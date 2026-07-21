Citi Prestige Card offering up to S$600 off Singapore Airlines flights

Since March this year, the Citi Prestige Card has been running a monthly discount on Singapore Airlines tickets. What’s nice about this promotion is how it’s become increasingly generous over time. Originally valid for up to two tickets in Business Class only, it now covers up to five tickets in any cabin.

This month’s offer is set to go live at 10 a.m on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, and allows cardholders to save S$120 per ticket on up to five Suites, First, Business or Premium Economy tickets, and S$60 per ticket on up to five Economy tickets.

A limited number of redemptions are available, so act quickly if you’re interested.

Citi Prestige offering up to S$600 off Singapore Airlines flights

The Citi Prestige Card is offering up to S$600 off Singapore Airlines tickets booked and travelled during the following periods:

Booking period: 21 July (10 a.m) to 27 July 2026 (or until promo code is fully utilised, whichever comes first)

21 July (10 a.m) to 27 July 2026 (or until promo code is fully utilised, whichever comes first) Travel period: 21 July 2026 to 31 May 2027

Tickets must be booked through the Singapore Airlines website (not the mobile app), and the promo code depends on which cabin you’re booking.

Cabin Savings Promo Code Suites/First

Business

Premium Economy S$120 per pax.

Max 5 pax.

CITIPRESTIGE Economy S$60 per pax.

Max 5 pax.

CITIPRESTIGE60

To use a promo code, click on the “Apply Promo Code” button on the booking screen and enter the relevant code.

All redemptions are on a first-come, first-served basis, and are likely to disappear very quickly. It’s always a good plan to research your flights beforehand, so you can lock them fast once the quota starts at 10 a.m.

Here are some other important things to know about this promotion:

Valid for round-trip commercial tickets departing from Singapore

commercial tickets departing from Singapore Only for flights operated by Singapore Airlines , excluding codeshares

, excluding codeshares Valid for all Singapore Airlines destinations worldwide

Singapore Airlines destinations worldwide Only applicable to adult fares

fares Up to five tickets per booking

per booking Discount is not applicable to taxes, fees and ancillaries such as insurance, excess baggage and seat selection

Bookings made under this promotion follow the regular fare rules with regards to changes, cancellations, accruals and upgrades. This discount does not apply to award flight redemptions.

How many miles will you earn?

The Citi Prestige Card earns 1.3 mpd for Singapore Airlines tickets, with no minimum spend or cap. Still, it falls far short of what you could be earning with alternative cards.

In other words, you should ensure that the cash savings exceed the value of any miles you forgo. For example, if your alternative was 2.8 mpd (capped at S$10,000 per month, with the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature), and you value a mile at 1.5 cents, then your ticket(s) would need to cost more than S$5,333 before the value of the miles you give up exceeds the S$120 cash savings.

However, it’s also important to account for the following:

The 2x complimentary airport limo rides awarded for spending S$12,000 within a calendar quarter

The complimentary travel insurance received for charging air tickets to the card

Therefore, if the trade-off in miles is marginal, I might still lean towards using the Citi Prestige Card.

Conclusion

The Citi Prestige Card is now offering S$60-S$120 off on Singapore Airlines commercial bookings this month, for travel up to May 2027. This may not put much of a dent in a First or Business Class ticket, but can constitute a significant saving on an Economy Class booking.

The offer is available in limited quantities, so make sure you’re on the website at 10 a.m, ready to book.