 24 months.

That said, because of the unpublished prices of Flying Blue awards, you should not be holding on to miles for so long that expiry becomes a concern.

What credit card should I use to buy Flying Blue miles?

Flying Blue does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).

Here are the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min. S$500 per c. month, max. S$1K per c. month UOB Visa Signature

Apply

4 mpd Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min. S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

No min. spend, no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min. S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. Also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as it classifies MCC 7399 as a bill payment, and caps customers at earning just 100 Max Miles per month. Citi PayAll alternative From 17 April to 31 July 2026, Citi PayAll is offering eligible cardholders: A 0.7% cash rebate for tax payments

for tax payments A 0.2% cash rebate for non-tax payments Cardholders must charge at least S$6,000 to Citi PayAll (in any category, tax or non-tax) on a single eligible card, in one or more transactions. If they charge at least S$8,000 to Citi PayAll, they will receive an extra S$80 eCapitaVoucher, on top of the cash rebate. Citi PayAll’s regular admin fee is 2.6%, so here’s the cost per mile on the four eligible Citi cards, for non-tax payments (effective fee = 2.4%) and tax payments (effective fee = 1.9%). Card Earn Rate Admin Fee Cost Per Mile Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA 1.6 mpd 2.4%

1.9%

1.50¢

1.19¢ Citi Prestige

1.3 mpd 2.4%

1.9%

1.85¢

1.46¢ Citi Premier Miles

Citi Premier Miles 1.2 mpd 2.4%

1.9%

2.00¢

1.58¢ Citi Rewards

0.4 mpd 2.4%

1.9%

6.00¢

4.75¢ Citi Miles and ThankYou points can be converted to Flying Blue miles, and assuming you stick to tax payments — which you should — the cost per mile would range from 1.19 to 1.58 cents (ignoring the Citi Rewards, which is really not worth using here). Assuming you have tax payments to make, this would be a cheaper way of buying Flying Blue miles, but remember: cardholders must pay the regular 2.6% fee first. The rebate will be credited within 10 weeks from the end of the promotion period, i.e. 9 October 2026. If you cancel your Citi card during this period, you won’t get your rebate! The full details of this offer can be found below. Citi PayAll offering discounted 1.9% fee and S$80 eCapitaVoucher for tax payments Conclusion Flying Blue Sale

From now till 29 July 2026, Flying Blue is selling miles with up to an 80% bonus, which reduces the cost per mile to 1.69 US cents (2.17 cents).

However, it’s cheaper to buy Flying Blue miles through Citi PayAll, assuming you have tax payments to make (remember, while you can’t overpay your taxes, there’s nothing stopping you from paying taxes for friends and family through PayAll).

Since Flying Blue pricing can change without notice, you should never buy miles speculatively. Only buy them if you already have a trip in mind, and have confirmed that award space is available.