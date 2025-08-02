Earn up to 12 mpd on Pelago bookings for August 2025

Back in October 2024, Pelago made its Kris+ debut, enabling users of Singapore Airlines’ lifestyle app to earn bonus miles when booking attractions, activities, tours and transportation worldwide.

To mark the launch, the usual 3 mpd earn rate for Pelago bookings via Kris+ was boosted to an excellent 10 mpd, and since then we’ve seen other promotional rates on offer:

Kris+ has now unveiled its deal for August 2025, which features a 6 mpd rate for all experiences. This is further stackable with up to 4 mpd with the right credit cards, for an overall earn rate of up to 10 mpd.

However, as part of the SG60 celebrations, you can also earn an extra 2 mpd for experience bookings in Singapore (with a minimum spend of S$100 per booking, and up to two bookings).

Kris+ offering extra 6 mpd on Pelago bookings

From 1-31 August 2025, all Pelago bookings made via the Kris+ app will earn an extra 6 mpd, on top of credit card miles. While the booking must be made during this period, the experience can be for any future date.

To make Pelago bookings via Kris+, update your app to the latest version, then look for the Pelago icon at the top of the screen. This will send you to the Pelago website (now with shopping cart functionality), where you’ll select your activity and make payment via the Kris+ app.

The 6 mpd rate is applicable to anything you can find on Pelago, whether it’s tours, attraction tickets, eSIMs, spa treatments, airport transfers, bus tickets, train tickets and more.

Here’s a summary of the differences between booking Pelago activities via Kris+, versus the mobile app or website.

Kris+ Website or Mobile App Earn Rate 6 mpd # 3 mpd Maximum Per Booking None ^ 50,000 miles Miles Credited 1 day after activity completion 7 days after activity completion Promo Codes No Yes* HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes (website)

^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day

#This is a promotional rate that changes every month^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or ShopBack . Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback failing to track

While Kris+ generally offers higher earn rates than the website or mobile app, the catch is that you cannot use any promo codes. For example, if you have a Singapore Airlines PNR, you won’t be able to enjoy the 10% discount offered to passengers.

Moreover, you will not be able to stack HeyMax or ShopBack miles/cashback with Kris+. These portals can only be used in conjunction with the Pelago website. Therefore, you’ll need to do your sums and figure out which booking channel is more worth it.

Do note that with effect from 1 August 2025, Kris+ will no longer offer instant miles crediting for Pelago bookings, so you won’t be able to use this as a quick way of topping up a KrisFlyer account.

Remember to transfer your miles!

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety.

If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a relatively poor rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction, so there’s no excuse! Alternatively, you can activate the new Kris+ auto-transfer feature, which ensures that any miles earned are automatically transferred to your KrisFlyer account.

Extra 2 mpd for Singapore activities

In addition to the 6 mpd promotion, Pelago is also offering an extra 2 mpd for any experience booking in Singapore. This requires a minimum spend of S$100 per booking, and is capped at two bookings for the month of August 2025.

Manual registration is required, and can be done via the Kris+ Challenges section (look for “Bonus Miles with Pelago”).

These bonus miles will be awarded within 31 days after the campaign period ends, and can be transferred to KrisFlyer.

HeyMax alternative

If you’re not insistent on earning KrisFlyer miles exclusively, the HeyMax alternative is worth exploring too.

HeyMax is currently offering 1-8 Max Miles per S$1 for Pelago website bookings, which can be stacked with the regular 3 KrisFlyer miles per S$1 and up to 4 mpd from the right credit card.

The catch, if you want to call it that, is that Max Miles cannot be converted into KrisFlyer miles. Indirect conversions via yuu Rewards Club are possible, but the rate is not very attractive outside of the 20% milesback offered during Max Miles day.

But I really see this as a feature, not a bug, since you can convert Max Miles to 28 airline and hotel loyalty programmes at a 1:1 ratio. Why settle for KrisFlyer?

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions made on Kris+ will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

Conclusion

From 1-31 August 2025, all Pelago bookings made through Kris+ will be rewarded with an extra 6 mpd, on top of the usual credit card rewards of up to 4 mpd.

It will also be possible to stack an extra 2 mpd for experience bookings in Singapore, though a minimum spend of S$100 per booking is required, and a maximum of two bookings are eligible.

If you see something you’re interested in booking, consider doing so during this promotional period to maximise your rewards.