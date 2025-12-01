Flash deal: IHG One Rewards offering 5X points for December stays

IHG One Rewards has launched a new flash deal, which offers members 5X points for stays between now and 31 December 2025. The catch? You’ll need to make your bookings today or tomorrow (1 & 2 December 2025), and it doesn’t apply to any stays booked before this promotion was launched.

This is stackable with the ongoing Cyber Sale discount of up to 25%, which is available for stays up till 31 March 2026.

IHG One Rewards offering 5X points for December 2025 stays

Note: For whatever reason, the above banner sometimes does not load along with the Cyber Sale landing page. You might have to refresh a few times before it appears.

IHG One Rewards members can now earn 5X points on stays completed in December. Registration is required, but if you previously registered for the 3X promotion that was announced in September, there is no need to register again.

To be clear: the 3X and 5X do not stack to become 8X; instead, the 3X is upsized to 5X for bookings made during this promotion period.

Here are the key details of this offer:

Stays must be booked between 1-2 December 2025

Stays must be completed by 31 December 2025

No minimum stay is necessary

All registrations must be done prior to an eligible stay

All paid nights booked directly through IHG qualify for this promotion, with a minimum nightly rate of US$30

Award nights do not qualify for this promotion

There is no cap on the bonus points that can be earned

Bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks of an eligible stay

Below is a summary of how many points IHG One Rewards members can expect to earn with this promotion.

🏨 IHG Points per US$1 Regular Promo Total Club 10 40 50 Silver 12 40 52 Gold 14 40 54 Platinum 16 40 56 Diamond 20 40 60 *Stays at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites earn 5 base points per US$1

I value an IHG One Rewards point at 0.5 US cents each, which means you’re looking at an overall rebate of 25-30%, depending on tier. If you plan to travel in December but haven’t made your bookings yet, this would be an excellent opportunity. And even if you’ve already made your bookings, you should check whether you can get the same rates if you were to cancel and rebook now.

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

Save 25% off bookings for Cyber Sale

IHG One Rewards members can also enjoy 25% off on hotel stays booked by 4 December 2025, and stayed up till 31 March 2026.

This sale covers all properties worldwide, and there is no minimum stay requirement. You must book at least three days in advance, and all bookings are non-refundable.

Make your bookings through this link to activate the offer; you’ll see it listed under Cyber Sale Member Exclusive.

500 bonus points for app downloads

From now till 31 December 2025, IHG One Rewards members can earn an easy 500 bonus points for downloading the IHG One Rewards app and signing in for the first time.

Unfortunately, you won’t be eligible for this offer if you’ve already downloaded and signed into the app prior to the start of the promotion period (which isn’t stated explicitly, but I assume is 1 December 2025)

What cards should you use to make IHG bookings?

Here are the cards I’d recommend using for IHG hotel bookings.

Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency, and others only if the booking codes as MCC 7011. If in doubt, be sure to check the MCC before proceeding.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman's World Card

DBS Woman's World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 UOB Lady's Card

Apply

UOB Lady's Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady's Solitaire

UOB Lady's Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

IHG is now offering members the opportunity to earn a mega 5X points on their stays in December 2025, provided they make their bookings today or tomorrow.

This is further stackable with the ongoing 25% off Cyber Sale, so hopefully you’ll be able to take advantage of both deals. Do note that bookings made under the Cyber Sale are strictly non-refundable, so be sure to confirm your plans before pulling the trigger.