Review: DBS Woman’s World Card

In a world fractured by schisms over gender, it’s comforting to know that the DBS Woman’s World Card still retains the ability to unite miles chasers, regardless of chromosomes. Contrary to what its name suggests, this card is available to both men and women— a fact for which we should all be very thankful.
But 2024 got off to a bad start when its star attraction — 4 mpd on all online transactions — was cut from S$2,000 to S$1,500 per month. And there was more pain to come, because in August 2025, the monthly bonus cap was cut again to S$1,000.
To put it another way, the DBS Woman’s World Card used to offer enough bonus miles for a round-trip Business Class ticket to Japan or South Korea every year. Now, the best you can do is Bangkok or Ho Chi Minh. Talk about lowering the glass ceiling.
All that having been said, however, if transfer partner variety isn’t of paramount importance, and if you’re careful with the relatively short points expiry, I still think this is a worthy card to add to your purse, wallet and/or manbag.
|DBS Woman’s World Card
|🦁 MileLion Verdict
|☑ Take It
☐ Take It Or Leave It
☐ Leave It
|What do these ratings mean?
|Its bonus cap may be smaller than ever before, but 4 mpd on all online spend makes the DBS Woman’s World Card one of the most versatile solutions out there.
|👍 The good
|👎 The bad
|
|
|Full List of Credit Card Reviews
Overview: DBS Woman’s World Card
Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the DBS Woman’s World Card.
|DBS Woman’s World Card
|Apply
|Income Req.
|S$80,000 p.a.
|Points Validity
|1 year
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(First Year Free)
|Min. Transfer
|5,000 DBS Points
(10,000 miles)
|Miles withAF
|None
|Transfer Partners
|4
|FCY Fee
|3.25%
|Transfer Fee
|S$27.25 (per xfer)
S$43.60 (per yr.)
|Local Earn
|0.4 mpd
|Points Pool?
|Yes
|FCY Earn
|1.2 mpd
|Lounge Access?
|No
|Special Earn
|4 mpd on online spending
|Airport Limo?
|No
|Cardholder Terms and Conditions
DBS actually has two different Woman’s cards: the DBS Woman’s Platinum Card, and the DBS Woman’s World Card.
|DBS Woman’s Platinum Card
|DBS Woman’s World Card
|Online Spend
|2 mpd
(Cap at S$1K per c. month)
|4 mpd
(Cap at S$1K per c. month)
|FCY Spend
|0.4 mpd
|1.2 mpd
I’ll be focusing on the DBS Woman’s World Card in this post, since there’s really no reason to get the DBS Woman’s Platinum Card (don’t let the income requirement put you off either; as we’ll see in the next section, it’s not strictly enforced).
“Dude, I’m a guy” you say? Good for you. Pump more iron and console yourself that applying for a lady’s card does not make you any less of a man in any way shape or form. The DBS Woman’s World Card is open to both men and women; just scroll up and look at the name DBS chose to emboss on the card face!
How much must I earn to qualify for a DBS Woman’s World Card?
The DBS Woman’s World Card has an S$80,000 annual income requirement, but don’t let that deter you from applying. As I’ve said before, any income requirement above the MAS-mandated minimum of S$30,000 is essentially arbitrary.
The fact of the matter is, plenty of people who earn S$30,000 per year get approved for a DBS Woman’s World Card with no drama whatsoever. It’s easier if you already hold an existing DBS credit card. Click through this link, then select the DBS Woman’s World Card.
Select “Yes” when asked if you already have a DBS card, and login to ibanking. You should then receive an instant decision, and from the data points I’ve seen so far, earning less than S$80,000 has never been an issue.
How much is the DBS Woman’s World Card annual fee?
|Principal Card
|Supp. Card
|First Year
|Free
|Free
|Subsequent
|S$196.20
|S$98.10
The DBS Woman’s World Card has an annual fee of S$196.20 for the principal cardholder, and S$98.10 for each supplementary card. This is waived for the first year, and subsequent years’ annual fees can be waived when you spend at least S$25,000 a year.
Don’t take this as a hard and fast rule. I’ve got my annual fee waived every year despite spending nowhere close to S$25,000. It’s extremely easy to request an annual fee waiver via DBS’s online channels or hotline, so don’t be afraid to try.
How many miles do I earn?
|🇸🇬 SGD Spending
|🌎 FCY Spending
|⭐ Bonus Spending
|0.4 mpd
|1.2 mpd
|4 mpd on online transactions
SGD/FCY Spending
DBS Woman’s World Cardholders earn:
- 1 DBS Point for every S$5 spent in Singapore Dollars (0.4 mpd)
- 3 DBS Points for every S$5 spent in FCY (1.2 mpd)
These are obviously not very attractive rates, as you should, at a bare minimum, be earning 1.2-1.6 mpd and 2-2.4 mpd on local and overseas general spending respectively. But the reason people get this card is for its bonuses on online spend, which we’ll cover in the next section.
A 3.25% fee applies to all FCY transactions, which is par the course for the market.
|💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network
|Issuer
|↓ MC & Visa
|AMEX
|Standard Chartered
|3.5%
|N/A
|American Express
|N/A
|3.25%
|Citibank
|3.25%
|N/A
|DBS
|3.25%
|3%
|HSBC
|3.25%
|N/A
|Maybank
|3.25%
|N/A
|OCBC
|3.25%
|N/A
|UOB
|3.25%
|3.25%
|BOC
|3%
|N/A
|CIMB
|3%
|N/A
Bonus Spending
DBS Woman’s World Cardholders earn:
- 10 DBS Points for every S$5 spent online in Singapore Dollars (4 mpd)
- 10 DBS Points for every S$5 spent online in FCY (4 mpd)
The bonus cap used to be S$2,000 per calendar month, but was cut to S$1,500 in March 2024, and then S$1,000 in August 2025. Any spend in excess of this cap earns just 0.4 mpd, so you’ll want to monitor your spending carefully to ensure you don’t go over the limit.
|💡 Protip: DBS payment controls
|The DBS Payment Controls feature allows you to set a monthly spending limit for any DBS card. You can use this to ensure you don’t overshoot the S$1,000 cap.
Some (non-exhaustive) examples of online transactions include:
|Activity
|Examples
|E-commerce websites
|Amazon, eBay, Lazada, Shopee, Taobao
|Buying air tickets
|Singapore Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways
|Booking attractions or activities
|Klook, KKday, Pelago
|Booking movie tickets
|Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw
|Taxi and ride-hailing
|CDG, Grab, Gojek, TADA
|Food delivery
|Deliveroo, Foodpanda, GrabFood
|Streaming subscriptions
|Netflix, Spotify, Disney+
The great thing about this card is that the MCC does not matter (at the risk of stating the obvious, general exclusions like insurance or charitable donations still apply). All that matters is the mode of payment.
This is known as a blacklist approach, where all transactions earn bonuses unless they’re explicitly excluded in the T&Cs. It makes the DBS Woman’s World Card more versatile than cards with a whitelist approach, where transactions don’t earn bonuses unless they’re explicitly included in the T&Cs (e.g. HSBC Revolution, UOB Lady’s Card).
Blacklist vs whitelist cards: How I optimise miles between both
A blacklist approach comes in handy for MCCs that aren’t excluded from earning rewards, yet don’t feature on the whitelist of other specialised spending cards. Some examples include teleconsults with DoctorAnywhere or Minmed, hospital bills paid via HealthHub and Health Buddy, and, surprisingly enough, furniture stores like IKEA.
To clarify some commonly asked questions:
|Scenario
|Earn Rate
|Example
|Transactions which are both online and in foreign currency
|4 mpd
|Spending on Amazon USA website
|In-app spend via Apple Pay or Google Pay
|4 mpd
|Spending on Kris+
|In-store spend via Apple or Google Pay
|0.4 mpd
|Dining in a restaurant and tapping your phone to pay
Transaction date or posting date?
The bonus cap on the DBS Woman’s World Card is enforced based on transaction date, not posting date. For example, making an online transaction on 31 January 2025 will still be counted under January 2025’s bonus cap, even though the posting will likely happen in February 2025.
However, you should exercise caution with making overseas online payments on the first and last days of the month.
Cardholders have reported “time travel” events, where they charge a transaction on the 1st of the month, but the transaction date (from DBS’s perspective, anyway) shows the previous month, or when they charge a transaction on the last of the month, but the transaction date reflects the following month.
This apparently occurs because DBS uses the payment gateway’s time zone for determining transaction dates, not local time. While it is possible to check where a merchant’s payment gateway is located, it’s much easier to just avoid the 1st and last of the month if you can.
When are DBS Points credited?
DBS Points earned on the DBS Woman’s World Card are not all credited at once.
Depending on the type of transaction, some will be credited when the transaction posts, with the rest credited by the end of the calendar month following the transaction.
|Offline Local Spend (0.4 mpd)
|1 DBS Point on the next working day when transaction posts
|Online Local Spend (3.6 mpd)
|1 DBS Point on the next working day when transaction posts, 9 DBS Points by the end of the next calendar month following the transaction
|Offline FCY Spend (1.2 mpd)
|3 DBS Points on the next working day when transaction posts
|Online FCY Spend (2.8 mpd)
|3 DBS Points on the next working day when transaction posts, 7 DBS Points by the end of the next calendar month following the transaction
How are DBS Points calculated?
Here’s how you can work out the DBS Points earned on the DBS Woman’s World Card:
|Online Local Spend
|1X: Divide transaction by 5 and multiply by 1. Round down to nearest whole number
9X: Divide transaction by 5 and multiply by 9. Round down to nearest whole number
|Online FCY Spend
|3X: Divide transaction by 5 and multiply by 1, round down to nearest whole number, divide transaction by 5 and multiply by 2, round down to nearest whole number, add both
7X: Divide transaction by 5 and multiply by 7. Round down to nearest whole number
Contrary to popular belief, the DBS Woman’s World Card does not have S$5 earning blocks. Instead, transactions are divided by 5 before being multiplied by the respective number of points. This means you will still earn points on transactions that are below S$5, unlike the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa.
If you’re an Excel geek, here’s the formulas you need to calculate:
|Online Local Spend
|1X: =ROUNDDOWN ((X/5)*1,0)
9X: =ROUNDDOWN ((X/5)*9,0)
|Online FCY Spend
|3X: =ROUNDDOWN ((X/5)*1,0) + ROUNDDOWN ((X/5)*2,0)
7X: =ROUNDDOWN ((X/5)*7,0)
|Where X= Amount Spent
For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:
As with all credit cards, it’s important to periodically check your points and make sure they’re crediting properly. Refer to the article below for more details.
What transactions aren’t eligible for DBS Points?
The DBS Woman’s World Card will not earn points on the following transactions:
- Amaze transactions
- Charitable donations
- Education
- Government services
- Hospitals
- Insurance premiums
- Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. Grab, YouTrip)
- Utilities
You can find the full list of exclusions in the DBS Rewards T&Cs (Point 2.6). This should be read in conjunction with the DBS Woman’s World Card T&Cs, which lists some further exclusions.
Do note that the bonuses for online spending are subject to this general exclusions list. For example, if you pay an insurance premium online, you will not earn any points, notwithstanding the fact it’s an online transaction.
This is also not the card to use for CardUp/ipaymy, as you will earn 0.4 mpd despite these transactions technically being online. Likewise, MCC 7399 is ineligible for the online spending bonuses, so you shouldn’t be using this card to pay for Points.com transactions.
What do I need to know about DBS Points?
|❌ Expiry
|↔️ Pooling
|💰 Transfer Fee
|1 year
|Yes
|S$27.25 per conversion or
S$43.60 per year
|⬆️ Min. Transfer
|✈️ No. of Partners
|⏱️ Transfer Time
|5,000 DBS Points
(10,000 miles)
|4
|1-3 working days
(for KF)
Expiry
While some DBS Points never expire (e.g. those earned on the DBS Altitude Card), DBS Points earned on the DBS Woman’s World Card expire after just one year.
This is a relatively short validity, and probably the biggest drawback of the card. You’ll need to monitor your points balance closely, and cash them out at least once a year.
For what it’s worth, once you transfer your points to KrisFlyer you’ll have a further three years to enjoy them. If you choose Asia Miles, your miles will never expire so long as you earn or redeem at least one mile every 18 months.
Pooling
DBS Points earned on different DBS cards pool for the purposes of redemption. If I have a 12,000 points on the DBS Altitude and 8,000 points on the DBS Woman’s World Card, I’ll be able to redeem 20,000 points in a single transaction, and pay a single conversion fee.
However, DBS Points are not pooled when it comes to card cancellations. If I have a DBS Altitude and DBS Woman’s World Card, and decide to cancel the latter, I’ll need to transfer my points out before cancelling or else forfeit them.
Partners and Transfer Fee
DBS partners with four frequent flyer programmes, though it’s arguably three because Air Asia Rewards offers such poor value it might as well not exist.
|Frequent Flyer Programme
|Conversion Ratio
(DBS Points: Miles)
|5,000: 10,000
|5,000: 10,000
|5,000: 10,000
|500: 1,500
Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of how many points are transferred.
For KrisFlyer miles specifically, DBS offers an “auto conversion programme” which charges a flat fee of S$43.60 per membership year, and automatically converts DBS Points to KrisFlyer miles each calendar quarter in blocks of 500 points.
This programme is not available if the only DBS card you hold is the DBS Woman’s World Card, but if you have a DBS Insignia, DBS Black Treasures Elite, or DBS Altitude Card, you can apply for the programme and use it to transfer DBS points earned on the DBS Woman’s World Card.
How does the DBS KrisFlyer Miles Auto Conversion Programme work?
|💡Protip: Alternative to miles?
|While I normally would advise against redeeming DBS Points for anything other than miles, the bank runs a monthly promotion that offers extra value for selected voucher redemptions. You can usually get ~2 cents per mile, which might interest you if you have orphan points.
Transfer Times
DBS quotes a points conversion time of 1-2 weeks, but in reality it usually takes about 1-3 working days at the very most for KrisFlyer (transfer times to other programmes may be longer)
If you need your points credited instantly, you can do so via Kris+. 100 DBS Points can be instantly transferred to 170 KrisPay miles, which can then be converted to KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio with no fees.
|S$5 for new Kris+ Users
|Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction
However, those 100 DBS Points would normally have earned you 200 KrisFlyer miles, so you effectively take a 15% haircut. Therefore I wouldn’t recommend taking this option, unless you need a small top-up to redeem a flight, or have an orphan DBS Points balance (<5,000 points).
If you choose to do so nonetheless, do remember that it’s a two-step process:
- Transfer DBS Points to KrisPay miles
- Transfer KrisPay miles to KrisFlyer miles
Do not forget the second step! If you wait more than 21 days, or spend any of the converted KrisPay miles via Kris+, the entire balance will be stuck in the Kris+ app. KrisPay miles expire after six months, and can only be spent at a poor ratio of 150 miles = S$1.
Other card perks
There’s no lounge or airport limo benefits with the DBS Woman’s World Card, but because it belongs to the World Mastercard tier, it’s eligible for certain generic Mastercard benefits. These include:
|🏨 Hotel Elite Status
Otherwise, you’ll have access to the usual generic DBS benefits, which can be found here.
Terms and Conditions
Summary Review: DBS Woman’s World Card
|DBS Woman’s World Card
|Apply
|🦁 MileLion Verdict
|☑ Take It
☐ Take It Or Leave It
☐ Leave It
While its bonus cap is nowhere as generous as before, the DBS Woman’s World Card remains a fuss-free way of earning 4 mpd on all your online spending.
This is as close as it gets to a “one card” solution, and can be your daily driver for shopping, food delivery, streaming subscriptions, groceries, movie tickets, air tickets, hotel bookings, cruises, ridehailing, Kris+…the list goes on. Even in-restaurant dining would be fair game, to the extent they use QR-code ordering and online payment.
Maxing out the cap each month will generate an easy 48,000 miles per year, with very little effort on your part (though it is painful that not so long ago, this used to be 72,000-96,000 miles!).
The main drawback is that DBS Points expire after just one year, so you’ll need to be disciplined about making at least one redemption every 12 months. The transfer partner variety also isn’t as good as its closest rival, the Citi Rewards Card, though unlike the Citi Rewards, there is no travel-related exclusion.
Still worth getting, in my (pocket)book.
Aaron I like you
you’re cute too.
Expired points can be clawed back to redeem for gifts but not miles. I was told the miles conversion fee is for per transfer transaction. I was also told that there’s no longer an annual version of that fee.
you mean this doesn’t work?
https://www.dbs.com.sg/Contact/dbs/cards/dbs-rewards/default.page
it’s not for WWMC, mind.
ok got it – annual fee is only for auto conversion and not applicable for WWMC
Ladies and gents, this is one of the must-have cards!
Hi Aaron,
Will top up Shopee wallet considered as online transaction?
no data points on this, sorry
I did this in Jun and Aug and got points. However YMMV
got points but not 10X point. I only got 20 points for 100 dollar top up which equals 0.4 mpd.
How do you deal with the 1 year expiry (on a quarterly basis)? Do you redeem on a yearly basis (to reduce the admin fee for the conversion) or on quarterly basis (to maximise the validity of the miles)?
i’d redeem on a yearly basis. wouldn’t that also maximize the validity of the miles? if you redeem each quarter, you start the clock sooner on each batch
I meant the quarter in which the miles would expire, but yearly is probably a good way to go about it.
Goddamn it! Didn’t know that the income requirements can be 30k! I came across this site late and didn’t see the article about the lax income requirement! I didn’t apply this because I always thought I need to wait until my pay gets to 80k…
no man (i’m assuming you are a man), go for it. people have frequently been getting approved at the 30-40k mark
I think the WWMC online spend suffers the SAME syndrome as CRMC due to the mastercard online tagging issues. Tried both Live Fresh and WWMC, qualifies online for live fresh (visa) but does not awarded 9X WWMC bonus for Favepay payment at F&B outlets. Fortunately, DBS can be more lax in considering appeals unlike Citi who can be stuck up on this sticky issue.
agreed! for instance, i had transactions for Guardian On and Foodpanda, CRV get 9x bonus but CRMC!!! what the…
I wonder if the SC X card will take your coveted 1 star paperweight rating.
PSA:
Fave doesn’t track correctly, and they refused to reinstate points for my transactions.
Quite a few other types of transactions don’t track correctly, and the product team tries to impose a time limit of 3 months from transaction date (though this isn’t anywhere in the T&Cs and you get your bonus points only in the next cycle…).
They don’t have the legal right to do that since the 3 month deadline isn’t mentioned in the T&Cs, but it’s a pretty tiring fight.
Hi Aaron, i have been trying to find out what the best card to use for business class tickets purchase since I travel frequently for work on business on my own account. Thanks!
Hey Aaron, I have just applied for this card. Do you know if Gym membership falls under online transactions. Typically, they save our card details and charge it monthly or bi-weekly! Thank you
i dont have a gym membership (as my gut will attest) so unfortunately i can’t confirm this. you may have some luck asking in the milelion’s telegram group
Hi! Do you know if payment made through PayPal are entitled to the 10x DBS points?
Under the T&C further exclusions, what is counted as ‘advertising services’? Is Facebook ads excluded too?
Hey Aaron,
I have a couple of big ticket items that are slightly over 1k each. Right now, charging two to the card would take it up to 2200 for the current month.
Is it worth it to sacrifice the 200 surplus or risk not hitting the monthly cap this month? One item would be 1200 and I cannot find another 800 to charge this month.
Also, is the monthly cap reset every 1st of the new month or exactly one month from card approval?
Thanks!
monthly cap resets on 1st of every month. well it depends on your situation and what your alternative cards are. if you spend 2,200 on wwmc and you have another 4 mpd card, you’re giving up 200*(4-0.4) miles
if you dont have another 4 mpd card, your opportunity cost drops to 200*(1.4-0.4) [assuming uob prvi miles is your alternative card]
Does spending via Fairprice app earn the bonus reward too? 🙏🏼
I have both Altitude card & WW card, when i convert my DBS points to Krisflyer, will they convert the points at First In First out basis or on first expiring first out basis?
Dbs uses fifo
Hi Aaron! I am just recently starting my miles game. I have Altitude currently and thinking of applying for this card. I currently have over 20k DBS Points. Should I transfer all of them out before getting this card as you mentioned about the fifo transfer if I start using this card instead? (But covid …)
Thank you!
Just a heads up. DBS WWMC no longer rewarding points (Both bonus and basic points) for Shopeepay transactions as per 14 May 2021 TnC.
I just learnt of the benefits of this card, after so long! May I know if contactless payment is the same as online payment Will contactless payment also earn 4mpd?
Nope. Doesn’t count
Thanks for the reply, Aaron! What about about payment using the card in Apple Pay and Google Pay?
Doesn’t count either unless the purchase was made through your phone browser or an app.
Does it count if I pay via Apple Pay on phone browser for a restaurant order on Waitrr.com – now many restaurants have this web browser based platform to take your order.
Hi Aaron! Just wondering since u travel a lot, when you buy train tickets eg on Deutsch Bahn or TGV or Trenitalia do purchases of Train ticket count under online purchase with the DBS Woman‘A World Card/Citi Rewards/HSBC Revolution? Thanks!
Yes for DBS WWMC and HSBC Revo.
I use WWMC with no issues. don’t use citi rewards for anything vaguely travel related.
Hi Aaron, I tried using the DBS Womens Master with Uber in the US and all the charges were declined – Direct or via Apple Pay. CSO said apparently it is because of the way charges are routed to MasterCard and I need to do a “travel bypass”. I have no problems using Visa cards. Is this normal? Also, Unrelated but in some online merchants, my card is picked up as Maestro and the charges don’t go through. CSO again said it’s their platform issue, not the card. She said using the physical card shouldn’t be an issue but for… Read more »
hi Aron, thanks for sharing such a useful article.
just confirm, I’m holding Woman’s World Card, so I will earn 1.2 mpd when I made any purchases on retails/offline stores with foreign currency transactions out of Singapore.
in this case, UOB PRVI Miles earns 2.4mpd which is much better than WWC.
Does payment using Kris+ considered as an online and eligible for 4mpd?
yes. I use it since last year. No problem
are Carousell purchases included for the bonus miles?
Nice write up, Aaron. Keep rocking!
Also, a gentle reminder that you are a month behind schedule on the annual $120K roundup (waiting for DBS’ new offering or just busy?). Since you don’t do a $500K roundup, this acts as a decent proxy.
It will be interesting to see how you value OCBC Voyage this time. I am seeing Voyage in a new light after 3 trips in the last month were courtesy VM while SQ Awards were wait-listed even as a TPPS. Optimising for mile earning works well till it doesn’t!
hey, you’re right. may 2021 was the previous edition.
suppose i should get cracking.
edit: actually, i think i want to wait for the dbs vantage to launch
Hi Aaron, I have been looking around but can’t find the answer.
Do recurring Apple Subscriptions count towards 4 mpd for the online transaction category?
Just tried to request for waiving annual fee of DBS women’s world card twice on 2 different days and both times get rejected.
Maybe they change their policy and will definitely charge annual fee for those didn’t spend enough, or maybe they just don’t think I am valuable customer to them.
How much did you spend in the past year on the card?
Do you know if starhub monthly subscription payment via starhub apps or website counts under online purchases?
If I use WMMC card for FairPrice app payment in any FairPrice store, will I get 10x?
anyone can help advise?
thank you.
Hi I would like to confirm whether the woman’s world card actually gets 10X rewards points via paying bills like singtel, starhub on the mobile app. Because in the woman world card terms and conditions payment to utility bill companies are excluded. I am aware Singtel and starhub are not considered utility companies but when it is reflected in my credit card transaction category as under bills,utilities & taxes
What is the mpd earn rate for physical grocery stores – Cold Storage, Fairprice etc. Do these only earn 0.4 mpd? Or does using ApplePay etc count as online and earn 4 mpd?
Hi do you know if this card can earn 4mpd using Shopback Pay (i.e. the QR code scan) at physical shops?
Hi I read the T&C and the bonus miles is only 1st $1000 and not $2000?
Elementary question: does the 4 MPD still work if I pay via ApplePay or GooglePay? Thanks!
Hi. Can this also work for the supplementary card also get the 4 mpd for online spend? So between primary and supplementary card holders the combined spend is $2000 for 4mpd?
Would I be able to get 4 mpd for PayPal using this card? If not, which card should I use for PayPal?
There is a milelion article on PayPal, do a quick search for that
Share with you guys a trick to earn free miles with DBS Woman’s Card & DBS Altitude card: Charge alternate month (Jan, March, May etc) a refundable hotel stay up to S$2,000 at agoda, expedia etc. (S$5000 for Altitude card). The booking date must be a far away date. Once the bonus 9x DBS points for DBS Woman’s card (or 4.5 DBS Points for Altitude card) is in, cancel the refundable hotel stay and keep the free points!! The basic 1x points (or 3x points for Altitude card) will be reversed once the refund is in!! 🙂
this is commonly known as fraud.
Even if the “trick” worked, it is a bit over-the-top to say it is fraud. Fraud is defined as “the crime of using dishonest methods to take something valuable from another person”. There is nothing dishonest about the above – if DBS chooses to not reverse the bonus points, that is a DBS issue – there is no dishonesty involved on the part of the customer. How is the above any different to the “trick”many were engaging in last year, topping up their Grab wallet using a cash back card, and then being able to transfer the funds back to… Read more »
I have had Agoda bookings I have cancelled in the past (for genuine reasons) and the bonus miles are reversed too – but in the following month – just like bonus miles are awarded in the following month. So, no, it does not get you free miles.
Yeah that’s my experience too – bonus miles are reversed. I do know a couple of places where partial refunds don’t claw back the bonus miles but it’s way too troublesome to try and use this as a free mile generating scheme.
I got refunded when canceling with airline the tixs due to 2020 Covid-19 lockdown. Bonus miles credited were reversed by bank.
Doesn’t matter if this is fraud or not, if you do anything that causes the bank to lose money, things will go bad once they finds out.
There is no free miles; the bank is paying for it. And they could create more rules to counter this and those might make it harder to get miles legitimately.
But DBS rewards does not have negative balance. You redeem all the bonus points first. After that reverse the charge. Once the charge is in, you will still see 0 balance, not negative.
Hi Aaron, do you know whether Marriott hotel bookings through its website will earn 4mpd or 0.4 mpd instead? Been trying to collect bonvoy points and it’s only collectable through direct booking from Marriott, thank you in advance
There is one big annoying downside to this card. For me at least, a key source of online transactions to get the 4pmd benefit is bookings with Agoda or Airbnb. And DBS have this highly annoying charge where they add 1% to the cost, as these companies process their transactions outside of Singapore (why this makes a difference who knows, but any excuse for the bank to charge more, right?). Anyway, the 1% is not such a big deal if you get 4mpd. But where it gets unacceptable is cases where you need to cancel your booking. In this case… Read more »
Believe the 1% for SGD transactions outside SG applies for all Visa/Mastercards, except AMEX, so not really a DBS problem?
Agreed. I experienced this too. Agoda cancelled and DBS charged 1% for the transaction and 1% for the refund. Never experienced this with other bank cards. In total, was charged 2%($20) of about $1k for a “failed” transaction…
One thing to take note too about transactions. I have recently found out my transactions at Saladstop (and its sister brands) do not get any points at all, even though it was all processed/ordered online from their website/app. Managed to dispute all the Q1 transactions to earn base + bonus by calling customer service and showing proof of online receipts, but was told have to call in every single time as they were not classified as an online transactions. So I checked out the MCC via DBS digibot, and found it clocks in as “Eating Places and Restaurants” (Whatcard classifies… Read more »
Do I earn 4 mpd if I use FairPrice app (Payment method with WMMC) payment at FairPrice store?
Seems like not any more since Mar 2023… Went through a lengthy series of calls with DBS to eventually be told that it’s no longer considered online (or in-app) as it involves scanning a QR code at a counter lol
you can use Gpay linked to your WWMC to pay in FairPrice app
Hi has it been confirmed that DBS will recognize this as online spending? Thanks in advance!
Because the points are only awarded for purchases worth $5, would it make sense to use a different card for MRT/bus rides and other small transactions?
Will the x9 bonus apply if using Apple Pay to add money within revolut app?
if a transaction is both online and in foreign currency, you’ll earn 4 mpd, and not 1.2 mpd.
if the online transaction is performed online (e.g. air tickets) but settled in SGD, then it won’t be 4 mpd?
Sorry, but what’s the maximum I should be earning per month if I hit the $2,000 spend? 4000 points?
Hey Awongz, does this card give me bonus miles when buying groceries at NTUC, using the Fairprice group app?
Hi ML, you might want to check your links. not sure if it’s only me but the link-out to apply doesn’t seem to work for me.
https://apply.creatory.hyphengroup.io/click?o=36&a=13&link_id=130
this one should work! just tested it.
do i earn the bonus points for buying online such as sephora and even luxury brand websites?
Under “No 10X rewards points”, there is: “Payments made via online banking;”.
What does it mean compared to “online transaction”, which is eligible?
Also, does cruise booking through klook, etc. eligible for 10x rewards points (travel category)?
If I use the Woman’s Card to buy my new iPhone from Singtel through the Singtel App shop, is this considered an online transaction ?
for people who are unaware, payments made to CardUp, FavePay, iPaymy, SmoovPay and Fave eCard (with effect from 1 Sep 2023);
i wasnt aware that FavePay is excluded earlier so ended up with 0.4 miles for my bulk purchase using FavePay.
Hi,
can i earn DBS points if i add the card to ChangiPay or it’s on exclusion list?