Kris+ Birthday Bash: Earn up to 13 mpd at 40+ dining and retail merchants

Kris+ is celebrating its 5th anniversary this month with a Birthday Bash promotion, offering an extra 9 miles per S$1 at over 40 dining and retail merchants in Singapore, including iSTEAKS, En Dining, Paradise Classic, and JUMBO.
When stacked with credit card miles, you can earn up to 13 mpd in total, along with other Kris+ perks such as discounted cash vouchers and additional savings on dining and purchases.
|S$5 for new Kris+ Users
|Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction
Kris+ Birthday Bash
From 1-31 October 2025, the following Kris+ merchants will have their earn rates upsized to 9 mpd.
|Merchant
|Regular Rate
|Upsized Rate
|5 ON 25 (Andaz Singapore)
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|665°F (Andaz Singapore)
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Affordable Wines
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|Alley on 25 (Andaz Singapore)
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar
|4 mpd
|9 mpd
|Atrium Restaurant (Holiday Inn Atrium)
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|BAKALAKI Greek Taverna
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Bar Somma
|2 mpd
|9 mpd
|Bar Square (Andaz Singapore)
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|BBQ Express
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Carv & Cook Butchery
|2 mpd
|9 mpd
|Como Cuisine
|9 mpd*
|9 mpd
|COTE Korean Steakhouse
|3 mpd
|9 mpd
|Edith Patisserie
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|En Dining
|3 mpd
|9 mpd
|Fortuna
|4 mpd
|9 mpd
|Herschel Supply Co
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|Honey World
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|Hydro Flask
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|iSTEAKS
|2 mpd
|9 mpd
|JUMBO Premium
|3 mpd
|9 mpd
|JUMBO Signatures
|3 mpd
|9 mpd
|Kim Choo Kueh Chang
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|La Source Spa
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|LeCaine Gems
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Lime (PARKROYAL Pickering)
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|Little Italy
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|Mayer
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Mr Stork (Andaz Singapore)
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|NOBU Singapore
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|Paradise Classic
|2 mpd
|9 mpd
|QIN Restaurant & Bar
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Serangoon BBQ & Curry
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|So France Cafe
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|Somma Restaurant
|2 mpd
|9 mpd
|The 1872 Clipper Tea Co
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|The Dempsey Cookhouse
|9 mpd*
|9 mpd
|The Stamford Brasserie
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|The White Tiffin
|3 mpd
|9 mpd
|Timbuk2
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|Toms SG
|6 mpd
|9 mpd
|TONITO Latin American Kitchen
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Torno Subito
|9 mpd*
|9 mpd
|Toss & Turn
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Tung Lok Signatures
|5 mpd
|9 mpd
|Whole Earth
|2 mpd
|9 mpd
|*I’m not sure why these are listed under the Birthday Bash promotion when their usual earn rate is already 9 mpd!
No registration is necessary, and there is no cap on the maximum miles you can earn under this promotion. The upsized rates should already be reflected in the Kris+ by default at participating merchants.
Additional Birthday Bash deals and vouchers
In addition to the upsized earn rates, some of these partners are offering additional perks for Kris+ users, including:
- 10% off bill at TONITO Latin American Kitchen
- 10% off bill at Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar
- 15% off purchases at Timbuk2
- 15% off purchases at Herschel Supply Co
- Complimentary Highball at En Dining
- Complimentary dessert at BAKALAKI Greek Taverna
Alternatively, Kris+ users can purchase discounted cash vouchers to lock in the miles today, deferring their visit to some point in the future (though be sure to check the expiry dates before you pull the trigger!).
- 10% off S$50 cash voucher for iSTEAKS
- 20% off S$100 cash voucher for BAKALAKI Greek Taverna
- 20% off S$50 cash voucher for Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar
- 12% off S$12 cash voucher for Toss and Turn
- 10% off S$50 cash voucher for Whole Earth
The full list of discounts and vouchers can be found in the Kris+ app.
Earning miles via Kris+
Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is:
- Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR)
- Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay
Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.
Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.
A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.
What card should I use to pay?
Kris+ transactions code as online spend, and generally retain the same MCC as the underlying merchant (with some very limited exceptions).
The following cards are the safest to use, as they’re MCC-agnostic. So long as you transact on Kris+, you’ll earn up to 4 mpd, on top of the Kris+ miles.
|💳 Best Cards for Kris+
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee for SGD payments. No bonuses for using card directly
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1K per c. month
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|3 mpd
|No cap
If you’re visiting a dining merchant specifically, then you can also consider the following cards for an extra 4 mpd (though take care, because each bank defines dining slightly differently!)
|🍽️ Best Cards for Kris+
(Dining)
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
|Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$500, max. S$1K per c. month
| UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$1K per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$750 per c. month. Must choose Dining as quarterly bonus category
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|4 mpd
|Max. S$600 per c. month
There are other possibilities as well for retail and wellness merchants. Do refer to the article below for all the options.
Conclusion
From 1-31 October 2025, Kris+ Birthday Bash is offering an extra 9 mpd at 40+ participating dining and retail merchants, boosting the overall earn rate to as much as 13 mpd once credit card miles are factored in.
Kris+ members can also take advantage of special offers via the app, or purchase vouchers to lock in the miles for future spending.
Be sure to check whether any of these merchants are in your regular rotation, and consider paying them a visit this month.