GHA DISCOVERY offering double D$ on all hotel stays

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new global promotion which awards 2X Discovery Dollars (D$) for all stays completed by 30 September 2025.

What’s great about GHA promotions is that they’re stackable, so you can combine this with other ongoing bonuses, such as an extra D$5 for app bookings, or 3X D$ at Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL hotels worldwide.

GHA DISCOVERY offering 2x Discovery Dollars on all stays

From 1 August to 30 September 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members will earn 2X D$ on all bookings made via the GHA DISCOVERY app/website, or the hotel’s official website.

There is no minimum stay nor spend requirement, and also no cap on the maximum D$ that can be earned. Members can earn promotional D$ on a maximum of two rooms per night (though elite night credits will only be offered for one room).

Bookings made prior to 1 August 2025 will not be eligible for this offer, so you may want to consider cancelling your existing reservation and rebooking, assuming it’s refundable and the rates haven’t increased.

Your stay must be completed by 30 September 2025 to earn the 2X D$; any check-out after this date will be ineligible, notwithstanding the fact you checked in during the promotion period.

Depending on their DISCOVERY tier, members can expect to earn anywhere from an 8-14% rebate on their stays.

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY D$ Earn Rates Tier Base D$

(Validity) Bonus D$

(Validity)

Silver Silver 4%

(12 mo.) 4%

(6 mo.)

Gold Gold 5%

(18 mo.) 5%

(6 mo.)

Platinum Platinum 6%

(24 mo.) 6%

(6 mo.)

Titanium Titanium 7%

(24 mo.) 7%

(6 mo.)



Do note that the bonus D$ earned under this promotion (and all promotions, for that matter) are subject to a 6-month expiry from the date of issuance, regardless of tier.

For example, a Titanium member who spends US$100 under this promotion would earn D$14, of which D$7 follows the regular 24-month expiry, and D$7 follows an accelerated 6-month expiry.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found at the bottom of this page.

Book via DISCOVERY app to earn an extra D$5

GHA DISCOVERY is running a concurrent offer that awards a bonus D$5 for all bookings made through the GHA DISCOVERY app (Android | iOS).

A few points to note:

Registration not required

Stays must be booked between 1 January and 30 September 2025

Check-out date must be from 1 January to 30 September 2025

No minimum spend or minimum stay length required

No cap on the maximum times this offer can be used

As always, any D$ earned through promotions expires six months from the date of issuance, as opposed to the usual D$ expiry.

How do D$ work?

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$ Room and add-ons: Room charge/qualified room rate

Room upsell

Early check-in

Late check-out

Package

Crib/baby cot

Extra bed

Day use

Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days

Internet

Telecom

In-room media Food and Beverage at eligible outlets: Restaurants

Bars, pool bars

Lobby cafes

Coffee bars

Room service

Minibar Other non-room spend at eligible outlets: Spa

Golf & Sports

Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$.

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period.

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation.

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What cards should I use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for GHA DISCOVERY hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Booking must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

Apply 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap. Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 31 Oct 25 UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap.

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

GHA DISCOVERY is now offering 2X D$ for stays between 1 August and 30 September 2025. This boosts the effective rebate to as high as 14%, before factoring in other stackable promotions like an extra D$5 for app bookings.

Don’t forget that you can also pick up a complimentary GHA DISCOVERY Titanium membership if you hold a Visa Infinite or World Elite Mastercard, and renewing it only requires three unique brands within a year!