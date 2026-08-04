Whee: You can now convert DBS Points to yuu Points

For many years, I’ve wrestled with the unshakable feeling that there was something missing in my life.

I have tried — in vain — to fill this hole with family, relationships, interpretive dance and arguing on the internet.

But now I know that the missing piece was the ability to convert my DBS Points into yuu Points, and I have never been happier.

Convert DBS Points to yuu Points (please don’t)

DBS Points yuu Rewards Points 1 DBS Point 2.2 yuu Points

DBS cardholders can now waste convert their DBS Points into yuu Points at a ratio of 1:2.2.

Transfers must be made in blocks of 10 DBS Points via the yuu Rewards Club app — and I feel it would be somewhat remiss of me if I didn’t slap some warning labels on this whole thing.

Let’s pause and think about this for a moment. yuu Points have a baseline value of 0.5 cents each, so the conversion ratio values 1 DBS Point at 1.1 cents.

1 DBS Point can be converted into 2 miles with Asia Miles, KrisFlyer or Qantas Frequent Flyer. Assuming a conservative valuation of 1.5 cents per mile, 1 DBS Point should be worth at least 3 cents.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(DBS Points : Miles) 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 500 : 1,500

What’s that, you say? You have no interest in miles?

Even so, the DBS Rewards catalogue can offer better value. At the time of writing, there’s a redemption sale for Apple and Nintendo gadgets that can get you more than 4 cents per DBS Point, based on retail prices.

Item Value DBS Points Value per Point Apple AirPods 4 S$199 6,000 3.3¢ Apple iPad (A16) 11 Wi-Fi 128GB S$649 15,000 4.3¢ Nintendo Switch 2 S$769 21,000 3.7¢

What’s that, you say? You don’t have that many DBS Points?

Even so, you could convert your DBS Points into KrisPay miles at a ratio of 100:170 and spend them at more than 1,800 locations across Singapore. This values 1 DBS Point at 1.7 cents — poor value for sure, but still 55% better than yuu Points conversions!

DBS Points KrisPay Miles 100 DBS Points 170 miles

Perhaps the best illustration of how terrible yuu Points conversions are is to compare them with cash credit.

Cash credit is usually the worst-value redemption that banks have to offer, but even so, in almost every case (except the S$20 credit), it still offers equal or better value than converting yuu Points!

Cash Credit DBS Points Value per Point S$20 2,000 1¢ S$220 20,000 1.1¢ S$500 40,000 1.25¢ S$800 55,000 1.45¢ S$2,000 100,000 2¢

So is there ever a scenario where you should convert DBS Points to yuu Points?

Sure. If you plan to cancel your DBS card and need to empty out your DBS Points, then the order of conversion should be:

Airline miles (blocks of 5,000 DBS Points) KrisPay miles (blocks of 100 DBS Points) yuu Points (blocks of 10 DBS Points)

Basically, if you’ve already redeemed all the airline and KrisPay miles you can, and still have DBS Points left over, then by all means convert the remainder into yuu Points and enjoy them in good health — all S$0.99 (or less) of it.

But otherwise, it is insanity to accept 1.1 cents per DBS Point.

What about that launch bonus?

To mourn celebrate the launch of conversions between DBS Points and yuu Points, DBS and yuu are offering a transfer bonus.

From 1 August to 30 September 2026, the first 2,000 customers to redeem at least 8,000 DBS Points in a single transaction will receive a flat bonus of 4,000 yuu Points. In other words, 8,000 DBS Points will net you 21,600 yuu Points, instead of the regular 17,600 yuu Points.

Does that change anything? Not really. This basically boosts the value per DBS Point to 1.35 cents — still less than what you’d get with Kris+.

Conclusion

DBS cardholders can now convert their DBS Points into yuu Points, but just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should. The conversion rate values your DBS Points at 1.1 cents each, which is unbelievably poor — even worse than Citi’s infamous Pay with Points option, if we compare them on per-mile basis.

Even the launch promotion of 4,000 bonus yuu Points isn’t enough to move the needle, and if you’re going to burn your DBS Points this way, you might as well have spent on a cashback card to begin with.