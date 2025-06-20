Search
MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [14-20 Jun 25]

Aaron Wong
0

All the deals from the world of miles and points [14-20 Jun 25].

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

⚡ Flash deal: Nintendo Switch 2

From 19-23 June 2025, the first 20 customers to apply for a HSBC credit card at 2 p.m or 10 p.m each day will get a Nintendo Switch 2. The 21st customer onwards will enjoy a choice of an Apple iPad A16 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, Dyson Airwrap Origin, or S$370 cash.

Participating cards:
💳 HSBC Advance
💳 HSBC TravelOne Card
💳 HSBC Visa Platinum
💳 HSBC Revolution

💳 Get Dyson Airwrap Origin, Apple iPad (A16) 11″ Wi-Fi 128GB, or S$370 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 50,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$2,000 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get Apple AirPods 4, Shark Wandvac Handheld Vacuum WV203, S$180 Shopee voucher or S$150 cash with a new OCBC 90N Visa Card, OCBC 90N Mastercard, OCBC Rewards Card or OCBC 365 Card and one transaction of any amount [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get a Dyson AM07, Bose QC Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, S$380 Shopee voucher or S$360 cash with a new StanChart Simply Cash Card and a min. spend of S$500, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 95,000 bonus MR points and 4.7 mpd on FCY spend, or 150,000 bonus MR points and S$50 statement credits for new-to-AMEX and existing AMEX cardholders [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering S$250 statement credits (new-to-AMEX) or S$200 statement credits (existing) with a min. spend of S$1,000 within 60 days. Enjoy additional perks like a S$200 annual Lifestyle Credit and a Comoclub C4 membership [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering new-to-AMEX cardholders 37,600 bonus miles + S$50 with min. S$2,000 spend within 90 days [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 UOB PRVI Miles Cards offering 5 mpd on overseas shopping and dining. Registration required. Must spend at least S$1,500, capped at S$4,000 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 DBS Takashimaya AMEX offering S$60 welcome gift for existing cardholders [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 48,000 miles welcome bonus with min. spend of S$4,000 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 StanChart Beyond and Visa Infinite Cards offering S$300 cashback on admin fees for income tax payments, limited to the first 50 customers per month [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 SC EasyBill offering S$200 cashback on admin fees for income tax payments, limited to the first 50 customers per month [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 DBS Altitude Card offering 5 mpd on in-person overseas spend in Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand. Min. spend of S$2,000 in SGD/FCY required, capped at S$1,200 of FCY spend [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get 50,000 miles with a new StanChart Visa Infinite Card and a minimum spend of S$2,000 within 60 days of approval, for both new-to-bank and existing customers [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get up to 30,000 miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 12,000 Max Miles, S$250 Shopee vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card and spend S$800 within 60 days of approval. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 Get up to S$80 Grab vouchers, Accor Plus Explorer membership, Samsonite luggage, and bonus miles or points with the purchase of AMEX MyTravel Insurance [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering up to 80,000 miles for new sign-ups with S$4,000 spent within 30 days of approval and payment of S$654 annual fee [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 HSBC Premier Mastercard offering uncapped 1.8 mpd on selected SGD spend, and uncapped 2.8 mpd on all FCY spend [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on department stores and Watsons, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 30 Jun 25]

💳 DBS yuu Cards offering S$300 cashback to new-to-bank customers who spend S$800 within first 60 days of approval [Expires 31 Jul 25]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 31 Jul 25]

💳 Amaze offering 6 InstaPoints per S$1 (2 mpd) on wallet-linked spend on dining, hotels and travel [Expires 31 Jul 25]

💳 Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 31 Jul 25]

💳 [New] HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 65,000 miles welcome bonus [Expires 15 Aug 25]

💳 Buy unlimited miles from 1.7-2.2 cents each with the UOB Payment Facility [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 DBS Vantage Card offering 60,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$4,000 in 30 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 30 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 Citi PayAll offering 1.8 mpd on tax payments and 1.6 mpd on non-tax payments, with a minimum spend of S$6,000 on non-tax payments (waived for customer with a Citi banking relationship) [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 Pay your income taxes with CardUp and Visa cards with a 1.75% fee using the code MLTAX25R [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 Pay your income taxes with CardUp and Mastercard with a 1.55% (new) or 1.67% (existing) fee using the code MCTAX25N or MCTAX25. Limited redemptions [Expires 31 Aug 25]

💳 CardUp offering 1.79% admin fee with promo code SAVERENT179 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards  [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 2.25% admin fee with the promo code OFF225 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

Airline Deals

✈️ Air France-KLM Flying Blue selling miles with up to 80% bonus, or 1.69 US cents each [Expires 26 Jun 25]

✈️ [New] KrisShop offering 30% off redemptions with KrisFlyer miles [Expires 30 Jun 25]

✈️ [New] KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes: Save 30% off selected Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class awards for travel between 1-31 July 2025 [Expires 30 Jun 25]

✈️ Earn an extra 5 mpd on Pelago bookings via Kris+ [Expires 30 Jun 25]

✈️ Kris+ Feast to Fly: Earn an extra 10 mpd at 46 participating restaurants, on top of credit card miles [Expires 30 Jun 25]

✈️ Save 20% off Pelago activities (capped at S$15) with a valid Scoot PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

✈️ Save 10% off Pelago activities (capped at S$50) with a valid Singapore Airlines PNR [Expires 31 Dec 25]

Hotel Deals

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering D$150 after four stays of at least two nights each [Expires 30 Jun 25]

🏨 Mastercard World and World Elite cardholders enjoy instant I Prefer Titanium status, with an extra 25,000 points on your first stay for World Elite [Expires 30 Jun 25]

🏨 Accor Live Limitless offering 20% bonus points for app bookings [Expires 30 Jun 25]

🏨 [New] Accor Plus offering 3,000 bonus points (worth S$89) for new Accor Plus Explorer memberships [Expires 2 Jul 25]

🏨 Hilton Points Plus: Get 1,000 bonus points on every stay [Expires 15 Aug 25]

🏨 Hilton for Business offering 5,000 bonus points per stay, capped at 15,000 bonus points [Expires 27 Aug 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards Pick Your Points promo: Choose between 2,000 bonus points per 2 nights, or 8,000 bonus points per 4 nights [Expires 31 Aug 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY offering 3X D$ at Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL hotels worldwide [Expires 31 Aug 25]

🏨 [New] World of Hyatt offering 16,000 bonus points for Hyatt Place, Hyatt House and Hyatt Studio stays [Expires 7 Sep 25]

🏨 IHG One Rewards dining discount: Save 20% off F&B and earn bonus IHG points [Expires 30 Dec 25]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save 10-25% off F&B and earn 500 points per bill at participating restaurants [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status for all Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorer status for 90 days, with further upgrade to Globalist with 20 qualifying nights during this period. For employees of selected companies only [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with ONYX Rewards via Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Mastercard offering fast track to Wyndham Rewards elite status [Expires 31 Dec 25]

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 28 Feb 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 Buy Hilton Honors points at 50% off, or 0.5 US cents each [No expiry]

🏨 Hilton status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, with fast-track to Diamond. Status valid till 31 March 2026, existing status with competing chain required [No expiry] 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
What counts as lounge pass abuse?
Next article
HeyMax FlyAnywhere guide: Redeem Max Miles for any seat, any airline, anywhere

