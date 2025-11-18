Review: AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

Here’s The MileLion’s review of the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card, the entry-level rung on the Singapore Airlines cobrand card ladder.

Let’s be clear about one thing: despite the association with Singapore Airlines, this has never been a good card for earning miles. Outside of some occasionally excellent welcome bonuses (30,000 miles for S$500 spend, anyone?), the day-to-day earn rates are quite frankly embarrassing.

But, funnily enough, that also means there’s very little to nerf, and when American Express decided to “enhance” its Singapore Airlines cobrand cards — a move which pretty much nuked the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend and AMEX HighFlyer Card — the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card escaped relatively unscathed.

In fact, the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card has probably been the biggest beneficiary of the Ascend’s downfall. If all you’re interested in is enjoying AMEX Offers without an annual fee, this card would be a great choice — all the better if you can apply when there’s a tasty welcome offer.

What do these ratings mean? The earn rates are dire and the SIA benefits non-existent, but the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card is a fee-free way of enjoying AMEX Offers 👍 The good 👎 The bad Decent welcome offers

No conversion fees

A free way of enjoying AMEX Offers (the first year’s fee is waived, and subsequent years are easy to waive too) Very weak earn rates

No real Singapore Airlines benefits

No lounge access

Complimentary travel insurance offers minimal coverage

Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card.

Apply Income Req. N/A* Points Validity 3 years Annual Fee S$179.85

(FYF) Min.

Transfer N/A Miles with

Annual Fee N/A Transfer

Partners 1 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee N/A Local Earn 1.1 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 1.1 mpd

Lounge Access? No

Special Earn 2 mpd on SIA, Scoot, KrisShop, Grab, Pelago

Airport Limo? No

Cardholder Terms and Conditions *AMEX no longer publishes an official income requirement for this card; the last documented requirement was S$30,000 p.a.



For context, Singapore Airlines has a total of four Singapore Airlines AMEX cobrand cards.

The AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card (sometimes referred to as the “KrisFlyer Blue”) is the entry-level option, and the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend is supposed to be its “premium” counterpart. The AMEX PPS and Solitaire PPS Credit Cards can only be held by PPS and Solitaire PPS members respectively.

Card Eligibility Annual Fee AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card All S$179.55

First Year Free AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

S$397.85 AMEX PPS Credit Card AMEX PPS Credit Card PPS Club S$561.35

First Year Free AMEX Solitaire PPS Credit Card AMEX Solitaire PPS Credit Card Solitaire PPS Club* S$561.35

First Year Free *Only for principal Solitaire PPS Club members; supplementary members do not qualify



How much must I earn to qualify for an AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card?

American Express no longer publishes minimum income requirements for any of its cards, saying instead that “card application is subjected to customers meeting the regulatory minimum income requirement and internal assessment”.

Prior to this, however, the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card had an income requirement of S$30,000 per year, the MAS-mandated minimum. There’s no reason to believe that has changed.

Since American Express is not a deposit-accepting bank in Singapore, there is no option to obtain a secured version of this card.

How much is the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year Free Free Subsequent S$179.85 S$54.50

The AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card has an annual fee of S$179.85 for the principal cardholder, and S$54.50 for supplementary cardholders. Annual fees are waived for the first year.

American Express does not stipulate a minimum spend requirement to qualify for a fee waiver, but based on personal experience and community reports, it’s not difficult to get at all.

To be clear: there is absolutely no reason why you should be paying the annual fee for this card, and if you can’t get it waived, you should cancel it immediately.

What welcome offers are available?

Apply

New-to-AMEX First Spend 5,000 miles Spend S$1,000

(First 60 days)

4,900 miles + S$100 eCapitaVoucher Base Miles from S$1,000

(@ 1.1 mpd) 1,100 miles Total Spend S$1,000 Total Return 11,000 miles + S$100 eCapitaVoucher

New-to-AMEX customers who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card between 15 October to 29 December 2025 will receive 4,900 bonus miles and a S$100 eCapitaVoucher when they spend at least S$1,000 within the first 60 days of approval.

In addition to this, all first-time American Express KrisFlyer cobrand cardholders will enjoy 5,000 bonus miles on their first spend of any amount. This is a once per lifetime bonus, so if you’ve held an American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card before, you won’t receive it a second time.

❓ New-to-AMEX definition New-to-AMEX customers are defined as those who: Do not currently hold an existing principal or supplementary American Express consumer card (AMEX cards issued by Citi/DBS/UOB do not count, nor does the AMEX HighFlyer Card), and

Have not cancelled a principal or supplementary American Express consumer card in the past 12 months prior to application Do note that American Express has tightened its definition of new-to-AMEX customers, and holding even a supplementary card will now exclude you!

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spend 🌎 FCY Spend ⭐ Bonus Spend 1.1 mpd 1.1 mpd

2 mpd

(SIA, Scoot, KrisShop, Pelago, Grab)



SGD/FCY Spend

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card members earn:

1.1 miles for every S$1 spent in Singapore Dollars

1.1 miles for every S$1 spent in foreign currency (FCY)

In the past, the FCY earn rate was boosted to 2 mpd in June and December, but that feature has been discontinued ever since 1 November 2024. I don’t think you should shed too many tears though, since it was always an underwhelming, highly-restricted rate that was easily bested by other cards on the market.

As I said in the introduction to this post, the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card’s earn rates are just painfully bad compared to the competition.

When it comes to FCY transaction fees, American Express charges the same 3.25% as most of the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Using your card overseas is equivalent to buying miles at 2.95 cents each (3.25%/1.1 mpd), way too expensive for my liking.

2 mpd for Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop and Pelago

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Cardholders earn an uncapped 2 mpd on all transactions made on:

Singapore Airlines bookings (commercial and award tickets) made through singaporeair.com, mobile app or over the phone

Scoot bookings made through flyscoot.com or the mobile app

KrisShop purchases made onboard Singapore Airlines flights or at krisshop.com

Pelago bookings made through pelago.com or the Pelago mobile app

Tickets must originate from Singapore and be purchased in Singapore dollars. Do note that the bonuses for KrisShop and Pelago transactions do not apply if you shop via the Kris+ app.

Considering how you could easily earn 4 mpd on these purchases with other credit cards, there’s nothing to get excited about here. And if you run out of caps on those cards, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card offers an uncapped 3 mpd on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop and Pelago.

2 mpd for Grab Singapore

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Cardholders will earn 2 mpd on the first S$200 spent each calendar month on Grab Singapore transactions, including Grab rides, GrabFood, GrabMart and Grab Express.

GrabPay top-ups are not included.

Transaction date or posting date?

The AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card tracks spending based on the posting date, not transaction date.

If you’re accumulating spend towards your welcome bonus, be careful about making transactions towards the end of the qualifying period– anything that posts beyond the deadline will not be included!

How are KrisFlyer miles calculated?

Here’s how KrisFlyer miles earned on the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card are calculated:

Local/FCY Spend Multiply transaction by 1.1, then round to the nearest whole number

Notice how the transaction is not rounded down to the nearest S$1; instead, it’s multiplied by 1.1 straight away. This means the minimum spend to earn points is S$0.46 (SGD).

This beneficial rounding policy allows the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card to compete favourably with ostensibly higher-earning cards like the UOB PRVI Miles (1.4 mpd), at least where smaller transactions are concerned:



1.1 mpd

AMEX KrisFlyer Card UOB PRVI Miles

1.4 mpd

UOB PRVI Miles S$5 6 miles 6 miles S$9.99 11 miles 6 miles S$15 17 miles 20 miles S$19.99 22 miles 20 miles S$25 28 miles 34 miles

If you’re an Excel geek, here are the formulas you need to calculate miles:

Local/FCY Spend =ROUND (X*1.1,0) Where X= Amount Spent

For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

What transactions aren’t eligible for KrisFlyer Miles?

The AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card’s full exclusion list can be found below:

Exclusions a) Charges processed and billed prior to the Enrolment Date or charges prepaid on any Card Account prior to the first billing statement for that Card Account following the Enrolment Date;

b) Cash Advance and other cash services;

c) Express Cash;

d) American Express Travellers Cheque purchases;

e) Charges for dishonoured cheques;

f) Finance charges – including Line of Credit charges and Credit Card interest charges;

g) Late Payment and collection charges;

h) Tax refunds from overseas purchases;

i) Balance Transfers;

j) Instalment plans;

k) Annual Card fees;

l) Amount billed for purchase of KrisFlyer miles to top-up your miles balance;

m) Bill payments and all transactions via SingPost (e.g. SAM kiosks, mobile app, online portal);

n) Payments to insurance companies (except payments made for insurance products purchased through American Express authorized channel);

o) Payments to Singapore Petroleum Company Limited (SPC) service stations;

p) Payments for public transit in Singapore, including transactions on public trains and buses, and all transactions bearing the merchant description “BUS/MRT”;

q) Payments for the purpose of stored value card purchase / load / top-ups and/or the topping-up or loading of currency (or equivalent) for digital wallets, including but not limited to GrabPay and ShopeePay (with effect from 30 September 2025);

r) Payments to utilities merchants;

s) Payments to public/restructured hospitals, polyclinics and other public/restructured healthcare institutions and facilities;

t) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable donations);

u) Charges at merchants or establishments that are excluded by American Express at its sole discretion and notified by American Express to you from time to time.

Historically speaking, the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card was very liberal with awarding miles, and merchant acceptance was a bigger issue than exclusions. However, in recent times the exclusion list has been growing (though to be fair, it’s no different from what other banks do).

Key exclusions are charitable donations, education, GrabPay top-ups, insurance premiums, SimplyGo rides, SPC transactions, utilities and public hospitals. For the avoidance of doubt, private hospitals, CardUp and government organisations still earn miles, to the extent that AMEX is accepted.

However, American Express imposes certain restrictions on the types of payments that can be made via CardUp, which are explained below.

What do I need to know about KrisFlyer miles?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling ✈️ Transfer Fee 3 years N/A None ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time N/A 1 Miles batched and credited once a month

Expiry

KrisFlyer miles earned on the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card will expire at the end of the month, three years after they were earned. For example, KrisFlyer miles credited to an account from 1-31 July 2024 will expire at the end of the day on 31 July 2027.

Cancelling an AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card has no impact on the miles already in your KrisFlyer account.

Pooling

All miles earned on the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card will be credited directly to your KrisFlyer account, where they will pool with miles earned from all other sources (be it other credit cards, flights etc.).

Transfer partners & fees

At the risk of stating the obvious, the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card is a cobrand card which does not give you a choice of where to credit your points. If you want to earn points that can be converted into a range of frequent flyer partners, pick a non-cobrand card instead.

All conversions to KrisFlyer are free of charge.

Transfer times

Miles earned on the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card are batched and credited to your KrisFlyer account once a month.

You can typically expect to see them credited around the end of your statement period.

While direct crediting avoids conversion fees, it does mean the three year expiry countdown for KrisFlyer miles starts immediately.

Contrast this with non-cobrand cards where you pay conversion fees, but enjoy “two validities”, one on the bank side, and one on the airline side. For example, if I had a UOB PRVI Miles Card:

My UNI$ are valid for two years

Once I convert UNI$ to KrisFlyer miles, they’re valid for a further three years

In total I get five years of validity

This means there’s slightly more time pressure to use your miles, though three years should be plenty for most people.

Other card perks

AMEX Offers

AMEX Offers are targeted deals pushed to AMEX cardholders, which can range from small savings like getting a few dollars back on contactless transactions, to much more substantial offers like S$790 worth of hotel credits at Four Seasons, Hilton, IHG, Marriott and other major chains. They can also take the form of bonus miles promotions, like a bonus 2 mpd on Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Some of the better offers we’ve seen recently include:

AMEX Offers can result in excellent savings, but they’re not a unique feature of the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card. That said, the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card is the only American Express card I can think of with an easily-waivable annual fee (well, this and the AMEX True Cashback Card), so if enjoying AMEX Offers is your goal, then this would be the right card to do it.

S$150 cashback for Singapore Airlines

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Cardholders who charge S$12,000 or more (on any miles-earning transaction) between 1 July and 30 June of the following year will receive S$150 cashback, valid on their next purchase of Singapore Airlines air tickets via singaporeair.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app.

To utilise the cashback, you must charge your air tickets to your AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card. This only applies to flights originating from Singapore, and purchased in Singapore dollars.

The cashback is valid for 12 months, and will appear on your billing statement within 90 days of purchase. Ticket purchases via AMEX Pay Small do not qualify.

A S$150 rebate for S$12,000 spend works out to 1.25%, so it’s not exactly Christmas.

Complimentary travel insurance

Coverage Amount Accidental Death S$350,000 Medical Benefits N/A

Travel Inconvenience Missed connection: S$400



Baggage Delay: S$400



Extended Baggage Delay: S$1,000



Flight Delay: S$400 Policy Wording

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Cardholders who charge their airfares to the card will receive automatic travel insurance coverage, underwritten by Chubb. For avoidance of doubt, this applies both to cash tickets, as well as award tickets where the taxes and fees are paid for with the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card.

S$350,000 of coverage is provided for accidental death or permanent disability while traveling on a public conveyance. There’s also coverage for travel inconveniences like missed connections and bag delays.

However, there is no coverage for medical expenses, nor medical evacuation. This is something you can’t afford to miss, so a separate travel insurance policy is highly recommended.

Terms and Conditions

Summary Review: AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

The AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card is a prime example of a “bonus and banish” card. You apply for it when there’s a good sign-up bonus, meet the minimum spend, then toss it in the sock drawer, retrieving it only when there’s an attractive AMEX Offer.

Unfortunately, you still see a lot of people using this as their everyday card on the assumption that “it’s a cobrand card so it must have the best earn rates”. Nothing could be further from the truth!

So that’s my review of the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card. What do you think?