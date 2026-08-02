IHG One Rewards offering 100% bonus on points purchases

IHG One Rewards has launched a new points sale, which offers a 100% bonus on points purchases made by 18 August 2026.

This reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents each, and is the highest bonus we ever see IHG offering. That said, these sales happen frequently enough that you shouldn’t feel compelled to buy, unless you have a redemption opportunity already in mind.

Buy IHG Rewards points with a 100% bonus

From now till 18 August 2026, 11.59 a.m Singapore time, IHG One Rewards members can now purchase points with up to a 100% bonus. Do note that different accounts may be targeted for different bonuses, so you’ll need to login and see what offer you have.

Here’s how my offer scales:

Buy 5,000 to 9,000 points: 80% bonus (0.75 US¢/point)

Buy 10,000 to 29,000 points: 90% bonus (0.61 US¢/point)

Buy 30,000+ points: 100% bonus (0.50 US¢/point)

IHG One Rewards members can purchase up to 200,000 points per annually, or 400,000 points in total, assuming you were targeted for a 100% bonus.

Points never expire for elite members. For entry-level Club members, points will expire after 12 months if you do not earn or redeem at least one point.

What can I do with IHG One Rewards points?

IHG One Rewards does not publish an official award chart, and award nights are priced dynamically based on demand. Therefore, you should do a search for your preferred dates and destinations and do a cash versus points comparison.

For example, if award nights at the Six Senses Kanuhura Maldives cost 150,000 points, then paying 0.5 US cent per point would be much cheaper than the cash rate of US$1,255 per night.

A few things to note:

When you redeem points, you don’t need to pay taxes or fees. Therefore, you should use the post-tax, post-fees cash rate when calculating the value you get per point

If the difference between cash rates or buying points is marginal, the cash rate would make more sense because it lets you earn IHG points

Don’t forget that IHG sometimes runs discounts on hotel redemptions worldwide, which allow you to stretch your points even further.

What card should I use to purchase IHG One Rewards points?

IHG One Rewards points purchases do not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed by in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.

Conclusion

IHG One Rewards is offering a 100% bonus on points purchases, which reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents each.

Buying points can help you save money on hotel stays, but you shouldn’t do so speculatively. IHG’s programme uses dynamic pricing, which means the prices you see now may not be the prices you see a few months later.

A 100% bonus is offered every few months, so there’ll definitely be another chance down the road.