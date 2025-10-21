Singapore Airlines adds Bollinger La Grande Année champagne to Suites and First Class

Singapore Airlines periodically rotates between two and three champagne options in Suites and First Class, depending on supply and seasonality. The last update on this front came in August 2025, when the airline reduced the selection to two by removing the limited-run 2011 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut Rose.

But if you’re travelling in the next few months, here’s some good news: SIA is restoring a third option, just in time for the year-end travel peak. This will feature the 2015 Bollinger La Grande Année, which first flew in May 2024 and has been popping up occasionally ever since.

Unlike most catering changes, which take place at the start of the calendar month, this will be served from 26 October 2025 which, incidentally, is the start of the IATA Northern Winter season.

Singapore Airlines adds Bollinger La Grande Année in Suites & First Class

Singapore Airlines’ latest inflight menus show that it will be adding 2015 Bollinger Grande Année as a third champagne option for its Suites and First Class passengers on all routes, effective 26 October 2025.

The other two options will depend on route. Singapore Airlines organises its Suites/First Class catering into two groups, as shown in the table below.

Group 1 Group 2 🇮🇳 Delhi (DEL)

🇭🇰 Hong Kong (HKG)

🇬🇧 London Heathrow (LHR)

🇺🇸 Los Angeles (LAX)

🇫🇷 Paris (CDG)

🇨🇳 Shanghai (PVG)

🇦🇺 Sydney (SYD)

🇯🇵 Tokyo Haneda (HND)

🇯🇵 Tokyo Narita (NRT) 🇨🇳 Beijing Capital (PEK)

🇦🇪 Dubai (DXB)

🇩🇪 Frankfurt (FRA)

🇮🇩 Jakarta (CGK)

🇦🇺 Melbourne (MEL)

🇮🇳 Mumbai (BOM)

🇺🇸 New York JFK (JFK)

🇨🇭 Zurich (ZRH)

The “core champagne” available on all Suites/First Class routes will be the 2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires (also excellent), while the second choice will either be Krug Grande Cuvée or 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millésimé Brut, depending on route.

Group 1

Till 25 Oct 25 From 26 Oct 25 Krug Grand Cuvee

2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut Krug Grand Cuvee

2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires

2015 Bollinger La Grande Année

Group 2

Till 25 Oct 25 From 26 Oct 25 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millésimé Brut

2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millésimé Brut

2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires

2015 Bollinger La Grande Année

The sharp-eyed amongst you may have noticed that Taittinger Comtes de Champagne will be given a break, though it should continue to be available on the ground in The Private Room lounge at Changi Terminal 3.

SIA normally rotates Group 1 and Group 2 options every three months.

What is Bollinger Grande Année?

🍾 Bollinger La Grande Année 2015 Bollinger is a remarkable Champagne House. It is the most traditional of all the great Houses, with its long-established vineyards in the region’s best villages, and continues to make wines in old oak barrels from some of Burgundy’s finest estates. 2015 was very dry and warm, but not blazing hot. Bollinger’s old, deep-rooted Pinot Noir vines in Ay and Verzenay loved these conditions, and these vineyards provided most of the grapes for this wine. You can almost see a hint of blush in its limpid gold colour. The flavors are bold, ripe; yellow peach and golden apple, nectarine and mango, tautened by delightful mandarin orange acidity and the beginnings of hazelnut and brioche richness which will only intensify with time. -Sommelier’s notes

The 2015 Bollinger La Grande Année launched in early April, and is a mix of 60% Pinot Noir and 40% Chardonnay. It is 100% barrel fermented, with a moderate dosage of 8 grams per litre. La Grande Année means “The Great Year”, and indeed, this champagne is only produced in the best harvest years.

In order to understand why these cuvées are so special, we must talk about the weather – obviously a key factor for growing grapes and producing wine. The year 2015 was one of remarkable weather; a mild, wet, winter gave way to an April that saw the highest recorded levels of sunshine since 2007 and set the tone for a searingly hot, dry, summer (fortunately, the vines were able to cope with a lack of rain because the chalky vineyard soil had absorbed large amounts of water from the wet winter). This chain of meteorological events resulted in a marvellous September grape harvest – it yielded compact bunches of small, concentrated, and extremely healthy berries with high levels of acidity. As a result, the 2015 cuvées display exquisite texture and an incredible power and generosity. -Wallpaper Magazine

Tasting notes for the Bollinger La Grande Année 2015 can be found here. I’d recommend requesting a glass on the ground and then another in the air, just to see how differently it expresses itself!

Singapore Airlines has been stepping up its champagne game

Singapore Airlines has been making some big investments in its Suites and First Class champagnes, ever since losing Dom Perignon to Emirates in November 2022.

In June 2023, the airline launched A Celebration of Champagne, adding a third rotating option of grower champagnes alongside its existing pours of Krug Grand Cuvée and Taittinger Comtes de Champagne.

🍾 A Celebration of Champagne

Champagne Producer 2018 Vilmart Grand Cellier dÓr Vilmart & Cie 2016 Cuvee Volupte, Blanc de Blancs Vintage Champagne Geoffroy MV18 Multivintage Grand Cru Champagne Henri Giraud 2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires Charles Heidsieck NV Egly-Ouriet ‘VP’ Grand Cru Extr a Brut Champagne Egly-Ouriet

This third option continued into 2024, featuring an impressive lineup of Bollinger La Grande Année 2015, Henri Giraud Ay Grand Cru Brut MV19, and Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires 2007.

Singapore Airlines then elevated its champagne offering even further with the introduction of the peerless Louis Roederer Cristal 2015— the first time this champagne has been served in the air.

Pol Roger Blanc de Blancs 2016 also made a brief appearance in early 2025, and Singapore Airlines has indicated that passengers can expect “up to” three labels depending on route and season.

💬 Statement from Singapore Airlines

(November 2024) Depending on the routes and seasons, Suites and First Class customers can enjoy up to three champagne labels.

Customers will be served either Cristal 2015 or Krug Grand Cuvée, depending on the route.

Suites and First Class customers will also enjoy the 2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne, 2015 Bollinger Grande Année, 2016 Pol Roger Blanc De Blancs, and the 2007 Blanc des Millenaires by Charles Heidsieck on rotation.

SIA may also offer other special champagnes from time to time.

In December 2024, apart from Cristal 2015 or Krug Grand Cuvée, SIA will be serving Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millenaires and Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Rose.

In fact, it’s not just First Class where investments are being made. Business Class passengers have been enjoying a vintage option in the form of 2018 Piper-Heidsieck Brut since August 2025.

This is served on all routes except for Kuala Lumpur, Medan and Penang, where champagne is not loaded, and replaces the previous non-vintage Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines will be restoring a third champagne option in Suites and First Class from 26 October 2025, with Bollinger La Grande Annee served alongside Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires and either Krug Grand Cuvee or Cristal, depending on route.

It’s great to see the airline continuing to invest in this area – you can even find the Blanc des Millénaires in the SilverKris First Class lounge at Changi, which is for all intents and purposes a “frequent flyer lounge” (since the real First Class passengers use The Private Room).

If past history is anything to go by, we should also be seeing a special festive champagne option served around Christmas (in previous years this has been Krug 2004 and Krug Rose), so stay thirsty, my friends.

(HT: W S)