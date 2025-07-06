Search
Extended: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 80,000 miles welcome offer

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
From now till 31 August 2025, enjoy up to 80,000 bonus miles with a new UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card and a minimum spend of S$4,000.

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has been offering an 80,000 miles welcome bonus for some time now, ever since its refresh in June 2023 which buffed the overseas earn rate to 2.4 mpd and added an unlimited-visit DragonPass membership for the cardholder and one guest.

This offer has been periodically renewed, and the latest extension sees it offered for applications up till 31 August 2025.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 80,000 miles welcome offer

From now till 31 August 2025, new UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders who pay the S$654 annual fee and spend at least S$4,000 within 30 days of approval will receive:

  New customers Existing customers
Pay S$654 annual fee 25,000 miles 25,000 miles
Spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval 55,000 miles 15,000 miles
Total 80,000 miles 40,000 miles

Unlike most UOB sign-up offers, there is no cap on the number of eligible applicants. 

New customers are defined as those who:

  • do not currently hold any principal UOB credit cards, and
  • have not cancelled a principal UOB credit card in the past six months prior to the commencement of the promotion period

Given the S$654 annual fee, you’re basically paying 0.82 cents (new) or 1.64 cents (existing) per mile. Back when S$200 Grab vouchers were thrown into the mix, the value was even better, but now I’d only consider it if I met the new customer criteria.

Bonus miles are awarded on top of the regular base miles, so if you spent the entire S$4,000 on local spend at 1.4 mpd, you’ll have a total of 85,600 miles (new-to-bank) or 45,600 miles (existing).

What counts as qualifying spend?

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card is one of the few cards to still offer points on education

A minimum qualifying spend of S$4,000 must be clocked within 30 days of approval. 

Eligible transactions include all retail transactions in local or foreign currency, and a full list of exclusions can be found at point 1.5 of the T&Cs.

The key exclusions to highlight are:

  • Charitable donations
  • Government payments
  • Hospitals
  • Insurance
  • ipaymy
  • Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay or YouTrip)
  • Utilities
  • UOB Payment Facility

For avoidance of doubt, CardUp and education transactions are eligible to earn miles, and will count towards minimum spend.

Supplementary cardholder spending will be pooled with the principal cardholder’s in determining if the minimum spend has been met. And before you say “isn’t that obvious?”, remember that UOB is not above such shenanigans.

When will the bonus be credited?

The 25,000 miles for paying the annual fee will be credited (in the form of 12,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted. 

The additional 55,000/15,000 miles for new/existing customers will be credited (in the form of 27,500/7,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted. 

Terms and Conditions

The full T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

What can you do with UNI$?

UNI$ transfer to frequent flyer programs at a 1:2 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 5,000 UNI$ (let’s ignore AirAsia, because converting points there is like throwing them away):

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio
(UNI$: Partner)
krisflyer logo 5,000 : 10,000
asia miles logo 5,000 : 10,000
2,500 : 4,500

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders enjoy a waiver of the usual S$25 conversion fee, and since UNI$ pool, you can use the Visa Infinite Metal Card as a conduit to convert UNI$ earned on other UOB cards for free too.

Annual lounge visits will be removed from 2026

Plaza Premium Lounge Singapore
Plaza Premium Lounge Singapore

If you’re planning to apply for this card, you should be aware that from 1 June 2026, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will no longer offer unlimited DragonPass lounge visits, together with one guest. Instead, the entitlement will be capped at 12x visits per 12-month membership period.

UOB is providing plenty of notice, so you still have slightly less than one year to enjoy the perk. However, do remember that UOB has also quietly added a cooldown period of at least four hours between DragonPass utilisations, which makes lounge hopping close to impossible.

Overview: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Apply
Income Req.
 S$120,000 p.a.
 Points Validity
 2 years
Annual Fee
 $654 Min.
Transfer
 5,000 UNI$
(10,000 miles)
Miles with
Annual Fee		 25,000 Transfer
Partners		 3
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee Waived
Local Earn 1.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes
FCY Earn 2.4 mpd Lounge Access? Yes
Special Earn N/A  Airport Limo? No
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has a minimum income requirement of S$120,000 and a non-waivable annual fee of S$654.

Cardholders receive 25,000 miles each year the annual fee is paid, and enjoy perks such as: 

  • Unlimited DragonPass lounge visits for cardholder + 1 guest
  • Up to US$1 million travel accident insurance
  • Complimentary golf games at Sentosa Golf Club, and 50% off green fees at clubs across Southeast Asia
  • A waiver of the usual S$25 admin fee for miles conversions

Key drawbacks to note include S$5 earning blocks and the lack of an airport limo benefit.

For the full analysis of the card’s perks and drawbacks, refer to the post below.

Review: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Conclusion

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has extended its 80,000 miles sign-up offer till 31 August 2025. A minimum spend of S$4,000 is required, but it does include education expenses, a commonly-excluded category. 

With the bonus miles and other benefits, it could still be worth considering for new-to-bank customers- at least for the first year. From the second year onwards, you’ll have to decide whether the ongoing perks make renewal worthwhile, and with the loss of the monthly Grab vouchers, the case becomes more marginal.

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

Zaos

One puzzling thing about this criteria is that the six month “timeout” period for customers with recently-cancelled cards is counted from the date the promotion started, not the date of application. Therefore, so long as you cancelled your principal UOB credit card from 1 July 2023 onwards, you’re not eligible for this offer. 

Quiet relaxation of their NTB policy? Perhaps they badly need new applicants.

Reply
EL

debit card does not count as existing customer right?

Reply
Beth

Can I confirm this is promo is new to card and not new to bank?

Reply
Kevin

new to card. meaning you must not hold any of the UOB cards now.

Reply
Tony

The mileage game is becoming more tricky. Terms and Conditions are always changing and offers conditional and miss out on one thing and you will not gain the bonuses. In some situations you really do not gain that much. Airlines do change revise upwards their redemption every two to three year. Best is to know your threshold and I do not want to pay the 3.25 percent forex fee unless the ticket cost is lower to worth the while.

Reply
Sam

The T&Cs have changed. As from 1 Oct, hospitals are excluded.

Reply
Pras

While majority of CardUp transactions would count as eligible spend, it’s important to note that Rent doesn’t as it codes as 6513 which is excluded in T&C. Not sure if there are any other CardUp transactions that are excluded too

Reply
KCT

It appears that rent payments via CardUp were only coded as MCC 6513 for one specific promo. Normally it’s under MCC 7399.

Reply
Philip

Would using Cardup for tax payment be counted towards the minimum spend?

Reply
Kashif

What would be date used for calculating new to Bank? As this promotion has been extended each Time, would the most recent extension be the date to compare against, or the original date.

Reply
Wall

PSA: Would like to share with readers that despite Education remaining as a qualifying spend, my recent tuition fee payment to Singapore Management University for a Masters programme was coded as MCC9399 and hence ineligible to meet the minimum qualifying spend. No fault on the bank itself, just odd that SMU classified it 9399 instead of 8220.

Reply

Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus
5
By Aaron Wong
