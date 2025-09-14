Search
KrisFlyer offering 30% conversion bonus to yuu Points

KrisFlyer is offering a 30% bonus on miles to yuu Points conversions till 30 September 2025, but at 0.86 cents per mile, why bother?

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and yuu Rewards Club partnered up in October 2024, enabling members to convert yuu Points into KrisFlyer miles (a major win for the DBS yuu Card). This collaboration was further expanded in April 2025 to include conversions in the opposite direction.

While conversions from yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles can be worthwhile, conversions from KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points are usually a terrible deal, and one of the worst ways of spending your KrisFlyer balance.

That said, as part of the ongoing KrisFlyer Miles Paradise campaign, Singapore Airlines is now offering an uncapped 30% bonus for converting KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points. Even so, the value is still poor, so if you get an eDM promoting this, do yourself a favour and hit delete!

Convert KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points with 30% bonus

From 9-30 September 2025, KrisFlyer members will be able to convert KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points at a ratio of 1 mile = 1.7225 points, or 30% higher than usual.

KrisFlyer miles yuu Points
1 mile 1.325 points
1.7225 points
Min conversion block: 2,000 KrisFlyer miles

A minimum conversion of 2,000 KrisFlyer miles is required, after which transfers can be made in single-mile increments. Conversions are free of charge, and processed instantly

1 yuu Point is worth 0.5 cents (though you can occasionally get slightly better value with one of the programme’s “Super Duper” redemptions), so converting KrisFlyer miles into yuu Points under this promotion is equivalent to accepting a value of 0.86 cents per mile.

It’s better than normal, but still dismal value compared to the other alternatives at your disposal (see the next section).

Members can convert a maximum of 80,000 KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points per calendar year, though who exchanges that much needs serious help.

How does this compare to other redemption options?

Here’s how converting KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points compares with alternative redemption options.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value
Redemption Option Value Per Mile
✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢
📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2-1.3¢
Ends 30 Sep 25
🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢
Ends 30 Sep 25
🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢
Ends 30 Sep 25
✈️ Miles+ Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets
🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion
Ends 30 Sep 25
0.64¢
🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.89¢

Ends 31 Oct 25
0.71¢
🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.86¢
Ends 30 Sep 25
0.66¢
🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢

Ends 30 Sep 25
0.70¢
🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms 0.8¢
🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢

Ends 30 Sep 25
0.60¢
🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.60¢

Ends 30 Sep 25
0.50¢
Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢

As you can see, even at 0.86 cents per mile, the boosted value is relatively inferior. If you really had to liquidate your miles on the ground, then Kris+ would offer a wider range of merchants and better value than yuu Points at 1.2 to 1.3 cents per mile.

So I’m struggling to think of any scenario where someone would want to go the yuu Points route, and hopefully members will be savvy enough to do the math and see how bad this option really is.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here. 

yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles are a better idea

While converting KrisFlyer miles into yuu Points is a bad idea, transfers in the opposite direction are certainly worth considering.

As a reminder, 3.6 yuu Points can be converted into 1 KrisFlyer mile, via the yuu app.

yuu Points KrisFlyer miles
3.6 points 1 mile
Min conversion block: 200 yuu Points

A minimum conversion of 200 yuu Points is required, after which transfers can be made in single-mile increments. Conversions are free of charge, and processed instantly.

There is no annual cap on conversions from yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles.

Conversions in this direction entail an opportunity cost of 1.52 cents, which is reasonable enough, but not necessarily a must-do.

❓ Why isn’t the opportunity cost 1.8 cents?

If it’s a choice between 18% rebates or 10 mpd, then isn’t the implicit cost per mile 1.8 cents?

Not exactly. First, it’s important to remember that even though the DBS yuu Card is often referred to as a cashback card, yuu Points aren’t the same as unrestricted cashback— they can only be spent within the yuu ecosystem. To the extent that you don’t have anything else to buy with your points, then conversions to KrisFlyer miles at least give you an outlet you’ll (hopefully) never grow tired of.

Second, if you used your points to offset spending at yuu merchants, that would also incur an opportunity cost in terms of foregone miles. For example, if you spend S$600 and use the 21,600 yuu Points as S$108 cashback, you will miss the opportunity to earn a further 1,080 miles (S$108 @ 10 mpd). Therefore, you are sacrificing 7,080 miles for S$108, not 6,000 miles, and the opportunity cost drops to 1.52 cents. 

The relatively small conversion blocks make yuu Points a great way of performing a surgical top-up to a KrisFlyer account, without the unwieldy 10,000 miles blocks that most banks require.

⚡ Smallest Top-Up Blocks for KrisFlyer
Method Minimum Block Conversion Fees
Kris+ 1 mile None
VOYAGE Miles 1 mile S$27.25
LinkPoints 50 miles None
yuu points 55 miles None
DBS points via Kris+ 200 miles None
AMEX MR points 250 miles None
CapitaStars 380 miles None
InstaPoints 400 miles None

Conclusion

From now till 30 September 2025, KrisFlyer members can now transfer miles to yuu Points with a 30% bonus, but probably shouldn’t.

Even in situations where your miles were about to expire and you didn’t have travel plans, it would still be a better choice to liquidate them through Kris+ (you can get FairPrice vouchers!) than yuu Points.

Alternatively, you could spend your miles on Pelago or KrisShop (for the latest iPhone 17 maybe?), both of which would still offer superior value.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
