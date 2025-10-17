Search
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift

From now till 29 December 2025, get 9,900 bonus miles + S$100 eCapitaVoucher with a new AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card- no annual fee necessary.

The AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card has launched a new welcome bonus which offers new-to-AMEX customers an extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher, on top of the public welcome offer of 9,900 bonus miles.

This is one of the few American Express cards on the market that offers a first year fee waiver, and with the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend on the receiving end of a major nerf last year, is arguably the more attractive of the two.

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card welcome offer

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
First Year Free
Apply
  New-to-AMEX
First Spend 5,000 miles
Spend S$1,000
(First 30 days)
 4,900 miles + S$100 eCapitaVoucher
Base Miles from S$1,000
(@ 1.1 mpd)		 1,100 miles
Total Spend S$1,000
Total Return 11,000 miles + S$100 eCapitaVoucher

This offer is valid for new-to-AMEX customers who apply for and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card between 15 October to 29 December 2025.

❓ New-to-AMEX definition

New-to-AMEX customers are defined as those who:

  • Do not currently hold an existing principal or supplementary American Express consumer card (AMEX cards issued by Citi/DBS/UOB do not count, nor does the AMEX HighFlyer Card), and
  • Have not cancelled a principal or supplementary American Express consumer card in the past 12 months prior to application

Do note that American Express has tightened its definition of new-to-AMEX customers, and holding even a supplementary card will now exclude you!

All first-time American Express KrisFlyer cobrand cardholders will enjoy 5,000 bonus miles on their first spend of any amount. This is a once per lifetime bonus, so if you’ve held an American Express KrisFlyer cobrand card before, you won’t receive it a second time.

New-to-AMEX customers who spend at least S$1,000 within the first 30 days of approval will receive 4,900 bonus miles and a S$100 eCapitaVoucher. 

When will the gifts be credited?

If you’re eligible for the 5,000 miles bonus for first-time AMEX Singapore Airlines cobrand cardholders, these will be credited to your KrisFlyer account after the month of approval and first spend.

The remaining bonus of 4,900 miles + S$100 eCapitaVoucher will be awarded within 12 weeks of meeting the spend threshold.

All questions about fulfilment should be directed to American Express.

What counts as eligible spend?

American Express provides a list of excluded spending categories here, but the key ones to take note of are:

  • Donations
  • Education
  • GrabPay top-ups
  • Insurance
  • Public hospitals and polyclinics
  • SPC transactions
  • Utilities

CardUp and private hospitals, and anything else not explicitly stated in the exclusion list will count as eligible spend. Do note there are certain restrictions on AMEX payments with CardUp, as summarised in the article below. 

Explained: American Express restrictions on CardUp payments

All spending on supplementary cards will pool with principal cards when determining whether the minimum spend has been met.

Is it worth it?

Since there’s no need to pay the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card’s first year annual fee, the bonus is essentially offered at no cost. 

However, you should also check your inbox to see if you were targeted for a different offer from Singapore Airlines, which offers 16,900 bonus miles with S$1,000 spend (basically exchanging the S$100 eCapitaVoucher for 7,000 KrisFlyer miles). 

Terms & Conditions

Overview: AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

Apply
Income Req. N/A* Points Validity 3 years
Annual Fee S$179.85
(FYF)		 Min.
Transfer		 N/A
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee None
Local Earn 1.1 mpd Points Pool? N/A
FCY Earn 1.1 mpd Lounge Access? No
Special Earn 2 mpd on SIA, Scoot & KrisShop Airport Limo? No
*AMEX no longer publishes income requirements for the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card. All applications are subject to internal review. For reference, the last published income requirement was S$30,000 p.a.
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card has an annual fee of S$179.85, waived for the first year. 

Cardholders earn 1.1 mpd on local and FCY spend. An uncapped 2 mpd is offered on Singapore Airlines, Scoot and KrisShop transactions. Frankly speaking, these are poor earn rates that can be easily outperformed by other alternatives. You’re better off getting this card for the welcome offer, and putting your day-to-day spend elsewhere.

In terms of benefits, the main one of note is that cardholders who spend at least S$12,000 between 1 July 2025 and 30 June 2026 will receive S$150 cashback for use on their next Singapore Airlines booking. Keep in mind that given the low earn rates of this card, however, there will be a significant opportunity cost incurred, which could more than outweigh the S$150.

Conclusion

Apply

The AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card is now offering 9,900 bonus miles and a S$100 eCapitavoucher for new-to-AMEX cardholders who spend at least S$1,000 in the first 30 days of approval.

With a waiver of the first year’s annual fee, it’s basically free for those who meet the eligibility criteria. That said, you’d ideally be diverting your post-bonus period spend to other cards with higher earn rates.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
