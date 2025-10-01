Kris+ Birthday Bash: Earn up to 13 mpd at 40+ dining and retail merchants

Kris+ is celebrating its 5th anniversary this month with a Birthday Bash promotion, offering an extra 9 miles per S$1 at over 40 dining and retail merchants in Singapore, including iSTEAKS, En Dining, Paradise Classic, and JUMBO.

When stacked with credit card miles, you can earn up to 13 mpd in total, along with other Kris+ perks such as discounted cash vouchers and additional savings on dining and purchases.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 500 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ Birthday Bash

From 1-31 October 2025, the following Kris+ merchants will have their earn rates upsized to 9 mpd.

Merchant Regular Rate Upsized Rate 5 ON 25 (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd 665°F (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd Affordable Wines 6 mpd 9 mpd Alley on 25 (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar 4 mpd 9 mpd Atrium Restaurant (Holiday Inn Atrium) 6 mpd 9 mpd BAKALAKI Greek Taverna 5 mpd 9 mpd Bar Somma 2 mpd 9 mpd Bar Square (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd BBQ Express 5 mpd 9 mpd Carv & Cook Butchery 2 mpd 9 mpd Como Cuisine 9 mpd* 9 mpd COTE Korean Steakhouse 3 mpd 9 mpd Edith Patisserie 5 mpd 9 mpd En Dining 3 mpd 9 mpd Fortuna 4 mpd 9 mpd Herschel Supply Co 6 mpd 9 mpd Honey World 6 mpd 9 mpd Hydro Flask 6 mpd 9 mpd iSTEAKS 2 mpd 9 mpd JUMBO Premium 3 mpd 9 mpd JUMBO Signatures 3 mpd 9 mpd Kim Choo Kueh Chang 6 mpd 9 mpd La Source Spa 6 mpd 9 mpd LeCaine Gems 5 mpd 9 mpd Lime (PARKROYAL Pickering) 6 mpd 9 mpd Little Italy 6 mpd 9 mpd Mayer 5 mpd 9 mpd Mr Stork (Andaz Singapore) 5 mpd 9 mpd NOBU Singapore 6 mpd 9 mpd Paradise Classic 2 mpd 9 mpd QIN Restaurant & Bar 5 mpd 9 mpd Serangoon BBQ & Curry 6 mpd 9 mpd So France Cafe 6 mpd 9 mpd Somma Restaurant 2 mpd 9 mpd The 1872 Clipper Tea Co 6 mpd 9 mpd The Dempsey Cookhouse 9 mpd* 9 mpd The Stamford Brasserie 5 mpd 9 mpd The White Tiffin 3 mpd 9 mpd Timbuk2 6 mpd 9 mpd Toms SG 6 mpd 9 mpd TONITO Latin American Kitchen 5 mpd 9 mpd Torno Subito 9 mpd* 9 mpd Toss & Turn 5 mpd 9 mpd Tung Lok Signatures 5 mpd 9 mpd Whole Earth 2 mpd 9 mpd *I’m not sure why these are listed under the Birthday Bash promotion when their usual earn rate is already 9 mpd!

No registration is necessary, and there is no cap on the maximum miles you can earn under this promotion. The upsized rates should already be reflected in the Kris+ by default at participating merchants.

Additional Birthday Bash deals and vouchers

In addition to the upsized earn rates, some of these partners are offering additional perks for Kris+ users, including:

10% off bill at TONITO Latin American Kitchen

10% off bill at Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar

15% off purchases at Timbuk2

15% off purchases at Herschel Supply Co

Complimentary Highball at En Dining

Complimentary dessert at BAKALAKI Greek Taverna

Alternatively, Kris+ users can purchase discounted cash vouchers to lock in the miles today, deferring their visit to some point in the future (though be sure to check the expiry dates before you pull the trigger!).

10% off S$50 cash voucher for iSTEAKS

20% off S$100 cash voucher for BAKALAKI Greek Taverna

20% off S$50 cash voucher for Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar

12% off S$12 cash voucher for Toss and Turn

10% off S$50 cash voucher for Whole Earth

The full list of discounts and vouchers can be found in the Kris+ app.

Earning miles via Kris+

Earning miles at Kris+ merchants is simple. All you need to do is:

Scan the merchant’s Kris+ QR code (which is now part of SGQR) Enter the amount to be paid, and press “Pay” to pay via Apple/Google Pay

Miles will be credited immediately upon completing the transaction, which makes Kris+ an excellent way of topping up a KrisFlyer balance.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

What card should I use to pay?

Kris+ transactions code as online spend, and generally retain the same MCC as the underlying merchant (with some very limited exceptions).

The following cards are the safest to use, as they’re MCC-agnostic. So long as you transact on Kris+, you’ll earn up to 4 mpd, on top of the Kris+ miles.

If you’re visiting a dining merchant specifically, then you can also consider the following cards for an extra 4 mpd (though take care, because each bank defines dining slightly differently!)

There are other possibilities as well for retail and wellness merchants. Do refer to the article below for all the options.

Conclusion

From 1-31 October 2025, Kris+ Birthday Bash is offering an extra 9 mpd at 40+ participating dining and retail merchants, boosting the overall earn rate to as much as 13 mpd once credit card miles are factored in.

Kris+ members can also take advantage of special offers via the app, or purchase vouchers to lock in the miles for future spending.

Be sure to check whether any of these merchants are in your regular rotation, and consider paying them a visit this month.