Review: Citi Rewards Credit Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the Citi Rewards Card, which once upon a time, was marketed as a card for shopaholics to earn bonus points on bags, shoes and clothes.

But those in the know understood that “bags, shoes and clothes” was just a suggestion. In reality, cardholders could earn 4 mpd on all manner of things, including Points.com purchases, ride-hailing and even GrabPay top-ups, for a time!

Citi finally dropped the pretense in March 2019 by officially expanding the bonus scope to cover almost all online transactions. This broad coverage, coupled with a wide variety of transfer partners, has made it a virtually essential card to have — despite annoyances like a lack of points pooling and the 1% admin fee now charged for domestic transactions when paired with Amaze.

Citi Rewards Card

11 airline and hotel transfer partners

Mastercard and Visa versions each have their own bonus cap Visa version will soon be sunset

No bonuses for travel or in-app mobile wallet transactions

Citi does not pool points

1% admin fee now applies to all SGD-denominated transactions with Amaze Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: Citi Rewards Card

Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity Up to 5 yrs. Annual Fee S$196.20

(FYF) Min.

Transfer 25,000 TY points

(10,000 miles) Miles with

Annual Fee N/A Transfer

Partners 11 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? No FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No

Special Earn 4 mpd on online trxns. (except travel & in-app mobile wallet) Airport Limo? No

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The Citi Rewards Card was originally issued on the Visa network, but ever since 2020, all newly-issued Citi Rewards Cards have switched over to Mastercard.

Legacy Citi Rewards Visa Cards have thus far remained valid, which is great because the Mastercard and Visa each have their own 4 mpd bonus caps (we’ll talk about that later in this review). Unfortunately, Citi has announced that it will be discontinuing the Visa version at some point in 2026, so its days are numbered.

Both the Visa and Mastercard offer similar perks and benefits, though there are sometimes quirks in how bonuses are awarded (for example, the Visa does not earn bonus points with Atome, while the Mastercard does).

How much must I earn to qualify for a Citi Rewards Card?

The Citi Rewards Card has an income requirement of S$30,000 p.a., the MAS-mandated minimum for a credit card.

Applicants who don’t meet the minimum income requirement may be able to place a S$10,000 fixed deposit with Citibank to get a secured version of the card. Contact customer service for more information on this option.

How much is the Citi Rewards Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Free Free Subsequent S$196.20 S$98.10

The Citi Rewards Card has an annual fee of S$196.20 for the principal cardholder, and a S$98.10 fee for supplementary cards. The first year’s fee is waived for both.

Annual fee waivers are at Citi’s discretion, but I’ve never had an issue getting one (with annual spending in the S$10-12K range). Refer to this guide for the steps to take to request a fee waiver.

Citibank does not award any bonus points for renewing the Citi Rewards Card.

What sign-up bonus or gifts are available?

New Citi Rewards Cardholders can currently enjoy a bonus of 40,000 ThankYou points (equivalent to 16,000 miles) when they:

Apply online for a Citi Rewards Card

Get approved within 30 days from application

Spend at least S$800 on eligible transactions by the end of the second month after approval

This offer is open to those who do not currently hold a principal Citi card, and have not cancelled one in the 12 month period before application.

You can read the full details of this offer here.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 0.4 mpd 0.4 mpd 4 mpd on online trxns.

(except travel and mobile wallet)

SGD/FCY Spend

Citi Rewards Card members earn:

1 ThankYou point for every S$1 spent in Singapore Dollars

1 ThankYou point for every S$1 spent in foreign currency (FCY)

1 ThankYou point is worth 0.4 airline miles, so that’s equivalent to 0.4 mpd for both local and FCY spending.

All foreign currency transactions are subject to a 3.25% fee, which on par with the rest of the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DCS 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Bonus Spending

Citi Rewards Cardholders earn a total of 10 ThankYou points for every S$1 (4 mpd) for SGD and FCY transactions made:

Online (except travel and in-app mobile wallet payments) At department stores, or shops selling bags, shoes and clothes

An overall cap of S$1,000 per statement month applies, shared between (1) and (2). Any spend in excess of the cap earns 0.4 mpd.

The Citi Rewards Mastercard and Citi Rewards Visa each have their own bonus cap, so if you have both cards, you can earn 4 mpd on up to S$2,000 per statement month.

⚠️ Calendar Month vs Statement Month Calendar month is straightforward (e.g. 1-31 January), but statement month will vary from person to person. Log in to your Citi online banking and view your card details. You’ll see the statement date at the top. For example, my statement month runs from the 12th to the 11th of the following month. This means my 4 mpd cap resets on the 12th of each month.

(1) Online transactions

All online transactions will earn 4 mpd with the Citi Rewards Card, except for travel and in-app mobile wallet payments.

Travel

Citibank defines travel as any transactions with the following MCCs:

❌ Travel-Related Blacklist MCC Description MCC 3000 to 3350 MCC 4511 Airlines MCC 3351 to 3500 MCC 7512 Car Rental Agencies MCC 3501 to 3999 MCC 7011 Lodging- Hotels Motels, Resorts MCC 4111 MCC 4112 MCC 4789 Passenger Transport and Railways MCC 4411 Cruise Lines MCC 4722 MCC 4723 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators MCC 5962 Direct Marketing- Travel Related Arrangement Services MCC 7012 Timeshares

👎 Amaze won’t help To pre-empt the inevitable question: No. Amaze won’t help you circumvent these restrictions, because it only changes the merchant description, not the MCC.

This means you shouldn’t use the Citi Rewards Card for air tickets, cruises, hotels, rental cars, or booking activities with online travel agents like Klook and Pelago.

For more on this exclusion, refer to the article below.

In-app mobile wallet payments

In-app mobile wallet payments refer to using the Citi Rewards Card in conjunction with Apple Pay or Google Pay for online transactions.

To illustrate:

you won’t earn 4 mpd when you use the Citi Rewards Card to make an in-app Apple or Google Pay transaction with Deliveroo

with Deliveroo you will earn 4 mpd when you use the Citi Rewards Card to make an in-app credit card transaction with Deliveroo

With most app-based payments, it’s a simple matter of choosing to pay directly with your credit card, instead of via Apple or Google Pay.

However, there are some apps (e.g. Kris+) which only allow you to pay with Apple or Google Pay, so don’t use the Citi Rewards Card here (pairing it with Amaze would help overcome the restriction, though be mindful of the new 1% fee for SGD transactions).

In-person mobile wallet payments (where you tap your phone to pay) will earn bonuses, to the extent the MCC falls under department stores, or shops selling bags, shoes and clothes (see next section).

For more on this exclusion, refer to the article below.

Aside from those two restrictions, all other online spend is fair game, which is pretty awesome if you think about it. You probably make dozens of online transactions each day without even realising it: hailing a Grab, ordering food delivery, buying groceries, paying for Netflix, shopping on Lazada or Shopee, booking movie tickets etc.

These bonuses can be extended to offline transactions too, via the Amaze Card.

Apply T&Cs Use code 7HK2A2 for 225 bonus InstaPoints 💳 tl;dr: Amaze Card Link up to five Mastercard credit/debit cards

Overseas transactions are converted into SGD (no FCY transaction fees, but subject to FX spread ) and charged to the underlying credit/debit card

Transaction MCC remains the same, offline transactions charged to Amaze become online transactions for the underlying credit/debit card

That’s because the all Amaze transactions code as online spend, even if they were made physically in-store. This means you could dine in a restaurant or shop at a brick-and-mortar merchant, pay with the Amaze Card paired to a Citi Rewards Card, and earn 4 mpd on your spending!

Of course, there’s no knowing how long this will last, since it’s obviously not what Citibank had in mind when creating the Citi Rewards Card. In fact, there was an epic scare back in January 2024, when Amaze x Citi Rewards transactions were only earning 0.4 mpd instead of the usual 4 mpd. Fortunately, this was eventually resolved, though it should be obvious that this hack is living on borrowed time.

Moreover, ever since 10 March 2025, Amaze has imposed a 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for all SGD-denominated transactions. For example, if you were to use Amaze x Citi Rewards to pay for a S$100 meal in a restaurant in Singapore, you’d pay a S$1 fee.

It’s difficult to conclusively say whether it’s still “worth it” to use Amaze x Citi Rewards for local spending with the fee in the picture, but it’s definitely something to factor into your calculations.

Refer to the post below for a detailed discussion.

(2) Department stores, bags, shoes or clothes

Citi Rewards Cardholders will earn 4 mpd on all SGD or FCY transactions made online or offline at merchants with the following MCCs:

MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) MCC 5311

Departmental Stores

Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer MCC 5611

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores

Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti MCC 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear Stores

Zara, H&M, Mothercare MCC 5631

Women’s Accessory and Specialty Stores

Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora MCC 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores Kiddy Palace, Mummy’s Market, Pupsik, Motherswork MCC 5651

Family Clothing Stores Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox MCC 5655

Sports and Riding Apparel Nike, Lululemon, Adidas MCC 5661

Shoe Stores

Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion MCC 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores Ezbuy, Zalora, Fartech MCC 5699

Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops Cotton On, Reebonz MCC 5948

Luggage or Leather Goods Stores Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

For the avoidance of doubt, you will earn 4 mpd even if you digitise the Citi Rewards Card into Apple or Google Pay and use your mobile phone to pay at the merchant, as this is not considered an in-app mobile payment.

How does this compare to other specialised spending cards?

The Citi Rewards isn’t the only card that earns bonuses for online spending. However, it’s one of the best out there because the bonuses are awarded based on a blacklist system.

Blacklist cards offer bonuses on all transactions, except explicitly-mentioned MCCs. (e.g. online spend for the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card)

(e.g. online spend for the Citi Rewards and DBS Woman’s World Card) Whitelist cards offer bonuses only on explicitly-mentioned MCCs (e.g. HSBC Revolution, UOB Lady’s Card)

With the Citi Rewards, so long as a payment is processed online and doesn’t fall into the travel, in-app mobile wallet or general exclusion categories, you’ll earn 4 mpd.

For more on blacklist vs whitelist cards, refer to the article below.

When are ThankYou points credited?

Base and bonus ThankYou points are credited when your transaction posts, which generally takes 1-3 working days.

How are ThankYou points calculated?

Here’s how you can work out the ThankYou points earned on your Citi Rewards Card.

Base Points (1X) Round down transaction to nearest S$1, then multiply by 1 Bonus Points (9X)

Round down transaction to nearest S$1, then multiply by 9

This means the minimum spend required to earn miles is S$1.

If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate your points:

Base Points (1X) =ROUNDDOWN(X,0)*1 Bonus Points (9X)

=ROUNDDOWN(X,0)*9 Where X= Amount Spent



For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for ThankYou points?

The full list of ineligible transactions to earn ThankYou points can be found in the Citi T&Cs.

I’ve highlighted a few noteworthy categories below:

Educational Institutions (MCC 8211-8299)

Donations (MCC 8398)

Government Services (MCC 9000-9999)

Insurance (MCC 6300)

Professional Services and Membership Organizations (MCC 8651-8661)

Quasi cash transactions including top-ups to GrabPay and YouTrip (MCC 6529-6540)

Real Estate Agents and Managers (MCC 6513)

Utilities Payments (MCC 4900)

Citi Rewards Cardholders will earn rewards for CardUp transactions, but because the earn rate is just 0.4 mpd, they will almost certainly prefer to use Citi PayAll instead.

What do I need to know about ThankYou points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling 💰 Transfer Fee Up to 5 years No S$27.25 per conversion ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 25,000 TY Points

(10,000 miles) 11 24-48 hours

(for KF)

Expiry

A common misconception is that Citi ThankYou points earned on the Citi Rewards are valid for five years. Citibank has even said so on its website in the past!

But that’s not true. If you checked the expiry date of your points (which was possible back when the ThankYou rewards portal was still live), you’d see that they all expired on the same day.

What’s going on here is that all ThankYou points earned on the Citi Rewards expire every 5 years (+ 3 months grace) from the date of card approval/renewal, not from when points are earned.

To provide an illustration, suppose you’re approved for a Citi Rewards card on 15 October 2022.

All points earned between 15 October 2022 to 31 October 2027 will be valid till 31 January 2028 (5 years + 3 months grace)

will be valid till (5 years + 3 months grace) On 1 November 2027, a new validity period will begin

a new validity period will begin All points earned between 1 November 2027 to 31 October 2032 will be valid till 31 January 2033 (5 years + 3 months grace)

Therefore, Citi Rewards points are valid for up to 5 years + 3 months, and can be valid for as little as 3 months in some cases.

Pooling

Citibank does not pool points across cards.

If you have 12,000 ThankYou points on the Citi Rewards Visa and 30,000 ThankYou points on the Citi Rewards Mastercard, you will have to pay two separate conversion fees.

This also means that you’ll need to transfer all your points out before cancelling the card, or else forfeit them.

Transfer Partners & Fee

Citibank has the widest variety of transfer partners in Singapore, with 11 airline and hotel programmes to choose from.

Points transfer at a 5:2 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 10,000 miles. I really appreciate that Citi uses the same transfer ratio for all its programmes, unlike HSBC and OCBC.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(Citi: Partner) 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000 25,000: 10,000

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of how many points are converted.

Transfer Times

Citibank tells customers that points transfers will take 14 business days, but in reality it’s usually 24-48 hours for KrisFlyer, or 2-4 working days for other programmes.

If you need your points credited instantly, you can transfer them via Kris+ at a rate of 10,000 TY points = 3,400 KrisPay miles. KrisPay miles can then be instantly converted to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

There are pros and cons to this:

Pros

Minimum conversion block is reduced to 10,000 TY points, versus 25,000 TY points if converting via Citibank’s rewards portal

Transfers from Citi to Kris+ and Kris+ to KrisFlyer are instant

Cons

Those 10,000 TY points would normally be worth 4,000 KrisFlyer miles, so a 15% haircut is incurred

If you choose to do so nonetheless, do remember that it’s a two-step process:

Transfer points to KrisPay miles Transfer KrisPay miles to KrisFlyer miles

Do not forget the second step! If you wait more than 21 days, or spend any of the converted KrisPay miles via Kris+, the entire balance will be stuck in the Kris+ app. KrisPay miles expire after six months, and can only be spent at a poor ratio of 100 miles = S$1.

Other card perks

Buy miles with Citi PayAll

Citi PayAll is a platform that allows Citi cardholders to pay various types of bills and earn rewards points, for a small fee.

The following categories of payment are currently supported:

💰 Citi PayAll: Supported Payments Category Monthly Cap Insurance S$200,000 Education S$100,000 Rent

Electricity Bills

Condo Management Fees (selected MCSTs)

Renovation

Property Agent Fees

Wedding Expenses

Child Care Services

Domestic Helper Service Fees

Donation or Charity Payment

Event Management Fees

Membership Fees

Club Membership Fees

Maintenance Fees

Medical Services

Payment for Retail Goods & Services

Parking Fees

Professional Service Fees

Storage Fees

Travel Expenses

Transport Fees

Utilities S$30,000

(each category) Taxes Outstanding balance with IRAS

⚠️ Earn miles for free! While most of the abovementioned categories are excluded from rewards by most card issuers, there are still a handful of exceptions out there. Before resorting to Citi PayAll, be sure to check whether any of your existing cards would let you earn miles for free! Charitable donations

Education

Hospitals

Insurance

Utilities

Citi Rewards Cardholders will earn 0.4 mpd on all payments with a service fee of 2.6%, which means that under regular circumstances, you would be paying 6.5 cents per mile. That’s ludicrously expensive, and not worth considering.

But Citi has historically run promotions that have upsized the earn rate to as much as 2.5 mpd, lowering the cost per mile to just 0.8 cents each!

Unfortunately, the generosity has been dialed back significantly in recent times. Citi’s most recent promotion reduced the admin fee to 2.1%, which for Citi Rewards Cardholders still meant a very unattractive price of 5.25 cents per mile.

I’ve written a comprehensive guide to Citi PayAll, so be sure to check out the article below.

For the avoidance of doubt, Citi PayAll transactions will count towards the minimum spend for welcome offers and other promotions, provided the service fee is paid.

Summary Review: Citi Rewards Card

Apply 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☑ Take It

☐ Take It Or Leave It

☐ Leave It

The Citi Rewards Card may have started life as a niche offering for fashionistas, but today it’s one of the most versatile tools for miles collectors. With 4 mpd on a wide range of online transactions and 11 transfer partners to choose from, it’s an easy recommendation.

Sure, it’s not perfect. Amaze’s addition of a 1% fee for SGD-denominated transactions hampers the use case for local spending (but doesn’t kill it completely), and longstanding issues like the lack of points pooling and the confusing “up to” five years validity still remain.

Also, you’ll want to be careful about the exclusion for travel and in-app mobile wallet spending, which can trip up some first-timers.

But I’m more than willing to overlook these shortcomings because of the many mileage programmes it lets me access, and if you’re lucky enough to hold both the Mastercard and Visa, you that’s an easy 96,000 miles per year— at least until the Visa is sunset!

So that’s my review of the Citi Rewards Card. What do you think?