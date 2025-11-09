A first-timer’s guide to Singapore Airlines Suites & First Class

If you’ve just booked your first-ever Singapore Airlines Suites or First Class flight, congratulations!

You’re probably thrilled about what’s to come — and you should be. While opinions may differ on how SIA’s flagship cabin stacks up against the competition, I feel confident saying you’re going to have a fantastic experience nonetheless.

Given the cost involved, this might well be a once-in-a-lifetime journey, so it’s only natural to want to make the most of it.

In this guide, I’ll walk you through what to expect from the moment the booking confirmation hits your inbox, to the moment you step off the plane, your life hopefully changed forever.

❓ First time in Business Class? If your first big redemption is for Business Class instead, I’ve also written a separate guide for that!

Which routes offer Suites or First Class?

While Singapore Airlines offers Business and Economy Class on all of its flights, Suites and First Class service is limited to the following destinations.

Singapore Airlines Suites & First Class seats

Singapore Airlines has one type of Suite, and one type of First Class seat.

Seat Aircraft

You may have seen photos of a different kind of Suite circulating on the internet. This is the first-generation Suites product, which was retired with the older A380s during the pandemic. Outside of a museum, you will never encounter this again.

Therefore, the rule is simple: if you’re on an A380-800, you’re in Suites. If you’re in a B777-300ER, you’re in First Class. While the branding is different, the entitlements, service and catering are exactly the same; the only difference is the hard product.

After you’ve booked

Pick your seats

While there’s no such thing as a “bad” First Class seat, it still doesn’t hurt to choose them as soon as you can— especially if you’re flying in Suites!

A380-800

Singapore Airlines has six Suites on its A380-800, arranged in a 1-1 configuration with ‘A’ seats on the port side, and ‘F’ seats on the starboard.

In terms of size, not all Suites are made equal. Row 1 is the largest, followed by Row 2 then Row 3. Keep in mind you’re still talking about 35 sq ft in Row 3, more than any regular First Class seat out there (for comparison, Etihad’s Apartments and Emirates’ new First Class suites measure in at around 40 sq ft).

1A

(54 ft2) 1F

(54 ft2) 2A

(43 ft2) 2F

(43 ft2) 3A

(35 ft2) 3F

(35 ft2)

Seats 3A and 3F are known as the “solo” Suites, while 1A/2A and 1F/2F are the “couple” Suites, since they can be converted into one large room.

If you’re travelling as a couple, you’ll want to select 1A/2A or 1F/2F as soon as your tickets are issued. If you see that these seats are already blocked, don’t lose hope. There’s a chance they’ve been taken by individual travellers, and in that case, the cabin crew may gently ask them if they’d consider moving so you and your companion can have the double suite.

Once again, I want to emphasise the may aspect. It’s certainly not an entitlement, and if the passenger refuses, don’t be too disheartened. You’ll still have a great time.

B777-300ER

Singapore Airlines has four First Class seats on its B777-300ER, arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration with ‘A’ seats on the port side, ‘F’ seats on the starboard, and ‘C’ and ‘D’ in the middle.

Therefore, it’s not rocket science. If you’re solo, pick A or F. If you’re a couple, pick C or D.

I need to warn you though, even if you pick C and D, you won’t be in for a very social experience. That’s because the First Class seat has large privacy ears that wrap around the seatback, which means you’ll need to lean forward to hold hands, share food, swap bodily fluids, or do whatever it is that happy couples do.

Browse the inflight menu

Ahead of the flight, whet your appetite by checking out the meals served onboard. You can see the full menu for your flight six weeks ahead of departure, via the Inflight Menu page.

Suites and First Class passengers can pre-select their main course online, within 15 days of departure. This guarantees you’ll get your first-choice option, though in practice there’s really very little risk as this cabin is “overcatered” with extra buffer.

The meal service depends on the time of day.

Breakfast service is a three-course service with:

Sliced fruits

Cornflakes, Bircher muesli or yoghurt

Main course

Lunch, dinner and supper service is a seven-course service with:

Satay (not offered for supper)

Caviar (not offered on flights to/from Hong Kong and Jakarta)

Salad

Soup

Main course

Dessert

Cheese

Sleeper service is only for flights departing after 10 p.m to Asia or Australia. This is a mash-up of supper and breakfast items, to allow passengers to eat after boarding then sleep till landing, or sleep after boarding then eat before landing (or just eat all the way through- in First Class, no one questions your choices!).

Here’s a sample sleeper service menu.

It used to be the case that Sleeper service flights did not have a caviar course, but that has been rectified ever since 1 September 2023.

While course-by-course dining should be expected on medium and long-haul flights, meals may be served on a single tray on shorter flights like Jakarta (albeit in two movements; the appetiser and dessert first, then the main course replaces the appetiser).

Book the Cook

If none of the main courses on the inflight menu appeal to you, there’s always the option of selecting something from the Book the Cook menu. This is available on flights out of Singapore and selected destinations.

Book the Cook meals can be selected between six weeks and 24 hours of departure time. Do note that certain menu items are only available on flights above 3.5 or 4 hours.

Some of the more popular Book the Cook items include lobster thermidor, duck confit, and roasted lamb rack, but don’t feel like you must pick the classics. The best Book the Cook dish is the one you want to eat, not the one others tell you you should!

For more real-world photos of Book the Cook items, refer to this post.

Pack extra

Economy First Weight Concept 25-30kg 50kg Piece Concept 2 pieces, up to 23kg each 2 pieces, up to 32kg each

Not a light traveller? No worries. When you fly First Class, luggage allowance should be the least of your concerns.

If you’re flying to the USA or Canada, the piece concept is used. You’ll be able to check up to 2 pieces of luggage, each of which can be a maximum of 32kg (versus 23kg for Economy).

If you’re flying to all other destinations, the weight concept is used. You’ll be able to check as many pieces of luggage as you wish, provided the total weight is 50kg (versus 25-30kg for Economy).

Now take this with a pinch of salt, but my experiences flying First Class tell me that the luggage allowance is effectively a serving suggestion. Provided you’re not shipping a ridiculous amount of stuff, the ground crew may close one eye when you’re overweight.

All First Class bags are tagged for priority handling, which signals to the baggage team that they should be unloaded first. Actual results can vary depending on factors like when you checked in or if you had a connecting flight, but in my experience, my bags have almost always been among the first on the belt

Order a complimentary cake

If you happen to be marking a special occasion like a birthday, honeymoon or anniversary, you can request for a complimentary cake to be served onboard, provided the flight is longer than 3.5 hours.

This used to work on the honour system, but because too many people liked cake more than honour, there is now a rule that you must be flying within +/- 3 days of your birthday (if you’re in Economy Class, the policy is a stricter +/- 1 day). I’m not sure what the rule or verification procedure is for honeymoons or anniversaries (one community member was told that the last names must match, but hanging up and calling again worked…)

Orders cannot be placed online, so you’ll need to call up customer service, use live chat, or email sq_social@singaporeair.com.sg. Don’t overthink it, just say something like “hi we will be celebrating a birthday/anniversary/honeymoon/joining the mile high club onboard, could you please help request a cake”.

Once onboard, the cabin crew should usually confirm with you that the cake has been loaded, and ask when you would like it to be served. And if they don’t, remind them ASAP; sometimes screw ups happen, but they can try to rectify it quickly if given enough time.

At the airport

Check-in (Singapore)

Singapore Airlines flights currently depart from Terminals 2 and 3 at Changi Airport.

✈️ SIA Departures from Changi Airport Terminal 2 Terminal 3 Bangladesh

Brunei

Cambodia

Indonesia

Japan (except SQ12)

Malaysia

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Philippines

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam All other destinations

⚠️ Check-in at whichever terminal you wish! SIA passengers are free to check-in at either Terminal 2 or 3. However, if you want to check-in at the “wrong” terminal and are checking a bag, you must do so at least 90 minutes before departure. Otherwise, you’ll be sent to the “correct” terminal (for fear that your bags won’t make it to the plane in time). That said, if this is your very first First Class experience, I’m hoping you’ll show up at the airport way more than 90 minutes in advance!

The Terminal 2 First Class check-in facility is relatively smaller, though you’ll still be met at the kerb by a dedicated team who will take your luggage and escort you inside to the check-in lounge. This lounge doesn’t have any food or drinks, but really, you’ll be here for 5-10 minutes at most.

The Terminal 3 First Class check-in facility is much larger, and has its own driveway and private drop-off point, located just before Door 1 on the departure level.

The reception area has plenty of seating (not that you’ll be staying here very long), and your bags will be checked and boarding passes issued.

Upon completing the check-in formalities, you’ll exit the First Class reception and head to a dedicated immigration counter for First Class passengers.

Check-in (Overseas)

When departing from overseas, First Class passengers can make use of priority check-in counters and immigration, where available.

This includes Gold Track access at airports where the service is available.

Lounge (Singapore)

If you’re departing from Singapore, I highly recommend coming early to give yourself enough time to do a “lounge safari” of the three different First Class lounges across Terminals 2 and 3.

Most First Class flights depart from Terminal 3, but even if you happen to be flying from Terminal 2 (in the case of Jakarta and Tokyo Haneda), I absolutely insist you take the SkyTrain over to Terminal 3 and visit the lounges there first.

Why? Because Terminal 3 has The Private Room.

This 78-seater facility is the exclusive domain of Singapore Airlines Suites and First Class passengers. First Class passengers on other Star Alliance carriers and Solitaire PPS Club members are not permitted to enter.

Come hungry, because the highlight of The Private Room is the restaurant, which serves made-to-order items like Wagyu satay, lobster laksa, or lamb shank ossobuco, together with fine wines and champagne.

Wagyu satay

If you don’t see anything you like on the menu, don’t be shy to ask the chef if they can whip up something special. They’ll try their best!

As for wines, Singapore Airlines serves the following in The Private Room.

🍷 The Private Room Wine List Wine Type Vivino 🇫🇷 2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Champagne 4.5/5 🇫🇷 2013 Piper Heidsieck Rare Champagne 4.4/5 🇫🇷 2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millenaires Champagne 4.5/5 🇫🇷 2019 Champagne Geoffroy Expression Brut Champagne 4.0/5 🇫🇷 NV Piper Heidsieck Essentiel Champagne 4.0/5 🇫🇷 2005 Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse De Lalande Bordeaux Pauillac Red 4.4/5 🇦🇺 2015 Kooyong Mornington Peninsula Pinot Noir Red 3.7/5 🇦🇺 2015 Kaesler The Bogan Shiraz Barossa Valley Red 4.2/5 🇮🇹 2021 G. D. Vajra Barbera D’ Alba Red 4.0/5 🇫🇷 2020 Louis Latour Meursault-Blagny Premier Cru Chateau De Blagny White 4.2/5 🇳🇿 2022 Home Block Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc White 4.0/5 🇺🇸 2021 Flowers Sonoma Coast Chardonnay White 4.2/5

The 2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne is The Private Room exclusive, while the Charles, Piper Rare and Geoffroy are from the First Class lounge, and the Piper NV is from the Business Class lounge. Not saying you can’t drink all of them (I really love the Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millenaires), but if you have a limited tolerance, that’s the hierarchy I’d be thinking about.

Freshen up before your flight with a shower in one of three oversized suites, each with a GROHE Sensia Arena bidet toilet, rain shower, and Como Shambhala amenities. Pro-tip: ask for shower suite #3, which is almost double the size of the other two (in fact, it’s the largest shower anywhere in Changi!)

There are also private rooms (yes, private rooms inside The Private Room) with single beds and work desks, perfect for anyone who needs a rest or a quiet space to work. In theory you’re limited to a two-hour slot, but the staff can arrange a longer stay if it’s a less busy period.

After you’re done with The Private Room, you can pop over to the next door SilverKris First Class Lounge (the nomenclature is confusing, so think of this as the lounge for Star Alliance First Class and Solitaire PPS Club members). This offers additional amenities like a tended bar and productivity pods.

I personally feel the First Class Lounge is better for getting work done, since the chairs in The Private Room go for style over ergonomics. There are also an additional four nap rooms here, in case the ones in The Private Room are all full.

In the past, I would have advised people to skip the First Class SilverKris Lounge at Terminal 2 because it was dated and extremely underwhelming. However, Singapore Airlines has now opened a brand new facility, and it’s very much worth visiting.

This sleek, modern lounge echoes much of the design language at Terminal 3, but adds its own little flourishes too. However, the shower rooms here are nowhere as large as in T3, and instead of private day rooms, there is a shared nap area with four recliners.

Lounge (Overseas)

Singapore Airlines has SilverKris Lounges at 10 overseas airports, but only four of these have a separate First Class section.

🍸 Overseas SilverKris Lounges First Class Section Business Class Section Bangkok ❌ ✅ Brisbane ❌ ✅ Hong Kong ✅ ✅ London ✅ ✅ Manila ❌ ✅ Melbourne ✅ ✅ Perth ❌ ✅ Seoul ❌ ✅ Sydney ✅ ✅ Taipei ❌ ✅

Standard features in the First Class section include a sit-down dining area with table service and a small a la carte menu, as well as upgraded champagne options compared to Business Class.

The following airports have First Class service, but do not have a SilverKris First Class Lounge.

Airport Lounge Auckland (AKL) Air New Zealand International Lounge Beijing Capital (PEK) Air China Lounge Delhi (DEL) Encalm Prive Lounge Dubai (DXB) Ahlan First Class Lounge Frankfurt (FRA) LH Senator Lounge Jakarta (CGK) Plaza Premium Lounge Los Angeles (LAX) Star Alliance First Class Lounge Mumbai (BOM) Adani First Class Lounge New York (JFK) Capital One Lounge Paris (CDG) Star Alliance First Class Lounge Shanghai (PVG) Air China Lounge Tokyo Haneda (HND) ANA Suite Lounge Tokyo Narita (NRT) ANA Suite Lounge Zurich (ZRH) LX Senator Lounge

Most of these are forgettable. Some of these (e.g. Auckland) aren’t even dedicated First Class lounges, so you can expect a level of crowding and F&B more on a Business Class level.

If you asked me to choose, my favourites would be the Capital One Lounge at JFK and the ANA Suite Lounges in Tokyo Haneda and Narita. The Tokyo lounges offer a “Dining h” facility, which serves an a la carte menu that’s prepared to exacting Japanese standards.

If it’s any consolation, you’ll be able to visit The Private Room at Changi Airport on arrival- read till the end for details!

If you intend to arrive early to enjoy the lounge, be sure to check the opening hours. Also note that the ground staff may not allow you to check-in earlier than three hours before departure, even if there’s an earlier SQ flight leaving that day.

Onboard the flight

Boarding

Suites and First Class passengers are always the first group to board, after those requiring special assistance.

Alternatively, you can hang out longer in the lounge and board at your leisure, but don’t leave it too late or you’ll miss some of the pre-flight pageantry. The crew will come over and introduce themselves personally (you’ll always be addressed by name, of course!), they’ll offer to take your shoes and replace them with slippers, they’ll ask if they can hang your jacket and offer you a sleeper suit to change into. It’s a fawning level of service, and par the course for the real estate you occupy.

And they’ll pour you some pre-departure beverages, which means it’s time for…

Do a champagne tasting

Even if you’ve never flown Singapore Airlines First Class before, you must be aware of the famous “Krug or Dom?” question, which I swear the cabin crew are trained to say in such a professionally casual manner so it comes off as the most subtle flex ever.

Unfortunately, this question will need to be reworded now that Dom Perignon has become an Emirates exclusive, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

But cheer up, because there’s still plenty of good bubbles in store. First Class rotates between three and two options depending on time of year, and Singapore Airlines organises its Suites/First Class catering into two groups.

Group 1 Group 2 🇮🇳 Delhi (DEL)

🇭🇰 Hong Kong (HKG)

🇬🇧 London Heathrow (LHR)

🇺🇸 Los Angeles (LAX)

🇫🇷 Paris (CDG)

🇨🇳 Shanghai (PVG)

🇦🇺 Sydney (SYD)

🇯🇵 Tokyo Haneda (HND)

🇯🇵 Tokyo Narita (NRT) 🇳🇿 Auckland (AKL)

🇨🇳 Beijing Capital (PEK)

🇦🇪 Dubai (DXB)

🇩🇪 Frankfurt (FRA)

🇮🇩 Jakarta (CGK)

🇦🇺 Melbourne (MEL)

🇮🇳 Mumbai (BOM)

🇺🇸 New York JFK (JFK)

🇨🇭 Zurich (ZRH)

At the time of writing, the “core champagnes” available on all Suites/First Class routes are the 2015 Bollinger La Grande Annee and 2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires, while the third choice will either be Krug Grande Cuvée or 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millésimé Brut.

Group 1

Till 25 Oct 25 From 26 Oct 25 Krug Grand Cuvee

2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut Krug Grand Cuvee

2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires

2015 Bollinger La Grande Année

Group 2

Till 25 Oct 25 From 26 Oct 25 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millésimé Brut

2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millésimé Brut

2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires

2015 Bollinger La Grande Année

SIA normally rotates Group 1 and Group 2 options every three months.

Brand snobs may mourn the loss of Dom, but make no mistake: all of these are top quality pours. Assuming you’re not a teetotaler, you owe it to yourself to try all three. Don’t be shy; chances are they’re going to open one of each anyway, and any open bottles at the end of the flight have to be discarded.

Get your amenities kit

Singapore Airlines Suites and First Class passengers receive Lalique amenities kits on flights above five hours. However, there’s no harm asking even if your flight falls below that threshold, because there might be some leftovers onboard.

Lalique isn’t really known for skincare products — they’re a crystal designer first and foremost — but that doesn’t mean they make bad stuff.

If you’re flying out of Singapore, you’ll receive either a male or female amenities kit.

The his kit contains:

Lalique Encre Noire Eau De Toilette (30ml)

Lalique Encre Noire Body Lotion (30ml)

Lalique Encre Noire Facial Mist (20ml)

Lalique Encre Noire Lip Balm (6ml)

The hers kit contains:

Lalique L’Amour Eau De Parfum (30ml)

Lalique L’Amour Hand Cream (25ml)

Lalique L’Amour Facial Mist (20ml)

Lalique L’Amour Lip Balm (6ml)

If you’re flying into Singapore, you’ll receive a unisex kit.

The unisex kit contains:

Lalique Neroli Soap (50g)

Lalique Neroli Room Spray (30ml)

Lalique Neroli Body Lotion (30ml)

Lalique Neroli Lip Balm (8ml)

Get your sleeper suit

Sleeper suits are distributed on flights above five hours. These are unisex and Lalique-branded, coming in four different sizes ranging from XS to L.

The suits are made of comfortable material that retains heat well- a little too well in my opinion. If you’re afraid of overheating, maybe request a baggier size.

You can keep your suit after the flight as a souvenir.

❓ What if I’m flying on an itinerary with a stopover? If you’ve managed to snag a First Class award on a two-legged route like SIN-FRA-JFK or SIN-NRT-LAX, you’re in luck! You’ll get an amenities kit and sleeper suit on each leg.

(A380 only) Take a few bathroom selfies

Now that you’ve got a sleeper suit and several glasses of pre-departure champagne in you, it’s time to explore the bathroom.

If you’re on the B777-300ER, these are completely forgettable. They’re basically the same as the ones you’ll find in Business or Economy, just with fancier amenities.

But if you’re on the A380, your life is about to change (again).

For maximum effect, visit the port side (left, facing the front of the plane) first, which is already impressive. Instead of the usual cramped lavatory with barely enough room to turn around, you’ll find plenty of countertop room for your personal items, a waterfall tap with one of the best flow rates I’ve seen on an airplane, plus a settee for wearing shoes without hopping on one foot.

Now head across the aisle to the starboard bathroom and take a deep breath. Not because of any unpleasantness (you’ll soon realise the cabin crew in First have an almost OCD approach towards restroom cleanliness, nipping inside between passengers to tidy and deodorise), but because of this:

Yes, it’s a lavatory so big you could do jumping jacks inside. It’s almost as if the designers ran out of ideas as to what they could fit here, since the main feature is a dressing table (a shower would have been nice, but you’ll need to fly Emirates’ A380 for that!)

I think this is as good a spot for a (tasteful) bathroom selfie as any.

Ask for the bears

SIA stocks its iconic teddy bears on flights above five hours for children travelling in First and Business Class, but if there’s enough left over, they can be requested by First Class customers regardless of age. Again, I should emphasise “if there’s enough left over”- don’t be that guy who takes away a bear from a kid, please.

These can be quite the collectible item. I personally have more than two dozen at home, sporting different coloured T-shirts or aircraft. The latest collection features a pair of bears in chef’s whites, though that may have changed by the time you read this post.

Oh, and the bear does have a name: “Beary”. Still a better name than Budget Terminal, though…

Dine whenever you want

Suites and First Class passengers do not need to stick to the traditional meal windows. You eat whenever you wish, though keep in mind it can take up to 20 minutes to warm up the food, so try and give the crew some heads up.

Since I’m likely to be stuffed from The Private Room, I usually request to take my meal later instead of straight after take-off.

Peruse the snack menu

In addition to the main menu, passengers can enjoy a selection of snacks throughout the flight. You should moderate your expectations, however, because snacks are a notable weak point of the Singapore Airlines premium cabin experience.

If you’re flying to Asia or Australia, don’t expect anything more than potato chips, cookies, and instant noodles (albeit plated on fine china). If you’re flying to Europe or the USA, a few more options are available such as sandwiches and soups, but it’s still not much to get excited about compared to other airlines like Emirates.

Frankly speaking, these aren’t what you should expect from a First Class experience!

SIA has recently added some hawker items to its snack menu, including a carrot cake and fried Hokkien mee (though I believe the latter is only available on non-stop flights to the USA, which do not have a First Class cabin). I haven’t tried these, but it’s good to see they’re trying to introduce more local flair to a part of the experience they’ve historically overlooked.

If you’re really hungry, I reckon you’d be better off asking the cabin crew if there’s any leftovers from the previous meal service. They’ll be more than happy to plate it for you if so, and that’ll probably be better than most snack options.

(A380 only) Try the double bed

Some people will say it’s a waste of miles to sleep on your first-ever First Class experience, and I suppose I can see where they’re coming from. But if you were lucky enough to snag Suite 1A/2A or 1F/2F, you should at least take a brief nap.

On cue, the cabin crew will push down the walls and open up a double bed, complete with luxuriously smooth sheets and fluffy pillows. And if you really don’t want to sleep, well you can always catch a movie with your companion (each suite has two headphone ports, so you can both hear the same audio).

At the risk of bursting your bubble, I need to point out that despite the name, it’s more like two single beds pushed together. There is a hard, immovable divider between the two beds, which you’ll still feel even when covered with blankets.

In that sense, it’s more like two single beds pushed together than a real double bed. But hey, in the cold light of day, you’re still enjoying an oversized bed in an oversized suite in an oversized aircraft. That’s an amazing feat, in and of itself, and would have been unthinkable at the turn of the century.

After the flight

Priority immigration

Certain SIA destinations offer expedited immigration processing for arriving First Class passengers:

Bangkok (BKK)

Brunei (BWN)

Delhi (DEL)

Kuala Lumpur (KUL)

Istanbul (IST)

Jakarta (CGK)

Male (MLE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Paris (CDG)

Of the list above, Singapore Airlines only offers First Class to Delhi, Jakarta, Mumbai and Paris. Be sure to retain your boarding pass so you can use the priority lane on arrival.

Visit the lounge in Singapore

Here’s a little-known but important fact: Suites and First Class passengers arriving in Singapore on SIA flights may use The Private Room and First Class SilverKris Lounge on arrival, regardless of where they originated from.

This means an opportunity to grab a very nice meal, freshen up with a shower, or even take a nap, if you didn’t sleep well on the plane.

There’s really no hard and fast rule on how long you can spend here, although if you have checked bags they’ll eventually be removed from the carousel and brought to lost-and-found. It’s not that big a deal, and you can always reclaim them later.

If you land at Terminal 2 and want to travel to Terminal 3 to use The Private Room that’s fine, but just remember to go back to the correct terminal to claim your bags!

Conclusion

While everyone’s virgin Business Class experience will be special, Singapore Airlines First Class is a whole different world. Whether it’s the rarefied air of The Private Room, the liberal pours of vintage champagne, the fawning service, or the assortment of take-home souvenirs (especially for those on two-legged flights where you get two sets of PJs and amenities kits), it’s something you’ll remember for a long time to come.

If nothing else, it might keep the other half from complaining every time you admonish them to use the right card!

Any other tips for first-time SIA First Class passengers?