AMEX Singapore Airlines Cards now offer uncapped 2 mpd on Pelago

AMEX Singapore Airlines Cardholders will now earn an uncapped 2 mpd on Pelago bookings- but there's far better cards to use instead!

While the AMEX Singapore Airlines Cards have very poor earn rates in general, they are slightly less terrible for spending with Singapore Airlines, Scoot, and KrisShop, where an uncapped 2 mpd is awarded (again, note the faint praise– there are other cards which do much, much better!).

Historically, bonuses have not applied to Pelago, Singapore Airlines’ travel experiences platform. That changed in June 2025 when the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card began awarding bonuses for Pelago transactions, and now, the AMEX Singapore Airlines Cards are finally following suit.

AMEX Singapore Airlines Cards now earn 2 mpd on Pelago

Pelago bookings now earn 2 mpd with AMEX Singapore Airlines cards

Effective immediately, all four AMEX Singapore Airlines Cards will earn 2 mpd on Pelago bookings made through Pelago.com or the Pelago mobile app.

No minimum spend is required, and there is no cap on the maximum miles that can be earned. All purchases must be made in Singapore Dollars (though I believe Pelago doesn’t have the option to charge in foreign currency anyway).

This does not apply to transactions made through digital wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, which means that Pelago bookings through Kris+ will be ineligible. You might find that odd, but it’s actually consistent with the existing treatment for KrisShop, where KrisShop.com and inflight KrisShop purchases are awarded bonuses, but not KrisShop purchases made through Kris+.

There are better cards to use for Pelago!

While it’s good to see Pelago finally put on the same footing as the rest of the SIA Group, it’s not quite a champagne moment. There are far better cards to use here, many of which earn up to 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month
Review
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd
 Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
Review
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply		 3 mpd No cap
Review

Even if you’re splurging on a very expensive booking, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card would offer an uncapped 3 mpd, available for Pelago.com, Pelago mobile app and Pelago via Kris+ bookings.

Therefore, there’s very little reason to be using the AMEX Singapore Airlines Cards with Pelago in the first place!

Other bonuses for AMEX Singapore Airlines Cards

Earn an uncapped 2 mpd on Scoot and SIA flights

As a reminder, AMEX Singapore Airlines Cardholders will also earn an uncapped 2 mpd on all transactions made on:

  • Singapore Airlines bookings (commercial and award tickets) made through singaporeair.com, mobile app or over the phone
  • KrisShop purchases made onboard Singapore Airlines flights or at krisshop.com
  • Scoot bookings made through flyscoot.com or the mobile app

Tickets must originate from Singapore and be purchased in Singapore dollars.

Again, this isn’t much to get excited about, because other cards offer far more compelling returns. 

2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Air Tickets

Conclusion

AMEX Singapore Airlines Cardholders will now earn an uncapped 2 mpd on Pelago bookings made through the website or mobile app.

It’s long overdue, but not exactly game-changing, since there are many other cards that offer far superior earn rates with Pelago. Truth be told, the AMEX Singapore Airlines Cards have embarrassingly bad earn rates, and outside of their welcome bonuses, there’s little reason to be using them.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Comments

