HeyMax is in the midst of a major overhaul of its Max Miles loyalty programme, a project which started back in April 2025.

While the end goal is to offer 50 airline and hotel partners by 2027, there will be some short-term pain— namely the temporary suspension of instant points transfers, and an increase in the minimum conversion requirement to 10,000 Max Miles.

However, we’re starting to see some progress here. Direct points conversions to Qatar Privilege Club were restored in July 2025, followed by AirAsia and Ethiopian ShebaMiles, and now Accor Live Limitless has been added to the roster.

Starting today, you can make 1:1 transfers with a minimum of 1,000 Max Miles. This represents one of the highest-value options for cashing out your Max Miles at 3 cents each, given Accor’s fixed value redemption system.

HeyMax restores direct points transfers to Accor Live Limitless

Currently, the process for redeeming Max Miles for ALL points is somewhat convoluted.

Instead of converting Max Miles to ALL points, you first complete a stay at any Accor hotel, then submit your post-stay invoice to HeyMax for reimbursement.

Reimbursement is based on ALL’s standard redemption rate of 2,000 ALL points = €40, and covers the room rate, taxes, and incidentals like restaurants, spa treatments and activities (HeyMax uses the day’s spot rate to convert amounts).

With the new direct transfer option, things are much simpler. Visit the HeyMax app, select how many points you want to transfer, and hit the redeem button.

Conversions are at a 1:1 ratio. You must transfer at least 1,000 Max Miles, and all transfers must be in blocks of 1,000.

With regards to transfer times, HeyMax hedges by quoting “up to one business day”, but in my experience it was completed instantly.

Max Miles are worth 3 cents each when redeemed for Accor points. While you could potentially get a higher return by converting them to airline miles and redeeming a First or Business Class ticket, this 2.6 cent value is “guaranteed” due to Accor’s fixed redemption scheme.

Which system is better?

It might surprise you to know the current “pay first, reimburse later” system, convoluted as it is, has two big advantages:

Members can earn credit card rewards on the full amount of their stay

Members can earn ALL points on the full amount of their stay

In contrast, if you convert Max Miles into ALL points and use them to offset the cost of a stay, you’d only earn credit card rewards and ALL points on the nett amount payable.

For example, if my hotel bill is €400, under the current system I would:

Earn credit card rewards for €400 of spend

Earn ALL points for €400 of spend

Have 20,000 Max Miles deducted to “cover the bill”

Under the new system, I would convert 20,000 Max Miles to 20,000 ALL points, but I wouldn’t earn any credit card rewards or ALL points for the stay, since the nett amount payable is zero.

What about HeyMax’s other airline and hotel partners?

HeyMax is still a long way from restoring the pre-April 2025 setup, when converting miles was as simple as visiting an online portal, entering the desired amount, and seeing them instantly appear in your account.

That’s basically the Direct Transfer model which Accor, AirAsia and Qatar Privilege Club are now on, which is far superior with its instant conversions and 1,000 Max Mile minimums.

Direct Transfer Cash For Miles Partners 4 26 Min. Transfer 1,000 Max Miles

(1 Max Mile after) 10,000 Max Miles

(1,000 Max Miles after) Conversion Speed Instant 5+ business days Conversion Ratio 1:1* 1:1* Admin Fees None None *For all partners except Shangri-La Circle (5 Max Miles = 1 point), and AirAsia Rewards (1 Max Mile= 1.2 points)

Unfortunately, the rest of HeyMax’s airline and hotel partners remain under the Cash For Miles model, which is cumbersome to say the least.

Fill out a manual redemption form Wait for a virtual Visa debit card to be issued (up to five business days) Visit the airline/hotel’s official portal to purchase miles/points Wait for the miles/points to be credited (may be instant, but could take a few days)

The lack of instant conversions hampers your ability to act quickly should the award seats you want suddenly become available. Moreover, there is a hefty minimum conversion of 10,000 Max Miles, and not every airline and hotel programme has a seamless process for members to purchase miles or points.

With some, like Air Canada Aeroplan, it’s a very straightforward task that can be done completely online. With others, like Royal Orchid Plus, the process is more clunky, requiring members to call up customer service or submit a manual form. Fortunately, most of the partners you’d want to redeem miles for — like Air Canada Aeroplan, British Airways Executive Club, Flying Blue — do make miles purchases very simple.

What can you do with Max Miles?

HeyMax has a total of 30 airline and hotel loyalty programmes, almost all of which offer 1:1 conversions without any fees.

HeyMax Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club

AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct

Alaska Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct

Etihad Guest EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club Direct

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles

Velocity Frequent Flyer 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless Direct

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio)

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards

Max Miles can also be used to pay for air tickets at a rate of 1.8 cents each via FlyAnywhere, with a minimum redemption of 1,000 Max Miles. All you need to do is submit a recent air ticket on any airline, to anywhere in the world.

Do note that after several months of allowing partial redemptions, FlyAnywhere now requires full redemptions once more (i.e. you must redeem sufficient Max Miles to cover the entire value of the ticket). On the bright side, it now allows you to redeem the cash portion of your award flight booking as well, instead of being restricted to commercial bookings only.

This effectively sets a baseline value for Max Miles, which should rule out some airline and hotel transfer partners.

Conclusion

HeyMax has restored direct points transfers to Accor Live Limitless, and with a 1:1 transfer ratio, this represents one of the best ways of cashing out Max Miles.

This replaces the old reimbursement-based system, though some people might actually prefer that because of the potential to “double dip” on credit card and ALL points.

Max Miles are worth 3 cents each when converted to ALL points, so this is one of the better options for redeeming them.