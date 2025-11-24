Kris+ check-in challenge ending on 30 November 2025

Back in February 2022, Kris+ launched a check-in feature, which awarded users with 150 KrisPay miles (then worth S$1) for completing three check-ins over the course of a week.

The idea behind such campaigns is to drive daily engagement– to give the user a reason to open the app, during which they may spot some other promotion.

S$1 might not seem like a lot, but given a large enough user base, it all adds up. In November 2022 the reward was cut to S$0.50, and then again in May 2023 to S$0.20 where it’s remained ever since (technically the reward was cut from 30 to 20 KrisPay miles on 1 July 2025, but the value remained the same due to the rebasing of KrisFlyer miles to 1 cent).

I don’t know how many people still bother with the check-in challenge for 20 cents, but if you’re one of them, this will be the last week to make hay…

Kris+ check-in feature ends 30 November 2025

Kris+ has announced that the Check In & Win Challenge will conclude on Sunday, 30 November 2025.

We have some bittersweet news to share – the Check-In Challenge on the Kris+ app will bid farewell on 30 November 2025. That means this is your last week to complete the Check-In Challenge before it goes away. Let’s finish strong – check in 3 times this week and receive your reward one final time! -Kris+

This week will be the final opportunity to participate and claim your 20 KrisPay miles (S$0.20). Only you can decide whether S$0.20 is worth the 15 seconds or so you’ll need to perform each check-in, but if you have the time to watch brain rot on your commute…

All the regular rules still apply:

Check-ins can be done any day of the week and need not be consecutive

You’ll need to wait 24 hours between check-ins

KrisPay miles are credited to your account instantly upon completing the third check-in, and must be spent through the Kris+ app

KrisPay miles earned via check-in cannot be transferred to a KrisFlyer account.

KrisPay miles have a six-month validity

For what it’s worth, Kris+ is teasing a new feature that will launch on Monday, 1 December 2025, so we’ll have to see what that is.

A huge thank you to everyone who has been logging in regularly and smashing those Check-In goals. But don’t be too sad – exciting things are in the works, and we can’t wait to unveil something new on 1 December 2025. 😉 Trust us, you won’t want to miss it! Stay tuned ✨ -Kris+

How much could you have earned from Kris+ check-ins?

Out of curiosity, I decided to do a calculation of how much you could have earned from the Kris+ check-in challenge, had you diligently participated every week.

Period Weeks Value Total 28 Feb 2022 to 20 Nov 2022 38 S$1 S$38 21 Nov 2022 to 30 Apr 2023 23 S$0.50 S$11.50 1 May 2023 to 30 Nov 2025 135 S$0.20 S$27

The grand total? A whopping…wait for it…S$76.50. And mind you, this table actually overstates the value, since there were periods where the check-in challenge was unavailable due to “maintenance”. Then again, had you spent the miles during milesback promos you might have got some extra value out of them, but I’m not about to do the math on that!

What’s the best card to use with Kris+?

And finally, because I need something else to pad out this article, here’s a reminder of the best cards to use with Kris+.

If you’re visiting a dining merchant specifically, then you can also consider the following cards for an extra 4 mpd (though take care, because each bank defines dining slightly differently!)

There are other possibilities as well for retail and wellness merchants. Do refer to the article below for all the options.

Conclusion

Kris+ will be calling time on its check-in challenge from 1 December 2025, which means that this week is the last opportunity to bag yourself another 20 KrisPay miles worth 20 cents.

Apparently, there will be something “exciting” that replaces this, but we’ll need to wait till next week to find out what exactly.

How many miles did you earn from Kris+ check-ins?