Ouch: Citi Prestige cuts welcome bonus to 45,000 miles, hikes minimum spend by 7X

Earlier this month, the Citi Prestige Card extended its 57,000 bonus miles welcome offer, which had been in place since its July 2025 revamp. However, the extension was a mere 10 days, leading to speculation that a new offer would be launching imminently.

Sure enough, a new offer is here— and you might want to sit down for this.

It’s bad enough that Citi has cut the welcome offer by 20% to 45,000 bonus miles. But what’s really crazy is that the minimum spend has been increased by a whopping 7X, from S$2,000 to S$14,000!

If you’re a Citigold or Citigold Private Client, the welcome offer remains at 65,000 bonus miles, but there’s no escaping the increase in minimum spend. Instead of the previous S$2,000, it’s now S$12,000 and S$10,000 respectively.

Details: Citi Prestige welcome offer

The Citi Prestige Card’s latest welcome offer is valid for applications submitted from 27 January to 30 June 2026, with approval received within 30 days of application.

Applicants must not have cancelled a principal Citi Prestige Card in the past 12 months. However, they will be eligible even if they currently hold another principal Citi credit card, such as the Citi PremierMiles or Citi Rewards Card.

Regular customers

New Citi Prestige Cardholders can earn up to 112,500 bonus ThankYou points (equivalent to 45,000 miles) by paying the S$651.82 annual fee, and spending S$14,000 by the end of the second month after approval.

ThankYou Points Miles Pay S$651.82 annual fee 50,000 20,000 Spend S$14,000 62,500

25,000 Total 112,500

45,000

If you’re paying close attention, you might notice something odd about the breakdown. Cardholders normally receive 80,000 ThankYou points (32,000 miles) for paying the annual fee. But for this offer, Citi has reduced it to 50,000 ThankYou points (25,000 miles).

This makes me think they’re trying to make the bonus for spending S$14,000 look marginally less pathetic. Had the annual fee been weighted at its usual 32,000 miles, cardholders who spent S$14,000 would have received just 13,000 miles from the spending component— pretty laughable!

Bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base earn rate, and assuming you spend the entire S$14,000 in local currency, you can add 18,200 miles to the total figure (S$14,000 @ 1.3 mpd).

Citigold & Citigold Private Client

New Citi Prestige Cardholders with Citigold or Citigold Private Client status can earn up to 162,500 bonus ThankYou points (equivalent to 65,000 miles) by paying the S$651.82 annual fee, and spending S$12,000 or S$10,000 by the end of the second month after approval.

ThankYou Points Miles Pay S$651.82 annual fee 80,000 32,000 Spend S$12,000 (Citigold) or S$10,000 (Citigold Private Client) 82,500

33,000 Total 162,500

65,000

For whatever reason, Citi is giving the annual fee here its usual 80,000 ThankYou points (32,000 miles) weight, and assigning the balance to the spending component.

Bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base earn rate, and assuming you spend the entire S$12,000/S$10,000 in local currency, you should add 15,600/13,000 miles to your total figure (S$12,000/10,000 @ 1.3 mpd).

Is it worth it?

Given the S$651.82 annual fee, the effective cost per mile works out to:

1.45 cents per mile for regular customers

per mile for regular customers 1 cents per mile for Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers

While that might sound acceptable on paper (especially after factoring in the value of other perks like airport limo rides and lounge access), it disguises the hefty minimum spending requirement.

I can only surmise that this is Citi’s way of nudging cardholders to use its Citi PayAll service, since that counts towards the minimum spend (see below). With the standard 2.6% admin fee, charging the full S$14,000 would cost S$364. However, there’s an ongoing promotion offering a 0.5% fee rebate, bringing the total down to S$294.

Is that worth it? Well, it really boils down to the individual, but if nothing else, it’s psychologically painful to spend S$14,000 for 45,000 miles when the previous offer was S$2,000 for 57,000 miles!

Mind you, there are plenty of alternative welcome offers with a far better spend-to-miles ratio.

When must the qualifying spend be met?

The minimum qualifying spend must be made within the first two months from approval, defined as the period starting from approval date till the end of the second calendar month after that.

For example, if the card is approved on 26 January 2026, the qualifying period runs from 26 January to 31 March 2026.

In other words, you actually have 2-3 months to hit the minimum spend, and should apply as early in the month as possible to maximise your time.

What counts as qualifying spend?

The qualifying spend can be met by any combination of local or overseas qualifying spend.

Qualifying spend refers to any online or offline retail transactions, excluding the following:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions (i) any Equal Payment Plan (EPP) purchases,

(ii) refunded/disputed/unauthorised/fraudulent retail purchases,

(iii) Quick Cash and other instalment loans,

(iv) Citi PayLite/Citi Flexibill/cash advance/quasi-cash transactions/balance transfers/annual card membership fees/interest/goods and services taxes,

(v) bill payments made using the Eligible Card as a source of funds,

(vi) late payment fees and

(vii) any other form of service/ miscellaneous fees

(viii) Citi PayAll transactions where the customer is not charged the Citi PayAll service fee

Citi has previously clarified that even though transactions like education, insurance premiums, charitable donations and GrabPay top-ups will not earn base points, they will still count as qualifying spend for the purposes of welcome offers.

Citi PayAll transactions will also count towards qualifying spend, provided the 2.6% admin fee is paid. The following payments are currently supported:

💰 Citi PayAll: Supported Payments Education Fees

Taxes

Rent

Insurance Premiums

Renovation Fees

Property Agent Fees

Wedding Expenses

Condo Management Fees

Child Care Services

Domestic Helper Service Fees

Donation or Charity Payment

Electricity Bills Event Management Fees

Membership Fees

Maintenance Fees

Medical Services

Payment for Retail Goods and Services

Parking

Professional Services Fees

Storage

Travel Expenses

Transport Fees

Utilities

For a rundown on how to use Citi PayAll, refer to my detailed guide here.

At the time of writing, Citi PayAll is offering a 0.5% fee rebate with a minimum spend of S$6,000. This is capped at S$750 per customer (equivalent to S$150,000 of spending), and available for payments set up by 28 February 2026 and charged by 5 March 2026.

When will the miles be credited?

Bonus points will be credited within three calendar months from the end of the qualifying spend period.

For example, if your card is approved in January 2026, your qualifying spend period ends on 31 March 2026, and the points will be credited by 30 June 2026.

Terms and conditions

The T&Cs of the Citi Prestige Card welcome offer can be found below.

What can you do with ThankYou points?

ThankYou points earned on the Citi Prestige Card never expire, and can be transferred to a total of 11 different transfer partners at the ratios below.

Partner Transfer Ratio

(ThankYou Points : Miles) 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

One of the great things about Citi is that they maintain the same transfer ratio for all programmes, unlike HSBC and OCBC where some partners have inferior transfer ratios.

Transfers cost a flat S$27.25, regardless of the number of points converted. Citibank does not pool points across cards, so if you have both a Citi Prestige and Citi Rewards, for example, you’ll need to pay two conversion fees.

Overview: Citi Prestige Card

Apply Income Req. S$120,000 p.a. Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$651.82

Min.

Transfer 25,000 TY points

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 1.3 mpd Points Pool? No FCY Earn 2 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? Yes

Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The Citi Prestige Card has a minimum income requirement of S$120,000 per year, and a non-waivable annual fee of S$651.82. Cardholders receive 32,000 miles upon renewing the card for the second and subsequent years.

In terms of earn rates, cardholders will receive 1.3 mpd on local transactions and 2 mpd on foreign currency transactions, which can be further buffed through a “relationship bonus” described below.

👫 Relationship Bonus The Citi Prestige Card features a “relationship bonus” which awards 5-30% more points depending on your tenure with Citibank, and whether you have Citigold status. Contrary to popular belief, a 5% bonus does not mean you earn 1.3 * 1.05 = 1.37 mpd. Instead, the relationship bonus percentage is applied to your overall dollar spend amount to derive bonus points. For example, if you spend S$10,000 in a year with a 5% bonus, you get 5% * 10,000= 500 bonus points, or a paltry 200 miles. The bump in mpd is a mere 0.02! Here’s how much you can earn on local/overseas spending with the relationship bonus: Non-Citigold Citigold 0-5 years: 1.32/2.02 0-5 years: 1.36/2.06 6-10 years: 1.34/2.04 6-10 years: 1.38/2.08 >10 years: 1.36/2.06 >10 years: 1.42/2.12

Cardholders enjoy perks such as:

12 Priority Pass visits per calendar year

8x complimentary airport limo transfers per year with a minimum spend of S$12,000 per calendar quarter

4th night free on any hotel booking made through the Citi Prestige concierge

1-for-1 dining offers at high-end restaurants in Singapore

Complimentary golf games

Complimentary travel insurance when using the card to pay for air tickets (or taxes and surcharges on award tickets).

For the sake of context, this card was far more compelling prior to July 2025, when it offered unlimited Priority Pass visits together with one guest, and an annual fee of S$545. If you’re wondering whether the Citi Prestige Card is still worthwhile, be sure to have a read of the post below.

Conclusion

As rumoured, Citibank has launched a new welcome offer for the Citi Prestige Card— but it’s a clear nerf from before. New applicants now receive 45,000 bonus miles, coupled with a hefty minimum spend of S$14,000.

The picture is slightly better for Citigold and Citigold Private Clients, who enjoy 65,000 bonus miles. But the minimum spends here have also been increased to S$12,000 and S$10,000 respectively.

Considering that the previous minimum spend was just S$2,000 across all segments, this is a very aggressive move by Citi indeed. I reckon most people will have difficulty meeting it without the help of Citi PayAll, which might be the endgame all along.

For what it’s worth, this offer remains valid for both new and existing Citi cardholders. If you’re new to Citi, however, I’d strongly advise you to sign up for either the Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Rewards Card first, and enjoy the new-to-bank bonuses on those cards. You can then apply for a Citi Prestige Card and receive the same bonus a new customer would.

What do you make of the revised Citi Prestige welcome offer?