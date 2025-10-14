Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,025 bonus points per stay

Marriott Bonvoy has launched a new promotion for year-end travel, which offers 2,025 bonus points on each stay, and a further 2,000 bonus points on stays with Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors.

This is valid for up to three stays, so you’re looking at a total of 6,075 bonus points (or 12,075, in the unlikely event all three stays are with Outdoors properties).

It’s not the most exciting of offers, but straightforward enough to achieve, and there’s no “hurdle” requirement as the very first stay qualifies.

This Marriott Bonvoy promotion is valid for stays from 28 October 2025 to 10 January 2026. Members will need to register by 27 December 2025, via the link above or the Promotion section of their account.

Once registered, members will earn:

2,025 bonus points per stay, up to three stays

per stay, up to three stays An extra 2,000 bonus points per stay, up to three stays, at Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors properties

This offer is only valid for paid stays, though there is no minimum stay duration required. Award nights, and nights booked with cash + points will not be eligible.

Bookings made before the promotional period began will also qualify; all that matters is that the stay is completed within that period. If your check-out date is after 10 January 2026, that stay won’t be eligible.

Bonus points and elite nights will be posted to your account within 10 business days after checkout.

Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors is probably an unfamiliar name to most. Marriott describes this as a collection of more than 450 outdoor-focused hotels, 50,000 homes and villas, and curated tours and activities.

Postcard Cabins and Trailborn Hotels, two nature-focused chains that recently joined Marriott Bonvoy, serve as the collection’s inaugural brands. However, their footprint is currently restricted to the USA, so it might be difficult for Singapore-based members to clock this bonus.

Marriott Bonvoy points sale

If you still need additional Marriott Bonvoy points beyond what this promotion has to offer, here’s a reminder that the programme is offering a 40% bonus on purchases made by 8 December 2025.

This reduces the cost per point to 0.89 US cents each, with the maximum purchase cap lifted to 200,000 points (pre-bonus) for this sale.

Conclusion

Marriott Bonvoy members can now register to earn 2,025 bonus points on paid stays completed between 28 October 2025 and 10 January 2026. There’s an extra 2,000 bonus points for stays made with Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors, though this won’t be a realistic option for most members based in Singapore.

Take a moment to register, just in case.