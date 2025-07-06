Extended: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 80,000 miles welcome offer

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has been offering an 80,000 miles welcome bonus for some time now, ever since its refresh in June 2023 which buffed the overseas earn rate to 2.4 mpd and added an unlimited-visit DragonPass membership for the cardholder and one guest.
This offer has been periodically renewed, and the latest extension sees it offered for applications up till 31 August 2025.
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 80,000 miles welcome offer
From now till 31 August 2025, new UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders who pay the S$654 annual fee and spend at least S$4,000 within 30 days of approval will receive:
|New customers
|Existing customers
|Pay S$654 annual fee
|25,000 miles
|25,000 miles
|Spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval
|55,000 miles
|15,000 miles
|Total
|80,000 miles
|40,000 miles
Unlike most UOB sign-up offers, there is no cap on the number of eligible applicants.
New customers are defined as those who:
- do not currently hold any principal UOB credit cards, and
- have not cancelled a principal UOB credit card in the past six months prior to the commencement of the promotion period
Given the S$654 annual fee, you’re basically paying 0.82 cents (new) or 1.64 cents (existing) per mile. Back when S$200 Grab vouchers were thrown into the mix, the value was even better, but now I’d only consider it if I met the new customer criteria.
Bonus miles are awarded on top of the regular base miles, so if you spent the entire S$4,000 on local spend at 1.4 mpd, you’ll have a total of 85,600 miles (new-to-bank) or 45,600 miles (existing).
What counts as qualifying spend?
A minimum qualifying spend of S$4,000 must be clocked within 30 days of approval.
Eligible transactions include all retail transactions in local or foreign currency, and a full list of exclusions can be found at point 1.5 of the T&Cs.
The key exclusions to highlight are:
- Charitable donations
- Government payments
- Hospitals
- Insurance
- ipaymy
- Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay or YouTrip)
- Utilities
- UOB Payment Facility
For avoidance of doubt, CardUp and education transactions are eligible to earn miles, and will count towards minimum spend.
Supplementary cardholder spending will be pooled with the principal cardholder’s in determining if the minimum spend has been met. And before you say “isn’t that obvious?”, remember that UOB is not above such shenanigans.
When will the bonus be credited?
The 25,000 miles for paying the annual fee will be credited (in the form of 12,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted.
The additional 55,000/15,000 miles for new/existing customers will be credited (in the form of 27,500/7,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted.
Terms and Conditions
The full T&Cs for this offer can be found here.
What can you do with UNI$?
UNI$ transfer to frequent flyer programs at a 1:2 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 5,000 UNI$ (let’s ignore AirAsia, because converting points there is like throwing them away):
|Frequent Flyer Programme
|Conversion Ratio
(UNI$: Partner)
|5,000 : 10,000
|5,000 : 10,000
|2,500 : 4,500
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders enjoy a waiver of the usual S$25 conversion fee, and since UNI$ pool, you can use the Visa Infinite Metal Card as a conduit to convert UNI$ earned on other UOB cards for free too.
Annual lounge visits will be removed from 2026
If you’re planning to apply for this card, you should be aware that from 1 June 2026, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will no longer offer unlimited DragonPass lounge visits, together with one guest. Instead, the entitlement will be capped at 12x visits per 12-month membership period.
UOB is providing plenty of notice, so you still have slightly less than one year to enjoy the perk. However, do remember that UOB has also quietly added a cooldown period of at least four hours between DragonPass utilisations, which makes lounge hopping close to impossible.
Overview: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
|Apply
|Income Req.
|S$120,000 p.a.
|Points Validity
|2 years
|Annual Fee
|$654
|Min.
Transfer
|5,000 UNI$
(10,000 miles)
|Miles with
Annual Fee
|25,000
|Transfer
Partners
|3
|FCY Fee
|3.25%
|Transfer Fee
|Waived
|Local Earn
|1.4 mpd
|Points Pool?
|Yes
|FCY Earn
|2.4 mpd
|Lounge Access?
|Yes
|Special Earn
|N/A
|Airport Limo?
|No
|Cardholder Terms and Conditions
The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has a minimum income requirement of S$120,000 and a non-waivable annual fee of S$654.
Cardholders receive 25,000 miles each year the annual fee is paid, and enjoy perks such as:
- Unlimited DragonPass lounge visits for cardholder + 1 guest
- Up to US$1 million travel accident insurance
- Complimentary golf games at Sentosa Golf Club, and 50% off green fees at clubs across Southeast Asia
- A waiver of the usual S$25 admin fee for miles conversions
Key drawbacks to note include S$5 earning blocks and the lack of an airport limo benefit.
For the full analysis of the card’s perks and drawbacks, refer to the post below.
Conclusion
The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has extended its 80,000 miles sign-up offer till 31 August 2025. A minimum spend of S$4,000 is required, but it does include education expenses, a commonly-excluded category.
With the bonus miles and other benefits, it could still be worth considering for new-to-bank customers- at least for the first year. From the second year onwards, you’ll have to decide whether the ongoing perks make renewal worthwhile, and with the loss of the monthly Grab vouchers, the case becomes more marginal.
Quiet relaxation of their NTB policy? Perhaps they badly need new applicants.
debit card does not count as existing customer right?
Can I confirm this is promo is new to card and not new to bank?
new to card. meaning you must not hold any of the UOB cards now.
The mileage game is becoming more tricky. Terms and Conditions are always changing and offers conditional and miss out on one thing and you will not gain the bonuses. In some situations you really do not gain that much. Airlines do change revise upwards their redemption every two to three year. Best is to know your threshold and I do not want to pay the 3.25 percent forex fee unless the ticket cost is lower to worth the while.
The T&Cs have changed. As from 1 Oct, hospitals are excluded.
While majority of CardUp transactions would count as eligible spend, it’s important to note that Rent doesn’t as it codes as 6513 which is excluded in T&C. Not sure if there are any other CardUp transactions that are excluded too
It appears that rent payments via CardUp were only coded as MCC 6513 for one specific promo. Normally it’s under MCC 7399.
Would using Cardup for tax payment be counted towards the minimum spend?
What would be date used for calculating new to Bank? As this promotion has been extended each Time, would the most recent extension be the date to compare against, or the original date.
PSA: Would like to share with readers that despite Education remaining as a qualifying spend, my recent tuition fee payment to Singapore Management University for a Masters programme was coded as MCC9399 and hence ineligible to meet the minimum qualifying spend. No fault on the bank itself, just odd that SMU classified it 9399 instead of 8220.