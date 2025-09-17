Search
HomeHotelsHilton
HotelsHilton

Hilton for Business offering Diamond status with just 10 nights

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From now till 15 December 2025, stay 10 nights on a Hilton for Business rate and get upgraded to Diamond until March 2027.

I’ve previously written about Hilton for Business, a free-to-join programme that offers bonus points, periodic promotions, and year-round savings (though they’re extremely modest at 1-2% off the public rates). 

The programme is open to small or medium-sized businesses anywhere in the world that do not have an existing corporate contract with Hilton.

Hilton for Business has now launched a new fast-track status offer, which will upgrade members to Diamond status after completing 10 nights on a Hilton for Business rate by 15 December 2025. This is significantly less than the 60 nights usually required, and might even be status run territory!

Hilton for Business Diamond fast track offer

Offer Details

From 15 September to 15 December 2025, members who complete 10 Hilton for Business rate nights will be awarded Diamond status until 31 March 2027. 

No registration is required, but all nights must be completed within the promotion period. In other words, if you check-out after 15 December 2025, all the nights from the stay will not count towards the requirement (even if some nights were within the promotion period). 

This offer is only open to Hilton Member, Silver, or Gold status holders. If you already have Hilton Diamond status, you cannot use this promotion to extend your membership for a further year. 

For the avoidance of doubt, this offer is not just for account heads. Any Hilton member who stays on a Hilton for Business rate can enjoy the fast track. 

In my experience, Hilton for Business rates usually price at around 1-2% lower than the cheapest rate available, while mirroring its conditions (so if the cheapest rate is a flexible rate, the Hilton for Business rate will be flexible; if the cheapest rate is a non-refundable rate, the Hilton for Business rate will be non-refundable).

Example from Millennium Hilton Bangkok

However, there can also be hotels which offer a choice of flexible or non-refundable Hilton for Business rates. In this case, you will still save 1-2% off the respective public rate. 

Basically, if you were prepared to pay cash for your stay, there’s really nothing to lose by booking a Hilton for Business rate since it’s always cheaper. 

What benefits does Hilton Diamond offer?

Here’s a reminder of how many nights are normally required to qualify for Hilton elite status.

🏨 Hilton Elite Tiers
Tier Nights Stays Points
Silver 10 4 25,000
Gold 40 20 75,000
Diamond 60 30 120,000

Hilton Diamond status normally requires 60 nights, 30 stays or 120,000 points (equivalent to US$12,000 of spend at most brands).

In terms of benefits, members can expect:

  • A 100% bonus on points earning
  • Room upgrades (subject to availability)
  • Executive lounge access
  • Premium Wi-Fi
  • Complimentary breakfast (or F&B credit in the United States)

The most lucrative perks here are probably breakfast and guaranteed executive lounge access, though the quality really depends on where you’re staying. In Asia, these could be fantastic; in the USA, you get an “F&B credit” that almost never covers the cost of a complete breakfast, and a pitiful lounge spread with charges for alcohol.

Still, having some status is better than none, all things equal. 

What is Hilton for Business?

Hilton for Business

Hilton for Business is open to small or medium-sized businesses anywhere in the world that do not have an existing corporate contract with Hilton.

Companies enrolled in Hilton for Business enjoy the following benefits:

  • A one-time bonus of 7,500 points after a programme member completes their first stay on a Hilton for Business rate
  • A recurring bonus of 5,000 points for every 10 nights stayed by a programme member on a Hilton for Business rate (capped at 1.5 million points per calendar year)

The person who set up the Hilton for Business account can transfer the points to any employee (or even themselves). Keep in mind that the business itself can’t redeem points, as Hilton Honors memberships are for individuals only.

Hilton for Business rates are eligible to earn elite night credits and points, and enjoy elite benefits such as room upgrades or free breakfast. The guest receives their usual Hilton Honors points and elite night credit on their personal account, but will also accumulate additional points in the Hilton for Business account. 

Registering for Hilton for Business

Hilton Da Nang

To register for Hilton for Business, visit this page and click “join for free”.

You’ll be asked for your existing Hilton Honors account details, since that will be the account through which the Hilton for Business account is managed. Next, you’ll create a business profile that includes your email domain, work email address, and company business address. 

You must provide an email address that matches your company’s unique domain. For example, I would need to provide an @milelion.com email address. Free email accounts such as Gmail or Yahoo will not be accepted (there is no need for the address on your existing Hilton Honors account to have the same suffix as the company’s domain).

After submitting the form, you’ll receive a verification code in your work email, which you’ll need to complete registration.

At this point, you’ll receive an email titled “Welcome to Hilton for Business”. 

This, counterintuitively, does not mean you’re approved yet. All it means is that the manual review process has started, which takes “up to three business days”. In my experience, it took a week.

When that process is completed, you’ll receive a second email titled “Welcome to Hilton for Business, [your name]”. This is the approval mail.

Once approved, you’ll be able to select Hilton for Business under the special rates (there’s also an easy toggle called “Travel for Business” that you can flick).

There’s no need to present proof of business registration or even an ACRA registration number for that matter. In that sense, the main barrier is the need to provide a company email address.

What card should you use to pay for Hilton stays?

Here are the cards you can use for Hilton hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

Hilton for Business is now offering a fast track to Diamond status for members who complete 10 nights by 15 December 2025.

If you’ve registered your company for the programme, then this could be something worth gunning for, as it’s less than 20% of the regular night requirement. You might even be able to status run your way there, by doing cheap stays in Malaysia (I can find S$44 a night rates at the HGI Kuala Lumpur North and South).

(HT: Head for Points)

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Which travel insurance policies cover miles and points bookings?

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles + $100 Trip.com voucher with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,249FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg