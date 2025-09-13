Search
HomeHotels
HotelsIHG

IHG One Rewards offering 15% off award night redemptions worldwide

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

IHG One Rewards Diamond and Platinum members can save 15% off award nights booked by 16 September 2025 and stayed by 18 November 2025.

IHG One Rewards runs periodic award night sales for Diamond and Platinum Elite members, which offer 15% off award nights at hotels worldwide.

The programme has just launched another sale which is available for bookings made by 16 September 2025 and stayed by 18 November 2025, so if you have upcoming travel plans it could be an opportunity to save some points.

It’s also worth noting that unlike previous award sales, there is no longer a cap of three nights per booking.

Save 15% off IHG award nights worldwide

Kimpton Koh Samui

Here are the key details of IHG’s award night sale:

  • No registration is required
  • Stays must be booked by 16 September 2025 (based on the time zone of the participating hotel)
  • Stays must be completed by 18 November 2025
  • No minimum stay is necessary
  • No cap on the maximum points you can save
  • You can book as many awards as you wish 

The 15% discount will be automatically reflected at the time of booking. If you’re not seeing availability, remember that your stay must be completed by 18 November 2025 for the discount to be given. Also remember that this offer is for Diamond and Platinum Elite members only, so you’ll need to login for the discounts to appear. 

Unlike previous sales, where the award discount was capped at three nights, there is no similar restriction this time. 

Even though the T&Cs say that the discount does not apply to Points & Cash, I still see the number of points discounted on the booking interface (not the cash component though, which is probably what they’re referring to).

Stays booked under this promotion can be changed or refunded, subject to the usual cancellation windows for award stays. In other words, there’s no harm making a booking now, even if your travel plans haven’t firmed up.

The main catch here is the limited booking and travel window; you’ll need to make your bookings by this Tuesday, and travel between now and 18 November 2025 to take advantage of the offer.

What card should I use for IHG stays?

If you’re planning to do a Points & Cash stay, or otherwise top-up your award stay with paid nights, here are the cards you can use for IHG hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit

IHG One Rewards Diamond and Platinum members can now enjoy 15% off award stays worldwide, a great opportunity to save some points on an upcoming booking

Since IHG One Rewards uses dynamic award pricing, you might as well redeem when there’s a discount on redemptions, and if you already have existing award bookings for this period, it’s worth seeing if you can cancel and rebook them in order to take advantage of the discount.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Pelago offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions
Next article
Review: HSBC Revolution Card

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,240FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg