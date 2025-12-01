Search
Flash deal: IHG One Rewards offering 5X points for December stays

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Book your stays on 1 & 2 December and stay by 31 December 2025 to earn an uncapped 5X points, stackable with IHG's 25% off Cyber Sale.

IHG One Rewards has launched a new flash deal, which offers members 5X points for stays between now and 31 December 2025. The catch? You’ll need to make your bookings today or tomorrow (1 & 2 December 2025), and it doesn’t apply to any stays booked before this promotion was launched. 

This is stackable with the ongoing Cyber Sale discount of up to 25%, which is available for stays up till 31 March 2026. 

IHG One Rewards offering 5X points for December 2025 stays

Register Here
Note: For whatever reason, the above banner sometimes does not load along with the Cyber Sale landing page. You might have to refresh a few times before it appears.

IHG One Rewards members can now earn 5X points on stays completed in December. Registration is required, but if you previously registered for the 3X promotion that was announced in September, there is no need to register again. 

To be clear: the 3X and 5X do not stack to become 8X; instead, the 3X is upsized to 5X for bookings made during this promotion period. 

Here are the key details of this offer:

  • Stays must be booked between 1-2 December 2025
  • Stays must be completed by 31 December 2025
  • No minimum stay is necessary
  • All registrations must be done prior to an eligible stay
  • All paid nights booked directly through IHG qualify for this promotion, with a minimum nightly rate of US$30
  • Award nights do not qualify for this promotion
  • There is no cap on the bonus points that can be earned
  • Bonus points will post within 6-8 weeks of an eligible stay

Below is a summary of how many points IHG One Rewards members can expect to earn with this promotion. 

🏨 IHG Points per US$1
  Regular Promo Total
Club 10 40 50
Silver  12 40 52
Gold 14 40 54
Platinum 16 40 56
Diamond 20 40 60
*Stays at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites earn 5 base points per US$1

I value an IHG One Rewards point at 0.5 US cents each, which means you’re looking at an overall rebate of 25-30%, depending on tier. If you plan to travel in December but haven’t made your bookings yet, this would be an excellent opportunity. And even if you’ve already made your bookings, you should check whether you can get the same rates if you were to cancel and rebook now.

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here. 

Save 25% off bookings for Cyber Sale

Book Here

IHG One Rewards members can also enjoy 25% off on hotel stays booked by 4 December 2025, and stayed up till 31 March 2026. 

This sale covers all properties worldwide, and there is no minimum stay requirement. You must book at least three days in advance, and all bookings are non-refundable.

Make your bookings through this link to activate the offer; you’ll see it listed under Cyber Sale Member Exclusive.

500 bonus points for app downloads

From now till 31 December 2025, IHG One Rewards members can earn an easy 500 bonus points for downloading the IHG One Rewards app and signing in for the first time.

Unfortunately, you won’t be eligible for this offer if you’ve already downloaded and signed into the app prior to the start of the promotion period (which isn’t stated explicitly, but I assume is 1 December 2025)

What cards should you use to make IHG bookings?

Here are the cards I’d recommend using for IHG hotel bookings.

Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency, and others only if the booking codes as MCC 7011. If in doubt, be sure to check the MCC before proceeding.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only		 No min. spend and no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

IHG is now offering members the opportunity to earn a mega 5X points on their stays in December 2025, provided they make their bookings today or tomorrow.

This is further stackable with the ongoing 25% off Cyber Sale, so hopefully you’ll be able to take advantage of both deals. Do note that bookings made under the Cyber Sale are strictly non-refundable, so be sure to confirm your plans before pulling the trigger.

