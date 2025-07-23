How credit cards track spending: Calendar month, statement month, membership year (and more!)

It’s easy to get confused when tracking bonus caps and minimum spend requirements for credit cards, because banks are nothing if not inconsistent.

While some cards use the calendar month, others use statement month, and to make matters worse, internal consistency is not guaranteed. For example, UOB tracks bonus caps by calendar month for some cards (UOB Lady’s Card), but statement month for others (UOB Visa Signature).

As if that wasn’t enough, some cards may follow the membership year, or use an apparently arbitrary 12-month period altogether!

In this post, I’ll share a detailed listing of which time periods the major credit cards in Singapore use to track spend.

📅 Posting date or transaction date? Another common question is whether credit cards tracking spending based on posting date or transaction date. I’ve answered that in a separate post here.

Cards with monthly caps or minimum spend

Calendar month vs statement month

If a bank tracks bonus caps and minimum spend on a monthly basis, it could either be the calendar month, or statement month.

Calendar month is self-explanatory; it’s basically the period from the 1st to the last day of a given month.

Statement month is the period between two consecutive statement generation dates, and varies from person to person.

To work out your statement month, download your e-Statement and look for the statement date. This is the last day of your statement month. For example, if my statement date is 12 May 2025, then my statement month runs from the 13th of each month to the 12th of the following month.

❓ Changing your statement date If you have difficulty remembering your statement period, you can call up the bank and request for the statement date to be shifted. In my case, I managed to move my UOB statement date to be the last of every month, which makes tracking the bonus caps on my UOB Visa Signature very easy. Do note that banks may have “quotas” for specific dates, so you might not be able to shift it to the exact date you want.

This, incidentally, is why it’s so confusing when a card which uses statement month makes a change- the effective date will be different for everyone!

For example, the UOB Visa Signature will soon be increasing its monthly bonus cap from S$2,000 to S$2,400, and splitting it into S$1,200 for FCY spend and S$1,200 for contactless and petrol spend.

This change takes place for statement dates from 1 September 2025 onwards, so:

If your statement date is the first of every month, you’ll be on the current scheme till 31 July 2025

If your statement date is the last of every month, you’ll be on the current scheme until 31 August 2025

Which month do cards track spending by?

Here’s a rundown of which cards use calendar month vs statement month for tracking minimum spend and bonuses.

Cards with annual caps or minimum spend

Calendar year, membership year, or other 12-month period

While monthly tracking is more common, there are also cards which track bonus caps, minimum spend or other card features based on the year.

Calendar year is self-explanatory; it’s the period from the 1st to the last day of the year.

Membership year refers to the 12-month period starting from the month your card was approved or renewed. To check your membership year, look at the expiry date on your card. If your expiry month is May, for example, your membership year runs from 1st May to 30th April each year.

Finally, there are some cards which will track spending based on a specified 12-month period, which may not have any apparent logic behind it!

Which year do cards track spending by?

Here’s a rundown of which cards use calendar year, membership year, or some other 12-month period for tracking minimum spend, bonuses, and other features.

At the risk of stating the obvious, when a credit card offers an annual fee waiver subject to meeting a certain minimum spend, that minimum spend is tracked by membership year.

✈️ What about lounge visits? Credit cards usually track lounge visit entitlements by calendar year or membership year. For the full rundown of which card uses which, refer to my guide to credit card lounge access.

Tracking with HeyMax

👍 250 Max Miles joining bonus Sign up for a HeyMax account and get up to 250 Max Miles as a welcome bonus 250 bonus Max Miles



If you have difficulty keeping track of your bonus caps, one useful tool is the HeyMax card tracker.

How this works is that you link your cards with HeyMax, which will then keep a running record of your transactions, and therefore how much bonus cap you have left (you’ll need to provide your statement date, for cards which track caps by statement month).

I find this extremely helpful, because it saves me from having to login to ibanking and manually tally amounts each time (even if your card tracks bonuses by calendar month, transactions will still be grouped by statement month, which makes it complicated to calculate on the fly).

The catch is that it only supports tracking with Visa cards, so Mastercard users will have to do things the old-fashioned way.

Conclusion

Different banks use different time periods for tracking spend. If you’re not aware of this, you might end up spending above or below the optimum amount, earning fewer miles in the process.

Staying on top of your card’s tracking period might take a little effort, but it certainly pays off!