MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [14-20 Jun 25]

Welcome to The MileLion's Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

⚡ Flash deal: Nintendo Switch 2 From 19-23 June 2025, the first 20 customers to apply for a HSBC credit card at 2 p.m or 10 p.m each day will get a Nintendo Switch 2. The 21st customer onwards will enjoy a choice of an Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, Dyson Airwrap Origin, or S$370 cash. Participating cards:

💳 HSBC Advance

💳 HSBC TravelOne Card

💳 HSBC Visa Platinum

💳 HSBC Revolution

💳 Get Dyson Airwrap Origin, Apple iPad (A16) 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, or S$370 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 50,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$2,000 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get Apple AirPods 4, Shark Wandvac Handheld Vacuum WV203, S$180 Shopee voucher or S$150 cash with a new OCBC 90N Visa Card, OCBC 90N Mastercard, OCBC Rewards Card or OCBC 365 Card and one transaction of any amount [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get a Dyson AM07, Bose QC Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, S$380 Shopee voucher or S$360 cash with a new StanChart Simply Cash Card and a min. spend of S$500, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 95,000 bonus MR points and 4.7 mpd on FCY spend, or 150,000 bonus MR points and S$50 statement credits for new-to-AMEX and existing AMEX cardholders [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering S$250 statement credits (new-to-AMEX) or S$200 statement credits (existing) with a min. spend of S$1,000 within 60 days. Enjoy additional perks like a S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit and a Comoclub C4 membership [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering new-to-AMEX cardholders 37,600 bonus miles + S$50 with min. S$2,000 spend within 90 days [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 UOB PRVI Miles Cards offering 5 mpd on overseas shopping and dining. Registration required. Must spend at least S$1,500, capped at S$4,000 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 DBS Takashimaya AMEX offering S$60 welcome gift for existing cardholders [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 48,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$4,000 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 StanChart Beyond and Visa Infinite Cards offering S$300 cashback on admin fees for income tax payments, limited to the first 50 customers per month [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 SC EasyBill offering S$200 cashback on admin fees for income tax payments, limited to the first 50 customers per month [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 DBS Altitude Card offering 5 mpd on in-person overseas spend in Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand. Min. spend of S$2,000 in SGD/FCY required, capped at S$1,200 of FCY spend [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get 50,000 miles with a new StanChart Visa Infinite Card and a minimum spend of S$2,000 within 60 days of approval, for both new-to-bank and existing customers [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get up to 30,000 miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 12,000 Max Miles, S$250 Shopee vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card and spend S$800 within 60 days of approval. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get up to S$80 Grab vouchers, Accor Plus Explorer membership, Samsonite luggage, and bonus miles or points with the purchase of AMEX MyTravel Insurance [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering up to 80,000 miles for new sign-ups with S$4,000 spent within 30 days of approval and payment of S$654 annual fee [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering uncapped 1.8 mpd on selected SGD spend, and uncapped 2.8 mpd on all FCY spend [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on department stores and Watsons, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 DBS yuu Cards offering S$300 cashback to new-to-bank customers who spend S$800 within first 60 days of approval [Expires 31 Jul 25]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 31 Jul 25]

💳 Amaze offering 6 InstaPoints per S$1 (2 mpd) on wallet-linked spend on dining, hotels and travel [Expires 31 Jul 25]

💳 Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 31 Jul 25]

💳 [New] HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 65,000 miles welcome bonus [Expires 15 Aug 25]

💳 Buy unlimited miles from 1.7-2.2 cents each with the UOB Payment Facility [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 DBS Vantage Card offering 60,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$4,000 in 30 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 30 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 Citi PayAll offering 1.8 mpd on tax payments and 1.6 mpd on non-tax payments, with a minimum spend of S$6,000 on non-tax payments (waived for customer with a Citi banking relationship) [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 Pay your income taxes with CardUp and Visa cards with a 1.75% fee using the code MLTAX25R [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 Pay your income taxes with CardUp and Mastercard with a 1.55% (new) or 1.67% (existing) fee using the code MCTAX25N or MCTAX25. Limited redemptions [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 CardUp offering 1.79% admin fee with promo code SAVERENT179 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 2.25% admin fee with the promo code OFF225 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

Airline Deals

✈️ Air France-KLM Flying Blue selling miles with up to 80% bonus, or 1.69 US cents each [Expires 26 Jun 25]

✈️ [New] KrisShop offering 30% off redemptions with KrisFlyer miles [Expires 30 Jun 25]

✈️ [New] KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes: Save 30% off selected Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class awards for travel between 1-31 July 2025 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

✈️ Earn an extra 5 mpd on Pelago bookings via Kris+ [Expires 30 Jun 25]

✈️ Kris+ Feast to Fly: Earn an extra 10 mpd at 46 participating restaurants, on top of credit card miles [Expires 30 Jun 25]

✈️ Save 20% off Pelago activities (capped at S$15) with a valid Scoot PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ Save 10% off Pelago activities (capped at S$50) with a valid Singapore Airlines PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

Hotel Deals

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering D$150 after four stays of at least two nights each [Expires 30 Jun 25]

🏨 Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders enjoy instant I Prefer Titanium status, with an extra 25,000 points on your first stay for World Elite [Expires 30 Jun 25]

🏨 Accor Live Limitless offering 20% bonus points for app bookings [Expires 30 Jun 25]

🏨 [New] Accor Plus offering 3,000 bonus points (worth S$89) for new Accor Plus Explorer memberships [Expires 2 Jul 25]

🏨 Hilton Points Plus: Get 1,000 bonus points on every stay [Expires 15 Aug 25]

🏨 Hilton for Business offering 5,000 bonus points per stay, capped at 15,000 bonus points [Expires 27 Aug 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards Pick Your Points promo: Choose between 2,000 bonus points per 2 nights, or 8,000 bonus points per 4 nights [Expires 31 Aug 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering 3X D$ at Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL hotels worldwide [Expires 31 Aug 25]

🏨 [New] World of Hyatt offering 16,000 bonus points for Hyatt Place, Hyatt House and Hyatt Studio stays [Expires 7 Sep 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards dining discount: Save 20% off F&B and earn bonus IHG points [Expires 30 Dec 25]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save 10-25% off F&B and earn 500 points per bill at participating restaurants [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status for all Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorer status for 90 days, with further upgrade to Globalist with 20 qualifying nights during this period. For employees of selected companies only [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with ONYX Rewards via Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Mastercard offering fast track to Wyndham Rewards elite status [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 28 Feb 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 Buy Hilton Honors points at 50% off, or 0.5 US cents each [No expiry]

🏨 Hilton status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, with fast-track to Diamond. Status valid till 31 March 2026, existing status with competing chain required [No expiry]