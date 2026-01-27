What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

Kris+ is Singapore Airlines’ lifestyle rewards app, which enables users to earn and redeem KrisFlyer miles at participating merchants in Singapore and Australia.

Miles earned through Kris+ can be instantly transferred to KrisFlyer at a 1:1 ratio with no conversion fees, making it a great way to top up your account for an award redemption.

Kris+ currently partners with over 570 merchants in Singapore, including Audio House, Challenger, Esso, Harvey Norman, iStudio, Paradise Group, and Tung Lok. Users earn anywhere from 0.33 to 9 mpd on their purchases, at no additional cost.

But that’s not all. On top of the Kris+ miles, users can stack additional credit card rewards of up to 4 mpd. Choosing the right credit card is key to maximising this double-dip opportunity, and in this post, we’ll explore the best credit cards to pair with Kris+.

What card should I use with Kris+?

Here’s a brief reminder of the ground rules for Kris+:

All Kris+ payments must be made in-app, via Apple Pay or Google Pay

via Apple Pay or Google Pay All Kris+ transactions code as online

Kris+ transactions usually retain the original MCC of the underlying transaction (with some very limited exceptions)

This means you should either use:

a card that explicitly awards bonuses for Kris+

a card that awards bonuses for online spending

a card which awards bonuses for that particular MCC

If you’re uncertain about the MCC, here are three ways you can check it before making a purchase.

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

All Kris+ transactions

If you want a fuss-free solution for all Kris+ payments, then any of these cards will do the job.

The DBS Woman’s World Card earns 4 mpd on Kris+ transactions by virtue of the fact they code as online spend. This is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

The Citi Rewards Card, if used alone, will earn only 0.4 mpd on Kris+ transactions because of the exception clause for in-app Apple/Google Pay payments. However, pairing it with Amaze will circumvent the restriction, allowing you to earn 4 mpd on the first S$1,000 per statement month. The annoying thing is that ever since March 2025, Amaze charges a 1% admin fee (min. S$0.50) for all SGD-denominated transactions.

Finally, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card was enhanced in November 2022 to offer an uncapped 3 mpd on all Kris+ transactions, with no minimum spend necessary.

Kris+ Dining

If you’re paying with Kris+ at a restaurant, then the UOB Lady’s Card or UOB Lady’s Solitaire, with Dining selected as the quarterly bonus category, will earn 4 mpd on the first S$1,000 or S$750 per calendar month.

Alternatively, the HSBC Revolution, Maybank XL Rewards Card or UOB Preferred Platinum Visa will earn 4 mpd on the first S$1,500, S$1,000 or S$600 per calendar month.

Do note that each card has a slightly different definition of dining, so the MCC matters! Most restaurants should code as MCC 5812, but other MCCs are also possible. When in doubt, always test the MCC first.

Kris+ Shopping

🛍️ Best Cards for Kris+ Shopping Card Earn Rate Remarks UOB Lady’s Card

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd

Review Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Fashion as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Review Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Fashion as bonus category HSBC Revolution

Review Max S$1.5K per c. month*

Apply UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd



Review

Apply

OCBC Rewards 4 mpd

Review

Max. S$1.1K per c month

Shopping is a bit of a tricky category because of the sheer number of possible MCCs involved. Again, the key is to check the MCC, especially if we’re talking about a big-ticket purchase.

If you’re shopping with Kris+ then the UOB Lady’s Card or UOB Lady’s Solitaire, with Shopping selected as the quarterly bonus category, will earn 4 mpd on the first S$1,000 or S$750 per calendar month.

Alternatively, you can go with the HSBC Revolution, OCBC Rewards or UOB Preferred Platinum Visa for 4 mpd on the first S$1,500 (Revolution),S$1,110 (Rewards) or S$600 (PPV) per calendar month.

Why not the UOB Visa Signature?

This is a commonly-asked question: why not use the UOB Visa Signature with Kris+?

The UOB Visa Signature earns 4 mpd on contactless transactions, but Kris+ payments aren’t considered contactless transactions. They are considered online, in-app payments, which will only earn 0.4 mpd.

⚠️ Exceptions There are two exceptions to this rule. Spending in Australia: When spending with Kris+ in Australia, you’ll earn 4 mpd by virtue of the fact the transaction is in AUD, provided you spend at least S$1,000 in foreign currency in a statement month. Spending on petrol: When spending with Kris+ petrol merchants, you’ll earn 4 mpd by virtue of the fact the transaction codes as MCC 5541/5542, provided you spend at least S$1,000 in SGD in a statement month.

Along the same lines, it’s worth noting that where the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa is concerned, Kris+ transactions will count towards the “Selected Online Transactions” cap and not the “Mobile Contactless” cap.

Remember: Kris+ may feel like contactless, but it’s really online!

Transfer your miles immediately!

Here’s the standard Kris+ PSA: whenever you earn any miles through the Kris+ app, be sure to transfer them to your KrisFlyer account immediately.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any portion of the KrisPay miles earned, the remaining balance will be stuck in Kris+, where they can only be spent at 0.67 cents apiece with a six-month expiry.

Earn extra miles with Challenges

Kris+ Challenges are simple tasks that award bonus KrisPay miles for spending at certain partners, or using certain payment methods.

Some recent examples include Fortune Feast, which offers up to 8,888 bonus miles for dining at participating restaurants, and Prosperity Quest, which offers 1,800 bonus miles for shopping at three different participating merchants.

Do make a point of registering for all the Challenges you see, in the off chance you trigger the reward criteria inadvertently!

Earn extra miles for restaurant bookings

Kris+ Makan+ offers 100 KrisPay miles for each restaurant reservation made via the app. To book restaurants, simply tap the Reserve A Table button at the top of the homepage.

This isn’t a huge reward, but it costs you nothing extra to earn, and the selection is pretty substantial since it’s powered by Chope. You might even find restaurants here that aren’t Kris+ earn partners, but let you clock the 100 miles nonetheless.

Conclusion

Kris+ is an easy way of earning up to 9 mpd extra on your spending, further stackable with 3-4 mpd from the right credit card.

Be sure to browse the Kris+ app periodically, because they also run limited-time flash deals with certain merchants that offer upsized miles or in-store discounts.