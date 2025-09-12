Pelago offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions

Pelago has launched a new promotion offering 20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions, valid for almost all the 10,000+ listings on Singapore Airlines’ experiences booking platform.

This allows KrisFlyer members to cash out their miles at 1.25 cents each when booking attraction tickets, activities, tours, cruises, classes, SIM cards, ground transportation and more.

While I still feel it’s a better idea to redeem award flights, this could be of interest to members with a small amount of expiring miles and no plans to travel.

20% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions with Pelago

From 9-30 September 2025, KrisFlyer members can redeem miles on Pelago at a rate of 80 miles per S$1 (1.25¢/mile), a 20% discount compared to the usual rate of 100 miles per S$1 (1¢/mile).

KrisFlyer miles Pelago value 100 miles

80 miles S$1

This applies to all Pelago experiences except Disney Cruise bookings, and products that offer partial refunds upon cancellation.

This rate is valid for bookings made via Pelago.com, the Pelago mobile app, or via the Kris+ app. For purchases made via Kris+ (which is offering an extra 6 mpd for bookings till 30 September 2025), members will receive 20% milesback to their Kris+ account, instead of a direct discount at the time of booking.

Here’s a reminder of the differences between these three channels.

Pelago Booking via Kris+ Mobile App or Website Earn Rate 6 mpd # 3 mpd Maximum Per Booking None ^ 50,000 miles Miles Credited 1 day after activity completion 7 days after activity completion Promo Codes No Yes* HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes (website)

^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day

*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or

Promotional rate that changes every month^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or ShopBack . Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback failing to track

A few other things to note about redeeming miles on Pelago:

A minimum redemption of 1,000 miles is required; the KrisFlyer miles redemption option won’t appear if the activity costs less than this

is required; the KrisFlyer miles redemption option won’t appear if the activity costs less than this Pelago bookings redeemed with KrisFlyer miles must be made under your name , or the name of one of your redemption nominees

, or the name of one of Pelago bookings redeemed with KrisFlyer miles can be cancelled, subject to the activity’s T&Cs. If so, miles will be refunded within two weeks. They’ll still have their original expiry date tagged to them, so this can’t be used as a roundabout way of extending miles

The main drawback of using Pelago to burn expiring miles is that it forces you to pay the entire amount due with KrisFlyer miles. There is no option to mix cash and miles!

For example, suppose I want to buy an attraction ticket that costs S$76.32. At check-out, I can select KrisFlyer miles as my payment method, but the system forces me to pay the entire balance with 6,046 miles.

Therefore, unless you can find an activity that costs exactly the amount of expiring miles you have, some non-expiring miles will also have to be burnt in the process.

How does this compare to other options?

With the current promotion, here’s how the value from using KrisFlyer miles on Pelago compares with the other redemption options.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2-1.3¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

1¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

1¢ ✈️ Miles+ Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 1¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

0.64¢

🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.89¢



Ends 31 Oct 25

0.71¢ 🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.86¢

Ends 30 Sep 25

0.66¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢



Ends 30 Sep 25

0.70¢

🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢



Ends 30 Sep 25

0.60¢

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.60¢



Ends 30 Sep 25

0.50¢

⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





As the table above shows, Singapore Airlines is running numerous promotions that boost the value of non-flight redemptions, as part of its KrisFlyer Paradise campaign.

At 1.25 cents per mile, this is one of the best values you can get for a non-flight redemption. The drawback is that you must pay for the entire purchase with miles, so you can’t use Pelago to surgically redeem just the miles that are close to expiring.

Remember: KrisFlyer miles resumed expiring from July 2023, so those with expiring balances and no intention to travel need to seriously consider their on-ground options or end up empty-handed.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

Other uses for expiring miles

If you find yourself with expiring miles on your hands, don’t forget that there are other options for spending them. I’ve written a detailed guide that analyses each option, though ideally you’ll be burning your miles for flights well before expiry becomes a concern.

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month

Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month



UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply 3 mpd No cap





Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

Conclusion

Pelago is now offering a 20% discount on KrisFlyer miles redemptions, which boosts the value per mile to 1.25 cents apiece. This is valid for redemptions made by the end of September, though the experience date can be anytime in the future.

The catch is that Pelago redemptions require you to pay the entire amount due with miles, so unless you’re very lucky, you will probably end up having to burn some non-expiring miles in the process.

Still, this might have some appeal if you don’t have plans to redeem a flight, and find KrisShop merchandise to be overpriced.