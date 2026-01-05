Windfall: AMEX Platinum switches to calendar year digital vouchers

American Express Platinum cardholders should be familiar with the annual “voucher pack”, sent upon card approval or renewal. Depending on which Platinum card they have, this could include up to 30 physical vouchers covering hotel stays, dining, and spa treatments.

While not all of them are equally valuable — in fact, I end up wasting a good number every year— there’s still the odd gem here and there.

As you can imagine, these paper vouchers end up generating a lot of waste, so from 2026 American Express is switching to digital issuance. And that’s going to give existing cardholders a little bit of a windfall…

AMEX Platinum vouchers go digital for 2026

From 2026, American Express Platinum Charge, Platinum Reserve and Platinum Credit Card members will receive digital vouchers, issued on a calendar year basis.

These can be found on the AMEX Experiences app, under Membership Vouchers on the home page.

On the one hand, this makes it much harder to gift, trade or sell unused vouchers. There was this very nice lady who would mail me her wine vouchers each year, and I’d send her my Fairmont/Swissotel special rate and upgrade vouchers in return— an exchange which left everyone happy.

On the other, this creates a one-time windfall opportunity for existing cardholders, who can enjoy two sets of vouchers in a single membership year:

2025/26 membership year physical vouchers

2026 calendar year digital vouchers

That’s no doubt an unintended consequence of the switch, though it’s not the first time such a windfall has happened. When American Express replaced the S$800 airline and hotel credits with the new S$1,354 Platinum Statement Credits in 2023, cardholders could double dip on both during that transition period.

In other words, existing cardholders basically get double the vouchers this year, including the 1-night “Plat Stay”, valid at participating hotels worldwide.

It’s just a shame that the Plat Stay list has steadily declined in quality over the years, and now features mostly mid-range properties (if you love Fraser and Capri by Fraser, you’re going to love this!). You might want to focus on the cream of the crop, like the St. Regis Singapore (no free breakfast), or some of the overseas Banyan Trees.

Likewise, this means double free wines (useful for cooking, if nothing else!), cakes, and dining vouchers, should you happen to like the featured restaurants.

What’s included in the 2026 vouchers?

I cancelled my AMEX Platinum Charge back in October 2025, but for whatever reason, can still see the digital vouchers in my AMEX Experiences app.

AMEX Platinum Charge Voucher Remarks Complimentary Night Stay 1 night free stay at selected hotels Swissotel The Stamford- Weekday or Weekend Rate S$310++ for Premier Room, valid for up to two paid consecutive nights Fairmont Singapore- Weekday or Weekend Rate S$340++ for Deluxe Room, valid for up to two paid consecutive nights Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary Room Upgrade 3x weekend night upgrades (check-in Fri, Sat, Sun) Restaurant JAG- S$100 off S$100 off dinner from Tue to Thu, or lunch from Wed to Sat Wooloomooloo Steakhouse Singapore- S$100 off S$100 off with min. spend of S$250 before GST and service charge, Sun to Thu Crossroads Buffet- S$50 off S$50 off with min. spend of S$100 before GST and service charge Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- 30% off 30% off a la carte dine in or takeaway, before GST and service charge

Not stackable with Love Dining Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- Complimentary bottle of house wine Complimentary bottle of house wine with min. S$200 spend, after Love Dining discount and before GST and service charge

Valid during birthday month and following month CLOVE- 50% off 50% off food bill for 4-6 adults, buffet only Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary cake or bottle of house wine 2x Complimentary cake or bottle of house wine for dine-in Willow Stream Spa- 30% off 30% off body treatments, body massages, couple treatments, solo treatments, classic facials Adeva Spa- S$100 off S$100 off with min. S$180 a la carte spend, or on packages priced S$1,000 and above The Ultimate- S$130 off S$130 off min. S$180 a la carte spend, or on packages priced S$1,000 and above Spa Rael- 25% off 25% off all a la carte spa services The Spa by The Ultimate- S$130 off S$130 off min. S$180 a la carte spend, or on packages priced S$1,000 and above

Notable changes from last year’s physical voucher pack include:

The removal of the S$50 Tower Club voucher

The rates for Fairmont and Swissotel have increased significantly. In 2025, the rate was as low as S$230++ for weekday stays

Fairmont/Swissotel upgrade vouchers have been cut from 5x to 3x

S$50 off Mikuni or Willow Stream Spa voucher has been replaced by 30% off voucher

Complimentary wine at Wan Hao restaurant now only valid in birthday month and month after

2x 50% off 8-10 diners at Asia Market Cafe replaced by 1x 50% off 4-6 diners at Clove

On my AMEX Platinum Credit Card, I can see the following:

AMEX Platinum Credit Card Voucher Remarks Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary Room Upgrade 3x weekend night upgrades (check-in Fri, Sat, Sun) Swissotel The Stamford- Weekday or Weekend Rate S$310++ for Premier Room, valid for up to two paid consecutive nights Fairmont Singapore- Weekday or Weekend Rate S$340++ for Deluxe Room, valid for up to two paid consecutive nights The Spa by The Ultimate Preferential rate of S$78 for selected spa services The Ultimate Preferential rate of S$88 for selected spa services Spa Rael Preferential rate of S$108 for selected spa services Adeva Spa Preferential rate of S$108 for selected spa services Fairmont Singapore or Swissotel The Stamford- Complimentary cake or bottle of house wine 2x Complimentary cake or bottle of house wine for dine-in CLOVE- 50% off 50% off food bill for 4-6 adults, buffet only Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore- 40% off 40% off main courses for lunch on Mon to Sat Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- 30% off 30% off a la carte dine in or takeaway, before GST and service charge

Not stackable with Love Dining Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant- Complimentary bottle of house wine Complimentary bottle of house wine with min. S$200 spend, after Love Dining discount and before GST and service charge

Valid during birthday month and following month Crossroads Buffet- Complimentary cake Complimentary 500g cake for two diners, or 1kg cake for four or more diners

Valid during birthday month and following month Crossroads Buffet- S$50 off S$50 off with min. spend of S$100 before GST and service charge

Teething issues?

It’s worth noting that the switch to digital vouchers will probably encounter some friction.

There could be venues which have not been briefed on how to handle digital vouchers (since cardmembers now need to scan the merchant’s QR code to redeem them), and I’ve seen reports that some hotels are still asking cardmembers to send a scanned copy of the physical voucher, when no such thing exists.

These will hopefully be ironed out in the months to come, but you should be prepared for some frustration if you’re planning to redeem vouchers in the near future.

Conclusion

American Express has switched to digital Platinum vouchers for 2026, which are now issued based on calendar year instead of membership year.

This will limit your ability to gift or resell vouchers (not that you should have been reselling them in the first place, tsk tsk!), but it also provides a one-time windfall for existing cardholders, who get to enjoy twice the vouchers this membership year.