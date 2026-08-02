IHG One Rewards offering 100% bonus on points purchases

IHG One Rewards has launched a new points sale, which offers a 100% bonus on points purchases made by 18 August 2026.
This reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents each, and is the highest bonus we ever see IHG offering. That said, these sales happen frequently enough that you shouldn’t feel compelled to buy, unless you have a redemption opportunity already in mind.
Buy IHG Rewards points with a 100% bonus
|Buy IHG One Rewards Points
From now till 18 August 2026, 11.59 a.m Singapore time, IHG One Rewards members can now purchase points with up to a 100% bonus. Do note that different accounts may be targeted for different bonuses, so you’ll need to login and see what offer you have.
Here’s how my offer scales:
- Buy 5,000 to 9,000 points: 80% bonus (0.75 US¢/point)
- Buy 10,000 to 29,000 points: 90% bonus (0.61 US¢/point)
- Buy 30,000+ points: 100% bonus (0.50 US¢/point)
IHG One Rewards members can purchase up to 200,000 points per annually, or 400,000 points in total, assuming you were targeted for a 100% bonus.
Points never expire for elite members. For entry-level Club members, points will expire after 12 months if you do not earn or redeem at least one point.
What can I do with IHG One Rewards points?
IHG One Rewards does not publish an official award chart, and award nights are priced dynamically based on demand. Therefore, you should do a search for your preferred dates and destinations and do a cash versus points comparison.
For example, if award nights at the Six Senses Kanuhura Maldives cost 150,000 points, then paying 0.5 US cent per point would be much cheaper than the cash rate of US$1,255 per night.
A few things to note:
- When you redeem points, you don’t need to pay taxes or fees. Therefore, you should use the post-tax, post-fees cash rate when calculating the value you get per point
- If the difference between cash rates or buying points is marginal, the cash rate would make more sense because it lets you earn IHG points
Don’t forget that IHG sometimes runs discounts on hotel redemptions worldwide, which allow you to stretch your points even further.
What card should I use to purchase IHG One Rewards points?
IHG One Rewards points purchases do not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed by in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.
Here are the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
|Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
|Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
|BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|No min. spend or cap
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.
Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month.
Conclusion
IHG One Rewards is offering a 100% bonus on points purchases, which reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents each.
Buying points can help you save money on hotel stays, but you shouldn’t do so speculatively. IHG’s programme uses dynamic pricing, which means the prices you see now may not be the prices you see a few months later.
A 100% bonus is offered every few months, so there’ll definitely be another chance down the road.
Hi aaron, great article. I am curious how you manage to find a 100k per night redemption for six senses maldives. I searched through ihg one rewards app, the lowest is 193k per night from now till oct 2025.
Nowadays IHG seems try to peg the points redemption against the best rate.
Savings generally around 15-20% when you use points to redeem (assume 100% purchase points rate).
I recently just redeem my IHG points against Kimpton Fitzroy London.
I was targeted with a zero % bonus. Normal?