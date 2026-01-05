Windfall: AMEX Platinum switches to calendar year digital vouchers

American Express Platinum cardholders should be familiar with the annual “voucher pack”, sent upon card approval or renewal. Depending on which Platinum card they have, this could include up to 30 physical vouchers covering hotel stays, dining, and spa treatments.
While not all of them are equally valuable — in fact, I end up wasting a good number every year— there’s still the odd gem here and there.
As you can imagine, these paper vouchers end up generating a lot of waste, so from 2026 American Express is switching to digital issuance. And that’s going to give existing cardholders a little bit of a windfall…
AMEX Platinum vouchers go digital for 2026
From 2026, American Express Platinum Charge, Platinum Reserve and Platinum Credit Card members will receive digital vouchers, issued on a calendar year basis.
These can be found on the AMEX Experiences app, under Membership Vouchers on the home page.
On the one hand, this makes it much harder to gift, trade or sell unused vouchers. There was this very nice lady who would mail me her wine vouchers each year, and I’d send her my Fairmont/Swissotel special rate and upgrade vouchers in return— an exchange which left everyone happy.
On the other, this creates a one-time windfall opportunity for existing cardholders, who can enjoy two sets of vouchers in a single membership year:
- 2025/26 membership year physical vouchers
- 2026 calendar year digital vouchers
That’s no doubt an unintended consequence of the switch, though it’s not the first time such a windfall has happened. When American Express replaced the S$800 airline and hotel credits with the new S$1,354 Platinum Statement Credits in 2023, cardholders could double dip on both during that transition period.
In other words, existing cardholders basically get double the vouchers this year, including the 1-night “Plat Stay”, valid at participating hotels worldwide.
It’s just a shame that the Plat Stay list has steadily declined in quality over the years, and now features mostly mid-range properties (if you love Fraser and Capri by Fraser, you’re going to love this!). You might want to focus on the cream of the crop, like the St. Regis Singapore (no free breakfast), or some of the overseas Banyan Trees.
Likewise, this means double free wines (useful for cooking, if nothing else!), cakes, and dining vouchers, should you happen to like the featured restaurants.
What’s included in the 2026 vouchers?
I cancelled my AMEX Platinum Charge back in October 2025, but for whatever reason, can still see the digital vouchers in my AMEX Experiences app.
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|Voucher
|Remarks
|Complimentary Night Stay
|
|Swissotel The Stamford- Weekday or Weekend Rate
|
|Fairmont Singapore- Weekday or Weekend Rate
|
|Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary Room Upgrade
|
|Restaurant JAG- S$100 off
|
|Wooloomooloo Steakhouse Singapore- S$100 off
|
|Crossroads Buffet- S$50 off
|
|Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- 30% off
|
|Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- Complimentary bottle of house wine
|
|CLOVE- 50% off
|
|Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary cake or bottle of house wine
|
|Willow Stream Spa- 30% off
|
|Adeva Spa- S$100 off
|
|The Ultimate- S$130 off
|
|Spa Rael- 25% off
|
|The Spa by The Ultimate- S$130 off
|
Notable changes from last year’s physical voucher pack include:
- The removal of the S$50 Tower Club voucher
- The rates for Fairmont and Swissotel have increased significantly. In 2025, the rate was as low as S$230++ for weekday stays
- Fairmont/Swissotel upgrade vouchers have been cut from 5x to 3x
- S$50 off Mikuni or Willow Stream Spa voucher has been replaced by 30% off voucher
- Complimentary wine at Wan Hao restaurant now only valid in birthday month and month after
- 2x 50% off 8-10 diners at Asia Market Cafe replaced by 1x 50% off 4-6 diners at Clove
On my AMEX Platinum Credit Card, I can see the following:
|AMEX Platinum Credit Card
|Voucher
|Remarks
|Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary Room Upgrade
|
|Swissotel The Stamford- Weekday or Weekend Rate
|
|Fairmont Singapore- Weekday or Weekend Rate
|
|The Spa by The Ultimate
|
|The Ultimate
|
|Spa Rael
|
|Adeva Spa
|
|Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary cake or bottle of house wine
|
|CLOVE- 50% off
|
|Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore- 40% off
|
|Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- 30% off
|
|Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- Complimentary bottle of house wine
|
|Crossroads Buffet- Complimentary cake
|
|Crossroads Buffet- S$50 off
|
Teething issues?
It’s worth noting that the switch to digital vouchers will probably encounter some friction.
There could be venues which have not been briefed on how to handle digital vouchers (since cardmembers now need to scan the merchant’s QR code to redeem them), and I’ve seen reports that some hotels are still asking cardmembers to send a scanned copy of the physical voucher, when no such thing exists.
These will hopefully be ironed out in the months to come, but you should be prepared for some frustration if you’re planning to redeem vouchers in the near future.
Conclusion
American Express has switched to digital Platinum vouchers for 2026, which are now issued based on calendar year instead of membership year.
This will limit your ability to gift or resell vouchers (not that you should have been reselling them in the first place, tsk tsk!), but it also provides a one-time windfall for existing cardholders, who get to enjoy twice the vouchers this membership year.
Happy new year. Does that make you consider re-signing up for the Platinum Charge Card?
not really. i mean, it’s not like I’d be able to take advantage of this if i signed up now.
The Fraser list this year looks really good with options in Seoul, Osaka and Hamburg. Most of the room types changed too, most of them now offers 1 or 2 Bedroom suites
Does this mean that as long as you make good use of your time, you will be able to use two nights of free hotel stays after opening the card?
if you open the card now, you’ll have 1 digital voucher. where is your physical voucher from?
Wow…. Does that mean now I can book 2 consecutive nights using my free hotel night physical voucher and a digital voucher?
regular voucher T&Cs still apply
Well… I still feel it’s the right decision not to continue my Platinum Charge back in Jan 2025 – after 7 years.
Unless benefits improve or a big sign-on promo in 2027
my card is up for renewal next month, does that mean I need to use my vouchers before renweal to get the windfall?