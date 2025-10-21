A first-timer’s guide to Singapore Airlines Business Class

If you’ve just booked your first-ever Singapore Airlines Business Class flight, congratulations!

It doesn’t matter whether it’s a deep-discount Spontaneous Escapes ticket to Bangkok, or a full-priced Advantage award to New York. Earning those miles wouldn’t have been easy, and any redemption is a cause for celebration.

The question before us then, is simple: how can I get the most out of my experience?

In this post, I’ll explain what lies in store, from the time the booking confirmation arrives in your inbox, to the time you step off the plane, your life forever changed (I’ve got a separate guide for First Class too, which I’ll be updating and publishing in the next few days).

And if you’re wondering whether you should cash out your miles for Business Class, or continue saving for First Class or Suites, here’s a detailed post that walks you through the key differences in terms of experience.

Singapore Airlines Business Class seats

First of all, what seat can you expect onboard?

Singapore Airlines has five types of Business Class seats, and the experience can be very different.

Seat Aircraft

Review 2013 Business Class A350-900LH

A350-900ULR

B777-300ER Review 2014 Regional Business Class B737-800 Review 2017 Business Class A380-800 Review 2018 Regional Business Class A350-900MH

B787-10 Review 2021 Regional Business Class B737-8 MAX Review

I’ve ranked all five Business Class seats in the post below.

The general rule is that you should avoid the 2014RJ on the B737-800, which is basically a glorified recliner seat and a waste of your miles. Thankfully, there are only a handful of these aircraft left in the fleet, and all will stop flying by the end of 2025.

To identify which aircraft is rostered for your flight, go to Manage Booking and look at the flight details (you can also check this before booking by using the Flight Schedule function).

✈️ No more A350 ambiguity! Singapore Airlines operates three variants of the A350-900: A350-900 MH (used for medium-haul flights)

A350-900 LH (used for long-haul flights)

A350-900 ULR (used for non-stop flights to the USA) However, all three were simply labelled as A350-900, leading to much ambiguity. Thankfully, that’s not been an issue since May 2025, and the booking engine now indicates clearly which variant of aircraft you can expect.

After you’ve booked

Pick your seats

If you didn’t already do so during the booking process, be sure to select your seats ASAP.

While there’s no such thing as a “bad” Business Class seat, some are inherently more suited to families, couples or solo travellers.

A350-900MH A350-900MH 💺 Seatmap: A350-900MH Traveller Seats Notes Singles 12A/K

15A/K

17A/K

20A/K Forward cabin (11-18) has no bassinet seats

These seats have a storage console and side table between the seat and the aisle, improving privacy Couples 11D/F

14D/F

16D/F

19D/F

21D/F These seats do not have a pair of side tables separating them, making it easier to communicate

You will still need to lean forward to talk, however, due to the eye-level privacy wing

Row 18 may encounter disturbance from the nearby toilets Families 19A/K 19 A/K are bassinet seats Note: 11A/D, 11F/K, 19A/D, 19F/K blocked for PPS Club and/or infant bookings

A350-900LH A350-900LH 💺 Seatmap: A350-900LH Traveller Seats Notes Singles 11-16 A/K

19-21 A/K Forward cabin (11-18) has no bassinet seats

As bulkheads, Rows 11 and 19 offer more foot space, and allow passengers to sleep parallel to the fuselage (as opposed to an angle in other rows)

However, Row 11 is blocked for selection by PPS Club members, and is only opened for general selection when online check-in opens (48h prior to departure)

Row 19 is a bassinet row, so you risk being relocated if someone else requires the seat

Row 17 and 18 are proximate to the galley and toilets, which means more foot traffic and flushing noise

Row 22 is separated from Premium Economy by a thin partition wall, and there may be an infant in the bassinet position just behind Couples 11-16 D/F

19-21 D/F Families 19 A/K

19 D/F Row 19 are bassinet seats Note: 11A/D, 11F/K, 19A/D, 19F/K blocked for PPS Club and/or infant bookings

A350-900ULR A350-900ULR 💺 Seatmap: A350-900ULR Traveller Seats Notes Singles 11-16 D/F

19-28 D/F Forward cabin (10-17) has no bassinet seats

As bulkheads, 10A, 11 D/F/K and 19 A/D/F/K offer more foot space, and allow passengers to sleep parallel to the fuselage (as opposed to an angle in other rows)

However, 10A, 11 D/F/K is blocked for selection by PPS Club members, and is only opened for general selection when online check-in opens (48h prior to departure)

Row 19A/K are bassinet seats, so you risk being relocated if someone else requires the seat

Row 16, 17, and 29 are proximate to the galley and toilets, which means more foot traffic and flushing noise

Row 29 is separated from Premium Economy by a thin partition wall, and there may be an infant in the bassinet position just behind Couples 10A

11-16 A/K

19-28 A/K Families 19 A/K Bassinet seats at 19A/K Note: 10A, 11A/D, 11F/K, 19A/D, 19F/K blocked for PPS Club and/or infant bookings

A380-800 A380-800 💺 Seatmap: A380-800 Traveller Seats Notes Singles 11-24 A/K No bassinet seats in forward cabin (11-24), less chance of being disturbed by infant noise

A/K seats are located by the window, giving more privacy Couples 11-24 D/F

91 D/F

96 D/F No bassinet seats in forward cabin (11-24), less chance of being disturbed by infant noise

D/F seat divider can be lowered all the way to see your companion

Seats 11 D/F, 91 D/F, 96 D/F can be converted into a double bed

Row 23, 24 may encounter disturbance from the nearby toilets

Row 96, 97 may encounter disturbance from the nearby toilets and galley Families 91 D/F

96 A/K

Any D/F pairing D/F seat divider can be lowered all the way to see your child

Bassinet seats at 91 D/F and 96 A/K Note: 11A/D, 11F/K, 91A/K, 91 D/F, 96 A/K 96 D/F blocked for PPS Club and/or infant bookings

B737-8 MAX 💺 Seatmap: B737-8 MAX Traveller Seats Notes Singles 12 B/J 12 B/J are throne seats that enjoy two side tables, a storage locker, and additional privacy. They’re also the widest at 21 inches Couples 11 A/C

11 H/K

14 A/C

14 H/K Row 11 seats are 19 inches wide, but have wider foot cubbies

Row 14 seats are 20 inches wide Families 11 C/H 11 C/H are bassinet seats Note: 11C/H and 12B/J are blocked for PPS Club and/or infant bookings

B737-800 💺 Seatmap: B737-800 Traveller Seats Notes Not a whole lot to say here, really! The B737-800 has the worst Business Class seats in the SIA fleet, and there isn’t much strategy here other than to pick an aisle seat (C/H) if you’re a solo passenger, and 11 C/H if you have an infant. Row 11 enjoys a little more legroom, but has no under-seat storage. Or better yet, don’t pick a Business Class flight on this aircraft!

B787-10 💺 Seatmap: B787-10 Traveller Seats Notes Singles 12A/K

15A/K

17A/K

19A/K Row 11 is a bassinet row, so if an infant is situated here then Row 12 may be exposed to noise

These seats have a storage console and side table between the seat and the aisle, improving privacy

Row 16 lacks a window Couples 11D/F

14D/F

16D/F

18D/F These seats do not have a pair of side tables separating them, making it easier to communicate

You will still need to lean forward to talk, however, due to the eye-level privacy wing

Row 20 may encounter disturbance from the nearby toilets and galley Families 11A/K 11 A/K are bassinet seats Note: Row 11 is blocked for PPS Club and/or infant bookings

Do note that some of the more desirable Business Class seats are reserved for selection by Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members, like the “throne seats” on the B737-8 MAX. However, there’s still a possibility of snagging them!

Business Class seat blocks are lifted 96 hours before departure (known as T-96), at which point they can be selected by any passenger in the cabin regardless of status.

Unfortunately, the Singapore Airlines website and app do not allow online seat selection between 96 to 48 hours of departure.

You could wait until T-48, when online check-in opens and all seats can be assigned online, but that runs the risk of the seat getting snapped up. Instead, it’s safer to switch seats at T-96 by calling the Singapore Airlines hotline or chatting with an agent via the website. Simply quote them your booking reference number, and provide the seat you wish to switch to.

Time Status Beyond T-96 Seats are blocked T-48 to T-96 Seat blocks are released. Online seat selection unavailable but can be done via phone or chat Within T-48 Online check-in opens, any available seat can be selected online

Browse the inflight menu

Ahead of the flight, whet your appetite by checking out the meals served onboard. You can view the inflight menu:

15 days ahead of departure, via the Manage Booking function (mains only)

ahead of departure, via the Manage Booking function (mains only) 10 days ahead of departure, via the Inflight Menu page (all items)

Business Class passengers can pre-select their main course online, within 15 days of departure. This guarantees you’ll get your first-choice option (and also be among the first in the cabin to receive your meal); while Business Class flights are catered with some buffer, popular options may occasionally run out.

You can browse the options by going to Manage Booking, then scrolling down to Meals > Inflight Menu.

In terms of what you should expect, breakfast service is a three-course service with:

Sliced fruits

Starter (cornflakes, Bircher muesli or yoghurt)

Main course

Lunch, dinner and supper service is a five-course service with:

Satay (not offered for supper)

Appetiser

Main course

Dessert

Cheese

Sleeper service is only for flights departing after 10 p.m to Asia or Australia. This is a mash up of supper and breakfast items, to allow passengers to eat after boarding then sleep till landing, or sleep after boarding then eat before landing (or both, really).

Here’s a sample sleeper service menu.

While course-by-course dining should be expected on medium and long-haul flights, meals may be served on a single tray on shorter flights.

Book the Cook

But why limit yourself to the Inflight Menu, when Book the Cook offers dozens of options?

If you’re departing from Singapore, or selected medium/long-haul destinations, you can pre-order your Book the Cook meal from six weeks to up to 24 hours before departure time. Do note that certain menu items are only available on flights over 3.5/4 hours.

As for what you should pick, most people will tell you that the quintessential choice for your first-ever Business Class flight is lobster thermidor, and to a certain extent I agree. It might be a bit cliched, but I think it’s the kind of thing you have to try at least once.

However, I’m personally not the biggest fan of this dish— even after reformulation, it’s still a bit too rich for me. My favourite items include the Steamed Cod Fish Thai Style and Gyu Yakiniku. I find that airplane steak and lamb comes out way too dry, not to mention that airlines have a penchant for serving tasteless tenderloin over flavourful ribeye. Remember: the flavours that perform best at altitude are robust ones.

For more real-world photos of Book the Cook items, refer to this post.

Pack extra

Economy Business Weight Concept 25-30kg 40kg Piece Concept 2 pieces, up to 23kg each 2 pieces, up to 32kg each

Not a light traveller? No worries. When you fly Business Class, luggage allowance should be the least of your concerns.

If you’re flying to the USA or Canada where the piece concept is used, you’ll be able to check up to 2 pieces of luggage, each of which can be a maximum of 32kg (versus 23kg for Economy).

If you’re flying to all other destinations where the weight concept is used, you’ll be able to check as many pieces of luggage as you wish, provided the combined weight is no more than 40kg (versus 25-30kg for Economy).

All Business Class luggage receives priority tags, which theoretically ensures they’re among the first to come off the belt. In reality your experience may vary, depending on factors like when you checked in or whether you were on a connecting flight.

Order a complimentary cake

If you happen to be marking a special occasion like a birthday, honeymoon or anniversary, you can request for a complimentary cake to be served onboard, provided the flight is more than 3.5 hours.

This used to work on the honour system, but because too many people liked cake more than honour, there is now a rule that you must be flying within +/- 3 days of your birthday (if you’re in Economy Class, the policy is a stricter +/- 1 day). I’m not sure what the rule or verification procedure is for honeymoons or anniversaries (one community member was told that the last names must match, but hanging up and calling again worked…)

Orders cannot be placed online, so you’ll need to call up customer service, use live chat, or email sq_social@singaporeair.com.sg. Don’t overthink it, just say something like “hi we will be celebrating a birthday/anniversary/honeymoon/joining the mile high club onboard, could you please help request a cake”.

Once onboard, the cabin crew should usually confirm with you that the cake has been loaded (and if they don’t, remind them ASAP; sometimes screw ups happen, but they can try to rectify it quickly if given enough time), and ask when you would like for it to be served.

The standard setup in Business Class is to serve the cake along with two glasses of champagne, a pair of bears, some lights and dry ice. YMMV.

At the airport

Check-in (Singapore)

Singapore Airlines flights currently depart from Terminals 2 and 3 at Changi Airport:

✈️ SIA Departures from Changi Airport Terminal 2 Terminal 3 Bangladesh

Brunei

Cambodia

Indonesia

Japan (except SQ12)

Malaysia

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Philippines

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam All other destinations

⚠️ Check-in at whichever terminal you wish! SIA passengers are free to check-in at either Terminal 2 or 3. However, if you want to check-in at the “wrong” terminal and are checking a bag, you must do so at least 90 minutes before departure. Otherwise, you’ll be sent to the “correct” terminal (for fear that your bags won’t make it to the plane in time). That said, if this is your very first Business Class experience, I’m hoping you’ll show up at the airport way more than 90 minutes in advance!

Business Class passengers will enjoy priority check-in whether they’re departing from Singapore or overseas. It usually means a shorter wait, though I have seen cases overseas where the Economy line moves faster purely because more positions are assigned.

Check-in (Overseas)

When departing from overseas, Business Class passengers can make use of priority check-in counters and immigration, where available.

This includes Gold Track access at airports where the service is available.

Lounge (Singapore)

Why would you bother checking in at the “wrong” terminal? Because of the lounge.

SIA has SilverKris Lounges in both Terminals 2 and 3, but the facilities in Terminal 3 are much superior. There are some who say that they still pale in comparison to what other airlines offer, and they’re not wrong, but you know what? If you’re a first-timer, you’re still going to have a good time nonetheless.

The Terminal 3 lounge completed a major renovation in 2021, and now boasts facilities such as an oversized food hall with live cooking stations, a tended bar with barista and bartender service, slumber areas, private shower suites with attached toilets, and productivity pods- all of which the Terminal 2 lounge lacks.

For reviews of the Terminal 2 and 3 lounges, refer to the articles below.

Fortunately, the Terminal 2 lounges are due to undergo a much-needed renovation. Work on the Business Class lounge will start in Q4 2025, with a targeted completion in 2026.

In the meantime, the good news is that Business Class passengers may use whichever lounge they wish, regardless of the terminal their flight is departing from. The lounge dragons may gently remind you that your flight is departing from a different terminal, but all you need to do is nod and say “thank you”.

The only drawback I can think of with the Terminal 3 facility is that it’s much more crowded than Terminal 2, especially during the peak early morning and late night departure slots. But hey, I assume you’ll be arriving early enough to snag a seat, right?

Speaking of which, how much time should you budget for the lounge? Singapore Airlines check-in opens 48 hours before departure, but if your plan is to head to the airport early so you have more time at the lounge, do note that you’ll only be allowed into the departures area within 24 hours of your flight.

This effectively caps your lounge time at 24 hours. I leave it to you to decide how long you want to be there, but I’d reckon for most people 3-4 hours would be a good duration.

Lounge (Overseas)

Singapore Airlines has SilverKris Lounges at 10 overseas airports, and these are generally pleasant enough (my favourite outstation SilverKris lounges would be Bangkok, London and Seoul).

If you intend to arrive early to enjoy the lounge, check the opening hours, and be aware that ground staff may not allow you to check-in earlier than three hours before departure, even if there’s an earlier SQ flight departing that day.

🍸 Overseas SilverKris Lounges First Class Section Business Class Section Bangkok ❌ ✅ Brisbane ❌ ✅ Hong Kong ✅ ✅ London ✅ ✅ Manila ❌ ✅ Melbourne ✅ ✅ Perth ❌ ✅ Seoul ❌ ✅ Sydney ✅ ✅ Taipei ❌ ✅

If no SilverKris Lounge is available, SIA will offer access to an alternative facility. The quality can be very variable- some partner lounges are completely forgettable, others may be even better than SIA’s flagship in Changi.

My personal favourites are the Polaris Lounges, available to Business Class passengers departing from San Francisco (you can also visit the Polaris Lounges when departing from Los Angeles and Newark, but it takes a lot more effort to get there because they’re in another terminal).

The best thing about the Polaris Lounges are their sit-down dining rooms, which serve made-to-order meals. This is something that Singapore Airlines does not offer its Business Class passengers, though to be fair, Business Class is United’s highest level of international service.

I’d certainly come early to enjoy a Polaris lounge!

Onboard

Boarding

As Business Class passengers, you’ll be among the first to board the plane. Since it’s not quite as intimate as First Class, you can still expect a bit of a queue, so some may prefer staying a little longer in the lounge and boarding a bit later.

But don’t leave it too late, or you’ll miss the pageantry of welcome drinks (still and sparkling water, champagne and orange juice are the usual offerings) and hot towels (which made a return from September 2023).

Get your amenity kit

On flights six hours and longer, Singapore Airlines offers Le Labo amenity kits which contain:

Hand pomade (20 ml)

Lip balm (5 ml)

Face mist (10 ml)

Sometimes the amenity kit is already waiting at your seat, and other times you’ll need to request for one.

The six-hour cut-off means that you can expect amenity kits to be loaded on the following routes.

🇦🇺 Australia Adelaide Brisbane Cairns Melbourne Sydney

🇧🇪 Belgium Brussels

🇨🇳 China Beijing Capital Beijing Daxing

🇩🇰 Denmark Copenhagen

🇫🇷 France Paris

🇩🇪 Germany Frankfurt Munich

🇮🇹 Italy Milan Rome

🇯🇵 Japan Nagoya Osaka Sapporo Tokyo Haneda Tokyo Narita

🇳🇱 Netherlands Amsterdam

🇳🇿 New Zealand Auckland Christchurch

🇿🇦 South Africa Cape Town Johannesburg

🇰🇷 South Korea Busan Seoul

🇪🇸 Spain Barcelona

🇨🇭 Switzerland Zurich

🇹🇷 Turkey Istanbul

🇬🇧 United Kingdom London Heathrow London Gatwick Manchester

🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates Dubai

🇺🇸 United States of America Los Angeles New York JFK Newark San Francisco Seattle



If your flight is less than six hours, it doesn’t hurt to ask anyway. The aircraft you’re flying on may have just finished a rotation from a long-haul route, and it’s possible there may be some leftover kits onboard (e.g. the A350-900LH aircraft perform regional hops to Bangkok and Jakarta between long-haul flights).

Additional amenities like toothbrush kits and shavers can be found in the lavatories, and sleep masks, earplugs and compression socks are available on request from the crew.

Ask for the bears

SIA stocks its iconic teddy bears on flights above five hours for children travelling in First and Business Class, but if there’s enough left over, they can be requested by Business Class customers regardless of age. Again, I should emphasise “if there’s enough left over”- don’t be that guy who takes away a bear from a kid please.

As a brief search on Carousell will show you, these can be quite the collectible. Special versions are created to commemorate special events, like the launch of a new route or aircraft. The latest collection features a pair of bears in chef’s whites, though that may have changed by the time you read this post.

Oh, and the bear does have a name: “Beary”. Still a better name than Budget Terminal, though.

Peruse the snack menu

If you’re peckish between meals, Business Class passengers have access to an expanded snack menu on medium and long-haul fights.

Temper your expectations, however, because the quality isn’t great. In fact, there’s a big overlap with the Economy Class snack menu, just that the plating is nicer. If you order instant noodles, for example, they’ll come on fine china…but they’ll still be instant noodles.

That said, the airline has recently expanded its Business Class snack menu to add Hokkien mee and/or carrot cake on long-haul flights.

Alternatively, you might try asking if there’s any leftover items from the previous meal service. If there are, the crew can help to heat and serve them (all food leftover at the end of the flight is disposed of anyway, so waste not, want not).

After the flight

Priority immigration

Certain SIA destinations offer expedited immigration processing for arriving Business Class passengers:

Bangkok (BKK)

Brunei (BWN)

Delhi (DEL)

Kuala Lumpur (KUL)

Istanbul (IST)

Jakarta (CGK)

Male (MLE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Paris (CDG)

For Male, the cabin crew will pass through the cabin to distribute fast track cards before landing. For all other airports, hold on to your boarding pass to access the fast track queue.

Lounge access

To pre-empt a commonly asked question, Singapore Airlines does not offer lounge access on arrival to Business Class passengers, regardless of airport.

If you need to freshen up with a shower, some airports may have arrival lounge facilities you can access via Dragon Pass, Priority Pass or LoungeKey. Refer to the respective websites for more details.

Conclusion

If this is your first-ever Singapore Airlines Business Class experience, you’re certainly in for a treat. Some may complain that the standards have dropped, but you know what? SIA standards at 70% can still beat many other airlines at 100% (even if the seats are starting to show their age)

Don’t worry about appearing swaku. The crew don’t judge, and even if your cabin mates give you strange looks for photographing everything, who cares? It’s a proud milestone in any miles chaser’s career, and one to be relished.

Any other tips for first-time SIA Business Class passengers?