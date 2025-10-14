Search
Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,025 bonus points per stay

From now till 10 January 2026, earn a bonus 2,025 bonus points per stay with Marriott Bonvoy, up to three stays.

Marriott Bonvoy has launched a new promotion for year-end travel, which offers 2,025 bonus points on each stay, and a further 2,000 bonus points on stays with Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors. 

This is valid for up to three stays, so you’re looking at a total of 6,075 bonus points (or 12,075, in the unlikely event all three stays are with Outdoors properties).

It’s not the most exciting of offers, but straightforward enough to achieve, and there’s no “hurdle” requirement as the very first stay qualifies. 

Register Here

This Marriott Bonvoy promotion is valid for stays from 28 October 2025 to 10 January 2026. Members will need to register by 27 December 2025, via the link above or the Promotion section of their account. 

Once registered, members will earn:

  • 2,025 bonus points per stay, up to three stays
  • An extra 2,000 bonus points per stay, up to three stays, at Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors properties

This offer is only valid for paid stays, though there is no minimum stay duration required. Award nights, and nights booked with cash + points will not be eligible.

Bookings made before the promotional period began will also qualify; all that matters is that the stay is completed within that period. If your check-out date is after 10 January 2026, that stay won’t be eligible.

Bonus points and elite nights will be posted to your account within 10 business days after checkout. 

Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors is probably an unfamiliar name to most. Marriott describes this as a collection of more than 450 outdoor-focused hotels, 50,000 homes and villas, and curated tours and activities.

Postcard Cabins

Postcard Cabins and Trailborn Hotels, two nature-focused chains that recently joined Marriott Bonvoy, serve as the collection’s inaugural brands. However, their footprint is currently restricted to the USA, so it might be difficult for Singapore-based members to clock this bonus.

Marriott Bonvoy points sale

Buy Marriott Bonvoy points

If you still need additional Marriott Bonvoy points beyond what this promotion has to offer, here’s a reminder that the programme is offering a 40% bonus on purchases made by 8 December 2025.

This reduces the cost per point to 0.89 US cents each, with the maximum purchase cap lifted to 200,000 points (pre-bonus) for this sale.

More details can be found below.

Marriott Bonvoy offering up to 40% bonus on points purchases

What cards should you use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for Marriott hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 8.8 mpd
FCY only
 Till 31 Dec 25, min. S$1K max S$5K per c. month
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Booking must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap.
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 31 Oct 25
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap.
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

St Regis Kuala Lumpur

Marriott Bonvoy members can now register to earn 2,025 bonus points on paid stays completed between 28 October 2025 and 10 January 2026. There’s an extra 2,000 bonus points for stays made with Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors, though this won’t be a realistic option for most members based in Singapore.

Take a moment to register, just in case.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
