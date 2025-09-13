IHG One Rewards offering 15% off award night redemptions worldwide

IHG One Rewards runs periodic award night sales for Diamond and Platinum Elite members, which offer 15% off award nights at hotels worldwide.

The programme has just launched another sale which is available for bookings made by 16 September 2025 and stayed by 18 November 2025, so if you have upcoming travel plans it could be an opportunity to save some points.

It’s also worth noting that unlike previous award sales, there is no longer a cap of three nights per booking.

Save 15% off IHG award nights worldwide

Here are the key details of IHG’s award night sale:

No registration is required

Stays must be booked by 16 September 2025 (based on the time zone of the participating hotel)

No minimum stay is necessary

No cap on the maximum points you can save

You can book as many awards as you wish

The 15% discount will be automatically reflected at the time of booking. If you’re not seeing availability, remember that your stay must be completed by 18 November 2025 for the discount to be given. Also remember that this offer is for Diamond and Platinum Elite members only, so you’ll need to login for the discounts to appear.

Unlike previous sales, where the award discount was capped at three nights, there is no similar restriction this time.

Even though the T&Cs say that the discount does not apply to Points & Cash, I still see the number of points discounted on the booking interface (not the cash component though, which is probably what they’re referring to).

Stays booked under this promotion can be changed or refunded, subject to the usual cancellation windows for award stays. In other words, there’s no harm making a booking now, even if your travel plans haven’t firmed up.

The main catch here is the limited booking and travel window; you’ll need to make your bookings by this Tuesday, and travel between now and 18 November 2025 to take advantage of the offer.

What card should I use for IHG stays?

If you’re planning to do a Points & Cash stay, or otherwise top-up your award stay with paid nights, here are the cards you can use for IHG hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 UOB Lady’s Card

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

IHG One Rewards Diamond and Platinum members can now enjoy 15% off award stays worldwide, a great opportunity to save some points on an upcoming booking

Since IHG One Rewards uses dynamic award pricing, you might as well redeem when there’s a discount on redemptions, and if you already have existing award bookings for this period, it’s worth seeing if you can cancel and rebook them in order to take advantage of the discount.