As part of the KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards programme, KrisFlyer members can earn small tokens for achieving certain milestones on the road to qualification/requalification and beyond, starting from as little as 1,000 Elite miles.

However, there’s one particular reward which has always proved frustrating to use: the S$20 KrisShop promo code, awarded to members who accumulate 10,000 Elite miles within a calendar year.

Not only was the minimum spend a hefty S$150, but you couldn’t use it onboard flights, removing any opportunity for spur-of-the-moment redemptions when the duty-free cart rolled by. To make matters worse, the reward came with a lengthy exclusion list numbering more than 500 brands, making it feel decidedly half-hearted.

Well, there’s good news to report. Singapore Airlines has recently eased the restrictions on the KrisShop reward by reducing the minimum spend, enabling inflight redemptions and — apparently —removing the brand exclusion list entirely.

Singapore Airlines enhances KrisShop Milestone Reward

KrisFlyer members currently earn a S$20 KrisShop promo code when they accumulate at least 10,000 Elite miles within a calendar year.

As of 29 July 2026, this reward has been renamed as a S$20 KrisShop discount voucher, reflecting the added ability to use it both online and offline.

S$20 KrisShop promo code T&Cs For rewards issued before 29 July 2026 1. The promo code will be sent to your email address or can be retrieved from the Messages page when you log in on singaporeair.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app. To use the reward, log in to KrisShop.com with your KrisFlyer account. 2. The promo code is valid with a minimum spend of SGD 50 on KrisShop.com 3. The promo code is not applicable to purchases made in-flight or via the KrisShop order form. Purchases must be made on KrisShop.com and be collected on board eligible Singapore Airlines or Scoot flights, or received via home delivery. 4. Each promo code can only be used for a single transaction and cannot be stacked with other KrisFlyer Milestone KrisShop rewards or PPS KrisShop vouchers. 5. All purchases on KrisShop.com are subject to the KrisShop Platform and Sale Terms

S$20 KrisShop discount voucher T&Cs For rewards issued from 29 July 2026 1. The promo code will be sent to your email address or can be retrieved from the Messages page when you log in on singaporeair.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app. To use the reward, log in to KrisShop.com with your KrisFlyer account. 2. The promo code is valid with a minimum spend of SGD 50 on KrisShop.com 3. The promo code is not applicable to purchases made in-flight or via the KrisShop order form. Purchases must be made on KrisShop.com and be collected on board eligible Singapore Airlines or Scoot flights, or received via home delivery. 4. Each promo code can only be used for a single transaction and cannot be stacked with other KrisFlyer Milestone KrisShop rewards or PPS KrisShop vouchers. 5. All purchases on KrisShop.com are subject to the KrisShop Platform and Sale Terms

Minimum spend cut to S$50

While this particular change actually happened earlier this year in March 2026, it’s still worth highlighting that the minimum spend for the S$20 KrisShop discount has been reduced from S$150 to S$50.

This increases the effective rebate from 13% to 40%, making it feel less like a token discount and more like a genuine benefit. You now have the option of buying a lower-value item, instead of forcing yourself to spend more just to make use of the reward.

Additional purchasing channels

Previously, the S$20 KrisShop discount could only be used on KrisShop.com, for home or inflight delivery.

Now, the reward can also be redeemed directly onboard selected flights. I assume there was some kind of system upgrade that now allows for this, as I also recall that you can use Kris+ to pay for KrisShop purchases onboard selected flights too (though which ones exactly I do not know).

The reward can also be redeemed on the newly-launched KrisShop Australia, the shopping portal’s first international expansion.

Exclusions list removed (?)

The S$20 KrisShop discount was previously subject to a lengthy brand exclusions list, which featured more than 500 brands — it would almost have been simpler to publish a list of brands where you could use the discount!

However, in the latest set of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards T&Cs, references to the brand exclusion list have been removed.

Here’s how the relevant clause read in February 2026.

The promo code is valid with a minimum spend of SGD 150 on regular-priced items on KrisShop.com. Items under the brand exclusion list will not count towards the minimum spend.

And here’s what it says now.

For rewards issued before 29 July 2026 The promo code is valid with a minimum spend of SGD 50 on KrisShop.com For rewards issued from 29 July 2026 The reward is valid with a minimum spend of SGD 50 in a single transaction on KrisShop.

I’m a bit hesitant to pop the champagne just yet because it feels a little too good to be true, but until there are data points which say otherwise, my assumption is that this restriction has been removed.

What card to use for KrisShop?

Assuming you’re making your purchase online at KrisShop.com, purchases will code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, and you can use the following cards to earn up to 4 mpd.

While the Citi Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on KrisShop.com, it will only earn 0.4 mpd on KrisShop on Kris+. That’s because checkouts on Kris+ must be done via in-app payments, using a card linked to Apple Pay or Google Pay. This is excluded from the Citi Rewards Card’s 4 mpd bonus (pairing it with Amaze solves the problem, but there is a 1% fee for all SGD transactions).

Likewise, KrisShop.com transactions earn 2 mpd on the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, but only the regular 1.2/1.1 mpd via Kris+. This has something to do with how the transactions are coded, since payment processing via Kris+ is different from KrisShop.

If you make payment onboard the flight, there’s no change to the cards you use for Kris+. For credit cards, you’ll need to remove the DBS Woman’s World Card and Citi Rewards options.

Pelago discount recently added to Milestone Rewards

While we’re talking about KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards, here’s a reminder that Singapore Airlines recently introduced an additional starter-level reward for members who accrue 1,000 Elite miles in a calendar year.

In addition to 1,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles on their next Scoot flight, members now receive a 40% Pelago discount code, with savings capped at S$20.

The code has no minimum spend, and is valid for three months from the date of issue. It can be used for attractions, tours, transport bookings, or any of the thousands of experiences bookable on Pelago. Interestingly, it can also be applied to Hong Kong Disneyland tickets, Swiss Travel Pass, ArtScience Museum Tickets and numerous other experiences which normally do not qualify for promo codes.

Given the discount cap of S$20, the ideal booking value is S$50; anything larger than that has a lower effective saving, anything smaller than that doesn’t fully utilise the value.

What are the other Milestone Rewards?

Here’s the full list of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards that KrisFlyer members can now earn.

🏆 KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards Elite Miles KrisFlyer Milestone Reward 1,000 1,000 Bonus KrisFlyer Miles on Next Scoot Flight

40% off Pelago voucher New 2,500 20% Discount Voucher on Scoot 5,000 1,000 KrisPay Miles (worth S$10) 10,000 S$20 KrisShop Discount Voucher 20,000 25% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 25,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Silver 30,000 50% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 40,000 5,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount 50,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Gold 60,000 Double KrisFlyer Miles 75,000 Short-haul Advance Upgrade 100,000 Premium Economy Advance Upgrade

A total of 11 rewards are available, ranging from discounts on Pelago, KrisShop and Scoot, to advance upgrades that circumvent the usual award space restrictions.

As a reminder, Elite miles can be earned through both flying and non-flying activity:

Only Elite miles accrued on Singapore Airlines or Scoot will count towards the attainment of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

Up to 5,000 Elite miles (KrisFlyer/ KrisFlyer Elite Silver) or 10,000 Elite miles (KrisFlyer Elite Gold) per calendar year can be earned from Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago

For a full guide to the KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards programme, together with its equivalent for the PPS Club, refer to the guide below.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has enhanced the KrisShop Milestone Reward offered to KrisFlyer members who chalk up 10,000 Elite miles in a year. While the value remains the same at S$20, the minimum spend has been cut from S$150 to S$50, the discount is now valid for inflight purchases, and the lengthy exclusions list has been removed.

This greatly increases the likelihood that a member will actually be able to redeem the reward, instead of just letting it expire unused.

(H/T: This story comes courtesy of a tip from nope via The MileLion’s Tip Hotline. If you have a story tip or article suggestion, please send it in!)