yuu Rewards Club offering 20% transfer bonus to KrisFlyer miles

yuu Rewards Club added Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer as a transfer partner in October 2024, allowing members to convert yuu Points into KrisFlyer miles. The partnership was further expanded in April 2025 to add conversions in the opposite direction, though these offer poor value and aren’t recommended.

If you’ve been on the fence about converting, yuu Rewards Club has now launched a limited-time 20% transfer bonus, capped at 4,000 bonus miles. This reduces the effective cost per mile to 1.5 cents (or 1.3 cents, if you factor in opportunity cost), and could very well be worthwhile for some members.

Convert yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles with a 20% bonus

From 13-19 October 2025, yuu Rewards Club members will enjoy a 20% bonus on conversions of yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles

yuu Points KrisFlyer miles 3.6 points 1 mile

1.2 miles Min conversion block: 200 yuu Points

A minimum conversion of 198 KrisFlyer miles is required, and a maximum of 4,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles will be awarded to each yuu Rewards Club member under this promotion.

This is equivalent to a transfer of 72,000 yuu Points, for which you’ll receive 24,000 KrisFlyer miles (20,000 base and 4,000 bonus).

Do note that the bonus will only be available “in respect of a limited number of conversions of KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points”, which I take to mean that yuu can pull the promotion early once this cap is hit. If this promotion interests you, I’d recommend acting now instead of waiting.

For the avoidance of doubt, you will not enjoy any Elite miles and/or PPS Value for conversions, because non-flight status credits can only be earned through spending on Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago.

When will the bonus be credited?

You will receive the usual number of KrisFlyer miles instantly, based on the standard conversion rate of 3.6 points = 1 KrisFlyer mile.

The 20% bonus component will be credited separately to the member’s KrisFlyer account by 31 October 2025.

Is it worth it?

yuu Points are worth 0.5 cents each, so given the usual 3.6 points = 1 mile ratio, you’re paying 1.8 cents per mile. With a 20% bonus in the picture, the price is further lowered to 1.5 cents per mile.

However, that’s before we factor in the opportunity cost. Remember, yuu Points reduce the amount payable, unlike cashback, which is usually deducted from your billing statement.

For example, suppose I have 21,600 yuu Points. I could either:

Use those points to offset S$108 of spend at a yuu merchant Convert those points to 7,200 miles (6,000 + 20% bonus)

Choose option 1 implicitly means forgoing the opportunity to earn 1,080 miles on your next transaction at a yuu merchant (because your bill is reduced by S$108, at 10 mpd). Therefore, by choosing the S$108 offset, you’re giving up not 7,200 miles, but 8,280 miles. Based on this line of reasoning, the cost per mile is lower at 1.30 cents per mile.

What else can you do with yuu Points?

Apart from offsetting purchases or redeeming KrisFlyer miles, you can also redeem yuu Points for items in the yuu app, some of which can offer higher-than-usual value. Some recent examples include:

S$5 Gojek voucher for 500 points

7-day Sports Plus for 1,000 points

30-day HBO Max for 1,400 points

Some of these boost the value of a yuu Point significantly; for example, the S$5 gojek voucher represents 1 cent per point, or double the usual value. I personally find the 7-day Sports Plus packages to be great value, redeeming them during tennis tournaments I want to watch instead of buying a subscription.

yuu Rewards Club FAQs

If you’re a yuu Rewards Club member, chances are you’re using the DBS yuu Card too. There have been some major changes to the card this month, some good, some bad, so be sure to read the two articles below to get up to speed.

Conclusion

The yuu Rewards Club is currently offering a 20% bonus on conversions from yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles, capped at 4,000 bonus miles.

This trims the effective cost of KrisFlyer miles to around 1.3 to 1.5 cents, and while the cap means it’s not a game-changer, it is the best value we’ve seen from yuu transfers so far.

Do remember that this promotion can be pulled early if the (undisclosed) cap is hit, so don’t delay too long if you’re interested.

