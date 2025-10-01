Search
Kris+ Birthday Bash: Earn up to 13 mpd at 40+ dining and retail merchants

From now till 31 October 2025, earn an extra 9 mpd at more than 40 Kris+ dining and retail merchants, stackable with up to 4 mpd from the right credit card.

Kris+ is celebrating its 5th anniversary this month with a Birthday Bash promotion, offering an extra 9 miles per S$1 at over 40 dining and retail merchants in Singapore, including iSTEAKS, En Dining, Paradise Classic, and JUMBO.

When stacked with credit card miles, you can earn up to 13 mpd in total, along with other Kris+ perks such as discounted cash vouchers and additional savings on dining and purchases.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ Birthday Bash

From 1-31 October 2025, the following Kris+ merchants will have their earn rates upsized to 9 mpd. 

Merchant Regular Rate Upsized Rate
5 ON 25 (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd
665°F (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd
Affordable Wines 6 mpd 9 mpd
Alley on 25 (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd
Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar 4 mpd 9 mpd
Atrium Restaurant (Holiday Inn Atrium) 6 mpd 9 mpd
BAKALAKI Greek Taverna 5 mpd 9 mpd
Bar Somma 2 mpd 9 mpd
Bar Square (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd
BBQ Express 5 mpd 9 mpd
Carv & Cook Butchery 2 mpd 9 mpd
Como Cuisine 9 mpd* 9 mpd
COTE Korean Steakhouse 3 mpd 9 mpd
Edith Patisserie 5 mpd 9 mpd
En Dining 3 mpd 9 mpd
Fortuna 4 mpd 9 mpd
Herschel Supply Co 6 mpd 9 mpd
Honey World 6 mpd 9 mpd
Hydro Flask 6 mpd 9 mpd
iSTEAKS 2 mpd 9 mpd
JUMBO Premium 3 mpd 9 mpd
JUMBO Signatures 3 mpd 9 mpd
Kim Choo Kueh Chang 6 mpd 9 mpd
La Source Spa 6 mpd 9 mpd
LeCaine Gems 5 mpd 9 mpd
Lime (PARKROYAL Pickering) 6 mpd 9 mpd
Little Italy 6 mpd 9 mpd
Mayer 5 mpd 9 mpd
Mr Stork (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd
NOBU Singapore 6 mpd 9 mpd
Paradise Classic 2 mpd 9 mpd
QIN Restaurant & Bar 5 mpd 9 mpd
Serangoon BBQ & Curry 6 mpd 9 mpd
So France Cafe 6 mpd 9 mpd
Somma Restaurant 2 mpd 9 mpd
The 1872 Clipper Tea Co 6 mpd 9 mpd
The Dempsey Cookhouse 9 mpd* 9 mpd
The Stamford Brasserie 5 mpd 9 mpd
The White Tiffin 3 mpd 9 mpd
Timbuk2 6 mpd 9 mpd
Toms SG 6 mpd 9 mpd
TONITO Latin American Kitchen 5 mpd 9 mpd
Torno Subito 9 mpd* 9 mpd
Toss & Turn 5 mpd 9 mpd
Tung Lok Signatures 5 mpd 9 mpd
Whole Earth 2 mpd 9 mpd
*I’m not sure why these are listed under the Birthday Bash promotion when their usual earn rate is already 9 mpd!

No registration is necessary, and there is no cap on the maximum miles you can earn under this promotion. The upsized rates should already be reflected in the Kris+ by default at participating merchants. 

Additional Birthday Bash deals and vouchers

In addition to the upsized earn rates, some of these partners are offering additional perks for Kris+ users, including: 

  • 10% off bill at TONITO Latin American Kitchen
  • 10% off bill at Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar
  • 15% off purchases at Timbuk2
  • 15% off purchases at Herschel Supply Co
  • Complimentary Highball at En Dining
  • Complimentary dessert at BAKALAKI Greek Taverna

Alternatively, Kris+ users can purchase discounted cash vouchers to lock in the miles today, deferring their visit to some point in the future (though be sure to check the expiry dates before you pull the trigger!).

  • 10% off S$50 cash voucher for iSTEAKS
  • 20% off S$100 cash voucher for BAKALAKI Greek Taverna
  • 20% off S$50 cash voucher for Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar
  • 12% off S$12 cash voucher for Toss and Turn
  • 10% off S$50 cash voucher for Whole Earth

The full list of discounts and vouchers can be found in the Kris+ app.

Earning miles via Kris+

Kris+ miles can be earned at more than 1,500 partner outlets across Singapore

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is: 

  1. Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR)
  2. Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use to pay?

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, and generally retain the same MCC as the underlying merchant (with some very limited exceptions).

The following cards are the safest to use, as they’re MCC-agnostic. So long as you transact on Kris+, you’ll earn up to 4 mpd, on top of the Kris+ miles. 

💳 Best Cards for Kris+
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee for SGD payments. No bonuses for using card directly
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

If you’re visiting a dining merchant specifically, then you can also consider the following cards for an extra 4 mpd (though take care, because each bank defines dining slightly differently!)

🍽️ Best Cards for Kris+
(Dining)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$500, max. S$1K per c. month
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd
 Max. S$750 per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$600 per c. month

There are other possibilities as well for retail and wellness merchants. Do refer to the article below for all the options.

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Conclusion

From 1-31 October 2025, Kris+ Birthday Bash is offering an extra 9 mpd at 40+ participating dining and retail merchants, boosting the overall earn rate to as much as 13 mpd once credit card miles are factored in.

Kris+ members can also take advantage of special offers via the app, or purchase vouchers to lock in the miles for future spending.

Be sure to check whether any of these merchants are in your regular rotation, and consider paying them a visit this month.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
