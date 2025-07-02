Search
StanChart Journey Card extends 30,000 bonus miles welcome offer

From now till 30 September 2025, get up to 30,000 miles and S$180 cash or other gifts with a new StanChart Journey Card, for new-to-bank customers.

The Standard Chartered Journey Card has extended its 30,000 miles welcome bonus, which offers 20,000 miles for spending at least S$800 within 60 days, and an optional 10,000 miles for paying the first year’s annual fee.

This replaced the previous welcome offer of up to 45,000 miles, which ended on 31 March 2025. While the new offer is smaller in absolute terms, the minimum spend requirement was also cut significantly, from S$3,000 to S$800.

As before, you can stack the Standard Chartered welcome offer with additional gifts from SingSaver, including 7,000 Max Miles or S$180 cash, making the first year of membership very lucrative indeed.

StanChart Journey Card 30,000 miles welcome bonus

The StanChart Journey Card’s welcome offer is valid for applications submitted from 1 April to 30 September 2025 by new-to-bank cardholders, defined as those who:

  • Do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and
  • Have not cancelled a principal StanChart credit card in the past 12 months

Cardholders have a choice of two options: pay the first year’s annual fee, or get a first year fee waiver.

  Pay Annual Fee Annual Fee Waiver
Miles from S$196.20 annual fee
 10,000 miles
Spend S$800 in first 60 days of approval 20,000 miles 20,000 miles
Total 30,000 miles 20,000 miles

Cardholders who pay the first year’s S$196.20 annual fee will receive 10,000 bonus miles, and a further 20,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 in the first 60 days of approval.

Cardholders who want a first year fee waiver will receive 20,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 in the first 60 days of approval.

Bonus miles are in addition to StanChart Journey Card’s regular earn rates of 1.2-3 mpd, so assuming you spend the full S$800 on local, non-bonused transactions, you’re looking at an additional 960 miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd), for an overall haul of 30,960 miles.

When will the bonus miles be credited?

The 10,000 miles for paying the first year’s annual fee of S$196.20 will be credited within 60 working days of your card activation date, in the form of 25,000 Rewards Points.

The 20,000 miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval will be credited according to the following table, in the form of 50,000 Rewards Points:

Card Approval Month Bonus Points Credited By
April 2025 31 August 2025
May 2025 30 September 2025
June 2025 31 October 2025
July 2025 30 November 2025
August 2025 31 December 2025
September 2025 31 January 2026

Stack SingSaver welcome gifts

New-to-bank customers who apply for a StanChart Journey Card via the SingSaver links in this article can choose from one of the following gifts:

  • Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24
  • 7,000 Max Miles
  • S$250 Shopee voucher
  • S$180 cash

These gifts are currently valid for applications submitted by 31 July 2025. The offer will almost certainly be extended again, but the gifts may possibly be rotated. These offers are available regardless of whether you apply for the fee paying or fee waiver option.

A minimum spend of S$800 within the first 60 days of approval is required (which also counts towards the minimum spend required for the Standard Chartered welcome offer). 

If you decide on the miles option, Max Miles can be converted to more than two dozen airline and hotel partners at a 1:1 ratio with no fees, including Aeroplan, Alaska Mileage Plan, Flying Blue, Qatar Privilege Club and World of Hyatt. Refer to my full guide below.

What’s the best use of Max Miles?

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must spend at least S$800 within 60 days of approval. This will count towards the minimum spend for both the SingSaver gifts and StanChart gifts.

Qualifying spend excludes:

  • Charitable donations
  • Education expenses
  • Government transactions
  • Hospitals
  • Insurance premiums
  • Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay and YouTrip)
  • Utilities

The full list of qualifying spend exclusions can be found here.

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp and SC EasyBill transactions will count towards qualifying spend. If you’re being told by StanChart CSOs that your CardUp transactions do not count, refer to this link for steps to take.

Terms and Conditions

What can you do with 360° Rewards Points?

Standard Chartered used to have 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before. 

Frequent Flyer Programme
 Conversion Ratio
(SC Points: Partner)
Tier 1 Tier 2
25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000
25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000

Do note that Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:

  • Tier 1: StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite
  • Tier 2: All other cards

Tier 1 cards enjoy a preferential conversion ratio, as shown in the table above. Points pool within tiers, but not across tiers (so you can’t combine Tier 1 and 2 points in a single redemption, for example). 

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred. 

Overview: StanChart Journey Card

Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry
Annual Fee
(Including GST)		 S$196.20
(FYF)		 Min.
Transfer		 25,000 points
(10,000 miles)
FCY Fee 3.5% Transfer Fee S$27.25
Local Earn 1.2 mpd Points Pool? Yes
FCY Earn 2 mpd Lounge Access? Yes: 2x Priority Pass
Special Earn 3 mpd on online groceries, food delivery, transport (SGD) Airport Limo? No
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

StanChart Journey Cardholders earn 1.2 mpd on SGD spend, and 2 mpd on FCY spend, with no minimum spend or caps. 

A bonus rate of 3 mpd will be awarded for online transactions in SGD with the following MCCs:

Category Examples
(non-exhaustive)
Groceries
(MCC 5411)		 NTUC FairPrice Online, Lazada Redmart
Bakeries
(MCC 5462)		 Bengawan Solo, Polar Puffs & Cakes, Chateraise
Misc. Food Stores
(MCC 5499)		 Bottles and Bottles, Famous Amos, Irvins Salted Egg
Liquor, Wine or Beer Stores
(MCC 5921)		 1855 The Bottle Shop, The Oaks Cellars, Grand Cru
Food Delivery*
(MCC 5811, 5812, 5814)		 GrabFood, Deliveroo, Foodpanda
Transport^
(MCC 4111, 4121, 4789)		 Grab rides, Comfort taxi, gojek
Cruise Liners
(MCC 4411)		 Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise
*Despite the name, the bonus would be equally applicable in situations where a restaurant has online ordering for dine-in (e.g. scan a QR code menu and pay online before receiving your food)
^Not for Bus/MRT, as this is a contactless spend and not online

Do note that the examples are not exhaustive; all that matters is:

  • the MCC falls within the approved range
  • the transaction is online
  • the transaction is in SGD

This 3 mpd rate is capped at S$1,000 per statement month. You could, of course, do better with 4 mpd on other cards, but if you’ve maxed out those caps then this would be a potential fall-back option. 

For a full review of the Journey card, refer to the article below. 

Review: Standard Chartered Journey Card

Conclusion

Standard Chartered has extended its 30,000 miles welcome bonus for the Journey Card, which is further stackable with SingSaver gifts including S$180 cash or 7,000 Max Miles. 

Regardless of how you feel about the Journey Card’s value proposition from the second year onwards, the first year is highly lucrative because of this stacking opportunity, and if you’re new-to-bank, it’s definitely worth taking.

