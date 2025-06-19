What counts as lounge pass abuse?

It’s time to tackle a contentious question: what exactly counts as lounge pass abuse?

With the AMEX Platinum Charge, Citi Prestige, StanChart Priority Private and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card all removing or planning to remove unlimited lounge visits, many have been quick to point the finger at so-called “lounge pass abusers”.

But defining the term isn’t exactly straightforward, because an unlimited lounge pass is a bit like an eat-all-you-can buffet. The customer is given wide discretion as to how much they’ll partake, and while there are a few general rules that I’m sure everyone can agree on (e.g. it’s wrong to sneak in without paying), there are also a lot of grey areas up for debate.

So I don’t expect we’ll reach a consensus on this, and I certainly don’t claim to have the final word on it, but here goes…

Unlimited access lounge passes are getting axed

2025 has been a rough year for lounge access benefits, with multiple banks placing caps on formerly unlimited usage.

In February 2025, the AMEX Platinum Charge capped Priority Pass visits for the first supplementary cardholder at eight per year (was: unlimited + 1 guest)

In June 2025, StanChart Priority Private customers had their Priority Pass visits reduced to 24 per year (was: unlimited + 1 guest)

In April 2025, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card quietly added a cooldown period of at least four hours between DragonPass utilisations. It will also cap DragonPass visits at 12 per year from June 2026 (currently: unlimited + 1 guest)

In July 2025, the Citi Prestige Card will cap Priority Pass visits at 12 per year (currently: unlimited + 1 guest)

Once the dust has settled, the HSBC Visa Infinite and OCBC VOYAGE Card will be the only two remaining $120K cards offering unlimited lounge visits. But even then, both have limitations:

The HSBC Visa Infinite offers unlimited LoungeKey visits for the principal cardholder and up to five supplementary cardholders, but has been closed to new applications since September 2024. A relaunch is planned, but I wouldn’t count on it continuing to be this generous

The OCBC VOYAGE Card offers unlimited DragonPass visits for the principal cardholder, but does not include airport restaurants, so it’s already pre-nerfed in a sense

At the rate things are going, it could only be a matter of time before unlimited lounge visits is a perk found exclusively on cards with four-digit annual fees.

💳 Credit Cards with Unlimited Lounge Visits Card Min. Income Annual Fee Remarks OCBC VOYAGE Card

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE Card S$120K S$498 Principal # HSBC Visa Infinite

Apply

HSBC Visa Infinite S$120K S$662* Principal

4x Supp StanChart Beyond Card

Apply StanChart Beyond Card S$200K S$1,635 Principal

3x Supp AMEX Platinum Charge

Apply Not stated S$1,744 Principal #

All Supp^ DBS Insignia Card DBS Insignia Card S$500K S$3,270 Principal UOB Reserve Card UOB Reserve Card S$500K S$3,924 Principal

All Supp Citi ULTIMA Card Citi ULTIMA Card S$500K S$4,328 Principal

2x Supp HSBC Prive Card HSBC Prive Card S$500K S$5,328 Principal

3x Supp AMEX Centurion AMEX Centurion Not stated S$7,630 Principal #

All Supp^ *HSBC Premier customers pay S$497

^Supp. cardholders have unlimited access to Centurion Lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs and Lufthansa Lounges. Only the first supp. cardholder has a Priority Pass (with 8x visits)

#Does not include airport restaurants

Now, it’s very possible that Priority Pass and DragonPass have hiked the rates they charge for unlimited access, hence the nerfs. But if you ask anyone in the industry, they’ll tell you a big reason for the hike is the increase in lounge pass abuse over the years.

What counts as lounge pass abuse?

In an ideal world, I imagine that banks and lounge programmes would prefer it if everyone with an unlimited lounge pass stuck to one utilisation per flight.

However, it’s stretching the definition to say that anything more than that counts as abuse. I see nothing wrong with redeeming one visit for a meal, and then another to enter a lounge and relax or catch up on work before boarding. Heck, I also think it’s not unreasonable to utilise three visits per flight: one spa treatment, one meal, one lounge. But if three is acceptable, then isn’t it an arbitrary line you’re drawing to say that three is OK but four isn’t; four is OK but five isn’t?

Perhaps. And in any case, I don’t think it’s helpful to define abuse based on number of utilisations alone, because frequent use does not equal abuse. X visits may be reasonable in one person’s case but not another’s (e.g. someone who visits multiple restaurants just to take photos for Instagram and ends up wasting the food).

You might define abuse as “using a lounge pass in ways that were not intended”, but that’s also a bit nebulous. For example, on occasion I’ve popped into lounges for less than five minutes, because I wanted a bottle of water and didn’t fancy paying airport prices, or because the MileCub needed a change and we wanted a clean restroom. Those probably aren’t the types of uses the programme envisioned, but does that cross the threshold into abuse?

While we’re at it, here are a few other scenarios worth mulling over.

Going on a lounge safari

A lounge safari involves hopping between several lounges before a flight, either out of curiosity, or to enjoy a range of different F&B and facilities.

If I’m passing through an airport for the first time, I might visit several lounges in quick succession in order to review them, but otherwise I doubt many people actually go on contract lounge safaris. Why? Because most contract lounges are overcrowded and underwhelming. I’d happily do an airline lounge safari in certain airports (like oneworld at Changi), but I simply can’t be bothered to hop between the SATS Premier Lounge and marhaba.

So maybe some people consider lounge safaris as abuse, but in any case I don’t believe they’re a big contributor to the problem— certainly not as much as restaurants anyway.

Taking away meals from restaurants

While it’s quite clear that taking away food from the lounge is a no-no, what about taking away meals from restaurants?

I think it’s perfectly fine to take away a meal from a restaurant if you’re on a tight connection and intend to eat your meal while waiting to board, or on the plane.

I find it a bit more grey if you’ve arrived at your final destination and take away the meal to eat at home, but I wouldn’t be dogmatic about this since it could be argued that a lounge pass is intended to make your travel more comfortable (and your journey doesn’t technically end until you’re back home).

Selling your guest benefit

You might recall that back in 2022, Singapore Airlines tightened its lounge guest policy to require that guests be travelling on the same flight as the primary passenger. This change was reported driven by a surge in people attempting to sell their guest privileges online.

Well, if anything, it’s even easier to sell the guest slot for a lounge membership, because the only requirement is that the guest holds a same-day boarding pass with any airline. Therefore, some lounge pass holders have attempted to monetise their guest benefits either by selling lounge access, or selling their restaurant dining credits at a steep discount.

To me, this is an obvious case of abuse, since the benefits aren’t intended for resale. That said, for reasons I can’t quite explain, I would be perfectly OK with offering my guest slot for free to someone I happened to spot in the vicinity of the lounge. I’ll freely admit that my logic is somewhat inconsistent, since either way the cost to the programme is the same, but there you have it.

Airport staff or pilots using lounge passes

By right, restaurants are supposed to verify that lounge pass holders have a corresponding boarding pass when redeeming set meals or credits. However, there’s a tremendous financial incentive for them to look the other way, and it’s an open secret that some airport staff and pilots use lounge passes to redeem meals on a regular basis.

Again, I think there can be little doubt that this constitutes abuse, since lounge passes are intended for bona fide travellers.

Using Priority Pass restaurant credits to buy non-consumables

Restaurants don’t just offer food. Some, like Asian Street Kitchen at Changi Terminal 2, run a roaring business selling merchandise like t-shirts, caps and tote bags, which can be purchased using the dining credits issued by Priority Pass. Some people take advantage of this by loading up every time they pass through the airport, and of course, items inevitably find their way onto Carousell.

I’m sure there’ll be some who voraciously defend such behaviour, and their arguments can sound very persuasive (“what difference does it make to Priority Pass if I have a bowl of noodles or buy a tumbler?”). But I’m not comfortable with it, because leaving aside the fact that the T&Cs state that credits are valid for the purchase of meals and drinks (“but it doesn’t say “only” meals and drinks!”), this rather goes against the spirit of the programme. It’s meant to provide you with a meal on your trip, not to decorate your home.

Why not add cooldown periods?

Instead of nerfing unlimited lounge access, I wish that banks or lounge membership programmes simply enforced cooldown periods instead. While it wouldn’t stop certain behaviours like selling guest allowances or redeeming meals without boarding passes, it would help to throttle the rate at which abuse can happen.

The Priority Pass Conditions of Use grant it the right to limit the number of times a member can redeem visits, but in practice I don’t believe this is actually enforced. The only restrictions I’m aware of is that you can’t visit the same lounge or restaurant more than once per 24 hours.

11. Priority Pass, payment card provider or other organisation may limit the number of times Customer can use their Means of Access to enter a Lounge or Merchant location within a time period and within the same arrival or departure location. -Priority Pass

On the other hand, DragonPass has a “fair use policy” that stipulates a two-hour wait between lounge visits, and a five-hour wait between set meal redemptions (though banks are free to tighten these further).

Perhaps this explains why the cards with Priority Pass benefits implemented their nerfs relatively quickly, while the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card (with DragonPass) will only do so a year from now (though they still made the decision to nerf, so perhaps they felt cooldown periods alone weren’t enough).

Anyway it’s water under the bridge, but a cooldown period, however unwelcome, would still have been better than the removal of unlimited visits altogether.

Conclusion

Some may argue that unlimited access means unlimited access, and if there were meant to be restrictions, then those should be put in black and white. And I can sympathise with that, because it sometimes feels like lounge programmes are talking out of both sides of their mouth—they advertise unlimited access, then complain when people actually use it.

But going back to the buffet analogy: buffets don’t explicitly tell you how much you can eat, but they do expect you to exercise some degree of restraint. There’s an unwritten understanding that you’ll enjoy yourself without overdoing it, or else the buffet would have to raise prices for everyone or go out of business.

While I don’t pretend to be whiter than white, there’s certain behaviour that’s clearly pushing acceptable limits, and at the end of the day everyone gets penalised when the inevitable nerfs happen.

What would (and wouldn’t) you consider to be lounge pass abuse?