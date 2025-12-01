Search
HomeHotelsAccor
HotelsAccor

Accor devalues points for ALL Accor+ Explorer purchases

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

Accor has apparently devalued ALL points by almost 30% when used to pay for ALL Accor+ Explorer membership fees.

Last month, I wrote about how ALL Accor+ Explorer was offering a 2,000 ALL points welcome gift for members who signed up by 30 November 2025. 

In the article, I also mentioned that members had the option of paying their membership fee with 9,888 ALL points, instead of S$299. However, there have been numerous reports that members are now seeing a charge of 14,000 ALL points, and it does appear that a stealthy devaluation has taken place…

Accor devalues points for ALL Accor+ Explorer purchases

Accor has cut the value of ALL points when used for ALL Accor+ Explorer memberships

When I first published my article on 16 November 2025, ALL members were able to redeem 9,888 ALL points to cover the ALL Accor+ Explorer membership fee, in lieu of S$299. 

S$299 is roughly equivalent to €199, so 9,888 ALL points matches Accor’s standard redemption rate of 2,000 ALL points = €40. This is the same rate offered for offsetting hotel stays, dining, spa treatments and other incidentals. 

However, Ben in the comments flagged that he was being charged 14,000 ALL points, as of 19 November 2025. I didn’t see this comment initially, but it’s since been highlighted by others in the MileChat.

I can now see that when I attempt to purchase a membership, I’m also being charged 14,000 ALL points. 

The new cost would suggest a rate of 2,000 ALL points = €28, or a ~30% devaluation. I’ve reached out to Accor to ask about the change in rate, and will update this post when I get a response.

As a reminder, you can only use ALL points to pay for new memberships, or the renewal of a membership that expired more than 30 days ago. 

What card should you use to pay for ALL Accor+ Explorer?

Given the devaluation to ALL point value, I would recommend buying an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership with cash instead. 

ALL Accor+ Explorer memberships code as MCC 8699 Membership Organizations (Not Elsewhere Classified). This is not specifically whitelisted by any 4 mpd card, so your best bet is to use a card that offers bonuses for online spending in general.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month 

Unfortunately, the DBS Woman’s World Card excluded MCC 8699 on 1 December 2025. 

What does an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership offer?

Save 30% off dining at participating restaurants

ALL Accor+ Explorer members enjoy the following privileges:

  • 2 Stay Plus free nights across Asia Pacific (buy 1 night, get 1 night free)
  • Up to 50% off member exclusive room rates with Red Hot Room offers
  • 15% off Accor hotel stays worldwide
  • 30% off dining across Asia Pacific for up to 10 pax
  • 15% off drinks across Asia Pacific
  • 30 status nights each year

The big draw here are the Stay Plus free night certificates, each of which needs to be redeemed in conjunction with a single paid night (the more expensive of the two nights will be free). These supposedly have better availability than the legacy Stay Plus certificates, though it is not last-room availability. 

ALL Accor+ Explorer Stay Plus: Has availability really improved?

The 30 status nights is sufficient for Gold status, though you need to moderate your expectations because most of its benefits — including room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out — are subject to availability.

Status Status Nights Status Points
Silver 10 2,000
(€800 spend)
Gold 30 7,000
(€2,800 spend)
Platinum 60 14,000
(€5,600 spend)
Diamond N/A 26,000
(€10,400 spend)

Given all the changes that have happened during the transition from Accor Plus to ALL Accor+ Explorer, I would strongly encourage you to read the article below to get up to speed. 

Accor Plus membership: Keep or cancel?

Which credit cards offer an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership?

There are currently three credit cards in Singapore which offer a complimentary ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

Card Min. Income Annual Fee
StanChart Beyond Card
(Priority Private)
Apply
 S$200,000 S$1,635
AMEX HighFlyer Card
Apply
 S$30,000 S$400
DBS Vantage Card
Apply
 S$120,000 S$599.50

While the StanChart Beyond Card’s annual fee cannot be waived, fee waivers are possible for the AMEX HighFlyer and DBS Vantage Cards.

  • AMEX HighFlyer Card annual fee can be waived subject to an internal review that looks at your spending and tenure with American Express
  • DBS Vantage Card annual fee can be waived with a minimum spend of S$60,000 in a membership year (though this will not be possible after 1 August 2026)

However, unlike the DBS Vantage Card, if your annual fee is waived for the AMEX HighFlyer Card, your ALL Accor+ Explorer membership will not be renewed.

Conclusion

If you plan to use ALL points to cover the cost of an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership, you should know that Accor has devalued the rate by almost 30%, compared to its standard redemption rate of 2,000 points = €40.

I certainly hope this doesn’t point towards a broader devaluation of ALL points in general, and for what it’s worth, I’m still able to offset hotel rooms at the standard redemption rate.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
New Kris+ Gift Box Challenge: Win up to 100 KrisPay miles daily

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Dec 29, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift
4
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,653FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg