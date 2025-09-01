Extended: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 80,000 miles welcome offer

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has been offering an 80,000 miles welcome bonus for some time now, ever since its refresh in June 2023 which buffed the overseas earn rate to 2.4 mpd and added an unlimited-visit DragonPass membership for the cardholder and one guest.

This offer has been periodically renewed, and the latest extension covers applications up till 30 September 2025.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card 80,000 miles welcome offer

From now till 30 September 2025, new UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders who pay the S$654 annual fee and spend at least S$4,000 within 30 days of approval will receive:

New customers Existing customers Pay S$654 annual fee 25,000 miles 25,000 miles Spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval 55,000 miles 15,000 miles Total 80,000 miles 40,000 miles

Unlike most UOB sign-up offers, there is no cap on the number of eligible applicants.

New customers are defined as those who:

do not currently hold any principal UOB credit cards, and

have not cancelled a principal UOB credit card in the past six months prior to the commencement of the promotion period

Given the S$654 annual fee, you’re basically paying 0.82 cents (new) or 1.64 cents (existing) per mile. Back when S$200 Grab vouchers were thrown into the mix, the value was even better, but now I’d only consider it if I met the new customer criteria.

Bonus miles are awarded on top of the regular base miles, so if you spent the entire S$4,000 on local spend at 1.4 mpd, you’ll have a total of 85,600 miles (new-to-bank) or 45,600 miles (existing).

What counts as qualifying spend?

A minimum qualifying spend of S$4,000 must be clocked within 30 days of approval.

Eligible transactions include all retail transactions in local or foreign currency, and a full list of exclusions can be found at point 1.5 of the T&Cs.

The key exclusions to highlight are:

Charitable donations

Government payments

Hospitals

Insurance

ipaymy

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay or YouTrip)

Utilities

UOB Payment Facility

For avoidance of doubt, CardUp and education transactions are eligible to earn miles, and will count towards minimum spend.

Supplementary cardholder spending will be pooled with the principal cardholder’s in determining if the minimum spend has been met. And before you say “isn’t that obvious?”, remember that UOB is not above such shenanigans.

When will the bonus be credited?

The 25,000 miles for paying the annual fee will be credited (in the form of 12,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted.

The additional 55,000/15,000 miles for new/existing customers will be credited (in the form of 27,500/7,500 UNI$) two months after the annual fee is posted.

Terms and Conditions

The full T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

What can you do with UNI$?

UNI$ transfer to frequent flyer programs at a 1:2 ratio, with a minimum transfer block of 5,000 UNI$ (let’s ignore AirAsia, because converting points there is like throwing them away):

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(UNI$: Partner) 5,000 : 10,000 5,000 : 10,000 2,500 : 4,500

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Cardholders enjoy a waiver of the usual S$25 conversion fee, and since UNI$ pool, you can use the Visa Infinite Metal Card as a conduit to convert UNI$ earned on other UOB cards for free too.

Annual lounge visits will be removed from 2026

If you’re planning to apply for this card, you should be aware that from 1 June 2026, the UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will no longer offer unlimited DragonPass lounge visits, together with one guest. Instead, the entitlement will be capped at 12x visits per 12-month membership period.

UOB is providing plenty of notice, so you still have slightly less than one year to enjoy the perk. However, do remember that UOB has also quietly added a cooldown period of at least four hours between DragonPass utilisations, which makes lounge hopping close to impossible.

Overview: UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Apply Income Req.

S$120,000 p.a.

Points Validity

2 years

Annual Fee

$654 Min.

Transfer

5,000 UNI$

(10,000 miles)

Miles with

Annual Fee 25,000 Transfer

Partners 3 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee Waived Local Earn 1.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 2.4 mpd Lounge Access? Yes Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has a minimum income requirement of S$120,000 and a non-waivable annual fee of S$654.

Cardholders receive 25,000 miles each year the annual fee is paid, and enjoy perks such as:

Unlimited DragonPass lounge visits for cardholder + 1 guest

Up to US$1 million travel accident insurance

Complimentary golf games at Sentosa Golf Club, and 50% off green fees at clubs across Southeast Asia

A waiver of the usual S$25 admin fee for miles conversions

Key drawbacks to note include S$5 earning blocks and the lack of an airport limo benefit.

For the full analysis of the card’s perks and drawbacks, refer to the post below.

Conclusion

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card has extended its 80,000 miles sign-up offer till 30 September 2025. A minimum spend of S$4,000 is required, but it does include education expenses, which are usually excluded by other cards.

With the bonus miles and other benefits, it could still be worth considering for new-to-bank customers— at least for the first year. From the second year onwards, you’ll have to decide whether the ongoing perks make renewal worthwhile, especially with the impending loss of the unlimited lounge perk.