Which travel insurance policies cover miles and points bookings?

If you collect miles and points, you’ll know that they’re as valuable as cash.

Even if you’re not paying for them directly (e.g. buying miles and points from the loyalty programmes, or through services like CardUp and Citi PayAll), there’s still an implicit cost involved, in the sense that you could have swiped a cashback card instead.

The problem is, travel insurers rarely see things the same way. In fact, the vast majority of policies explicitly exclude frequent flyer miles and points.

We will not pay for the following:

2. Any loss of expenses being compensation for any air miles, holiday points, membership or credit card redemption you use for the trip in part or full.

MSIG TravelEasy

Therefore, if a medical or family emergency prevents you from taking your trip, you won’t get reimbursed for award flights or hotel stays- unless you have a policy which provides such coverage.

Aren’t miles and points bookings refundable?

Wait a minute, you say. Aren’t miles and points bookings usually refundable? And if travel insurance only covers non-recoverable costs, why would you need it to cover miles and points in the first place?

It’s true that miles and points bookings are generally refundable, but there are exceptions. It depends on the loyalty programme, as well as when the cancellation is made.

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

KrisFlyer’s policies are actually quite lenient. You can cancel your flight anytime up till the scheduled departure time and pay a US$75 (Saver) or US$50 (Advantage) fee per passenger to get your miles and taxes refunded.

Even if you fail to show up for your flight altogether, you can still get a refund of your miles, subject to paying a no-show fee on top of the refund fee.

Cabin No-show fee Economy Class US$100 Premium Economy Class US$200 Business Class US$300 First Class US$300

For example, if you book a Business Class Saver award and miss your flight, you’ll need to pay US$375 (US$300 no-show fee + US$75 refund fee) to recover your miles.

However, Promo awards – such as those offered during Spontaneous Escapes, or the KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale – are strictly non-changeable and non-refundable. If you can’t fly, you forfeit your miles. While Singapore Airlines may make exceptions in extenuating circumstances, these are not guaranteed.

⚠️ Exception: Flights to/from the USA to/from the USA can be cancelled within 24 hours of booking without penalty, per the US Department of Transportation policy. This applies to award tickets as well, even Spontaneous Escapes (though you Flightscan be cancelled within 24 hours of booking without penalty, per the US Department of Transportation policy. This applies to award tickets as well, even Spontaneous Escapes (though you might still need to push for it ).

Other mileage programmes

Most mileage programmes allow you to cancel award tickets and get a full refund of your miles, provided the cancellation is made before departure time. However, certain airlines, like British Airways and Etihad, have stricter policies.

Here’s a summary of the more popular programmes in Singapore:

Programme Cxl Fee Cxl Window Alaska Mileage Plan None* Before scheduled departure time Asia Miles US$120 Any time within ticket validity British Airways Club Taxes and fees or £35, whichever is lower >24 hours before departure Emirates Skywards Up to US$75 Before scheduled departure time Etihad Guest 25-75% of miles >24 hours before departure EVA Air Infinity MileageLands None^ Before scheduled departure time Flying Blue €70 Before check-in deadline for flight Qatar Privilege Club US$25-100 >3 hours before departure *Alaska Mileage Plan charges a US$12.50 partner award booking fee per direction of travel which is non-refundable if cancelled

^If cancelled online, otherwise US$50 fee applies

If you booked an award ticket with British Airways Club, and a bad case of food poisoning hits on the morning of your flight, you would already be inside the no-refund window. Travel insurance would therefore be necessary to cover the cost of the ticket.

Hotels

With hotel loyalty programmes, the cancellation window will vary depending on property. In some cases, it may be 24 hours before arrival, in the case of popular resorts like the Maldives, it may be as much as three months or more.

Cancelling outside this window results in a penalty that is usually charged in cash, not points. With Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt, you’ll receive a full refund of your points, but you will need to pay at least the first night’s cash rate, if not more.

Which travel insurance policies cover miles and points?

The way I see it, there are two main scenarios where your airline or hotel award booking may fall outside the cancellation window.

Trip Cancellation: When a covered event causes you to have to cancel your trip before it begins (e.g. falling sick the day of departure)

When a covered event causes you to have to cancel your trip before it begins (e.g. falling sick the day of departure) Trip Curtailment: When a covered event causes you to have to abandon your original trip and return home (e.g. death of a family member mid-way through your trip)

Before we talk about specific policies, here’s a few general points to note.

First, compensation can only be claimed if your miles/points are not recoverable. If it’s possible to pay a cancellation fee and get your miles/points back (e.g. Saver or Advantage awards on KrisFlyer), you cannot make a claim for the miles/points under your travel insurance policy (though you might be able to claim the cancellation fee).

Second, your trip must have been cancelled/disrupted for a covered reason. Changing your mind is not valid grounds for a claim, unless you purchase a policy with a “cancel for any reason” clause- which even then usually pays you only 50% of the expenses incurred, with a cap and a maximum of one claim per period of insurance.

Third, the general approach that insurers take when valuing miles and points is to look at the retail value of the flight ticket or hotel booking. That actually works out in your favour- I’d rather be reimbursed for the cash value of a Business Class ticket than at 1-2 cents per mile!

⚠️ Important Note Despite what the policy wording may say, the MileChat contains a data point from a Singlife customer who was reimbursed for his KrisFlyer miles at 1.5 cents per mile. What’s funnier is how this value was derived. Based on the email, all Singlife did was Google “”what is the value of a KrisFlyer mile”, found NerdWallet’s website (I know because they included a screenshot of it) and took the value there- not realising that NerdWallet, as a US-based site, was quoting in USD! I would certainly push back on that, if I were the customer.

Fourth, even though cancellation policies are stated in black and white on most airline/hotel websites, most insurers will still require you to contact the loyalty programme and get written confirmation that your miles/points cannot be refunded. I imagine they do this to minimise their own liability, in the off chance that the loyalty programme decides to grant a one-off exception due to extenuating circumstances.

Miles and points coverage is not a common feature among travel insurance policies in Singapore, but I’ve managed to find several which do.

AMEX My Travel Insurance

Apply Policy Name My Travel Insurance Loss of Frequent Flyer Miles or Points Essential: S$5,000

Standard: S$10,000

Superior: S$20,000 Policy Wording Link

AMEX My Travel Insurance, underwritten by Chubb, provides up to S$20,000 of coverage for the loss of loyalty points and miles in the event of trip cancellation.

Relevant section Section 23 If, during the Period of Insurance, the Insured Person purchase an airline ticket (or other travel and/or accommodation expense) using frequent flyer points or similar reward points and the airline ticket (or other travel and/or accommodation expense) is subsequently cancelled as a result of any Specified Cause (as defined in Section 15) and the loss of such points cannot be recovered from any other source, the Company will indemnify the Insured Person the retail price for that ticket (or other travel and/ or accommodation expense) at the time it was issued up to the Benefit amount specified in the Certificate of Insurance subject to the terms and conditions of this Policy, provided always that this coverage is effective only if this Policy is purchased before the Insured Person becomes aware of any circumstances which could lead to the disruption of his Journey.

There’s currently an ongoing promotion that offers additional gifts like eCapitaVouchers (eCV) or Samsonite luggage for those who purchase at least a Standard plan.

Single Trip Annual Multi-Trip Essential – – Standard S$20 eCV^ S$80 eCV Superior

(APAC)# S$40 eCV^ S$150 eCV Superior

(Worldwide)* S$40 eCV^ S$50 eCV + Samsonite Cubuz Spinner 28″ ^ Except for journeys which only include Malaysia

# APAC includes Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Mongolia, Japan, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, and Southeast Asia.

* Includes both Worldwide (ex USA, Canada and Cuba) and Worldwide (ex Cuba)



DBS TravellerShield Plus

Apply Policy Name TravellerShield Plus Loss of Frequent Flyer Miles or Points Classic: N/A

Premier: S$5,000

Platinum: S$7,500 Policy Wording Link

DBS TravellerShield Plus provides up to S$7,500 of coverage for the loss of frequent flyer miles and hotel loyalty points in the event of trip cancellation.

Do note that the cap here is per individual; if you purchase the family plan, the aggregate coverage goes up to S$22,500.

Relevant section Section 21 If, during the Period of Insurance, You purchased an airline ticket or other travel and/or accommodation expenses using frequent flyer miles and/or similar reward points and the airline ticket (and/or other travel and/or accommodation expenses) are subsequently cancelled as a result of any Specified Cause (as defined in Section 19) and the loss of such points cannot be recovered from any other sources, We will indemnify You the retail price for that ticket (and/or other travel and/or accommodation expense) at the time it was issued up to the Benefit amount specified in the Certificate of Insurance subject to the terms and conditions of this Policy, provided only if this Policy is purchased before You become aware of any circumstances which could lead to the disruption of Your Journey. Where a claim under Section 19 – Journey Cancellation, Section 20 – Loss of Advance Payment due to Insolvency or Bankruptcy of Travel Agency, Section 21 – Loss of Frequent Flyer Miles and/or Hotel Loyalty Points and Section 22 – Journey Postponement results from the same occurrence, this Policy will pay for the claim under one (1) Section only.

DirectAsia TripSaviour

Apply Policy Name TripSaviour Loss of Frequent Flyer Miles or Points Classic: S$10,000

Deluxe: S$15,000

Platinum: S$15,000 (S$25,000 for Annual) Policy Wording Link

Citibank sells a policy underwritten by DirectAsia called TripSaviour, which provides coverage for frequent flyer miles or hotel points of up to S$25,000 for the annual Platinum plan. The coverage can be as much as S$62,500 on a family basis, making this one of the highest coverage plans.

Relevant section Section 7.1 If the airline ticket, entertainment ticket or accommodation was booked using frequent flyer points (membership programme by any commercial airline) or similar reward points we will pay you the retail price for that ticket or accommodation at the time it was issued, providing the loss of such points cannot be recovered from any source.

The Platinum tier also has a “cancel for any reason” clause that allows you to recoup 50% of the non-recoverable expenses, capped at S$5,000 (individual) or S$12,500 (family). This is claimable once per period of insurance.

In other words, if you’ve booked a trip with miles and points but decide not to travel, and the reason is not a covered reason, you can invoke this clause and get reimbursed for 50% of the cost of any non-recoverable miles and points.

Great Eastern TravelCare

Apply Policy Name GREAT TravelCare Loss of Frequent Flyer Miles or Points Basic: N/A

Gold: S$10,000

Platinum: S$15,000 Policy Wording Link

Great Eastern TravelCare offers up to S$15,000 of coverage for loss of frequent flyer points, though it does have some interesting restrictions.

First, you are explicitly capped at Economy Class flights– the first time I’ve seen a policy stipulating cabin limits for coverage. There’s no cap for hotel redemptions though, so… St. Regis Maldives, anyone?

Second, there is no coverage for points redeemed within three days before the event that led to the trip cancelled or postponed. I suspect this is an anti-gaming provision to prevent a situation where someone falls sick and says “well, might as well use this opportunity to cash out my points!”

Relevant section Section 27 If you have to cancel or postpone your trip as a result of a claim covered under section 16 or 17, we will reimburse up to the maximum limit that applies to this section for your selected plan (as shown in the summary of benefits) for the non-recoverable travel expenses (economy class), accommodation costs and entertainment tickets that you paid for in advance using frequent flyer points. We will reimburse you for the loss of the frequent flyer points used. The amount we reimburse will be based on the retail price for the non-recoverable travel expenses (economy class), accommodation costs or entertainment tickets at the time they were paid for with the frequent flyer points. For example, if the flight ticket costs $300 and you paid $200 using frequent flyer points, we will reimburse you the $200 under this section. What is not covered

This section does not cover loss or damage caused by the following.

1. The value of frequent flyer points used within the three days before the event that led to the trip being cancelled or postponed. 2. Any costs which can be recovered from any other sources. 3. Any flight tickets for travelling in a higher class than economy class. 4. For flights (economy class), accommodation or entertainment tickets, any additional costs that are higher than the retail price of the original flight, booking or ticket. 5. Any complimentary service, or any free access, meal or upgrade provided by a reward scheme

HLAS Travel Protect360

Apply Policy Name Travel Protect360 Loss of Frequent Flyer Miles or Points Basic: S$5,000

Silver: S$7,000

Gold: S$12,000

Platinum: S$15,000 Policy Wording Link

HLAS Travel Protect360 offers an optional add-on to cover up to S$15,000 for the loss of frequent flyer miles. To be clear, this is not included by default; you must select it when purchasing your policy.

My concern here is that the wording only seems to cover frequent flyer miles and not hotel points, because it explicitly talks about non-refundable costs of air tickets. If in doubt, contact their customer service before making a purchase.

Relevant section Section 45 In the event Your Trip is cancelled or postponed due to the events covered under:

Section 19 – Travel Cancellation or

Section 22 – Travel Postponement or

Section 40 – Travel Cancellation due to COVID-19 or

Section 41 – Travel Postponement due to COVID-19 We will reimburse You for the unused, pre-paid, and non-refundable costs of the air ticket You purchased using Your frequent flyer miles, up to the Benefit Limit of the applicable section provided that You are unable to recover Your lost frequent flyer miles from any other source.

You must submit proof of Your frequent flyer miles redemption for Your scheduled Flight at the time of claim. We will convert the frequent flyer miles into Singapore dollars at a rate to be determined by Us.

Klook Protect

Apply Policy Name Klook Protect Loss of Frequent Flyer Miles or Points Lite: S$2,500

Essential: S$5,000

Deluxe: S$7,500 Policy Wording Link

Klook Protect, underwritten by Zurich Insurance, provides up to S$7,500 of coverage for travel cancellation, which includes the loss of any rewards points.

Relevant section 9. We will reimburse You or the Insured Person to cancel the Journey up to the Benefit amount specified in the Policy for administrative fees incurred when: 1. Full payment was made by the Insured Person (includes redemption from any personal loyalty or rewards programmes) and is not recoverable from any other sources.

2. Fees are those for which the Insured Person is legally liable.

3. Fees are not recoverable from any other source

Singlife Travel Insurance

Apply Policy Name Travel Insurance Loss of Frequent Flyer Miles or Points Lite: N/A

Plus: S$15,000

Prestige: S$20,000 Policy Wording Link

Singlife offers up to S$20,000 of coverage for trip cancellation, and S$15,000 for trip interruption, which also includes the loss of frequent flyer points.

Relevant section a) Loss of Frequent Flyer Points, Hotel Points and Credit Card Points This benefit applies to Plus and Prestige plans only.

If You purchase airline ticket or Entertainment Cost or book accommodation using Frequent Flyer Points, Hotel Points and/or Credit Card Points in full and the airline ticket, Entertainment Cost or booked accommodation is subsequently cancelled or postponed due to the events for which You are covered under this policy, We will pay You the retail price for that airline ticket, Entertainment Cost or booked accommodation at the time it was issued based on Your actual booking details, provided the loss of such points cannot be recovered from any source.

For the avoidance of doubt, We will not pay for: any costs incurred beyond the retail price of original class or category for the airline ticket, Entertainment Cost or booked accommodation; and any complimentary service or access, free meal or free upgrade from original class to better class provided by such loyalty or reward program.



Also note that the Plus and Prestige tiers have a “cancel for any reason” clause that allow you to recoup 50% of the non-recoverable expenses, capped at S$5,000 (Plus) or S$7,500 (Prestige). This is claimable once per period of insurance. In other words, if you’ve booked a trip with miles and points but decide not to travel, and the reason is not a covered reason, you can invoke this clause and get reimbursed for any non-recoverable miles and points.

Other policies

There are a few other policies on the market which cover the loss of miles and points, but their coverage amounts are so insubstantial that I don’t think they would make good choices.

Conclusion

If you plan to pay for your holiday with miles and points, you should absolutely get a travel insurance policy which covers them, just in case.

I’m quite curious to know how travel insurers actually value miles and points, so if you have any experiences with claims, do share them.

Any other travel insurance policies with miles and points coverage?