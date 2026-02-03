Search
HSBC Premier Mastercard boosts welcome bonus to 91,800 miles

Aaron Wong
The HSBC Premier Mastercard has given its welcome bonus a significant boost to 91,800 miles, valid for applications submitted by 31 March 2026

The HSBC Premier Mastercard has launched a new welcome offer worth up to 91,800 bonus miles, which runs for the next two months until 31 March 2026.

This represents a significant upgrade from the previous offer of 58,200 bonus miles, even if it doesn’t quite match the 106,200 bonus miles promotion that ran between August and October 2025 (which I doubt will return for a long time).

As usual, the best deal is reserved for fully-funded HSBC Premier customers who maintain a total relationship balance (TRB) of S$200,000. They also receive a waiver of the S$708.50 annual fee, along with other benefits like complimentary airport limo rides and unlimited airport lounge access for up to four cardholders. For this group, the deal is almost too good to be true. 

If you’re not a fully-funded HSBC Premier customer, then you’ll need to pay the annual fee, and your welcome offer is a much smaller 34,200 miles, the same as before.

Either way, this offer is available to both new and existing HSBC cardholders, so holding an existing HSBC credit card will not disqualify you. 

Details: HSBC Premier Mastercard welcome offer 

Customers who apply for a HSBC Premier Mastercard from 1 February to 31 March 2026 (with approval by 14 April 2026) are eligible for one of the following offers.

Customer Criteria Gift
Premier Qualified Customer
  • Min. spend S$5,000
 Up to 91,800 miles
(229,500 HSBC Points)
Non-Premier Qualified Customer
  • Min. spend S$5,000
  • Pay S$708.50 annual fee
 Up to 34,200 miles
(85,500 HSBC Points)

The bigger welcome offer of up to 91,800 miles is reserved for Premier Qualified Customers, defined as those who:

  • Have a Premier relationship with HSBC, and
  • Maintain a TRB of at least S$200,000 (or its foreign currency equivalent)

Premier Qualified Customers also enjoy a perpetual waiver of the S$708.50 annual fee. 

Non-Premier Qualified Customers receive a smaller bonus of up to 34,200 miles, and are required to pay the S$708.50 annual fee.

❓ Non-Premier Qualified?

Since you must be a HSBC Premier customer to apply for a HSBC Premier Mastercard, why is there even a “Non-Premier Qualified” offer?

First, HSBC Premier status is global, so you could have HSBC Premier status in Singapore by virtue of your relationship with HSBC in some other country. If you wanted the HSBC Premier Mastercard in Singapore, you would count as a Non-Premier Qualified Customer, and have to pay the annual fee. 

Second, you may have started your HSBC Premier relationship in Singapore with a TRB of S$200,000, but fallen below that amount over time. HSBC won’t downgrade your relationship immediately (though you will be charged a S$50 monthly service fee), and if you apply for a HSBC Premier Mastercard in this state, you would count as a Non-Premier Qualified Customer, and have to pay the annual fee. 

All cardholders will need to meet a minimum spend of S$5,000 by the end of the month following approval, and provide consent to receiving marketing and promotional materials from HSBC at the time of submitting their application. This must not be revoked at the time the gift is credited.

Who is eligible for this offer?

This offer is available to HSBC Premier customers who:

  • do not currently hold a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard, and
  • have not cancelled a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard in the past 12 months before approval

This is a notably wider scope than HSBC’s regular welcome offers, which exclude anyone who holds any principal HSBC credit card, or has cancelled one in the past 12 months.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must make a minimum qualifying spend of S$5,000 by the end of the month following card approval. Both principal and supplementary cardholder spending will be taken into account.

Card Account Opening Date Qualifying Spend Period
1-28 Feb 2026 1 Feb to 31 Mar 2026
1-31 Mar 2026 1 Mar to 30 Apr 2026
1-14 Apr 2026 1 Apr to 31 May 2026

This means that you have anywhere between 1-2 months to meet the minimum spend, depending on when your card is approved. If you have concerns about meeting the minimum spend, try to get approved early in the month so you have more time. 

Qualifying spend is defined at point 4.3 of the T&Cs, and excludes the following:

  • CardUp and ipaymy
  • Gambling-related transactions
  • Government services
  • Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

While charitable donations, hospitals, insurance premiums and utilities are notably absent from this list, they are mentioned under HSBC’s general rewards exclusions. In any case, I have clarified with HSBC that they will not count towards qualifying spend either.

When will the welcome gift be awarded?

Bonus HSBC Points will be credited within 120 days from the card account opening date.

Terms & Conditions

The terms & conditions of this welcome offer can be found here.

What can you do with HSBC Points?

HSBC Points can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel partners at the ratios shown in the table below.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners
Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio
(HSBC Points : Partner)
50,000 : 10,000
35,000 : 10,000
35,000 : 10,000
35,000 : 10,000
35,000 : 10,000
35,000 : 10,000
krisflyer logo 30,000 : 10,000
30,000 : 10,000
25,000 : 10,000
25,000 : 10,000
25,000 : 10,000
asia miles logo 25,000 : 10,000
25,000 : 10,000
25,000 : 10,000
25,000 : 10,000
25,000 : 10,000
🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners
Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio
(HSBC Points : Partner)
30,000 : 10,000
25,000 : 5,000
25,000 : 10,000
25,000 : 10,000

The crucial thing to understand is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio. Therefore, the effective earn rate and size of the welcome offer depends on the partner you choose.

In fact, HSBC advertises the offer in terms of KrisFlyer miles, but you could actually receive 20% more miles if you choose a partner with a 2.5 points = 1 mile transfer ratio, like British Airways Executive Club or EVA Air Infinity MileageLands. That’s how I derive the 91,800 miles figure mentioned in the article title; if you insist on KrisFlyer, the bonus is worth only 76,500 miles.

❓ Why does HSBC advertise “88,000 miles”?
HSBC includes the base miles in its advertised figure, and assumes you spend the entire S$5,000 in FCY at 6.9 points per S$1 (34,500 points). It also assumes you choose KrisFlyer miles, so 34,500 base + 229,500 bonus = 264,000 points total = 88,000 KrisFlyer miles.

Likewise, the HSBC Premier Mastercard’s advertised earn rates of 1.68/2.76 mpd also assume a transfer partner with a 2.5 points = 1 mile transfer ratio. Otherwise, it can go as low as 0.9/1.4 mpd on the other end of the spectrum, if you choose a partner with a 5 points = 1 mile transfer ratio.

Transfer Ratio
(Points : Miles)		 HSBC Premier MC
(SGD)*		 HSBC Premier MC
(FCY)^
25,000 : 10,000
(8x partners)		 1.68 mpd 2.76 mpd
30,000 : 10,000
(2x partners)		 1.4 mpd 2.3 mpd
35,000 : 10,000
(5x partners)		 1.2 mpd 1.97 mpd
50,000 : 10,000
(1x partner)		 0.84 mpd 1.38 mpd
*4.2 points per S$1 on SGD spend
^6.9 points per S$1 on FCY spend

All conversions must be done via the HSBC Singapore app (Android | iOS) and are processed instantly, with the exception of the following:

  • Hainan Fortune Wings Club: Within 5 business days
  • Japan Airlines Mileage Bank: Within 10 business days

Transfers are free of charge until further notice, and HSBC Points are pooled across cards. 

While the minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles/points (Accor: 5,000 points), the subsequent block is just 2 miles (Accor: 1 point). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points. 

Overview: HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 37 months
Annual Fee S$708.50
 Min.
Transfer		 25,000 HSBC Points
(10,000 miles)
Miles with AF Transfer Partners 20
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee Free
Local Earn 1.68 mpd Points Pool? Yes
FCY Earn 2.76 mpd
 Lounge Access? Yes 
Special Earn Airport Limo? Yes
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The HSBC Premier Mastercard is the companion card for the HSBC Premier priority banking programme.

Key benefits include:

  • Unlimited Priority Pass visits for the principal and three supplementary cardholders (including non-lounge experiences such as restaurants and spa treatments)
  • 8x complimentary airport limo rides per year, with min. spend of S$12,000 per quarter (no min. spend required for HSBC Premier Elite)
  • Complimentary subscription to ENTERTAINER with HSBC
  • Savour Dining experiences

As a World Elite Mastercard, all principal and supplementary cardholders also enjoy the following benefits. 

🏨 Hotel Elite Status
🚗 Rental Car Elite Status
👍Other Perks

Conclusion

The HSBC Premier Mastercard has enhanced its welcome bonus to 91,800 miles, almost 60% more than the previous offer of 58,200 miles. The minimum spend remains the same at S$5,000. 

Together with the annual fee waiver and up to four unlimited Priority Pass memberships, it’s an excellent deal that’s well worth considering, should you meet the definition of a qualified HSBC Premier customer. 

Obviously, you’ll want to put that S$200,000 to work and not let it sit idle in a savings account, but you have quite a lot of latitude to deploy that capital within HSBC— there’s no requirement to buy expensive unit trusts or insurance products if you don’t want to. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
