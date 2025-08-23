Qatar Airways offering up to 60% bonus on Avios purchases

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has launched a new flash sale, which offers up to a 60% bonus on Avios purchases made by 26 August 2025.

Although this falls short of the 70% bonus offered earlier this year, the effective cost of 1.44 US cents (1.86 SG cents) per mile may still be worthwhile if you have an immediate redemption in mind. In fact, it works out cheaper than the monthly subscription tiers of the newly-launched Qatar Airways Privilege Club Pro—though that says more about the poor value of those plans than the strength of this sale.

Do note, however, that Citi PayAll’s ongoing promotion can generate Avios at an even lower cost, provided you’re willing to wait till the end of the year to receive the full amount of miles.

Buy Qatar Airways Avios with up to a 60% bonus

From now till 26 August 2025, 4.59 a.m SGT, Qatar Privilege Club members will enjoy up to a 60% bonus on Avios purchases.

Offers are targeted, and you’ll need to log in to your account to see how yours is structured. Here’s what I see on mine:

Purchase Amount Bonus Cost Per Mile 1,000 to 4,000 None 2.8 US ¢

(3.61 SG ¢) 5,000 to 31,000 30% 1.85 to 2.15 US ¢

(2.39 to 2.77 SG ¢)

32,000 to 64,000

40% 1.64 US ¢

(2.12 SG ¢) 66,000 to 250,000

60% 1.44 US ¢

(1.86 SG ¢)

In my case, I’ll need to purchase at least 66,000 Avios to enjoy the 60% bonus. As a reminder, each member can buy, gift or transfer up to 250,000 Avios (pre-bonus) in a calendar year, which works out to 400,000 Avios after the bonus.

Members must have earned at least 1 Avios since enrolment in order to purchase additional Avios. I assume this is a hedge they’ve built into the system to prevent people from opening multiple accounts and acting as mileage brokers. However, those Avios need not be earned by flying; you also meet the minimum Avios threshold via credit card transfers or any other partner activity.

What can you redeem with Qatar Privilege Club?

Qatar Privilege Club offers good value redemptions between Singapore and Europe and the USA, at least in terms of miles.

✈️ One-way Business Class Awards Destination Qatar Privilege Club KrisFlyer Doha 50,000 N/A Athens, Bucharest, Sofia, Thessaloniki 70,000 N/A Barcelona, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich 75,000 103,500 Houston, New York 95,000 111,500 *Assumes QPC Avios redeemed for Qatar Airways, KrisFlyer miles for Singapore Airlines. Not all destinations served by each carrier.



It will cost you 70,000-75,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to Europe, versus 103,500 miles for KrisFlyer, and 95,000 miles for a one-way Business Class ticket to the USA, versus 111,500 miles for KrisFlyer.

While you will need to transit in Doha, keep in mind that Qatar Airways serves many destinations that Singapore Airlines does not such as Boston, Chicago, Miami and Washington DC, so either way you’d be looking at a one-stop itinerary.

⚠️ Important Note Qatar Privilege Club has three possible costs for a given award: Regular (Off-Peak)

Regular (Peak)

Flexi Peak pricing costs 20% more than off-peak, and Flexi awards (formerly known as Q2 awards) cost 2X off-peak. The pricing quoted above reflects off-peak pricing. When searching for awards, always look for the “off-peak” label (anything without a label is peak pricing). Peak and off-peak pricing only applies to redemptions on Qatar Airways flights.

Even if you don’t plan to fly with Qatar Airways, there are some excellent partner redemptions to consider. Qatar Privilege Club partners with Bangkok Airways, which allows you to redeem tickets on the Singapore to Koh Samui route for just 6,000 miles. Commercial tickets on this route are often expensive, so there’s potential for great value here.

Here are some other examples of sweet spots worth considering (with the operating carrier in brackets):

From SIN to Business Class Economy Class Koh Samui (PG) – 6,000 Kuala Lumpur (MH) 12,500 6,000 Hong Kong (CX) 22,000 11,000 Colombo (UL) 22,000 11,000 Perth (QF) 38,750 13,000 Sydney (QF) 62,000 20,000 Helsinki (AY) 62,500 30,000 Do note that you may need to transfer your Avios to British Airways in order for some of the options above to appear, as the Qatar Airways website does not display all partner awards. Here’s a guide to the process, which is really quite straightforward once you know where to click.

Qatar Privilege Club caveats

While Qatar Privilege Club does not impose fuel surcharges on Qatar Airways redemptions, it does tack on an award booking fee, payable on top of the standard airport fees and government taxes.

This fee was hiked without notice in September 2024 by up to 80% in some cases.

One-way Economy Business Singapore to Europe US$70

US$90

(+29%) US$140

US$180

(+29%) Singapore to USA US$70

US$125

(+79%)

US$140

US$250

(+79%)



Keep in mind that this fee applies per segment, so if you’re flying through Doha on a round-trip Business Class ticket, for instance, you’ll pay US$720 in award redemption fees alone. Ouch.

Fortunately, this fee does not apply to non-Qatar Airways redemptions, so if you plan to fly with Bangkok Airways or one of its other partners, you won’t have to pay it (you will pay whatever fuel surcharges those carriers impose, however).

When do Qatar Avios expire?

Qatar Privilege Club Avios do not expire, so long as you earn or redeem at least 1 Avios every 36 months. Should you fail to do this, you can revalidate your Avios within one year of the end of the 36-month period by paying a fee.

Qatar Privilege Club Platinum members enjoy non-expiring Avios.

What credit card should I use to buy Qatar Privilege Club Avios?

Qatar Privilege Club does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).

Here’s the best cards to maximize the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd

Capped

Cap of S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd

No cap

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, else 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Capped

Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

Capped

Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

No cap

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

No cap

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

No cap

Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, else 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

No cap

Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, else 1 mpd Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

No cap

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, else 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points.

Citi PayAll alternative

As a reminder, Citi PayAll is currently running a promotion which offers cardholders:

1.8 mpd on all Citi PayAll tax payments (income and property tax)

1.6 mpd on all Citi PayAll non-tax payments

No registration is required. The payment setup date must be from 18 April 2025 to 31 August 2025, while the payment charge date must be by 4 September 2025.

The maximum bonus points or miles that can be earned is capped at S$150,000 (excluding the 2.6% service fee) on one eligible card for the entire promotion period. If you spend on multiple cards, only the card with the highest accumulated spend will earn bonus points. In other words: stick to a single card!

If you have any of the following banking relationships with Citi, then no minimum spend is necessary for this promotion:

Citibanking, Citi Priority or Citi Plus

Citigold with AUM ≥ S$250,000

Citigold Private Client with AUM ≥ S$1,500,000

Otherwise, you must spend at least S$6,000 on non-tax payments on a single eligible card to qualify for the promotional rates. If you fail to meet this minimum spend, you will only receive the regular base points or miles.

Citi PayAll’s usual 2.6% service fee remains unchanged, and therefore the cost per mile under this promotion will range from 1.44 to 1.63 cents, depending on the overall mix of tax versus non-tax payments.

💰 Tax Payments (1.8 mpd) Card Base Bonus Cost Per Mile

(@ 2.6% fee) Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA 1.6 mpd 0.2 mpd

1.44¢ Citi Prestige 1.3 mpd 0.5 mpd 1.44¢ Citi Premier Miles Citi Premier Miles 1.2 mpd 0.6 mpd 1.44¢ Citi Rewards 0.4 mpd 1.4 mpd 1.44¢

💰 Non-Tax Payments (1.6 mpd) Card Base Bonus Cost Per Mile

(@ 2.6% fee) Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA 1.6 mpd N/A

1.63¢ Citi Prestige 1.3 mpd 0.3 mpd 1.63¢ Citi PremierMiles 1.2 mpd 0.4 mpd 1.63¢ Citi Rewards 0.4 mpd 1.2 mpd 1.63¢

While the cost per mile is lower, you need to keep in mind that only the base miles are awarded at the time of transaction posting. Bonus miles will only be credited within 12 weeks from the end of the promotion period, i.e. by 23 November 2025.

Therefore, if you need the miles for a redemption in the near future, you might have to buy them from Qatar instead.

What about BA Balance Boost?

British Airways, which also uses the same Avios currency as Qatar Airways, now offers a feature called Balance Boost which allows you to purchase additional Avios.

The basic idea is that you can buy a lump sum of Avios equivalent to 100%, 200% or 300% of the Avios you have earned in the last 30 days, including flight activity, hotel points transfers or credit card points transfers.

🔺 British Airways Balance Boost

(first 300,000 Avios per year)* Account Currency 1X 2X 3X GBP 0.96p 0.94p 0.92p USD 1.25¢ 1.22¢ 1.20¢ EUR 1.15¢ 1.13¢ 1.11¢ *The price increases significantly for any Avios boost after 300,000, and is very unlikely to be worth it

So basically, you can’t generate miles out of thin air, as you could with a traditional miles purchase offer. Therefore, even though the prices here are lower, it won’t be an option unless you have credit card points handy to transfer to British Airways.

Do note that you cannot boost Avios earned from Qatar Airways or Finnair transfers, or Avios which were purchased, shared or gifted.

Conclusion

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has launched a new flash sale that offers up to a 60% bonus on Avios purchases, reducing the price to 1.44 US cents per mile.

There are still some very good redemption opportunities to be had via the programme, such as Koh Samui for just 6,000 miles or Helsinki in Business Class for 62,500 miles. However, given Qatar’s history of unannounced devaluations, you should not be buying miles speculatively. Only buy if you have a definite use in mind, and have confirmed that award space is available.